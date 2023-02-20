Winners and losers in the Daytona 500

By Feb 20, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Daytona 500:

WINNERS

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — The sunshine finally broke through for Stenhouse and Mike Kelley, his crew chief, in stock car racing’s biggest event. Stenhouse has had troubles at the Cup level, but Sunday’s win put him in rare air as winner of a race that many of NASCAR’s best haven’t won.

Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher — The RFK Racing drivers put together a two-car draft that might have won the race. Keselowski led 42 laps, Buescher 32.

Travis Pastrana — Simply starting the race was a win for Pastrana, an action sports star who had dreamed of competing in the 500 for years. To finish 11th was a bonus.

Kyle BuschAlthough a late-race accident left him with a 19th-place finish, Busch’s points-race debut with Richard Childress Racing was a success. He raced at the front and ran well in the draft.

LOSERS

Chase Elliott — An early-race accident forced Elliott to park, and he finished 38th.

Tyler Reddick — Reddick was involved in the same accident as Elliott, finishing 39th.

Conor Daly — The IndyCar visitor had a tough race week. He finished 29th, six laps down.

By Feb 19, 2023, 10:03 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Travis Pastrana won’t come back to run another Daytona 500 or Cup race after finishing 11th and leading a lap Sunday night, saying his memorable race was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“This exceeded all my expectations as far as result,” said Pastrana, the action sports star who finished ahead of six Cup champions and his two 23XI Racing teammates. 

“These are the best drivers in the world. I’m not a great rear-wheel driver. I’m not a great pavement driver. … It was an honor to be on the track with these guys. It was amazing that we were able to put it in the top 20. I’m proud of everyone involved and so thankful to be here.”

MORE: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500

MORE: Daytona again proves cruel to Kyle Busch 

Pastrana admitted he was thinking about a possible top-five finish when he was 12th on the final restart.

“I really wanted to give my teammate (Bubba Wallace) more help, but once he locked on the bumper of whoever was in front of him and I wasn’t on his bumper, I kind of left him so that was disappointing, but still made a pretty good run coming across the white flag,” Pastrana said. “When that top started going, I thought, we might be top-five here.”

But then Pastrana was collected in the crash on the final lap.

“It’s tough just because you can’t really see what’s going on in front of you, so when the two cars in front of you connect, they really take off quick, but when you’re pushing them, you’re worried about having happen what happened to me where you kind of spin the guy in front of you,” Pastrana said. 

“My car had been pretty tight even off of (Turn) 4, so I was super surprised that it got as loose as it did.”

Pastrana was just as excited with his finish as he was by leading the Daytona 500.

“I led a lap!” Pastrana said. “It was by mistake.”

Pastrana was credited with leading two laps, Laps 39-40, which came during a green-flag pit cycle.

“I should come in,” Pastrana said he told his team before he was told to stay out. “(Then) they’re like ‘Come in.’ I’m already out (past pit entrance). I led a lap in the Daytona 500 and finished the top 20 and the car is not a complete write-off.”

It was just a part of a special week in Daytona that saw Pastrana compete in the Craftsman Truck Series race Friday and then Sunday’s Daytona 500.

“As excited as I am right now, I might sleep for the next week,” Pastrana said. “I am mentally and physically completely drained. Even the Truck race, my heart rate was 170 in a three-wide pack. 182 was my high. That’s just on adrenaline. 

“So, anyone that says NASCAR is boring, they’re full of crap. They’ve definitely never been in a car because this was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done.”

And that’s from someone who has jumped out of an airplane without a parachute.

Long: Daytona again proves cruel to Kyle Busch

By Feb 19, 2023, 9:19 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Each year Daytona International Speedway seems to find a new way to torment Kyle Busch.

The two-time Cup champion and future Hall of Famer has led the most laps in this race and lost. He’s finished 138-thousandths of a second behind the winner. He’s placed 30th or worse as many times as he’s finished in the top 10 in the Daytona 500. 

But Sunday might have been the most cruel fate for Busch.

Two days after Brad Keselowski — also winless in this event — noted that the Daytona 500 seems to choose its winners, this 2.5-mile speedway appeared as if it was about to acquiesce and allow Busch to enter Victory Lane in his 18th attempt to win the Great American Race

“I think this was the first time that I led Lap 200,” Busch said, noting the final scheduled lap in the 500-mile race. “I wish it was 1998 rules.”

