NASCAR America MotorMouths, Dale Jr. Download back for another season

By Feb 23, 2023, 12:44 PM EST
0 Comments

On the heels of the 65th Daytona 500, NASCAR America Motormouths — NBC Sports’ fan-favorite NASCAR program — has returned for another season across NBC Sports digital platforms and the first episode of The Dale Jr. Download’s new season hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be presented today, Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

A rotating cast of NBC Sports’ NASCAR analysts and reporters including 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte, two-time Daytona 500 champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, racing icon Kyle Petty, JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty, Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, Nate Ryan, and Dustin Long will all regularly contribute to NASCAR America Motormouths and be joined by current and past drivers from the motorsports industry each Monday and Thursday. All episodes will be presented on NBC Sports digital platforms and be available on demand on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel.

NASCAR America launched in 2014 as a 30-minute news and information program and has expanded and evolved over the years. Monday’s episode detailing Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s first career Daytona 500 victory for JTG Daugherty Racing hosted by Letarte, Burton, and Daugherty can be viewed here.

The Dale Jr. Download will be presented each Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and today’s 2023 premiere episode features former NASCAR Cup Series driver and two-time Daytona 500 winner Sterling Marlin. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

The NASCAR on NBC podcast also returns this year with weekly episodes featuring NBC Sports NASCAR personalities discussing the latest news from across the sport. The NASCAR on NBC podcast is available for download on all major podcast platforms, including: NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart.

NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season begins on Sunday, June 25, at 7 p.m. ET from Nashville Superspeedway on NBC.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. To learn more about how to watch motorsports on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

Dr. Diandra: Auto Club Speedway first test of Busch-RCR partnership

By Feb 23, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Ever since Kyle Busch announced his move to Richard Childress Racing, pundits have questioned whether a Busch-RCR partnership is a step down for the two-time Cup Series champion. I’ve predicted that the move will benefit Busch and RCR.

But the truth is in the data.

The season’s first two events suggest promise. Busch rallied from a spin to place third in the Clash at the Coliseum. His new teammate Austin Dillon took second. But the Clash is an exhibition race on a track unlike any in the points-paying pantheon.

MORE: Fontana race raises questions about NASCAR’s future in Southern California

Busch’s 18th Daytona 500 run ended in disappointment when a last-lap crash dropped him to a 19th-place finish. Before the crash, Busch raced well — individually and teaming up with Dillon.

But the Daytona 500 rarely predicts a driver’s success over the rest of season.

  • The Daytona 500’s high accident rate prevents some of the best drivers from finishing well — or at all.
  • After winning the Daytona 500 in his rookie year, Austin Cindric held first place in the rankings for two weeks. Cindric fell to the mid-teens by the fifth race and stayed there throughout the regular season.
  • Ross Chastain started his breakout 2022 season by finishing 40th out of 40 cars in the Daytona 500. He ended the season in second place.

Large, non-superspeedway ovals have almost disappeared from the NASCAR calendar. Auto Club, Michigan and Pocono each dropped from two races to one race a season. Drivers and fans hope for a return to the Indianapolis oval, but it isn’t happening this year.

Sunday marks the 33rd — and last — race at the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway. After the checkered flag flies, the track may be nipped and tucked into a half-mile oval. Or not.

The loss of Auto Club Speedway is a negative for Busch because he does well at these types of tracks. But the one race left provides the perfect setting to evaluate the Busch-RCR partnership’s progression.

Busch at Auto Club Speedway

Take a look at Busch’s 23-race record.A table showing some of Kyle Busch's stats as part of the argument as to why Auto Club Speedway is a good test of the Busch-RCR partnership

Wins: Busch has the most wins at Auto Club Speedway among full-time active drivers with four. Jimmie Johnson holds the record with six wins, while Kyle Larson’s two wins rank him second among full-time active drivers.

Win Rate: Busch posts a 17.4%-win rate, the second highest of current full-time drivers. Larson ranks first with a win rate of 25.0% — but that’s based on only eight starts.

Average Finish: Busch’s 9.8 average finishing position tops any driver who will race this Sunday. Jimmie Johnson has a 7.6 average finishing position, but Johnson’s 2023 part-time schedule does not include the California track.

