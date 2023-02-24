Saturday Auto Club Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Feb 24, 2023, 12:30 PM EST
0 Comments

Austin Hill seeks to open the season with his second consecutive Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, after winning the season-opening race at Daytona.

Cole Custer seeks to win this race for a second year in a row at the 2-mile track.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:08 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Practice is at noon. … Qualifying is at 12:30 p.m. … Driver intros are at 4:30  p.m. … Pastor David Castro will give the invocation at 5 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 5:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 150 laps (300 miles) on the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 35. Stage 2 ends at Lap 70.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. . … NASCAR Raceday airs at 4 p.m. on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — High of 41 degrees with an 87 chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer won last year’s race for SS Green Light Racing. Noah Gragson finished second. Trevor Bayne placed third.

Friday 5: Amid celebration, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reflects on path to Daytona 500 win

By Feb 24, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
0 Comments

SOMEWHERE ABOVE THE CLOUDS — At an altitude higher than Mount Everest, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits comfortably in a leather seat in a CE-680A chartered plane, an enormous Daytona 500 ring on his right hand, a Rolex watch, given to the race winner, on his left wrist and his wife across the aisle.

It is a long way from the late nights on the road going from track to track with his father and later on his own as he sought to make a career driving sprint cars.

In the whirlwind 48 hours since his No. 17 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet crossed the finish line to win the Daytona 500, Stenhouse had been on the go. Now, as the plane returns from Chicago to Concord, North Carolina, Stenhouse has time to reflect upon his journey to winning NASCAR’s biggest race.

“When people climb Mount Everest, they get up there, they take it in,” Stenhouse tells NBC Sports. “You can’t be up there very long, but you take every moment you can. … That’s a big feat. That’s how I feel like this is.”

After receiving his ring, watch, race winner’s jacket and placing his right foot and both hands in wet cement to be permanently displayed among Daytona 500 champions, Stenhouse was off to Disney World on Monday as part of the winner’s promotional tour. 

He returned home that night, got about three hours of sleep and flew the next morning to Chicago for a media tour and the chance to glimpse the street course NASCAR will race there July 1-2. Wednesday, he was at the race shop. Thursday he was in New York City for more appearances and ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

Stenhouse could have never imagined doing those things as he sought to follow his dad into racing. Among the memories that stand out to Stenhouse are the times between his dad’s races. One of Stenhouse’s main duties included scraping mud off his dad’s car before the next event.

“I had the most important job,” says Stenhouse, 35, smiling and thinking back to his younger self. “I kept that car so clean. I was filthy by the end of the night, I mean, just dirty head to toe, but the car was clean.”

He thinks about all those nights on the road with his father, going to the next race or returning home. Many of those late-night trips, the youngster slept. Still, traveling with dad to the next race was always special for Stenhouse.

When he started racing, the goal was simply to race sprint cars. As he became more successful, Stenhouse gained attention and was hired by Tony Stewart to drive for his sprint car team in 2007.

“Moving to Indy, racing for Tony … that’s where I really thought I was going to be, racing sprint cars in Indiana, and I was loving it,” Stenhouse says. “2007 was some of the most fun times I had racing. 

“Then all of a sudden, an opportunity comes along you can’t pass up and you end up in NASCAR, and here we are flying around to the racetracks, going on big-time TV shows and big press and representing the biggest motorsport entity in the country. … It’s wild how it all plays out.”

He moved to the ARCA Menards Series in 2008. After one season in stock cars, Stenhouse drove in seven Xfinity races for what was then Roush Fenway Racing. His rookie season in 2010 was known as much for his struggles and wrecking cars as any success, but he overcame that and won Xfinity titles in 2011 and ’12.

After returning home from Florida on Monday night, Stenhouse pulled out his two Xfinity championship rings to compare with his Daytona 500 ring.

“Man, I thought these were big,” he said he thought to himself, comparing how small the championship rings were to his Daytona 500 ring. 

Still, it’s a nice collection. His Daytona 500 ring will go well with the Harley J. Trophy he earned for winning that race. The original, which takes four to six people to carry, remains at Daytona International Speedway. Stenhouse gets a version of the trophy that comes in a case that one can roll from place to place. It sits in the rear cargo hold of the plane as Stenhouse relishes his accomplishment. 

He might not have experienced all of these events this week had it not been for his dirt racing friends Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, who both later went to Victory Lane to congratulate their friend. 

Larson pushed Stenhouse into the lead on the backstretch just before the caution that set the first of two overtime restarts. 