If it had been, the symmetry would have been perfect for Busch, in his first season with Richard Childress Racing.

Twenty-five years ago, Dale Earnhardt, driving for RCR, crossed the finish line under the caution and checkered flags for his only Daytona 500 victory. There was no overtime rule at that time. The race went no longer than 500 miles. Earnhardt got to celebrate in his 20th start in this event.

Sunday’s race, extended by two overtimes, went 12 extra laps, making it the most laps ever run in the 65 runnings of this race.  It proved to be too many laps for Busch, whose was involved in a multi-car crash on the last lap.

“It’s just par for the course,” Busch said after exiting the infield care center for the second time this week. “Used to it. Come down here every year to just find out when and where I’m going to crash and what lap I’m going to come out of the care center.”

He nodded. What else was there to say?

CHAOTIC OVERTIME

Busch took the lead with four laps to go, getting a push from teammate Austin Dillon to go outside RFK Racing teammates Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. 

With less than three laps to go, Daniel Suarez — whose bump turned Busch in Thursday’s qualifying race that forced Busch to a backup car for the 500 — was hit and spun. That brought out the caution and sent the race to overtime.

Busch and his team debated where they should restart. A new rule this season allows drivers to choose their restart position at speedway races at Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta. 

Busch and his team debated which lane to take and where it would be best for teammate Austin Dillon to align. Busch decided it was best to take the high line and Dillon take the best, so Busch could drop down in front of his teammate.

That’s what happened. 

Then trouble ensued off Turn 2.

“I was hoping to have a teammate restart where I could get down on the bottom and … we could get locked up, and (William Byron) and (Busch) and (Dillon) would all work together and push and go,” Busch said.

“It looked like it was kind of working, but we got too much separation off of (Turn) 2, and I tried to back up to get to them. When they hit, it got me real squirrelly and Austin checked up and the accordion happens and everybody gets running over everybody.”

That led to a caution and Busch was out of the lead and without his teammate. He restarted on the outside of the third row for the final restart but was collected in the last-lap crash and finished 19th.

As he talked to reporters after the race, Busch said: “Who won? I don’t even know who lucked into it?”

Told that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had become the 42nd different winner of the Daytona 500, Busch said: “There you have it.”

What drivers said about the 65th Daytona 500

By Feb 19, 2023, 7:15 PM EST
What NASCAR Cup Series drivers said after Sunday’s 65th running of the Daytona 500, which opened the 2023 season Sunday at Daytona International Speedway and was won by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Finished first: “They left me a note in the car that said they believe in me and to go get the job done tonight. I made a few mistakes. We were able to battle back. This team worked really, really hard in the offseason, great pit stops, Hendrick engines. Man, this is unbelievable. This was the site of my last win back in 2017. We’ve worked really hard. We had a couple shots last year to get a win and fell short. It was a tough season, but man, we got it done. Daytona 500.

“When (Kyle Busch) went to the bottom there, I was able to push (Joey Logano) and (Kyle Larson). We had a huge run. I was hoping we were going to get to the white there, and we didn’t, so I knew I was going to take the top. I was hoping (Logano) was going to follow, and he did. He was able to push us out. I went to the bottom,(Busch) and (Logano) got a huge run. (Larson) split me in the middle, but another fellow dirt racer with (Christopher) Bell gave me a good shot down the little short chute into 1, and we were out front when the caution came out. We were out of fuel so the fuel light was going crazy. I hope y’all had fun. That was a heck of a race.”

JOEY LOGANO — Finished second: “Second is the worst, man. You’re so close. Leading the white flag lap there, I was up front. Kyle gave me a good push and, yeah, you’re watching in the mirror and you’re three wide across there. I felt like the three wide was going a hurt a lane; looked like Kyle was getting pushed ahead, and then Ricky started getting pushed ahead.

“I knew if I went to the bottom, my car didn’t handle good enough. I already got pushed off the bottom once, and I thought, ‘If I go down there, I’m probably going to get wrecked, and I don’t know if I can get down there in time to throw the block and so I didn’t want to wreck my car either.’ Then you don’t expect them to wreck either. You think you’re racing to the checkered flag, and you put yourself in the best position to try to win at the start-finish line, and just caution came out. You wish you could race to the end. Obviously, you can’t when they wreck that much. Congratulations to Ricky. There’s nothing like winning the Daytona 500. That’s why it stings so much finishing second. Still proud of the team, still proud of the effort coming off the championship last year and bringing this Mustang back toward the front and getting a Ford close to the front. Wish it was in victory lane, though.”