Busch also boasts the best top-10 finish rate (69.6%), and the second-best top-five finish rate of 47.8%. Larson and Johnson both have a 50.0% top-five rate, so Busch is not far behind.

And Busch isn’t only good at Auto Club Speedway: His 60 career wins include the four Fontana wins, two Indy oval wins and four Pocono trophies.

Evaluating the Busch-RCR partnership

Auto Club Speedway is an ideal place to evaluate the Busch-RCR partnership because Busch is historically very good there, while RCR has struggled. RCR has won only one race at Auto Club Speedway — in 2011 with Kevin Harvick behind the wheel. Dillon’s 13.5 average finish comes from last year’s second place and seven finishes of 10th or worse.

I’ll be listening for Busch’s comments during and after Saturday morning practice, especially if the car isn’t as fast as Busch expects it to be. I’m especially interested in the tenor of the exchanges between Busch and crew chief Randall Burnett.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano is No. 1

Where the No. 8 team qualifies is a good metric. Busch has a 10.2 average starting position with 60.9% of his qualifying runs placing him in the top 10. Placing outside the top 10 is a negative for the partnership and the race. Four of the last five winners qualified within the top four. Among those five races are two of the three races ever won from the pole at Auto Club Speedway: Larson in 2017 and Martin Truex Jr. in 2018.

A poor qualifying run doesn’t guarantee a bad race. Last year — the only race run at Auto Club Speedway in the Next Gen car — Larson qualified 13th, was sent to the back after making unapproved adjustments and won the race.

Finally, there’s the race finish itself. Barring accidents (the one race Busch didn’t finish at Auto Club Speedway was due to engine trouble), a finish out of the top 10 is a negative for the Busch-RCR partnership.

Auto Club won’t definitively answer the question of whether the Busch-RCR partnership was a good move for Busch. It’s one piece of data among the 36 this season.

NASCAR schedule for Auto Club Speedway

By Feb 23, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Kevin Harvick is scheduled to make his 750th consecutive Cup start in Sunday’s 400-mile race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Continuing what he says will be his final full-time season in Cup, Harvick grew up about 150 miles from Fontana in Bakersfield, California. He has a noteworthy record at his “home” track, having won there in 2011 and having scored five top-10 runs in the past seven ACS races.

MORE: Fontana finale raises questions about NASCAR’s future in Southern California

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano is No. 1

Harvick sits third on the all-time consecutive starts list in Cup. Retired drivers Jeff Gordon (797) and Ricky Rudd (788) are one-two.

The weekend schedule at ACS includes the second points races of the season for Cup and Xfinity drivers.

Auto Club Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. High of 48. Winds 10-20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. High of 44. Winds 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Sunday: Showers in the morning. Cloudy in afternoon. High of 46 with a 15% chance of rain at the time of the scheduled start.

Friday, Feb. 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 6:30 – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Saturday, Feb. 25

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 12:05 – 12:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
  • 12:35 – 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 2:05 – 2:50 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)
  • 2:50 – 4 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Sunday, Feb. 26

Garage open

  • 12:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (200 laps, 400 miles; Fox, MotorRacing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Brad Daugherty: Daytona 500 win ‘might be the pinnacle’

By Feb 22, 2023, 5:09 PM EST
0 Comments

Brad Daugherty is one of those rare athletic figures who has enjoyed significant success in two major-league-level sports.

A basketball star at the University of North Carolina, Daugherty moved on to the National Basketball Association, where he played with the Cleveland Cavaliers for eight seasons (1986-94) and was named an all-star five times.

One of his biggest memories from that time, he said Wednesday, was playing on a Cavalier team that beat Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish and the rest of the mighty Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference playoff game at Boston Garden.

“I’ve got this dual life that I’m so blessed to be a part of,” Daugherty said.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano is No. 1

The other side of that sporting life found Daugherty atop his “other” sport — stock car racing–Sunday as driver Ricky Stenhouse and JTG-Daugherty Racing, co-owned by Daugherty, won the Daytona 500.

“It’s all part of a fantastic journey,” Daugherty said. “I have to say standing here as Daytona 500 champion in something that my dad loved — it’s really, really significant. It might be the pinnacle.

