NASCAR 75: Looking back on iconic moments in NASCAR’s history for 75th anniversary

Since 1948, the roar of engines and thrill of high speeds has captivated those around the world. Now, many years later, the excitement remains as the next generation sets another electrifying season in motion.
We’ll take a look at some of the most incredible moments in NASCAR history, updating regularly throughout the season. Stay tuned to NBC Sports for memories and moments from over seven decades of competition.
2011 Daytona 500: Trevor Bayne adds to Daytona’s legacy of surprise winners
The Daytona 500 is not only NASCAR’s biggest race, but also one of its most unpredictable.
Nine drivers have earned their first NASCAR Cup Series win in the Daytona 500. In fact, it happened in both 2021 and 2022 (Austin Cindric – 2022, Michael McDowell – 2021).
Before then, the most recent driver to pull this feat off was Trevor Bayne.
The Tennessee native captured the 2011 Daytona 500 driving for Wood Brothers Racing, a team that’s competed in NASCAR since 1950 but was running only part-time in 2011 (the team returned to full-time status in 2016).
Making this an even bigger upset: Bayne won in just his second career Cup Series start, which matched a standing Cup record set by Jamie McMurray during the 2002 season.
As Bayne took the checkered flag in overtime, his yell over the No. 21 team’s radio summed it all up not just for himself, but everybody watching: “Are you kidding me?!? What?!?”
1993 Daytona 500: ‘The Dale and Dale Show’
The 1993 Daytona 500 was winding down, and a mother and father could only wonder what fate had in store for their son.
As Dale Jarrett raced for the win, his mother, Martha, watched from a van inside the track, while his father, Ned, helped cover the race for CBS Sports.
The final laps came, and Dale Jarrett had a chance. But could he beat the dominant Dale Earnhardt?
Opportunity presented itself coming to the white flag, and Dale Jarrett made his move. He eventually cleared Earnhardt for first place.
CBS producer Bob Stenner then had lead announcer Ken Squier go silent – and told Ned Jarrett to “call your son home and be a Daddy.”
Ned’s ensuing call has echoed through NASCAR history ever since:
“…It’s the “Dale and Dale Show” as we come off Turn 4! You know who I’m pulling for, it’s Dale Jarrett. Bring her to the inside, Dale! Don’t let him get down there! He’s gonna make it! Dale Jarrett’s gonna win the Daytona 500!”
Moments after Dale Jarrett had won, CBS cameras cut to an awestruck Martha Jarrett in the van.
After a moment, she closed her eyes and clasped her hands together in prayer.
Brad Daugherty is one of those rare athletic figures who has enjoyed significant success in two major-league-level sports.
A basketball star at the University of North Carolina, Daugherty moved on to the National Basketball Association, where he played with the Cleveland Cavaliers for eight seasons (1986-94) and was named an all-star five times.
One of his biggest memories from that time, he said Wednesday, was playing on a Cavalier team that beat Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish and the rest of the mighty Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference playoff game at Boston Garden.
“I’ve got this dual life that I’m so blessed to be a part of,” Daugherty said.
“It’s all part of a fantastic journey,” Daugherty said. “I have to say standing here as Daytona 500 champion in something that my dad loved — it’s really, really significant. It might be the pinnacle.
“Beating those guys in Boston Garden was absolutely phenomenal, but I put so much blood, sweat and tears into this sport of racing that it was almost overwhelming Sunday. People ask which is better. They’re both a tremendous blessing to have been a part of. I was as excited Sunday at the end of that race as when we beat those guys in Boston Garden.”
Daugherty was at the speedway Sunday but left before the race because he was having some vision problems after recent surgery. He watched the race at home in Orlando.
“It’s an accomplishment that declares you and stamps you as a champion,” he said. “It’s a little different from stick and ball. It’s a monumental accomplishment for me and my family, my race team. On a personal level, being the first African-American during Black History Month to win this (the 500) and to be a part of something that’s so significant in my life and having gone through something that’s been such a dynamic cultural shift in the last few years. I couldn’t be prouder.”
Daugherty said he encouraged Stenhouse during a preseason meeting to drive with more patience and not attempt to finish fifth in a 15th-place car. Now Sunday’s big win could be a big boost for the rest of the season, he said.
“I think if we approach it in the right way, it can take some pressure off Ricky,” he said. “He wants to prove that that was not a mistake and that he is capable. Being a veteran guy, he can go out and use the skills and ability and showcase that instead of overdriving a race car that’s not that good that day.”
Race No. 2 on the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will mark an ending.
Sunday’s 400-mile event at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California is scheduled to be the final race on the track’s two-mile oval. Plans call for a half-mile track to be built on the speedway site, although there is no projected date for its completion. ACS will not be on NASCAR’s 2024 Cup schedule.
The track hosted one Cup race a year from 1997 to 2003, then two a year from 2004 to 2010. There has been one race a year at Fontana since 2011.