“I was yelling in my helmet when I helped push him to the lead,” Larson said after the race. “I was hoping it was going to stay green. It would have probably been me or him to win. I’m so happy for him and his team and (crew chief) Mike Kelley. Can’t wait to go get changed go give him a big hug because he is one of my great buddies.”

On the final lap, Larson got a big run. He later said that he wanted to stay committed to Stenhouse and make his move on the backstretch, but the run was so big that Larson moved into the middle to get around Stenhouse. Larson’s run stalled. Bell pushed Stenhouse on the bottom as Joey Logano led the outside line.

The push from Bell put Stenhouse in the lead before the caution came out for a multi-car crash behind him.

That it was friends he was racing in those final laps meant even more to Stenhouse.

“I look at Christopher and Kyle and obviously they have accomplished, other than the Daytona 500, they’ve accomplished, I feel like, more in the Cup Series than I have,” Stenhouse told NBC Sports.

“I feel like I look at them as kids almost. I remember when I was in the Nationwide Series and Cup Series and talking to Kyle and Christopher when they were still running dirt cars. I was kind of a part owner in a dirt car when Christopher was battling for a win. I went and talked to him. He was super shy, didn’t hardly talk at all. I was like, ‘Hey man, you’ll get to where I’m at. No problem.’ Obviously he did.

“I look at that, felt like Tony Stewart kind of did that for me. It was cool that we were all battling for the win. Both played an integral part, Kyle pushing me to the lead, I semi lost the lead on the last lap and Christopher pushed me back to the lead.”

And helped Stenhouse complete this journey into the clouds. 

2. Ending overtime?

Last Sunday’s Daytona 500 marked the fifth time in the last six years that race has gone to overtime. 

Since 2020, eight of 14 speedway-style races have been extended beyond the scheduled distance.

With the sport coming off a season that saw Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch sit out races — Busch says he’s still not ready to return to any form of racing — because of injuries suffered at other tracks, does it make sense to continue to have overtime in speedway-style races at Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta?

Fortunately, no Cup driver has been injured in the Daytona 500 since Ryan Newman suffered a head injury during an overtime finish of the race in 2020.

There’s no doubt that it can be deflating for fans to see a race end under caution after the buildup to the checkered flag, particularly for a marquee event such as the Daytona 500. But no one seems upset these days that Dale Earnhardt won his lone Daytona 500 under caution in 1998. 

It’s time to examine if overtime is warranted at Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta because of the likelihood of crashes and the possibility of drivers getting hurt.

Eleven of the 17 cars that failed to finish last weekend’s Daytona 500 were eliminated in accidents in overtime. Nineteen of the race’s 40 cars were involved in a crash after the scheduled distance of the race.

No one was injured in those accidents, but it’s easy to forget that there are people in those cars experiencing those hits.

Kyle Larson, eliminated in a crash on the final lap last weekend, called his impact “a huge hit.”

Larson went on to say: “It was definitely one of the bigger (hits) I’ve ever had, but, thankfully, the car held up and all my safety equipment was fine, and I’m fine.”

For Larson to say that incident was among the bigger hits he’s had is something, considering his car flew into the fence at the finish of the 2013 Xfinity race at Daytona. 

Maybe a compromise for those who enjoy overtime is to end it at Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta and keep it for the other races. It wouldn’t be unusual to have different rules for different tracks. 

Until this year, drivers were not permitted to choose what lane to restart at Daytona and Talladega, while they could do so at other tracks. Also, NASCAR will not have stage breaks during Cup road course races while keeping the breaks for all other events. 

Bottom line is that NASCAR needs to consider the safety element. Sometimes it’s better to finish a race as scheduled — even if under caution — instead of stretching it beyond its scheduled distance and risk injury to competitors.

3. More data 

Kyle Larson said he wore a mouthguard accelerometer in last weekend’s Daytona 500, marking the first time he’s worn the device in a Cup race.

While an incident data recorder on the vehicle measures the impact of a crash on a car, a mouthguard accelerometer measures the impact of a crash on the driver. 

Although other racing series use accelerometers that are in a driver’s ear, John Patalak, NASCAR vice president, safety engineer says that a mouthguard accelerometer provides better information because the roof of a person’s mouth is “extremely well coupled to your skull.”

NASCAR is working on the mouthguard accelerometer for drivers with Dr. Joel Douglas Stitzel, Jr., a professor of biomedical engineering at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine. His research interest includes concussion in sports.