Christopher Bell — Finished third: “If you would have told me prerace that I was going to run third, I would have jumped up and down and been smiling ear-to-ear. I’m very happy. I’m very, very thankful that I could get this Toyota Camry a good solid finish but just so close to a crown jewel. I feel like if it would have stayed green, I would have been on offense, but who knows. I’m very proud and thankful to be here at Joe Gibbs Racing. I’m happy for Ricky (Stenhouse, Jr.). That’s really cool. I’m very happy for him. … I hate superspeedway racing. It has been my Achilles heel for a number of years now, so just running third at the Daytona 500 is a really big deal, and I’m sure tomorrow I will be really happy – but right now, I’m just bummed because I feel like we were in position there, but overall – I’m really happy for Ricky (Stenhouse, Jr.). He’s won multiple speedway races and been very close at others. Happy for him and can’t wait to go to Auto Club.”

Chris Buescher — Finished fourth: “Yeah, at the end of the day, yeah. We were up front a lot of the day between both of our cars and there is a ton to be proud of. I can’t thank everyone back at RFK enough. The Mustang was quick, and I love that. Just got a little behind there in the first overtime and survived the next one. Somehow we made it through all of that and picked up all kinds of spots. Ultimately even getting back to fourth, it should feel good, but I feel like we had more in us today and just weren’t able to hoist that trophy up.”

Alex Bowman — Finished fifth: “It’s the Daytona 500, and we know how to crash some stuff.  It was just super aggressive and a lot of pushing. You know you have to do it and sometimes they go wrong and crashes happen.  Just proud of my team and glad we were able to make it out clean. Just starting the year off strong on the right foot. Not only here but at the Coliseum as well. I enjoy California. It’s been hit or miss for me, but looking forward to getting back there.”

Daniel Suarez — Finished seventh: “It was a little bit crazy, but I told the team they did a hell of a job. We lacked track position most of the day, and when it mattered the most, we had it. We just spun out there, and I was just struggling with loose balance when people would get to the rear bumper for some reason. That one, (Austin Cindric) came very close to me, very tight and the car behind me came very close as well and got me loose. We recovered and we are getting better at this kind of racing and we are going to get one of these one day.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished eighth: “You know, unfortunately getting tore up in the second stage and I thought we did a good job fixing it and staying in it and got a couple of laps back and were able to get it driving decent enough to where we lined up in the top-15 and were able to miss some wrecks and finish okay. I am really proud of the effort to fix it and make it driveable and get a finish. It is unfortunate that we couldn’t race for a win.”

Riley Herbst — Finished 10th: “It was long and a lot of riding, not really racing. I was kind of biding my time and trying to get experience. To finish top-10 was really cool. I am thankful for the opportunity to be here in the Cup Series and really happy with the finish in our first 500.”

TRAVIS PASTRANA — Finish 11th: “Just to be in the hunt at the end. We weren’t in the hunt for the win but to be in the top 10 on that last restart, this exceeded all my expectations. Obviously, it’s disappointing now because you want to do the best you can. I was really trying not to crash and unfortunately, when things got tight in there, I wasn’t able to control it on the top with the push. I led a lap, but it was by mistake. They said, ‘Come in, no stay out.’ I’m like, ‘I’m already out.’ I led a lap at the Daytona 500 and finished top 20. The car is not a complete write off, so the kid’s college fund is intact. It was a win, and it was awesome.

“This exceeded all of my expectations as far as results. These are the best drivers in the world. I’m not a great rear-wheel driver, I’m not a great pavement driver. Restrictor plate racing is a little different. We had a great team with this 23XI Toyota team, and it was an honor to be on the track with these guys. It was amazing that we were able to put it in the top 20. I’m proud of everyone involved and so thankful to be here.”

“As excited as I am right now, I might sleep for the next week. I am mentally and physically completely drained. … This was one of the greatest if not the greatest weeks or couple of weeks of my life.”

KYLE LARSON — Finished 18th: “I’m OK. It was definitely a huge hit. It was my first time wearing that mouthpiece (that helps record the forces during a crash impact), so I’m curious to see what that reads, but it was definitely one of the bigger ones I’ve ever had. But thankfully, the car held up, I guess, and all my safety equipment was fine, and I’m fine. Just a bummer.

