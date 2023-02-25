NASCAR Saturday schedule at Auto Club Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled Saturday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway.

Rain cancelled practice and qualifying Saturday, putting Austin Hill on the pole. Hill won last week’s Xfinity opener at Daytona International Speedway and will be among the favorites at ACS.

Garrett Smithley and Ryan Vargas failed to make the field.

Two Cup drivers — Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick — are in the Xfinity lineup.

The 300-mile race is scheduled for a 5 p.m. ET start (FS1).

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:08 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying and practice were cancelled by rain. … Driver introductions are scheduled at 4:30 p.m. … David Castro will give the invocation at 5 p.m. … The national anthem is scheduled at 5:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 150 laps (300 miles) on the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 35. Stage 2 ends at lap 70.

STARTING LINEUP: Auto Club Xfinity starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Cloudy with periods of rain. High of 43. 100% chance of rain.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer won at ACS in February 2022. Noah Gragson was second and Trevor Bayne third.