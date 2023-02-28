NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch roars into first place

By Feb 28, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Kyle Busch‘s solid victory in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway, following his strong run in the Daytona 500, has vaulted the Richard Childress Racing driver into the top spot in NBC Sports’ NASCAR Power Rankings.

Busch led the final 21 laps Sunday and was almost three seconds in front of second-place Chase Elliott at the finish. In only his second points race with RCR, Busch showed the possibilities that might be ahead for the Chevrolet team.

Joey Logano, first in the rankings after Daytona, dropped two positions to third.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Kyle Busch (No. 2 last week) — Expectations were high for Busch in his new ride. He checked victory No. 1 with RCR quickly.

2. Ross Chastain (No. 5 last week) — Chastain won the first two stages at Auto Club Speedway Sunday and led a race-high 91 laps. Trackhouse Racing looks tough out of the gate.

3. Joey Logano (No. 1 last week) — After a near-win in the Daytona 500, Logano was off a bit at Fontana and sparked complaints from other drivers for his role in a restart pileup, although he said he did nothing wrong.

4. Chase Elliott (unranked last week) — Elliott had a sour Daytona 500 experience but rallied at Fontana, chasing winner Kyle Busch in the closing laps.

5. Denny Hamlin (unranked last week) — Hamlin led laps early and late at Auto Club on the way to a sixth-place finish.

6. Alex Bowman (No. 8 last week) — Bowman moves up a couple of spots with an eighth-place finish and 17 laps led at Fontana.

7. Christopher Bell (No. 3 last week) — Bell’s Fontana day was ruined before the halfway point in an accident.

8. Kevin Harvick (unranked last week) — Mr. Retirement showed sparks at Auto Club after a top-12 run at Daytona.

9. Daniel Suarez (unranked last week) — Suarez scored a fourth-place finish behind teammate Ross Chastain at Fontana, giving Trackhouse a strong one-two punch in the final run on the 2-mile oval.

10. Brad Keselowski (unranked last week) — Keselowski was in the mix in the closing laps at Fontana and finished seventh.

Dropped out: Ryan Blaney (No. 4 last week), Chris Buescher (No. 6 last week), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 7 last week), Martin Truex Jr. (No. 9 last week), Kyle Larson (No. 10 last week).

Kyle Petty Charity Ride scheduled to visit Nevada, Utah

By Feb 28, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
0 Comments

The annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America is scheduled April 29 – May 5 in Nevada and Utah.

Petty, a retired Cup Series driver and an NBC Sports NASCAR analyst, will lead more than 125 motorcyclists on a seven-day, 1,500-mile ride, a journey that raises funds for Victory Junction Gang Camp, a camp for children with chronic illnesses. The Petty family built the camp in honor of Kyle’s son, Adam, who was killed in a crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2000. This is the 27th anniversary ride.

The trip is scheduled to begin and end in Salt Lake City, Utah. Riders will visit Ely, Tonopah and Las Vegas in Nevada and Cedar City, Moab and Salt Lake City in Utah.

Along the way, riders are scheduled to visit the Bonneville Salt Flats, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Capitol Reef National Park and the Legends Motorcycle Museum.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch is No. 1

“Nevada and Utah are two of my favorite states to ride motorcycles in,” Petty said in a statement. “The vast changes in the landscape — from the desert to the red rocks to mountain terrain — paint the most vivid and breathtaking scenes, which I believe are best experienced on a motorcycle. … The Ride allows me to combine my passion for helping others with my love of motorcycles, and it is such a special gift.”

Among those scheduled to participate on the ride are drivers Richard Petty, Ken Schrader, Kenny Wallace and Max Papis, former football star and senatorial candidate Herschel Walker and NBC Sports broadcaster Rick Allen.

For more on the Kyle Petty Charity ride, visit the ride’s website.

Winners and losers at Auto Club Speedway

By Feb 27, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway:

WINNERS

Kyle Busch — Those who might have doubted if Busch’s remarkable talents could carry over to Richard Childress Racing can stop. Busch ran a nearly perfect race Sunday in his second points outing with RCR, running his Cup career win total to 61.

Chase Elliott — Elliott made gains throughout Sunday’s race and finished second. He didn’t have the power to challenge Kyle Busch at the end, but his team’s progress since the Daytona 500 is noteworthy.

Trackhouse RacingRoss Chastain won the first two stages and led 91 (of 200) laps before finishing third. Daniel Suarez, his teammate, rallied from a speeding penalty to finish fourth.

LOSERS

Kyle Larson — The race had barely begun when Larson went behind the wall with electrical issues. He returned to finish the race but finished 15 laps back in 29th.

William Byron — Byron ran in the top five part of the afternoon but finished two laps down in 25th.

AJ Allmendinger — An accident parked Allmendinger after 75 laps, and he finished last.

NASCAR Xfinity results at Auto Club Speedway

By Feb 26, 2023, 11:06 PM EST
0 Comments

John Hunter Nemechek scored his first win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season Sunday night at Auto Club Speedway.

JR Motorsports had three of its drivers place in the top five. Sam Mayer was second, Justin Allgaier third and Josh Berry fifth. Chandler Smith finished fifth. Daytona winner Austin Hill, who remains the points leader, placed sixth.

Race results: Auto Club Xfinity results

Points report: Xfinity driver points after Auto Club

John Hunter Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

By Feb 26, 2023, 10:38 PM EST
1 Comment

After narrowly losing last weekend’s Xfinity season opener at Daytona, John Hunter Nemechek won Sunday night’s race at Auto Club Speedway.

The victory is Nemechek’s third in the Xfinity Series and first since Oct. 2021 at Texas.

MORE: Xfinity results and driver points

Sam Mayer tied his career-best finish by placing second, a week after he went upside down at Daytona. JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier placed third for the second race in a row. Chandler Smith was a career-best fourth. Josh Berry placed fifth, giving JRM three of the top five.

Daytona winner Austin Hill placed sixth.

Cole Custer, who won the first two stages, finished 27th after having a tire go down and hitting the wall on Lap 91 of the 150-lap race.

Stage 1 winner: Cole Custer

Stage 2 winner: Cole Custer

Who had a good race: John Hunter Nemechek has started the season with a second and a first for Joe Gibbs Racing. … Brett Moffitt placed ninth for AM Racing, the team’s best career finish. … Parker Kligerman finished 10th as he competes in his first full Xfinity season since 2013.

Who had a bad race: Tyler Reddick, who ran the Cup race earlier in the day, finished 36th in the 38-car field with a damaged car.

NEXT: The series races at 4:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