“Everybody in the top four to six has an opportunity to win there. I had such a run from (Christopher Bell). I didn’t know what to do with it. I felt like where I was going to get to (Stenhouse), I wanted to stay committed to him at least through (turns) 1 and 2 and down the backstretch and then have things work out. I definitely didn’t want to try and go for the lead as early as I did. I just had such a run. I didn’t know what to do with it. I thought if I got to him where I was going to get to him, it was going to choke us up or cause a crash, and then we weren’t going to win. I wish I could play that over again, but (I’m) happy that Ricky won. That’s all I could think about it after I crashed was waiting to get out to hear that he won. Super happy for his team and Chevrolet but wish I could have at least finished it.”

KYLE BUSCH — Finished 19th: “I just tried to keep it straight as much as I can and wait for when its going to happen and eventually it does, and it did again today. So, I tried, and I don’t know what else to do.  Come up short. Led Lap 200 and wish it was still 1998 rules. Yeah, definitely excited for the start of the season and getting to the real racetracks.”

Noah Gragson — Finished 24th: “I thought we had a decent run until the end. We put ourselves in position in the top 10 and then made a couple of mistakes and got caught up in the big wreck at the end with the last caution. Thankful for the opportunity. We’re going to continue to work hard and grow as a team. Really proud of (crew chief) Luke Lambert and the boys for the adversity we had. Never quit. We’re not going to quit. Just very thankful.”

Harrison Burton — Finished 26th: “I am just disappointed. We were leading with 18 to go and I feel like we had a shot. It just didn’t go our way. The outside just didn’t really get rolling and we didn’t get organized very well and by the time we did it was just a little too late. I feel like when the 22 pulled up in front of me I tried to slow down to engage him and I got hit by the 8 really hard and send the 22 three-wide and we lost momentum again. I don’t know why I got out of shape off of four but I about wrecked off of four. Then you’re buried in the back trying to make moves to get back up and when they wreck you are just right in the way. It is frustrating. I felt like we executed our race well. Just sucks not to win for sure.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON — Finished 31st: “All in all, just a great day. I hate that we didn’t get to the finish line, but we got a lot closer than I thought. If I would have taken a bet before the race started, I would have thought some issues earlier than that, but we had a great day. The Carvana car was awesome. Very, very proud of this race team. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the finish line.”

Justin Haley — Finished 32nd: “We had a great run going there for a while. We were unfortunately just caught up in what was ultimately just one of those green-white-checkered deals that are inevitable at superspeedways. We struggled a little bit all weekend. This package is pretty tough to pass with, but it was fun to be up there battling in the top 10 there for a bit.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 33rd: “We had a strategy there, and it just didn’t play out. We weren’t as good as some of the Fords to be able to tandem and get hooked up. (Brad Keselowski) just drove through (William Byron), and that is just what he does. His car is just good enough to where he can just drive through who he needs to and push them out of the way, or wreck them. That is the desperation that they are in right now. I hate it because I was wanting to get Kyle Busch in victory lane here at Daytona. Looking back I should have been a little more selfish at that point. I wish we would have just tried to block both lanes, truthfully. It was one of those deals that is a hard position to be in. I also wish it had gone to the white flag in the position we were in.  Unfortunately not, and hopefully Kyle (Busch) can still make something happen from sixth. RCR as a whole, it was pretty cool to get to where we got there and be 1-2 at the Daytona 500 with two laps to go.  It sucks because you are so close to winning a second Daytona 500 and your teammate was really close to winning his first ever.  We will take it and move on and we did it with not the fastest cars truthfully. It was just execution and we didn’t finish off the last part.”

WILLIAM BYRON — Finished 34th: “I got into (Kyle Busch), and we just got off center somehow and I wrecked him. Once he got off center, I tried to back up but I had (Brad Keselowski) in the back of me trying to push as well. Yeah, unfortunate because we were trying to put ourselves in the right position and we were in a really good spot there with about two to go and running third before that caution.  It seemed like when they did the teammate restart it really checked up the bottom lane and I had made my bed of trying to take that lane to have momentum off of turn two. That was unfortunate.”

