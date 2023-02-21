NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano starts season on top

As expected, Joey Logano was in the mix at the end of the Daytona 500. In the craziness that developed in overtime, and with cars bouncing here and there in a string of accidents, Logano came home second, finishing behind winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in a white-flag-lap caution conclusion.
Logano opens the season atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, the same spot he held at the end of last year. By the way, he also held the Cup Series championship trophy.
Stenhouse, the latest driver to score an upset in the 500, also makes the season’s first listing of those in power.
NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
1. Joey Logano — There is no reason to doubt that Logano will once again be a solid contender for the seasonal championship. If there had been a green-flag run to the checkered at Daytona, the trophy might be at his house today.
2. Kyle Busch — As Busch pointed out on his team radio Sunday, he “won” the Daytona 500 because he led the 200th lap — the scheduled end of the race. Of course, the 500 went into overtime and ended as the Daytona 530, but Busch made a fine debut in the Richard Childress Racing No. 8.
3. Christopher Bell — Another third-place finish in the Daytona 500, and Bell might begin to like superspeedway racing.
4. Ryan Blaney — Blaney came home eighth Sunday in a car that had been through the wringer.
8. Alex Bowman — Bowman sat on the front row to start the 500 for what seemed like the 50th time (it actually was his sixth in a row). He led 12 laps and finished fifth, the first Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
9. Martin Truex Jr. — Truex led 13 laps Sunday but was boxed out of the decision-making group at the finish.
10. Kyle Larson — Larson’s Chevrolet seemed to have the power to win Sunday, but he was another victim of the madcap racing near the finish.
He is the only Cup road crew member or pit crew member who can claim that honor over the past three years.
But that’s only part of what makes Patterson unique.
He’s from Bucharest, Romania.
He was born 11 days before his sister.
He did ballet for eight years.
He played college baseball and football.
He now has two Daytona 500 victories.
Stenhouse’s win came on one of the most special days for Patterson. Sunday was the anniversary of his adoption. His dad and uncle were in the stands Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.
Patterson doesn’t know his birth parents. All he knows about his birth mother is that she was tall, blonde and had blue eyes.
“I’m tall and I was blond until I was about 10 or 11,” Patterson told NBC Sports. “Then I got brown hair.”
He thinks she was 19 when she had him. The father was out of the picture at the time.
“It was too expensive to keep a kid at that point,” Patterson says. “So, she had me put up for adoption. But she had to show up at a court date. That’s the only reason that I know what she looked like. I don’t know what he looked like.”
The couple that adopted Patterson in the U.S., had an International family.
“I guess we were enjoyable enough as kids that they wanted to get some more,” Patterson said of he and his sister. “So (his parents) went back over and got a boy from Russia. They came back and they wanted some more. So they went over and got another girl from Russia. They came back and they wanted some more, so they got two more.”
It was his sister, the one he’s 11 days older than, that got him into ballet.
“I wanted to play sports, but my parents didn’t want me to play certain sports because they didn’t want me to get hurt at a young age,” Patterson said. “My sister was dancing ballet. Every year, at the end of the year, there was this big recital. She would get all this attention.
“I was like, ‘You know what, I want some of that attention.’ So that’s the only reason I got into ballet.”
He performed in a production of “The Nutcracker” ballet.
Years later, he credits the flexibility he gained from ballet with helping him on pit road.
“I’ve been very fortunate, very blessed to not have any major injuries, sports-related, and I think that’s due to the flexibility and small motor (movements) that were built over ballet,” Patterson said.
He notes it’s one thing to be able to squat a few hundred pounds but there’s a strength in lifting one’s leg and holding it there for an extended period of time.
“It helps over the long-term when you’re moving quick like this,” Patterson said of his footwork on pit road. “This is an awkward movement. This is not like a football route or running the bases, this a very awkward bending and twisting and lifting things, so it’s important that you’re flexible and you’re strong.”
Patterson admits there was a time he though about dance as a possible career. His parents allowed him to play baseball at age 14 and he went down that path. He played baseball and football at Winston-Salem State in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
While there, Roush Fenway Racing reached out to the school looking for athletes to train as pit crew members. Patterson didn’t know much about NASCAR but he fit what the team was looking for and gave it a try. He’s been in the sport since and now collected two Daytona 500 wins.
When McDowell won the 2021 race, COVID-19 protocols did not allow the crew to be in Victory Lane when the driver exited his car. Instead, McDowell climbed out of his car without anyone around. His team was outside Victory Lane cheering from there. When they were allowed into Victory Lane, the team members had to be spaced apart. There wasn’t a champion’s celebration the next day.
Patterson got to enjoy all of those things this time. He was in Victory Lane when Stenhouse climbed from his car.
Patterson relished the moment.
“Some guys we know have had a 10-, 20-, 30-year career and don’t ever see a win, much less a 500 win,” he said. “It’s incredible to be able to experience this, to have a good group of people around you.”
A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Daytona 500:
WINNERS
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — The sunshine finally broke through for Stenhouse and Mike Kelley, his crew chief, in stock car racing’s biggest event. Stenhouse has had troubles at the Cup level, but Sunday’s win put him in rare air as winner of a race that many of NASCAR’s best haven’t won.
Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher — The RFK Racing drivers put together a two-car draft that might have won the race. Keselowski led 42 laps, Buescher 32.
