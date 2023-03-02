Dr. Diandra: Three reasons to bet on a Ross Chastain win at Las Vegas

By Mar 2, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
Ross Chastain has the best odds of his career for his first Cup Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, even if Kyle Busch is the favorite after last week’s Auto Club Speedway win.

Trackhouse Racing surprised everyone in 2022 with three wins in its first year as a two-car team. Chastain won at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega, while teammate Daniel Suárez won at Sonoma.

Wins at two road courses and a superspeedway are a good start, but true championship teams must contend at all kinds of tracks. I think this is the year Chastain shows his real potential — starting with the 1.5-mile intermediate tracks.

Chastain’s record in other series

Chastain’s first win in any of NASCAR’s top three series was the 2018 Las Vegas Xfinity race. After wrangling three races in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 car that season, Chastain qualified on the pole for the first and won the second.

In 2019, Chastain earned his first win in a truck at Kansas’ 1.5-mile oval. Chastain also won the 2022 Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte’s intermediate track.

In the 2022 Cup Series — the only year for which we have Next Gen data — Chastain ranks first among active full-time drivers in average finish at intermediate tracks. His 7.0 average finish position includes:

  • Five out of seven finishes in the top 10
  • Three out of seven finishes in the top three
  • No finishes out of the top 15

His worst finish, a 15th at Charlotte, was impacted by a late-race wreck.

As you can see from the graph below, Chastain’s average finish on 1.5-mile tracks is 1.7 positions better than Denny Hamlin, who has the next-best finishing average.

A bar chart showing drivers with the best average finishing positions at intermediate tracks. Ross Chastain holds the best position, increasing his odds for a win at Las Vegas

On a side note: Busch and Martin Truex Jr. had the fourth- and fifth-best averages at intermediate tracks, despite both drivers having disappointing 2022 seasons.

Chastain coming off a strong 2022 Next Gen season

Chastain is one of the drivers who performed much better in the Next Gen car than in the Gen Six. The graph below shows drivers’ average 2022 finishes at intermediate tracks in yellow. Average finishing positions from 2017-2021 are blue. (I started with 2017 because it’s recent and covers the stage-racing era.)

A double bar graph comparing drivers' average finish positions at Intermediate track in 2022 with their averages in 2017-2021
Yellow: Drivers’ average finishing positions in 2022. Blue: Drivers’ average finishing positions 2017-2021

Drivers who improved in the Next Gen car have a larger blue bar than yellow bar. The bigger the difference in bar sizes, the more of a change. Chastain was in lesser equipment prior to signing a full-time ride with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021; however, comparing 2021 to 2022 shows the same level of improvement.  No driver improved more than Chastain — and not just on intermediate tracks.

That improvement drove a strong showing in last year’s playoffs. Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks had 235 feet of curbing leading to the race shop painted in Phoenix Raceway teal. That’s the distance by which Chastain finished behind champion Joey Logano in the last race of the 2022 season.

Despite five DNFs and overaggressive driving that made him a prime payback target, Chastain finished 2022 with a 13.3 average finish position. He was second to Chase Elliott, who finished the season with a 12.5 overall average finish. Chastain also was fourth in laps led and had the most top 10s with 21.

At 1.5-mile tracks, Chastain earned the most points of any driver in 2022 with 296. Second-place Kyle Larson earned 261 points. Chastain also led the most laps of any driver at Las Vegas in 2022.

Chastain’s 2022 wins both came in the first 10 races of the season. It’s tempting to suggest his wins might be due to other drivers’ struggles with the Next Gen car. But Chastain finished the last four races of 2022 fourth or better, including second places at Las Vegas and Homestead.

Chastain’s 2023 season is off to a strong start

Chastain pulled out a ninth-place finish at Daytona, where only 18 cars finished on the lead lap and 17 cars failed to finish at all. Chastain and teammate Suárez both finished in the top five at Fontana. Including the last four races of 2022, Chastain has six top-10 finishes in the last six races, tying his career high.

But Chastain isn’t just finishing well. He’s running well, too. Chastain ranked first at Auto Club Speedway in:

  • Average running position (2.95)
  • Green-flag speed
  • Speed early in a run
  • Speed late in a run
  • Laps led

In addition, he had the second largest number of fastest laps and ranked fourth on restarts.

It’s difficult to compare Busch and Chastain based on 2022 data because Busch has a new team. They’re both helped by running Chevrolets. Chevy has won three of the last five Las Vegas races with Kurt Busch, Larson and Alex Bowman.

But based only on 2023 data, here’s the prime advantage over Busch that might signal a Chastain win at Las Vegas: Chastain has won three of the four stages run in points races this year.

Out of 11 Las Vegas races with stages, the Stage 1 winner won the race three times (27.3%). The Stage 2 winner won the race seven times (63.6%).

NASCAR schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Mar 2, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
Kyle Busch, NASCAR’s latest Cup Series winner, intends to use that momentum in a very busy weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch, who won Sunday’s Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway, is entered in all three NASCAR races — Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck — this weekend in Las Vegas. That would be a tough schedule for some drivers, but Busch has proven to be up to the task. He has won all three series races in a single weekend twice — both times (2010 and 2017) at Bristol Motor Speedway.

MORE: Drivers to watch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

MORE: NASCAR seeks competition boost with rules changes

Busch will be among the favorites in Sunday’s 400-mile Cup race. He won at his home track in 2009 and, along with Martin Truex Jr., has the longest active top-10 streak at the track at five.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High of 58. Winds 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High of 60.

Saturday: Morning clouds. Sunny in afternoon. High of 66. Winds 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy. High of 63. Winds 20-30 mph.