Chase Briscoe — Finished 35th: “We were coming off that pit sequence and everybody was such different speeds and you could definitely tell the intensity was ratcheting up. Everybody was just making really aggressive blocks trying to position themselves for the end. I don’t know. We just all checked up into one and it was a bad wreck for Stewart-Haas because all four of us were stuck in that. I just hate it. It felt like we were in position. We talked about what our plan was going into it and felt like we were executing that, but we just needed a little luck at the end to go with it. We’ll move on to California and see if we can improve. Obviously, we need to improve. We finished 34th again, so that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Ryan Preece — Finished 36th: ““Everybody was on green0flag cycles. People trying to block the rows are trying to cycle in and I just want to focus on the fact that we had such a fast Ford Mustang. This opportunity is exactly what I wanted, so it’s unfortunate because I felt like we were gonna put ourselves in position to give ourselves an opportunity to be in contention to win this race, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Hopefully, we keep unloading fast Ford Mustangs like we did this weekend and we’ll have some fun.”

Erik Jones — Finished 37th: “It looked like (Tyler Reddick) got turned around, but I couldn’t see how it happened. Regardless, we spun out there on the bottom when I was trying to get around it, and then I got hit on the left side hard enough to take out the left rear and end our day. It is what it is. We were up there; we were racing and we were doing all we could. We were just in the wrong spot at the wrong time. I wish we could have been a little ahead of him. Everybody was racing hard, but everybody was doing a good job of just keeping in line and doing what they needed to do. There were a couple of moments.. a couple of aggressive and bad pushes, but nothing that was too crazy. I don’t know what sprung that one off, but I thought everybody was doing a good job at that point. It started to get pretty aggressive up until that wreck and I was getting antsy about being up there and getting into something. We were kind of in a bad spot in the pack to get caught up in something. Obviously, it’s a superspeedway, so there’s not a ton you can take from this weekend. I thought our No. 43 Guns N’ Roses Chevy was good, it just needed some more speed.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 38th: “It looked like some guys got tangled up, upfront. Those of us in the back were just scattering to kind of miss it. It looked like (Kyle Larson) and (Erik Jones) kind of went to the apron. By the time we got slowed up, they were coming back across the track and I was the lucky winner to get there first. It’s a bummer. Long ways to go. Hate to end the day, but it is what it is.”

TYLER REDDICK — Finished 39th: “I really felt like we could push really well and make progress through the pack. I just had been not really in the lead much at all today. That was the first time I was getting any pushes in the lead. The car seemed a little unstable down the back straightaway. Kevin was trying to push me, and I just lost it. If I’d have known that earlier in the day, I probably would have been more careful about that. But that was really the first experience I had with that all day long. I was kind of caught off guard by what happened in the corner there, unfortunately. That was the first time I’d been put in that situation, got loose, and unfortunately took out some other good cars.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 in wreck-filled finish

By Feb 19, 2023, 7:12 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona 500’s recent history of late-race crashes deciding the winner continued Sunday, and this time there was an unlikely winner — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Stenhouse, whose best previous finish in the 500 was seventh, was in front on the final lap in overtime when a multi-car wreck developed behind him, prompting a caution flag and writing a finish to the race. After the field takes the white flag in a green-white-checkered finish and a caution flag flies, the leader at that moment is declared the winner.

That leader this time was Stenhouse, the pride of Olive Branch, Mississippi. A solid short-track racer, Stenhouse’s journey in Cup has been generally disappointing, but on this Sunday he drove through crashes and into the promised land.

And he wasn’t the only unusual visitor to victory lane. Stenhouse, 35, put JTG-Daugherty Racing, one of NASCAR’s smallest teams, in stock car racing’s biggest throne room for the first time. The single-car Chevrolet team is owned by Tad and Jodi Geschickter and former National Basketball Association player Brad Daugherty. The team’s only previous Cup victory was scored by AJ Allmendinger on the Watkins Glen road course in 2014.

MORE: Daytona race results, point standings

MORE: What drivers said about the Daytona 500

“The whole offseason (crew chief Mike Kelley) preached how we all believe in each other,” Stenhouse told Fox Sports. “I made a few mistakes, but we were able to battle back. We had great pit stops, and we got it done — the Daytona 500.”

Mike Kelley, Stenhouse’s crew chief, used a piece of duct tape to leave a message — We Believe — on the roll bar in the team’s No. 47 car before the race.

“I want to get people to believe in Ricky Stenhouse and in me again,” Kelley said. “We’re a small team, not a powerhouse team.” The series’ leading teams have hundreds of employees; JTG-Daugherty has less than 50.