Busch’s first point race with Richard Childress Racing was promising. He ran well in the Daytona 500, leading laps and moving toward the front in the final laps before being absorbed in one of the late-race crashes. ACS has been one of his best tracks. He has four finishes of eighth or better there in the past five races.
Past at Auto Club: No wins but six finishes of 7th or better in past seven races
Logano played the draft to near-perfection at Daytona, leading 12 laps and landing in the middle of the mix at the front in the closing laps. He lost a shot at victory when caution flew on the final lap and he was slightly behind winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Past at Auto Club: Two starts and two did-not-finish results
Bell closed out 2022 with a strong run and opened 2023 with a third-place finish and 20 laps led at Daytona. Auto Club could tell much about how the early weeks of the season will go for the No. 20 team.
Stenhouse broke a 199-race winless streak (fourth longest in series history) by scoring at Daytona. A win at ACS would make him the first driver to win the first two races of the season since Matt Kenseth in 2009. Sunday’s race will be the first indicator of how much momentum the 500 win might give one of the series’ smaller teams.
As NASCAR sets to raze the Garage Mahal built by Roger Penske on a toxic waste dump in Fontana, California, let’s recognize that Paul Oberjuerge saw this coming a quarter-century ago.
When the finishing touches were put on California Speedway, the plaudits overflowed for Penske’s $125 million palace of speed. NASCAR’s premier series had been absent from Southern California for nearly a decade. After tracks failed in nearby Ontario and Riverside, Fontana would be the unlikeliest site for the most proper of returns.
At the first open test on May 5, 1997, Cup teams were greeted by an opulent track built to 21st-century standards.
Cavernous garage bays and spaciously designed pit stalls. Gorgeous, plush suites with panoramic views of the track and San Gabriel Mountains. Top-shelf facilities for the media and even a first-class gym for the drivers.
Everywhere were hallmarks of the “Penske perfect” details – track president Greg Penske had day-to-day oversight of his father’s vision rising from the ruins of the dilapidated Kaiser Steel Mill (its World War II-era history once marked by an iconic water tower) – and everyone was ready to proclaim NASCAR’s newfound permanence in Southern California.
All except Oberjuerge, the sports editor of The San Bernardino County Sun whose sharp-edged and incisive newspaper columns were daily must-reads in the Inland Empire for nearly three decades.
In a May 7, 1997 piece titled: “Speedway: Bigger Isn’t Always Better,” Oberjuerge marveled at the mammoth infield that could fit virtually every major stadium in Southern California (“The stands are taller, the distances longer, the logistics Pharaonic”).
He saluted the endless ambition of Roger Penske (“A century ago, men of his ilk built the Panama Canal and laid the Transatlantic cable. Fifty years ago, they organized D-Day. Who is building Hoover Dam these days? Penske clearly hasn’t heard about the Era of Limits.”)
And, amidst the enormity and audacity, he asked whether there also was a hint of arrogance.
Ontario Motor Speedway, a palatial carbon copy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, opened less than 5 miles away in 1970. After drowning in debt, Ontario was closed and bulldozed in 1980.
Many thanks to @nascarman_rr for helping locate source material: This was on 1C of The San Bernardino County Sun on May 7, 1997.
Nearly 26 years ago, a columnist posed the question, "What if this $125 million track isn't here forever?"
“Could all that happen again? No one here seems to consider it even a remote possibility, hubris which seems a little scary,” Oberjuerge wrote. “The inaugural event is barely six weeks away. We’re guessing it will be an unqualified success. This track is gleaming, magnificent, top of the line.
“But, then, so was the Titanic.”
That closing line didn’t land well at The Captain’s sparkling new ship.
Les Richter, the late former NASCAR executive and NFL Hall of Famer who was the Penske family’s right-hand man at California Speedway, called The Sun’s cub auto racing reporter to read him the riot act.
Six weeks later, a sellout crowd of nearly 100,000 watched a superstar christen a speedway as Jeff Gordon won the inaugural California 500 and ushered in a new era of NASCAR in the Golden State.
It all has raised serious questions about whether big-league stock-car racing is poised to recommit its sins of the past in the Southland, which endured an eight-year winter without a Cup race when Riverside International Raceway was shuttered in 1989.
Already what once seemed unthinkable – a NASCAR Cup schedule without a race at a permanent facility in the country’s second-largest market – will happen next year as it’s been confirmed the 2024 season won’t include Fontana.
Perhaps more distressing is there has been no timetable yet for when – or even if – the repurposed short track will open.
Now the short-track project seemingly looms as a financial and logistical boondoggle caught in a morass of supply chain woes in the country’s most heavily regulated state.
Penske needed nearly four years and had to move mountains to get California Speedway built on a former Superfund site. The red tape is no less daunting now in the wake of a pandemic that has choked every major construction project in existence.
Auto Club Speedway’s overhaul already had been delayed more than a year and now appears to have no definitive start or end date.
“Right now, this will be our last race with the 2-mile track,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio last week. “Right now, it’s going to take a couple of years to build the new track. It’s something right now that we’re interested in doing. What that timeline looks like, we’re not sure.”