Drivers are not required to use the device but more are open to do so as the mouthguard is condensed and there are fewer concerns about it interfering with a driver’s speech while talking to the team on the radio.

“They look more comfortable to wear now,” Larson said of his decision to have it at Daytona. “I never wore the one before but it didn’t look that comfortable.

“I want to see the data and see how it matches up to the car data. I also want to run it in my dirt wrecks to see how those compare to these wrecks.”

4. Study time

Among all the studying Austin Dillon has been doing this season, he’s also reading more at the suggestion of former driver Josh Wise, who trains Chevrolet drivers mentally and physically. 

Dillon said he’s been reading “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” by Angela Duckworth.

“Talent doesn’t always equate to success because it’s just how fast you learn things,” Dillon said. “Grit is sustained over a long period of time and people sticking with things and kind of grinding something out and not giving up on a goal. That word grit, that’s a key word for me this year.”

Dillon finished third at the Clash at the Coliseum and was running toward the front late in the Daytona 500 before he was collected in a crash. The series heads to Auto Club Speedway this weekend. Dillon finished second to Kyle Larson in last year’s race there. 

5. Streakin’

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. became the 20th different Cup winner of a points race since last year — when the Next Gen car debuted. 

Among those without a points win in the new car are Brad Keselowski (he did win a Daytona qualifying race last year), Martin Truex Jr. (won this year’s Clash exhibition race) and Ryan Blaney (won last year’s All-Star Race)

Stenhouse broke a streak of seven races in a row with a driver who had previously won with the Next Gen car. The last driver to win their first points race in the Next Gen era was Chris Buescher in last year’s night race at Bristol. 

NASCAR America MotorMouths, Dale Jr. Download back for another season

By Feb 23, 2023, 12:44 PM EST
0 Comments

On the heels of the 65th Daytona 500, NASCAR America Motormouths — NBC Sports’ fan-favorite NASCAR program — has returned for another season across NBC Sports digital platforms and the first episode of The Dale Jr. Download’s new season hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be presented today, Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

A rotating cast of NBC Sports’ NASCAR analysts and reporters including 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte, two-time Daytona 500 champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, racing icon Kyle Petty, JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty, Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, Nate Ryan, and Dustin Long will all regularly contribute to NASCAR America Motormouths and be joined by current and past drivers from the motorsports industry each Monday and Thursday. All episodes will be presented on NBC Sports digital platforms and be available on demand on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel.

NASCAR America launched in 2014 as a 30-minute news and information program and has expanded and evolved over the years. Monday’s episode detailing Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s first career Daytona 500 victory for JTG Daugherty Racing hosted by Letarte, Burton, and Daugherty can be viewed here.

The Dale Jr. Download will be presented each Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and today’s 2023 premiere episode features former NASCAR Cup Series driver and two-time Daytona 500 winner Sterling Marlin. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

The NASCAR on NBC podcast also returns this year with weekly episodes featuring NBC Sports NASCAR personalities discussing the latest news from across the sport. The NASCAR on NBC podcast is available for download on all major podcast platforms, including: NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart.

NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season begins on Sunday, June 25, at 7 p.m. ET from Nashville Superspeedway on NBC.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. To learn more about how to watch motorsports on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

Dr. Diandra: Auto Club Speedway first test of Busch-RCR partnership

By Feb 23, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Ever since Kyle Busch announced his move to Richard Childress Racing, pundits have questioned whether a Busch-RCR partnership is a step down for the two-time Cup Series champion. I’ve predicted that the move will benefit Busch and RCR.

But the truth is in the data.

The season’s first two events suggest promise. Busch rallied from a spin to place third in the Clash at the Coliseum. His new teammate Austin Dillon took second. But the Clash is an exhibition race on a track unlike any in the points-paying pantheon.

MORE: Fontana race raises questions about NASCAR’s future in Southern California

Busch’s 18th Daytona 500 run ended in disappointment when a last-lap crash dropped him to a 19th-place finish. Before the crash, Busch raced well — individually and teaming up with Dillon.

But the Daytona 500 rarely predicts a driver’s success over the rest of season.

  • The Daytona 500’s high accident rate prevents some of the best drivers from finishing well — or at all.
  • After winning the Daytona 500 in his rookie year, Austin Cindric held first place in the rankings for two weeks. Cindric fell to the mid-teens by the fifth race and stayed there throughout the regular season.
  • Ross Chastain started his breakout 2022 season by finishing 40th out of 40 cars in the Daytona 500. He ended the season in second place.