“Beating those guys in Boston Garden was absolutely phenomenal, but I put so much blood, sweat and tears into this sport of racing that it was almost overwhelming Sunday. People ask which is better. They’re both a tremendous blessing to have been a part of. I was as excited Sunday at the end of that race as when we beat those guys in Boston Garden.”

Daugherty was at the speedway Sunday but left before the race because he was having some vision problems after recent surgery. He watched the race at home in Orlando.

MORE: Fontana race raises questions about NASCAR’s future in Southern California

“It’s an accomplishment that declares you and stamps you as a champion,” he said. “It’s a little different from stick and ball. It’s a monumental accomplishment for me and my family, my race team. On a personal level, being the first African-American during Black History Month to win this (the 500) and to be a part of something that’s so significant in my life and having gone through something that’s been such a dynamic cultural shift in the last few years. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Daugherty said he encouraged Stenhouse during a preseason meeting to drive with more patience and not attempt to finish fifth in a 15th-place car. Now Sunday’s big win could be a big boost for the rest of the season, he said.

“I think if we approach it in the right way, it can take some pressure off Ricky,” he said. “He wants to prove that that was not a mistake and that he is capable. Being a veteran guy, he can go out and use the skills and ability and showcase that instead of overdriving a race car that’s not that good that day.”

NASCAR 75: Looking back on iconic moments in NASCAR’s history for 75th anniversary

By Feb 22, 2023, 4:22 PM EST
0 Comments

75 years on the track is something worth celebrating. All season long, NBC will be recognizing NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and counting down some of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history.

Since 1948, the roar of engines and thrill of high speeds has captivated those around the world. Now, many years later, the excitement remains as the next generation sets another electrifying season in motion.

Whether it’s the first NASCAR Championship victory from Red Byron in 1949 or Ross Chastain’s unforgettable “video game move” in 2022, there are countless memories to relive from the track that will stand the test of time.

We’ll take a look at some of the most incredible moments  in NASCAR history, updating regularly throughout the season. Stay tuned to NBC Sports for memories and moments from over seven decades of competition.

RELATED: Click here for the full 2023 NASCAR schedule

2011 Daytona 500: Trevor Bayne adds to Daytona’s legacy of surprise winners

The Daytona 500 is not only NASCAR’s biggest race, but also one of its most unpredictable.

Nine drivers have earned their first NASCAR Cup Series win in the Daytona 500. In fact, it happened in both 2021 and 2022 (Austin Cindric – 2022, Michael McDowell – 2021).

Before then, the most recent driver to pull this feat off was Trevor Bayne.

The Tennessee native captured the 2011 Daytona 500 driving for Wood Brothers Racing, a team that’s competed in NASCAR since 1950 but was running only part-time in 2011 (the team returned to full-time status in 2016).

Making this an even bigger upset: Bayne won in just his second career Cup Series start, which matched a standing Cup record set by Jamie McMurray during the 2002 season.

As Bayne took the checkered flag in overtime, his yell over the No. 21 team’s radio summed it all up not just for himself, but everybody watching: “Are you kidding me?!? What?!?”

1993 Daytona 500: ‘The Dale and Dale Show’

The 1993 Daytona 500 was winding down, and a mother and father could only wonder what fate had in store for their son.

As Dale Jarrett raced for the win, his mother, Martha, watched from a van inside the track, while his father, Ned, helped cover the race for CBS Sports.

The final laps came, and Dale Jarrett had a chance. But could he beat the dominant Dale Earnhardt?

Opportunity presented itself coming to the white flag, and Dale Jarrett made his move. He eventually cleared Earnhardt for first place.

CBS producer Bob Stenner then had lead announcer Ken Squier go silent – and told Ned Jarrett to “call your son home and be a Daddy.”

Ned’s ensuing call has echoed through NASCAR history ever since:

“…It’s the “Dale and Dale Show” as we come off Turn 4! You know who I’m pulling for, it’s Dale Jarrett. Bring her to the inside, Dale! Don’t let him get down there! He’s gonna make it! Dale Jarrett’s gonna win the Daytona 500!”

Moments after Dale Jarrett had won, CBS cameras cut to an awestruck Martha Jarrett in the van.

After a moment, she closed her eyes and clasped her hands together in prayer.

Visit NASCAR on NBC for for more memorable moments and historic tracks all season long, and stay tuned to NBC, USA and Peacock for coverage of the 2023 season.