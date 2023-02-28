Kyle Petty Charity Ride scheduled to visit Nevada, Utah

The annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America is scheduled April 29 – May 5 in Nevada and Utah.

Petty, a retired Cup Series driver and an NBC Sports NASCAR analyst, will lead more than 125 motorcyclists on a seven-day, 1,500-mile ride, a journey that raises funds for Victory Junction Gang Camp, a camp for children with chronic illnesses. The Petty family built the camp in honor of Kyle’s son, Adam, who was killed in a crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2000. This is the 27th anniversary ride.

The trip is scheduled to begin and end in Salt Lake City, Utah. Riders will visit Ely, Tonopah and Las Vegas in Nevada and Cedar City, Moab and Salt Lake City in Utah.

Along the way, riders are scheduled to visit the Bonneville Salt Flats, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Capitol Reef National Park and the Legends Motorcycle Museum.

“Nevada and Utah are two of my favorite states to ride motorcycles in,” Petty said in a statement. “The vast changes in the landscape — from the desert to the red rocks to mountain terrain — paint the most vivid and breathtaking scenes, which I believe are best experienced on a motorcycle. … The Ride allows me to combine my passion for helping others with my love of motorcycles, and it is such a special gift.”

Among those scheduled to participate on the ride are drivers Richard Petty, Ken Schrader, Kenny Wallace and Max Papis, former football star and senatorial candidate Herschel Walker and NBC Sports broadcaster Rick Allen.

For more on the Kyle Petty Charity ride, visit the ride’s website.