Travis Pastrana — Simply starting the race was a win for Pastrana, an action sports star who had dreamed of competing in the 500 for years. To finish 11th was a bonus.
Kyle Busch — Although a late-race accident left him with a 19th-place finish, Busch’s points-race debut with Richard Childress Racing was a success. He raced at the front and ran well in the draft.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Travis Pastrana won’t come back to run another Daytona 500 or Cup race after finishing 11th and leading a lap Sunday night, saying his memorable race was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“This exceeded all my expectations as far as result,” said Pastrana, the action sports star who finished ahead of six Cup champions and his two 23XI Racing teammates.
“These are the best drivers in the world. I’m not a great rear-wheel driver. I’m not a great pavement driver. … It was an honor to be on the track with these guys. It was amazing that we were able to put it in the top 20. I’m proud of everyone involved and so thankful to be here.”
Pastrana admitted he was thinking about a possible top-five finish when he was 12th on the final restart.
“I really wanted to give my teammate (Bubba Wallace) more help, but once he locked on the bumper of whoever was in front of him and I wasn’t on his bumper, I kind of left him so that was disappointing, but still made a pretty good run coming across the white flag,” Pastrana said. “When that top started going, I thought, we might be top-five here.”
But then Pastrana was collected in the crash on the final lap.
“It’s tough just because you can’t really see what’s going on in front of you, so when the two cars in front of you connect, they really take off quick, but when you’re pushing them, you’re worried about having happen what happened to me where you kind of spin the guy in front of you,” Pastrana said.
“My car had been pretty tight even off of (Turn) 4, so I was super surprised that it got as loose as it did.”
Pastrana was just as excited with his finish as he was by leading the Daytona 500.
“I led a lap!” Pastrana said. “It was by mistake.”
Pastrana was credited with leading two laps, Laps 39-40, which came during a green-flag pit cycle.
“I should come in,” Pastrana said he told his team before he was told to stay out. “(Then) they’re like ‘Come in.’ I’m already out (past pit entrance). I led a lap in the Daytona 500 and finished the top 20 and the car is not a complete write-off.”
It was just a part of a special week in Daytona that saw Pastrana compete in the Craftsman Truck Series race Friday and then Sunday’s Daytona 500.
“As excited as I am right now, I might sleep for the next week,” Pastrana said. “I am mentally and physically completely drained. Even the Truck race, my heart rate was 170 in a three-wide pack. 182 was my high. That’s just on adrenaline.
“So, anyone that says NASCAR is boring, they’re full of crap. They’ve definitely never been in a car because this was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done.”
And that’s from someone who has jumped out of an airplane without a parachute.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Each year Daytona International Speedway seems to find a new way to torment Kyle Busch.
The two-time Cup champion and future Hall of Famer has led the most laps in this race and lost. He’s finished 138-thousandths of a second behind the winner. He’s placed 30th or worse as many times as he’s finished in the top 10 in the Daytona 500.
But Sunday might have been the most cruel fate for Busch.
Two days after Brad Keselowski — also winless in this event — noted that the Daytona 500 seems to choose its winners, this 2.5-mile speedway appeared as if it was about to acquiesce and allow Busch to enter Victory Lane in his 18th attempt to win the Great American Race
“I think this was the first time that I led Lap 200,” Busch said, noting the final scheduled lap in the 500-mile race. “I wish it was 1998 rules.”
If it had been, the symmetry would have been perfect for Busch, in his first season with Richard Childress Racing.
Twenty-five years ago, Dale Earnhardt, driving for RCR, crossed the finish line under the caution and checkered flags for his only Daytona 500 victory. There was no overtime rule at that time. The race went no longer than 500 miles. Earnhardt got to celebrate in his 20th start in this event.
Sunday’s race, extended by two overtimes, went 12 extra laps, making it the most laps ever run in the 65 runnings of this race.It proved to be too many laps for Busch, whose was involved in a multi-car crash on the last lap.
“It’s just par for the course,” Busch said after exiting the infield care center for the second time this week. “Used to it. Come down here every year to just find out when and where I’m going to crash and what lap I’m going to come out of the care center.”
Busch took the lead with four laps to go, getting a push from teammate Austin Dillon to go outside RFK Racing teammates Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.
With less than three laps to go, Daniel Suarez — whose bump turned Busch in Thursday’s qualifying race that forced Busch to a backup car for the 500 — was hit and spun. That brought out the caution and sent the race to overtime.
Busch and his team debated where they should restart. A new rule this season allows drivers to choose their restart position at speedway races at Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta.
Busch and his team debated which lane to take and where it would be best for teammate Austin Dillon to align. Busch decided it was best to take the high line and Dillon take the best, so Busch could drop down in front of his teammate.
That’s what happened.
Then trouble ensued off Turn 2.
“I was hoping to have a teammate restart where I could get down on the bottom and … we could get locked up, and (William Byron) and (Busch) and (Dillon) would all work together and push and go,” Busch said.
“It looked like it was kind of working, but we got too much separation off of (Turn) 2, and I tried to back up to get to them. When they hit, it got me real squirrelly and Austin checked up and the accordion happens and everybody gets running over everybody.”
That led to a caution and Busch was out of the lead and without his teammate. He restarted on the outside of the third row for the final restart but was collected in the last-lap crash and finished 19th.
As he talked to reporters after the race, Busch said: “Who won? I don’t even know who lucked into it?”