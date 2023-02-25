Rain — and snow! — postpone Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

Saturday’s scheduled Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway was postponed to Sunday by wet weather.
The race was rescheduled at 8 p.m. ET (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) Sunday, following the Cup Series race at ACS.
Rain pounded the track much of the day. Snow, a rarity in the area and part of a massive winter storm that walloped California, fell for a while.
But NASCAR dried the track and attempted to start the race at about 6 p.m. ET. Drivers made several pace laps, but rain increased, forcing the cars to pit road before the green flag could be unfurled.
After about an hour’s wait — and a very long day for drivers and teams at the track, NASCAR postponed the race.
The weather eliminated Saturday’s scheduled Xfinity qualifying session, and the 38-car starting grid was set by rulebook metrics. Austin Hill, winner of last week’s Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway, will start on the pole.