The articulate Phelps is known for being measured and precise with his words.
Three utterances in 20 seconds of “right now” are less than reassuring for Fontana’s outlook – even if NASCAR’s priority is to keep the track.
Coupled with NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell’s similar uncertainty in a recent interview with the Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern, these are clear warning signs that permanently closing Auto Club Speedway is on the table.
It obviously is plausible that a scarcity of materials and labor could push the short-track project well beyond 2025, never mind the inevitable cost overruns.
Some of that will be defrayed by auctioning off part of the track’s land – but that piecemeal approach also surely opens the door to selling the entire property, too.
At what point does the temptation become too great to ignore offers that surely would stretch into at least eight figures for 568 acres that sit within spitting distance of several major interstates and highways?
NASCAR doesn’t need to be partnered with a commercial real estate company to understand the value of potential warehouse space in the Age of Amazon.
All of those mitigating factors – coupled with fans clamoring for more short tracks — seem to be why staying status quo with the current layout isn’t an option.
Even if the 2-mile oval were kept, it eventually would require a multimillion-dollar repave that would be followed by at least a few years of less scintillating racing.
When it opened, Fontana was among the most maligned speedways in NASCAR for many years. It was gifted and then stripped of a second annual race because its crowds dwindled so much.
“The racing got super good there,” AJ Allmendinger said. “As drivers, we all love it because it wears the tires out, you’re slipping and sliding around, it’s multiple grooves. You’re running on the apron there. It just puts on great racing. I think all of us have thoroughly enjoyed it. Especially, I really feel like the last 10 years, it just kind of flipped where we just put on such great finishes there.
“It’s one of those racetracks where you understand that something’s got to change because the pavement is so old, and eventually you either repave it and the great racing goes away, or you reconfigure it and try something new.”
Some still are pining for a third option.
“I wish they would leave it (alone),” Ryan Blaney said when asked of the 2-mile oval’s demise last week. “I think you talk to any driver, and they will tell you the same thing. That place is one of the funnest, coolest racetracks that we go to. I hate to see that place go.”
Said Chase Briscoe: “I think it’s going to be bittersweet for all the drivers because that’s like the last true track that we have. Auto Club is just so fun from a driver’s standpoint because it’s so slick. It’s worn out. It’s rough. You just bounce around. You literally run wherever on the racetrack, especially with the Next Gen car. I thought that it was just a really well put-together racetrack for those cars.
“So I’m bummed.”
Any NASCAR fan should be, too, especially those among the roughly 25 million who live within a few hours of Fontana.
In addition to having very fickle fans, Southern California is known for skyrocketing property values. It’s notable that Fontana was birthed by Roger Penske, who long has touted the importance of having permanent facilities in major-league auto racing series.
Temporary circuits such as street races are great for bringing the action to the people but also can be fleeting. For every Long Beach and St. Petersburg in IndyCar, there are Baltimore, Houston, Vancouver, Cleveland, Miami – an endless list of flameouts.
But it then would be difficult to see a route back with a new oval.
Building another California Speedway might cost 10 times now what it did in the mid-1990s.
Penske erected Fontana through the force of sheer will. He’s a billionaire who loves motorsports (and who also owns the world’s biggest Toyota dealership nearby). The chances of such felicitous circumstances arising again are slim.
Still, it surely wouldn’t be possible for NASCAR to be left without a permanent home in Southern California (and for the second time in 35 years)?
As expected, Joey Logano was in the mix at the end of the Daytona 500. In the craziness that developed in overtime, and with cars bouncing here and there in a string of accidents, Logano came home second, finishing behind winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in a white-flag-lap caution conclusion.
Logano opens the season atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, the same spot he held at the end of last year. By the way, he also held the Cup Series championship trophy.
Stenhouse, the latest driver to score an upset in the 500, also makes the season’s first listing of those in power.
NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
1. Joey Logano — There is no reason to doubt that Logano will once again be a solid contender for the seasonal championship. If there had been a green-flag run to the checkered at Daytona, the trophy might be at his house today.
2. Kyle Busch — As Busch pointed out on his team radio Sunday, he “won” the Daytona 500 because he led the 200th lap — the scheduled end of the race. Of course, the 500 went into overtime and ended as the Daytona 530, but Busch made a fine debut in the Richard Childress Racing No. 8.
3. Christopher Bell — Another third-place finish in the Daytona 500, and Bell might begin to like superspeedway racing.
4. Ryan Blaney — Blaney came home eighth Sunday in a car that had been through the wringer.
8. Alex Bowman — Bowman sat on the front row to start the 500 for what seemed like the 50th time (it actually was his sixth in a row). He led 12 laps and finished fifth, the first Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
9. Martin Truex Jr. — Truex led 13 laps Sunday but was boxed out of the decision-making group at the finish.
10. Kyle Larson — Larson’s Chevrolet seemed to have the power to win Sunday, but he was another victim of the madcap racing near the finish.