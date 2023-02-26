NASCAR 75: Looking back on iconic moments in NASCAR’s history for 75th anniversary

By Feb 26, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

75 years on the track is something worth celebrating. All season long, NBC will be recognizing NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and counting down some of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history.

Since 1948, the roar of engines and thrill of high speeds has captivated those around the world. Now, many years later, the excitement remains as the next generation sets another electrifying season in motion.

Whether it’s the first NASCAR Championship victory from Red Byron in 1949 or Ross Chastain’s unforgettable “video game move” in 2022, there are countless memories to relive from the track that will stand the test of time.

We’ll take a look at some of the most incredible moments  in NASCAR history, updating regularly throughout the season. Stay tuned to NBC Sports for memories and moments from over seven decades of competition.

RELATED: Click here for the full 2023 NASCAR schedule

2020 GEICO 500 at Talladega: NASCAR stands united for Bubba Wallace

During the June 2020 race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, a member of Bubba Wallace’s team reported to NASCAR that a noose had been placed in Wallace’s garage stall.

On the day of the race, drivers and crew members pushed Wallace’s car to the front of pit road in a show of solidarity. Wallace went on to finish 14th in the race.

An FBI investigation later ruled that there was no hate crime because the garage rope had been like that since the previous October and there was no way to know Wallace’s team would have that garage several months later.

After the FBI’s findings were revealed, Wallace said he was “relieved” that he had not been specifically targeted, but also frustrated over the ensuing reaction – which saw some on social media question his integrity and accuse him of perpetrating a hoax.

Since the incident, Wallace has gone on to become a winning driver at the Cup Series level.

In October 2021, he claimed his first career Cup Series win at Talladega, becoming the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier division in nearly 58 years.

A second Cup win followed in September 2022 at Kansas Speedway.

2011 Daytona 500: Trevor Bayne adds to Daytona’s legacy of surprise winners

The Daytona 500 is not only NASCAR’s biggest race, but also one of its most unpredictable.

Nine drivers have earned their first NASCAR Cup Series win in the Daytona 500. In fact, it happened in both 2021 and 2022 (Austin Cindric – 2022, Michael McDowell – 2021).

Before then, the most recent driver to pull this feat off was Trevor Bayne.

The Tennessee native captured the 2011 Daytona 500 driving for Wood Brothers Racing, a team that’s competed in NASCAR since 1950 but was running only part-time in 2011 (the team returned to full-time status in 2016).

Making this an even bigger upset: Bayne won in just his second career Cup Series start, which matched a standing Cup record set by Jamie McMurray during the 2002 season.

As Bayne took the checkered flag in overtime, his yell over the No. 21 team’s radio summed it all up not just for himself, but everybody watching: “Are you kidding me?!? What?!?”

1993 Daytona 500: ‘The Dale and Dale Show’

The 1993 Daytona 500 was winding down, and a mother and father could only wonder what fate had in store for their son.

As Dale Jarrett raced for the win, his mother, Martha, watched from a van inside the track, while his father, Ned, helped cover the race for CBS Sports.

The final laps came, and Dale Jarrett had a chance. But could he beat the dominant Dale Earnhardt?

Opportunity presented itself coming to the white flag, and Dale Jarrett made his move. He eventually cleared Earnhardt for first place.

CBS producer Bob Stenner then had lead announcer Ken Squier go silent – and told Ned Jarrett to “call your son home and be a Daddy.”

Ned’s ensuing call has echoed through NASCAR history ever since:

“…It’s the “Dale and Dale Show” as we come off Turn 4! You know who I’m pulling for, it’s Dale Jarrett. Bring her to the inside, Dale! Don’t let him get down there! He’s gonna make it! Dale Jarrett’s gonna win the Daytona 500!”

Moments after Dale Jarrett had won, CBS cameras cut to an awestruck Martha Jarrett in the van.

After a moment, she closed her eyes and clasped her hands together in prayer.

Visit NASCAR on NBC for for more memorable moments and historic tracks all season long, and stay tuned to NBC, USA and Peacock for coverage of the 2023 season.

Winners and losers at Auto Club Speedway

By Feb 27, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway:

WINNERS

Kyle Busch — Those who might have doubted if Busch’s remarkable talents could carry over to Richard Childress Racing can stop. Busch ran a nearly perfect race Sunday in his second points outing with RCR, running his Cup career win total to 61.

Chase Elliott — Elliott made gains throughout Sunday’s race and finished second. He didn’t have the power to challenge Kyle Busch at the end, but his team’s progress since the Daytona 500 is noteworthy.

Trackhouse RacingRoss Chastain won the first two stages and led 91 (of 200) laps before finishing third. Daniel Suarez, his teammate, rallied from a speeding penalty to finish fourth.

LOSERS

Kyle Larson — The race had barely begun when Larson went behind the wall with electrical issues. He returned to finish the race but finished 15 laps back in 29th.

William Byron — Byron ran in the top five part of the afternoon but finished two laps down in 25th.

AJ Allmendinger — An accident parked Allmendinger after 75 laps, and he finished last.

NASCAR Xfinity results at Auto Club Speedway

By Feb 26, 2023, 11:06 PM EST
0 Comments

John Hunter Nemechek scored his first win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season Sunday night at Auto Club Speedway.

JR Motorsports had three of its drivers place in the top five. Sam Mayer was second, Justin Allgaier third and Josh Berry fifth. Chandler Smith finished fifth. Daytona winner Austin Hill, who remains the points leader, placed sixth.

