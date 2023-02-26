Dr. Diandra: Five races to remember at Auto Club Speedway

By Feb 26, 2023


NASCAR visits the two-mile version of Auto Club Speedway for the last time this weekend. Let’s bid farewell by remembering five races that illustrate the track’s transformation from boring to beloved.

1997: The First Race

California Speedway, as the track was originally known, was one of four tracks debuting in the late 1990s. Unlike the new tracks in Texas, Las Vegas and Homestead, the D-shaped California track was two miles with 14-degree banking in the turns.

The NASCAR Cup Series hadn’t raced in Southern California since Riverside International Raceway closed in 1988. By race weekend, Californian Jeff Gordon had already collected six checkered flags in 14 races.

The inaugural race featured long green-flag runs (averaging 45.6 laps) and 21 lead changes. Gordon led 113 of 250 laps, beating out eventual second- and third-place finishers Dale Jarrett and Terry Labonte.

The 250-lap (500-mile) race ran three hours and 13 minutes — just 10 minutes longer than 2022’s 400-mile race.

2004: Gordon’s win highlights a problem

Brand-new tracks are exciting by virtue of being new, but they rarely make for great racing. New asphalt offers limited racing lines and makes passing hard. When a driver got the lead at California Speedway, he typically kept it for a while.

In six of the prior seven races, one driver led 100 or more laps out of 250. The exception was 2001, when Rusty Wallace led only 95 laps.

MORE: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reflects on his path to Daytona 500 win

In 2004, Gordon led 81 laps on the way to victory. But, like Wallace three years earlier, he led the last 47 laps. This was the fourth race out of eight without a lead change in the last 40 laps.

The closest to a late pass for the lead was Gordon’s first win at the track. He led the last 11 laps.

But Gordon didn’t just win the race. His 12.87-second margin of victory is the largest in the track’s Cup Series history.

2011: The first last-lap pass for the win

Aging asphalt at what was now called Auto Club Speedway helped the racing. Passes for the lead happened closer to race end: Two laps from the checkered flag in 2006, more often 10 to 25 laps.

But attendance declines and heat issues plagued races. In 2010, the race was cut from 500 miles to 400. In 2011, Auto Club Speedway went back to one race a year.

Another California native, Kevin Harvick, won the only race in 2011 with a last-lap pass of Jimmie Johnson. Harvick led one lap of the race. Because stage racing hadn’t been invented yet, it was the one lap that mattered.

Three of the next four races also featured last-lap passes, as shown in the graph below.

A bar chart showing the lap on which the last pass for the lead over the history of Auto Club Speedway, including five races to remember

2018: Martin Truex Jr. finds the perfect rules package — for him

Margins of victory decreased over the years, as the graph below shows. Excepting races ending under caution, six out of seven races between 2010 and 2017 had sub-one-second margins of victory.

A bar chart showing the margins of victory over the history of Auto Club Speedway, including five races to remember
The three empty spots are races that ended under caution.

NASCAR changed rules packages as it searched for the best way to design the Next Gen car. In 2018, defending Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. was running for a team that would close at the end of the year. The new package suited Truex, who won the pole and both stages. He led 125 of the race’s 200 laps and won the race by 11.685 seconds, the second-largest margin of victory at the track.

2022: The first Next Gen race

The first Next Gen race at Auto Club Speedway was the third ever Next Gen race. The numbers show it.

The 2022 race tied 2008 for most cautions with 12. But the 2022 field squeezed the same number of cautions into 400 miles as the 2008 field had over 500 miles. This race also set the record for most caution laps: 59 of 200 or 29.5% of the race.

In previous years, 20 to 25 drivers might spin across the season. This one race, however, featured five spins. Chase Elliott, who spun four times in all of 2022, spun twice in the race. (Elliott had a little help on the second spin). Between practice and the race, Ross Chastain wrecked two cars. Kyle Larson won the race.

But Auto Club Speedway had improved so much that most drivers were against changing the track. NASCAR’s recent sale of much of the land surrounding the speedway leaves NASCAR racing in Southern California uncertain.