Large, non-superspeedway ovals have almost disappeared from the NASCAR calendar. Auto Club, Michigan and Pocono each dropped from two races to one race a season. Drivers and fans hope for a return to the Indianapolis oval, but it isn’t happening this year.

Sunday marks the 33rd — and last — race at the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway. After the checkered flag flies, the track may be nipped and tucked into a half-mile oval. Or not.

The loss of Auto Club Speedway is a negative for Busch because he does well at these types of tracks. But the one race left provides the perfect setting to evaluate the Busch-RCR partnership’s progression.

Busch at Auto Club Speedway

Take a look at Busch’s 23-race record.A table showing some of Kyle Busch's stats as part of the argument as to why Auto Club Speedway is a good test of the Busch-RCR partnership

Wins: Busch has the most wins at Auto Club Speedway among full-time active drivers with four. Jimmie Johnson holds the record with six wins, while Kyle Larson’s two wins rank him second among full-time active drivers.

Win Rate: Busch posts a 17.4%-win rate, the second highest of current full-time drivers. Larson ranks first with a win rate of 25.0% — but that’s based on only eight starts.

Average Finish: Busch’s 9.8 average finishing position tops any driver who will race this Sunday. Jimmie Johnson has a 7.6 average finishing position, but Johnson’s 2023 part-time schedule does not include the California track.

Busch also boasts the best top-10 finish rate (69.6%), and the second-best top-five finish rate of 47.8%. Larson and Johnson both have a 50.0% top-five rate, so Busch is not far behind.

And Busch isn’t only good at Auto Club Speedway: His 60 career wins include the four Fontana wins, two Indy oval wins and four Pocono trophies.

Evaluating the Busch-RCR partnership

Auto Club Speedway is an ideal place to evaluate the Busch-RCR partnership because Busch is historically very good there, while RCR has struggled. RCR has won only one race at Auto Club Speedway — in 2011 with Kevin Harvick behind the wheel. Dillon’s 13.5 average finish comes from last year’s second place and seven finishes of 10th or worse.

I’ll be listening for Busch’s comments during and after Saturday morning practice, especially if the car isn’t as fast as Busch expects it to be. I’m especially interested in the tenor of the exchanges between Busch and crew chief Randall Burnett.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano is No. 1

Where the No. 8 team qualifies is a good metric. Busch has a 10.2 average starting position with 60.9% of his qualifying runs placing him in the top 10. Placing outside the top 10 is a negative for the partnership and the race. Four of the last five winners qualified within the top four. Among those five races are two of the three races ever won from the pole at Auto Club Speedway: Larson in 2017 and Martin Truex Jr. in 2018.

A poor qualifying run doesn’t guarantee a bad race. Last year — the only race run at Auto Club Speedway in the Next Gen car — Larson qualified 13th, was sent to the back after making unapproved adjustments and won the race.

Finally, there’s the race finish itself. Barring accidents (the one race Busch didn’t finish at Auto Club Speedway was due to engine trouble), a finish out of the top 10 is a negative for the Busch-RCR partnership.

Auto Club won’t definitively answer the question of whether the Busch-RCR partnership was a good move for Busch. It’s one piece of data among the 36 this season.

NASCAR schedule for Auto Club Speedway

By Feb 23, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Kevin Harvick is scheduled to make his 750th consecutive Cup start in Sunday’s 400-mile race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Continuing what he says will be his final full-time season in Cup, Harvick grew up about 150 miles from Fontana in Bakersfield, California. He has a noteworthy record at his “home” track, having won there in 2011 and having scored five top-10 runs in the past seven ACS races.

MORE: Fontana finale raises questions about NASCAR’s future in Southern California

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano is No. 1

Harvick sits third on the all-time consecutive starts list in Cup. Retired drivers Jeff Gordon (797) and Ricky Rudd (788) are one-two.

The weekend schedule at ACS includes the second points races of the season for Cup and Xfinity drivers.

Auto Club Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. High of 48. Winds 10-20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. High of 44. Winds 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Sunday: Showers in the morning. Cloudy in afternoon. High of 46 with a 15% chance of rain at the time of the scheduled start.

Friday, Feb. 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 6:30 – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Saturday, Feb. 25

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 12:05 – 12:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
  • 12:35 – 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 2:05 – 2:50 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)
  • 2:50 – 4 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Sunday, Feb. 26

Garage open

  • 12:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (200 laps, 400 miles; Fox, MotorRacing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