Kelley noted that NASCAR delivers frequent messages to teams about post-race plans following victories. “I’m going to be so drunk you’re going to have to tell me again,” Kelley said.

The victory was Stenhouse’s third in the Cup Series. The previous victories came in the 2017 season at Talladega Superspeedway and in Daytona’s summer race. He was driving then for team owner Jack Roush.

Stenhouse said the team’s improvement is a result of more offseason time in simulators, more support from Chevrolet and a new focus from Kelley, who started at JTG at the end of last season.

“This is huge for us,” he said, “but I’m super-excited to get to Fontana and Las Vegas (for the second and third races). We were so far off last year, but I feel like we’re going to be better.”

The elongated finish, one so similar to most recent Daytona 500s as a chain of accidents settled the issue, was set up when Daniel Suarez slid off the track with two laps to go, causing a caution and restacking the field.

Richard Childress Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon had drafted past leader Brad Keselowski and his teammate and drafting partner, Chris Buescher, a lap earlier and were charging toward the finish when the caution slowed the field and led to overtime. Keselowski and Buescher appeared to have the race under control for long stretches, Keselowski leading 42 laps (best of the day) and Buescher leading 32. Twenty-one drivers led at least one lap.

Busch and Dillon had the lead at the restart, but Busch and Dillon swept past them to move in front. Then Stenhouse and Kyle Larson paired together to draft into the lead. Before the field could take the white flag, however, a multi-car crash developed behind the leaders, sending numerous drivers, including Harrison Burton and Jimmie Johnson, into spins.

That set up a second green-white-checkered attempt, with Stenhouse starting first, Larson second, Christopher Bell third and Joey Logano fourth. AJ Allmendinger was fifth and Busch sixth. Stenhouse burst to the front at the restart and held off a charging Logano. The final wreck, sparked when Aric Almirola, Travis Pastrana and Larson crashed in the wake of the leaders, locked up the win for Stenhouse.

Stenhouse was ahead of Logano when the caution lights came on. Logano finished second, followed by Bell, Buescher and Alex Bowman.

Logano had a strong race but was disappointed to miss a shot at winning.

“Second is the worst, man,” he said. “You think you’re racing to the checkered flag, and you put yourself in the best position to try to win at the start-finish line, and just caution came out — you wish you could race to the end. Obviously, you can’t when they wreck that much.”

A late-race sequence of pit stops — from laps 176-180 (of 200) — spread the field and led to a major multi-car accident with 19 laps remaining. As drivers tried to close gaps and return to single- and double-file racing after the round of pit stops, a crash damaged the cars of Ryan Preece, Martin Truex Jr., Michael McDowell and Kevin Harvick.

The chaos of that crash left Burton in the race lead.

Busch, driving in his first regular season race for Richard Childress Racing, lost a lap near the halfway point of the race when he was flagged for speeding on pit road but rallied to be in the mix near the finish.

A Turn 4 accident on lap damaged the cars of Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Tyler Reddick. The incident began when Kevin Harvick bumped Reddick in the outside lane, causing Reddick to lose control, slap the outside wall and come down the track into traffic.

The accident caused the first on-track caution of the race. Elliott, Jones and Reddick parked their cars. Several other cars received minor damage.

The string of late-race accidents stretched the race to 530 miles, the longest 500 ever.

The 500 victory was a rarity — one scored by a female car owner (Jodi Geschickter) and a Black car owner (Daugherty). Daugherty missed the race because of recent surgery. Jodi Geschickter said she talked via phone to Daugherty after the race. “He said he and Michael Jordan (co-owner of 23XI Racing) are already talking trash,” she said.

Stage 1 winner: Brad Keselowski

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain

Who had a good race: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had the right car and the right set of nerves in overtime and finally checked the 500 on his to-do list. He led only 10 laps — the final 10.Action sports star Travis Pastrana, racing in the Cup Series for the first time, finished 11th. … Kyle Busch was a serious contender for the win in his first ride with Richard Childress Racing. … Riley Herbst finished a surprising 10th.

Who had a bad race: Chase Elliott, still seeking his first Daytona 500 win, left the race after a lap 117 crash. Tyler Reddick and Erik Jones parked after the same incident. … Ryan Preece ran a strong race but was enveloped in the lap 181 crash. … Three-time 500 winner Denny Hamlin led six laps but was not a factor at the end. He finished 17th.

Next: The Cup Series’ next race is scheduled Feb. 26 at Auto Club Speedway in California.