Teams have an extra year of experience in the Next Gen car. This weekend’s race should tell us whether the new car is hard to drive at this type of track, or if drivers just needed a little time to learn the new vehicle. That, in turn, could have enormous implications on car parity.

Rain — and snow! — postpone Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

By Feb 25, 2023, 7:16 PM EST


Saturday’s scheduled Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway was postponed to Sunday by wet weather.

The race was rescheduled at 8 p.m. ET (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) Sunday, following the Cup Series race at ACS.

Rain pounded the track much of the day. Snow, a rarity in the area and part of a massive winter storm that walloped California, fell for a while.

But NASCAR dried the track and attempted to start the race at about 6 p.m. ET. Drivers made several pace laps, but rain increased, forcing the cars to pit road before the green flag could be unfurled.

After about an hour’s wait — and a very long day for drivers and teams at the track, NASCAR postponed the race.

MORE: Auto Club Xfinity starting lineup

MORE: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reflects on path to Daytona 500 victory

The weather eliminated Saturday’s scheduled Xfinity qualifying session, and the 38-car starting grid was set by rulebook metrics. Austin Hill, winner of last week’s Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway, will start on the pole.

Saturday Auto Club Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Feb 25, 2023, 11:36 AM EST


The second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled Saturday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway.

Rain cancelled practice and qualifying Saturday, putting Austin Hill on the pole. Hill won last week’s Xfinity opener at Daytona International Speedway and will be among the favorites at ACS.

Garrett Smithley and Ryan Vargas failed to make the field.

Three Cup drivers — Austin Dillon, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick — are in the Xfinity lineup.

The 300-mile race is scheduled for a 5 p.m. ET start (FS1).

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:08 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying and practice were cancelled by rain. … Driver introductions are scheduled at 4:30 p.m. … David Castro will give the invocation at 5 p.m. … The national anthem is scheduled at 5:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 150 laps (300 miles) on the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 35. Stage 2 ends at lap 70.

STARTING LINEUP: Auto Club Xfinity starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Cloudy with periods of rain. High of 43. 100% chance of rain.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer won at ACS in February 2022. Noah Gragson was second and Trevor Bayne third.

Sunday Cup race at Auto Club Speedway: Start time, TV info, weather

By Feb 25, 2023, 11:00 AM EST


Auto Club Speedway will host its final Cup race as a 2-mile speedway Sunday. NASCAR has stated plans to reconfigure the speedway into a short track but details remain limited.

Sunday’s race marks the 33rd Cup race at the Fontana, California, track. Jimmie Johnson has the most wins with six. Kevin Harvick will be making his 29th start at the track, most all-time.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. comes into the weekend off his Daytona 500 win and a media tour that took him to Disney World, Chicago and New York City this week.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Auto Club Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Michael Rooker, who played Rowdy Burns in “Days of Thunder,” will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:05 p.m. … Invocation given by George Beasley, executive pastor of High Desert Church, at 3:30 p.m. … National Anthem will be performed by Jacque Rivera at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) on the 2-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 65. Stage 2 ends at Lap 130.

TV/RADIO: FOX will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and will also stream at mrn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FOX Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Cloudy with a high of 47 degrees, and a 17% chance of rain at the start of the race

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled to take place at 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Larson won last year’s race. Austin Dillon finished second. Erik Jones placed third.

Rain cancels Cup, Xfinity practice, qualifying at Auto Club Speedway

By Feb 25, 2023, 10:48 AM EST


Persistent rain has forced NASCAR to cancel Saturday practice and qualifying for the scheduled Cup and Xfinity Series races at Auto Club Speedway.

The starting lineups for the two races were set by rulebook metrics. Christopher Bell will be on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race, and Austin Hill will start first in Xfinity.

MORE: Auto Club Cup starting lineup

MORE: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reflects on path to Daytona 500 win

The Xfinity race is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. (ET) Saturday. Rain is predicted in the afternoon in the track area.

Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. (ET).

