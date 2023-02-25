Rain cancels Cup, Xfinity practice, qualifying at Auto Club Speedway

By Feb 25, 2023, 10:48 AM EST
0 Comments

Persistent rain has forced NASCAR to cancel Saturday practice and qualifying for the scheduled Cup and Xfinity Series races at Auto Club Speedway.

The starting lineups for the two races were set by rulebook metrics. Christopher Bell will be on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race, and Austin Hill will start first in Xfinity.

MORE: Auto Club Cup starting lineup

MORE: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reflects on path to Daytona 500 win

The Xfinity race is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. (ET) Saturday. Rain is predicted in the afternoon in the track area.

Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. (ET).

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300
Saturday Auto Club Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Sunday Auto Club start time
Sunday Cup race at Auto Club Speedway: Start time, TV info, weather
Saturday schedule NASCAR
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Auto Club Speedway

 

Saturday Auto Club Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Feb 25, 2023, 11:36 AM EST
0 Comments

The second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled Saturday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway.

Rain cancelled practice and qualifying Saturday, putting Austin Hill on the pole. Hill won last week’s Xfinity opener at Daytona International Speedway and will be among the favorites at ACS.

Garrett Smithley and Ryan Vargas failed to make the field.

Two Cup drivers — Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick — are in the Xfinity lineup.

The 300-mile race is scheduled for a 5 p.m. ET start (FS1).

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:08 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying and practice were cancelled by rain. … Driver introductions are scheduled at 4:30 p.m. … David Castro will give the invocation at 5 p.m. … The national anthem is scheduled at 5:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 150 laps (300 miles) on the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 35. Stage 2 ends at lap 70.

STARTING LINEUP: Auto Club Xfinity starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Cloudy with periods of rain. High of 43. 100% chance of rain.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer won at ACS in February 2022. Noah Gragson was second and Trevor Bayne third.

Read more about NASCAR

Sunday Auto Club start time
Sunday Cup race at Auto Club Speedway: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400
Rain cancels Cup, Xfinity practice, qualifying at Auto Club Speedway
Saturday schedule NASCAR
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Auto Club Speedway

 

 

 

Sunday Cup race at Auto Club Speedway: Start time, TV info, weather

By Feb 25, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Auto Club Speedway will host its final Cup race as a 2-mile speedway Sunday. NASCAR has stated plans to reconfigure the speedway into a short track but details remain limited.

Sunday’s race marks the 33rd Cup race at the Fontana, California, track. Jimmie Johnson has the most wins with six. Kevin Harvick will be making his 29th start at the track, most all-time.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. comes into the weekend off his Daytona 500 win and a media tour that took him to Disney World, Chicago and New York City this week.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Auto Club Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Michael Rooker, who played Rowdy Burns in “Days of Thunder,” will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:05 p.m. … Invocation given by George Beasley, executive pastor of High Desert Church, at 3:30 p.m. … National Anthem will be performed by Jacque Rivera at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) on the 2-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 65. Stage 2 ends at Lap 130.

TV/RADIO: FOX will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and will also stream at mrn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FOX Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Cloudy with a high of 47 degrees, and a 17% chance of rain at the start of the race

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled to take place at 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Larson won last year’s race. Austin Dillon finished second. Erik Jones placed third.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Friday 5: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reflects upon Daytona 500 win

Dr. Diandra: Auto Club first test of Kyle Busch-RCR relationship

Ryan: Last lap at Fontana raises questions of NASCAR’s past, present, future in SoCal

Brad Daugherty: Daytona 500 win “might be the pinnacle”

Cup drivers to watch at Auto Club Speedway

Power Rankings: Joey Logano starts season No. 1

Daytona 500 win among many things that makes JTG Daugherty pit crew member unique

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300
Saturday Auto Club Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400
Rain cancels Cup, Xfinity practice, qualifying at Auto Club Speedway
Saturday schedule NASCAR
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Auto Club Speedway

By Feb 25, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Cup and Xfinity cars are scheduled to be on track Saturday at Auto Club Speedway, weather permitting. Rain is in the forecast all day Saturday.

Cup cars are scheduled to practice and qualify. Xfinity cars are scheduled to practice, qualify and race.

Auto Club Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High of 43 degrees with a 100% chance of rain during the day.

Saturday, Feb. 25

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 12:05 – 12:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 12:35 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 2:05 – 2:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 2:50 – 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (150 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300
Saturday Auto Club Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Sunday Auto Club start time
Sunday Cup race at Auto Club Speedway: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400
Rain cancels Cup, Xfinity practice, qualifying at Auto Club Speedway

Saturday Auto Club Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Feb 24, 2023, 12:30 PM EST
0 Comments

Austin Hill seeks to open the season with his second consecutive Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, after winning the season-opening race at Daytona.

Cole Custer seeks to win this race for a second year in a row at the 2-mile track.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:08 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Practice is at noon. … Qualifying is at 12:30 p.m. … Driver intros are at 4:30  p.m. … Pastor David Castro will give the invocation at 5 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 5:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 150 laps (300 miles) on the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 35. Stage 2 ends at Lap 70.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. . … NASCAR Raceday airs at 4 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — High of 41 degrees with an 87 chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer won last year’s race for SS Green Light Racing. Noah Gragson finished second. Trevor Bayne placed third.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300
Saturday Auto Club Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Sunday Auto Club start time
Sunday Cup race at Auto Club Speedway: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400
Rain cancels Cup, Xfinity practice, qualifying at Auto Club Speedway