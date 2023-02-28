NASCAR suspends pit crew members for wheel coming off car

By Feb 28, 2023, 4:16 PM EST
NASCAR has suspended tire changer Danny Olszowy and jackman Kellen Mills two races each for a tire coming off Martin Truex Jr.‘s car during last weekend’s Cup race at Auto Club Speedway.

They’ll both miss Cup races at Las Vegas and Phoenix. They’ll be eligible to return March 19 at Atlanta.

Last year, crew members and the crew chief were each suspended four races each for the violation but NASCAR changed the rule in the offseason.

The penalty to crew members was reduced to two races this year. Also, the crew chief is no longer penalized unless they are one of the two crew members responsible for putting on the tire that comes off.

Also this year, if a wheel comes off a car while the vehicle is still on pit road, the vehicle restarts at the tail end of the field. If a wheel comes off a vehicle while it is on pit road under green-flag conditions, it is a pass-thru penalty. Any vehicle that loses a wheel after exiting pit road will be penalized two laps.

Truex served a two-lap penalty during the race since the wheel came off after he exited pit road. He got both his laps back and finished 11th.

NASCAR makes rule changes for road courses, many tracks 1 mile or less

By Feb 28, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
NASCAR announced Tuesday that it will make changes to the Cup car for road course events and a majority of races at tracks 1.058 mile and less.

The adjustments — tested at Phoenix Raceway in late January and confirmed Feb. 13 in a wind tunnel test — include a 2-inch spoiler (from the current 4-inch spoiler) and the removal of three diffuser strakes and engine panel strakes. The changes are expected to lead to a 30% reduction in downforce.

Eric Jacuzzi, NASCAR vice president of vehicle performance, said Tuesday on “SiriusXM Speedway” that the diffuser strakes are pieces that hang from the center of the diffuser underneath the car. He said that NASCAR will remove three of the five diffuser strakes. Jacuzzi said the engine panel strakes are metal pieces that sweep outward behind the front tires and make front downforce.

The changes to the car were made after complaints about the difficulty Cup drivers had with passing at many short tracks and road courses last year.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

The adjustments will be in place at: Charlotte Roval, Chicago Street Course, Circuit of the Americas, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Martinsville, New Hampshire, North Wilkesboro, Phoenix, Richmond, Sonoma and Watkins Glen. Those are all tracks that have the wet weather package (rain tires, wipers, etc.).

The rules will not be in place at Bristol or Dover, which is not included in the wet weather package. Had Bristol and Dover been added, it would have essentially created four different rule packages — intermediate tracks, superspeedways, short tracks/road courses with wet weather equipment and short tracks/road courses without wet weather equipment.

With the rule change debuting at Phoenix, Cup teams will be given a 50-minute practice session on March 10, two days before the Cup race there.

John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer said of the rule changes: “We saw incredible racing throughout the 2022 season, especially at the intermediate racetracks. Our goal is to have the best racing possible everywhere we race, so during the offseason, we went to work on adjustments to strengthen the racing on short tracks and road courses.

“Adjustments will be made to the car that will create a significant reduction in downforce, and based on driver feedback and what we saw from the January test in Phoenix, we’re excited to see the results of these efforts.”

Kyle Petty Charity Ride scheduled to visit Nevada, Utah

By Feb 28, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
The annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America is scheduled April 29 – May 5 in Nevada and Utah.

Petty, a retired Cup Series driver and an NBC Sports NASCAR analyst, will lead more than 125 motorcyclists on a seven-day, 1,500-mile ride, a journey that raises funds for Victory Junction Gang Camp, a camp for children with chronic illnesses. The Petty family built the camp in honor of Kyle’s son, Adam, who was killed in a crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2000. This is the 27th anniversary ride.

The trip is scheduled to begin and end in Salt Lake City, Utah. Riders will visit Ely, Tonopah and Las Vegas in Nevada and Cedar City, Moab and Salt Lake City in Utah.