Thursday, March 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 3:30 – 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Friday, March 3

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4:30 – 5:05 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 6 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 6:35 – 7:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 7:05- 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 9 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 4

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 1:35 – 2:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2)
  • 2:20 – 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 4

Garage open

  • 12:30 pm. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Mar 1, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
The NASCAR Cup Series early season swing through the West continues Sunday with a 400-mile race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The first of two annual races at the 1.5-mile track finds Chevrolet driver Ross Chastain atop the point standings, trailed by Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick and Daniel Suarez.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch is No. 1

MORE: Kyle Petty Charity Ride to visit Utah, Nevada

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the season opener at Daytona, and Kyle Busch scored last Sunday at Auto Club Speedway.

A look at drivers to watch in Las Vegas:

FRONTRUNNERS

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 1st
  • Best seasonal finish: 3rd (Auto Club)
  • Past at Las Vegas: Finished top three in both races last year

Chastain has started 2023 where he left off at the end of last season, making noise and racing with the lead pack. He has six top-10 finishes in a row, dating back to last season. That’s tied for his longest streak of top-10 finishes.

Joey Logano

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Daytona 500)
  • Past as Las Vegas: Has a win and two top 10s in past five races

Logano came within a few feet of winning the Daytona 500 and led 19 laps Sunday at Auto Club. His three Las Vegas wins have all come in the past eight races.

Kyle Larson

  • Points position: 24th
  • Best seasonal finish: 18th (Daytona 500)
  • Past at Las Vegas: Won in March 2021 and was runner-up last March

Larson has started the season slowly, but Vegas should be a salve. He has finished in the top 10 in eight of his last 10 starts at the track.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Tyler Reddick

  • Points position: 38th
  • Best seasonal finish: 34th at Auto Club
  • Past at Las Vegas: Three consecutive finishes of seventh or better

Reddick needs a boost at Las Vegas to bounce back from tough runs at Daytona (39th) and Auto Club (34th). He left both races after accidents.

Ryan Blaney

  • Points position: 12th
  • Best seasonal finish: 8th (Daytona 500)
  • Past at Las Vegas: Best career finish is fifth

Blaney has made 48 starts since his last points win. Over that stretch, he has two seconds and 15 top fives.

Bubba Wallace

  • Points position: 26th
  • Best seasonal finish: 20th (Daytona 500)
  • Past at Las Vegas: Five consecutive finishes of 16th or worse

Wallace has failed to finish both races to date, parking after an accident at Daytona and losing an engine at Auto Club.

NASCAR suspends pit crew members for wheel coming off car

By Feb 28, 2023, 4:16 PM EST
NASCAR has suspended tire changer Danny Olszowy and jackman Kellen Mills two races each for a tire coming off Martin Truex Jr.‘s car during last weekend’s Cup race at Auto Club Speedway.

They’ll both miss Cup races at Las Vegas and Phoenix. They’ll be eligible to return March 19 at Atlanta.

Last year, crew members and the crew chief were each suspended four races each for the violation but NASCAR changed the rule in the offseason.

The penalty to crew members was reduced to two races this year. Also, the crew chief is no longer penalized unless they are one of the two crew members responsible for putting on the tire that comes off.

Also this year, if a wheel comes off a car while the vehicle is still on pit road, the vehicle restarts at the tail end of the field. If a wheel comes off a vehicle while it is on pit road under green-flag conditions, it is a pass-thru penalty. Any vehicle that loses a wheel after exiting pit road will be penalized two laps.

Truex served a two-lap penalty during the race since the wheel came off after he exited pit road. He got both his laps back and finished 11th.

NASCAR makes rule changes for road courses, many tracks 1 mile or less

By Feb 28, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
NASCAR announced Tuesday that it will make changes to the Cup car for road course events and a majority of races at tracks 1.058 mile and less.

The adjustments — tested at Phoenix Raceway in late January and confirmed Feb. 13 in a wind tunnel test — include a 2-inch spoiler (from the current 4-inch spoiler) and the removal of three diffuser strakes and engine panel strakes. The changes are expected to lead to a 30% reduction in downforce.

Eric Jacuzzi, NASCAR vice president of vehicle performance, said Tuesday on “SiriusXM Speedway” that the diffuser strakes are pieces that hang from the center of the diffuser underneath the car. He said that NASCAR will remove three of the five diffuser strakes. Jacuzzi said the engine panel strakes are metal pieces that sweep outward behind the front tires and make front downforce.

The changes to the car were made after complaints about the difficulty Cup drivers had with passing at many short tracks and road courses last year.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

The adjustments will be in place at: Charlotte Roval, Chicago Street Course, Circuit of the Americas, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Martinsville, New Hampshire, North Wilkesboro, Phoenix, Richmond, Sonoma and Watkins Glen. Those are all tracks that have the wet weather package (rain tires, wipers, etc.).

The rules will not be in place at Bristol or Dover, which is not included in the wet weather package. Had Bristol and Dover been added, it would have essentially created four different rule packages — intermediate tracks, superspeedways, short tracks/road courses with wet weather equipment and short tracks/road courses without wet weather equipment.

With the rule change debuting at Phoenix, Cup teams will be given a 50-minute practice session on March 10, two days before the Cup race there.

John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer said of the rule changes: “We saw incredible racing throughout the 2022 season, especially at the intermediate racetracks. Our goal is to have the best racing possible everywhere we race, so during the offseason, we went to work on adjustments to strengthen the racing on short tracks and road courses.

“Adjustments will be made to the car that will create a significant reduction in downforce, and based on driver feedback and what we saw from the January test in Phoenix, we’re excited to see the results of these efforts.”