Race results: Auto Club Xfinity results

Points report: Xfinity driver points after Auto Club

John Hunter Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

By Feb 26, 2023, 10:38 PM EST
1 Comment

After narrowly losing last weekend’s Xfinity season opener at Daytona, John Hunter Nemechek won Sunday night’s race at Auto Club Speedway.

The victory is Nemechek’s third in the Xfinity Series and first since Oct. 2021 at Texas.

MORE: Xfinity results and driver points

Sam Mayer tied his career-best finish by placing second, a week after he went upside down at Daytona. JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier placed third for the second race in a row. Chandler Smith was a career-best fourth. Josh Berry placed fifth, giving JRM three of the top five.

Daytona winner Austin Hill placed sixth.

Cole Custer, who won the first two stages, finished 27th after having a tire go down and hitting the wall on Lap 91 of the 150-lap race.

Stage 1 winner: Cole Custer

Stage 2 winner: Cole Custer

Who had a good race: John Hunter Nemechek has started the season with a second and a first for Joe Gibbs Racing. … Brett Moffitt placed ninth for AM Racing, the team’s best career finish. … Parker Kligerman finished 10th as he competes in his first full Xfinity season since 2013.

Who had a bad race: Tyler Reddick, who ran the Cup race earlier in the day, finished 36th in the 38-car field with a damaged car.

NEXT: The series races at 4:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Long: Kyle Busch celebrates first of what could be many wins with RCR

By Feb 26, 2023, 10:09 PM EST
0 Comments

A week after one of the biggest disappointments in his storied NASCAR career, Kyle Busch scored his first Cup win with Richard Childress Racing.

It’s not hard to imagine that this could have been his fourth victory of the year. And it makes one wonder how many more races he’ll win this year.

“Welcome to RCR, the first (win) of many,” spotter Derek Kneeland said on the radio after Busch crossed the finish line Sunday for his fifth Cup win at the track, 61st career Cup victory and 225th win in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

Busch moved in the offseason to the No. 8 car that Tyler Reddick drove to three wins last year. Busch has come close to winning every race he’s run this year with the team.

The difference Sunday?

“First race nobody ran into me,” Busch said.

So true.

  • He was sixth in the Clash when contact by Joey Logano spun Busch. He recovered to finish third.
  • Busch led two-thirds of the way through his Daytona qualifying race when a bump from Daniel Suarez wrecked him.
  • Busch led the 500-mile mark in the Daytona 500, but a spin by Suarez less than three laps from the scheduled end sent the race into overtime. Busch lost the lead in the first overtime and was collected in a wreck in the second overtime, making the future Hall of Famer 0-for-18 in the sport’s biggest race.

After emerging from the infield care center last weekend, Busch lamented his misfortune at Daytona, saying: “It’s just par for the course. Used to it. Come down here every year to just find out when and where I’m going to crash and what lap I’m going to come out of the care center.”

It would have been so fitting for Busch to have won the Daytona 500 in his first attempt with RCR. It would have come 25 years after Dale Earnhardt won his only Daytona 500. 

Instead, Busch has to wait 51 more weeks for his next chance to win that race, but he doesn’t have to wait any longer to break a record he shared with Richard Petty.

Busch’s victory Sunday marked the 19th consecutive Cup season he has won at least one race, passing Petty for the all-time mark.

“There’s not very many records that you can beat that Richard Petty has, and certainly that was one that I set early on a long, long time ago that I always wanted to achieve and get,” Busch said. “So I’m just so thankful for the opportunity to set that bar and would love to continue to keep raising it.”

Next among active drivers on that list is Joey Logano, who has won at least one race 11 consecutive seasons. He’ll have to keep winning until 2031 to top Busch — provided Busch’s streak does not continue after this season. 

If Logano can’t top whatever mark Busch ends with, it likely will be the mid-2030s before anyone else could come close. Chase Elliott possibly.

That’s well into the future, well after Busch’s driving career ends. 

By then, we’ll be able to judge just how significant a move it was for Busch to join Richard Childress Racing after having spent the previous 15 seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing. When JGR was unable to find a new sponsor for his team last year, it set in motion Busch’s move.

A summer of uncertainty wore on Busch, who said last August that the ordeal had been “hard as hell.” His days were spent pondering not only his future but that of Kyle Busch Motorsports and all of its employees. 

“The last time I went through (changing rides) was 15 years ago, and it was a learning experience,” Busch said last August at Watkins Glen. “It was hard then, too, but it was nothing like now. Then it was just me, myself and I.”

The opportunity to run with RCR began with a phone call from future teammate Austin Dillon, who remembered how Busch once offered him a ride with Busch’s Xfinity team.

“It kind of blew me away because I’ve always been known as the only reason I’ve got a ride is because my grandfather,” Dillon said last September after Busch’s move to RCR was announced. “So he was one of the only guys to offer me a ride other than my grandfather. 

“I always remembered that about Kyle.”

That phone call led to Busch getting the chance to bow before the sold-out crowd at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday for the first time after a Cup race since last April’s Bristol dirt race win.

Until Sunday, Busch had only four wins in his last 109 Cup races. He had 18 races in the 109-race stretch before his recent dry spell.

One can only imagine what the future will be like for Busch and RCR. 

“I felt like there was going to be a little bit of a learning experience, a little bit of a growth pattern, but also on the flipside of that, I always just kind of looked back and watched some of their results and success that they had last year with Austin,” Busch said. “He ran second here last year, and Reddick was super, super fast. They were fast at the Clash before they broke, the 8 car was.

“It’s just been really, really cool, and it’s been a great piece of — we’re making history, right, but a great piece of opportunity to go out there and continue to win races at a new team with RCR.”