Along the way, riders are scheduled to visit the Bonneville Salt Flats, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Capitol Reef National Park and the Legends Motorcycle Museum.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch is No. 1

“Nevada and Utah are two of my favorite states to ride motorcycles in,” Petty said in a statement. “The vast changes in the landscape — from the desert to the red rocks to mountain terrain — paint the most vivid and breathtaking scenes, which I believe are best experienced on a motorcycle. … The Ride allows me to combine my passion for helping others with my love of motorcycles, and it is such a special gift.”

Among those scheduled to participate on the ride are drivers Richard Petty, Ken Schrader, Kenny Wallace and Max Papis, former football star and senatorial candidate Herschel Walker and NBC Sports broadcaster Rick Allen.

For more on the Kyle Petty Charity ride, visit the ride’s website.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch roars into first place

By Feb 28, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
Kyle Busch‘s solid victory in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway, following his strong run in the Daytona 500, has vaulted the Richard Childress Racing driver into the top spot in NBC Sports’ NASCAR Power Rankings.

Busch led the final 21 laps Sunday and was almost three seconds in front of second-place Chase Elliott at the finish. In only his second points race with RCR, Busch showed the possibilities that might be ahead for the Chevrolet team.

Joey Logano, first in the rankings after Daytona, dropped two positions to third.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Kyle Busch (No. 2 last week) — Expectations were high for Busch in his new ride. He checked victory No. 1 with RCR quickly.

2. Ross Chastain (No. 5 last week) — Chastain won the first two stages at Auto Club Speedway Sunday and led a race-high 91 laps. Trackhouse Racing looks tough out of the gate.

3. Joey Logano (No. 1 last week) — After a near-win in the Daytona 500, Logano was off a bit at Fontana and sparked complaints from other drivers for his role in a restart pileup, although he said he did nothing wrong.

4. Chase Elliott (unranked last week) — Elliott had a sour Daytona 500 experience but rallied at Fontana, chasing winner Kyle Busch in the closing laps.

5. Denny Hamlin (unranked last week) — Hamlin led laps early and late at Auto Club on the way to a sixth-place finish.

6. Alex Bowman (No. 8 last week) — Bowman moves up a couple of spots with an eighth-place finish and 17 laps led at Fontana.

7. Christopher Bell (No. 3 last week) — Bell’s Fontana day was ruined before the halfway point in an accident.

8. Kevin Harvick (unranked last week) — Mr. Retirement showed sparks at Auto Club after a top-12 run at Daytona.

9. Daniel Suarez (unranked last week) — Suarez scored a fourth-place finish behind teammate Ross Chastain at Fontana, giving Trackhouse a strong one-two punch in the final run on the 2-mile oval.

10. Brad Keselowski (unranked last week) — Keselowski was in the mix in the closing laps at Fontana and finished seventh.

Dropped out: Ryan Blaney (No. 4 last week), Chris Buescher (No. 6 last week), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 7 last week), Martin Truex Jr. (No. 9 last week), Kyle Larson (No. 10 last week).

Winners and losers at Auto Club Speedway

By Feb 27, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway:

WINNERS

Kyle Busch — Those who might have doubted if Busch’s remarkable talents could carry over to Richard Childress Racing can stop. Busch ran a nearly perfect race Sunday in his second points outing with RCR, running his Cup career win total to 61.

Chase Elliott — Elliott made gains throughout Sunday’s race and finished second. He didn’t have the power to challenge Kyle Busch at the end, but his team’s progress since the Daytona 500 is noteworthy.

Trackhouse RacingRoss Chastain won the first two stages and led 91 (of 200) laps before finishing third. Daniel Suarez, his teammate, rallied from a speeding penalty to finish fourth.

LOSERS

Kyle Larson — The race had barely begun when Larson went behind the wall with electrical issues. He returned to finish the race but finished 15 laps back in 29th.

William Byron — Byron ran in the top five part of the afternoon but finished two laps down in 25th.

AJ Allmendinger — An accident parked Allmendinger after 75 laps, and he finished last.

