Dr. Diandra: Cheer up, Kyle!: Busch far from unluckiest Daytona 500 driver

By Feb 19, 2023, 6:00 AM EST


Right after NASCAR announced its partnership with PowerBall, Kyle Busch bemoaned his Daytona 500 luck. He quipped that there was a better chance of winning the lottery than the Daytona 500. The next day, a crash in the second Duel claimed his primary car.

Statistically speaking, Busch is wrong about the odds. But his remarks felt right. He’s not the only driver scouring the Daytona infield for four-leaf clovers.

Busch enters his 18th Daytona 500 with an average finishing position of 20.2. Although he’s finished as high as second, 50% of the time he finishes between eighth and 34th place. He failed to finish three of his last six races.

But compare Busch’s struggles with those of Alex Bowman. The two-time pole-sitter has a Daytona 500 average starting position of 6.2, but an average finish of 22.3. He finished second in 2021 and 13th in 2022, but his other four finishes are 21st and worse.

Three of the last four pole-sitters didn’t even finish the race.

But pole-sitters aren’t unique.

Luck plays an increasingly large role at Daytona

No driver has won from the pole since 2000, but that’s not because pole winners are especially cursed. That phenomenon is part of a larger trend that affects everyone.

At most tracks, there’s at least a loose correlation between starting position and finish position. The best drivers usually start nearer the front and finish nearer the front.

I chose Fontana as a comparison only because it’s the next race on the schedule. From 2005-22, 115 drivers started in the top five and 37 of those drivers also finished in the top five. That makes 32.2% of drivers starting and finishing in the top five.

Rates for Fontana and the Daytona 500 are in the table below.

A table showing how likely a driver is to start and finish in the top5, top 10, top 15 or top 20 at Fontana or Daytona. The numbers at Daytona show the need for Daytona 500 luckAt Fontana, two of every three drivers starting in the top 20 have finished in the top 20. At Daytona, that figure is less than one out of two. Drivers who qualify well at Daytona have less of a chance of finishing well than at other tracks.

“But isn’t that just Daytona?” some of you are asking.

Daytona didn’t always race this way. The next table compares the start/finish rates for Daytona over three different time periods.

A table showing how likely a driver is to start and finish in the top5, top 10, top 15 or top 20 at Daytona during different time periods. The need for Daytona 500 luck has gone up with time.The chances of starting and finishing in the top 20 have changed by 10% or so. But the numbers for top-five and top-10 finishes have changed a lot.

DNFs are down

My first inclination was that did-not-finish (DNF) rates went up over the years. DNFs have no correlation with starting position in the Daytona 500. More DNFs would mean more drivers, including in the top-starting positions, being knocked out.

But DNFs haven’t gone up. On average, today’s races have fewer DNFs. But the percentage of crashes due to accidents has greatly increased over time. Most DNFs in earlier years were mechanical failures.

Individual races vary, of course, but 3.9% of DNFs in the 1960s were due to crashes. The number rose to almost 15% in the 2000s. In the 2020s, on average, one in three drivers did not finish the Daytona 500 due to a crash.

Although total number of DNFs isn’t the answer, that’s what pointed me toward the right answer.

Overall accidents are up

Some accidents remove a driver from the race and some don’t. I tabulated the numbers of drivers involved in at least one Daytona 500 accident each year between 2017 and 2022. I didn’t differentiate between drivers who had a single accident and those that had more than one.

A table showing the percentage of drivers affected by accidents in the Daytona 500. The increasing numbers show the need for Daytona 500 luck.The table includes only caution-causing accidents, so view these numbers as minimums. Single-driver wall scrapes can also cause havoc with a car’s aerodynamics.

These percentages translate to between 9 and 18 drivers involved in accidents but finishing the race per year. Another 12 to 21 drivers’ accidents knocked them out of the race.

The 90% number in 2019 is the highest since 2001, which is how far back I have reliable data.

The largest accident-impacted percentage of drivers before 2017 was 67.4%. That happened in 2002 and 2011. The best year for accident avoidance was 2003, where only 14.0% of the field banged into each other.

Daytona 500 luck

Here’s where Busch can take some comfort from the stats. His 20.2 average finish pales in comparison to Daniel Suárez’s 30.6 average finish, William Byron’s 29.6 and Erik Jones’ 27.3.

Busch has 10 accidents in 17 races (58.9%). That’s nowhere near as good as Chase Elliott, who’s had only one accident in seven Daytona 500s (14.2%.)

But it’s better than William Byron. He’s been involved in at least one accident in each of his five Daytona 500s. Chris Buescher has six accident-impinged races out of seven total. Suárez has finished only one of the five Daytona 500s he’s run.

So cheer up about your Daytona 500 luck, Kyle. You’ve got the same chances as everyone else in the field of getting through 500 miles without an accident.

They’re not great. But they are better than your chances of winning the lottery.

Closing chaos: Final laps of recent Daytona 500s full of accidents

By Feb 18, 2023, 10:00 PM EST


There are numerous reasons race car drivers are paid enormous amounts of money to drive vehicles in circles.

One of those reasons will be evident in the twilight hours of Sunday afternoon when it comes time to decide who will win the Daytona 500 and have his name engraved on one of auto racing’s most prestigious trophies.

Although the 500 is a marathon and any number of incidents early in the race could impact which drivers have the best chances to succeed, it’s the final five laps of the race that tell the tale. Throughout a long season and across multiple racing disciplines, the final 10-12 miles of the Daytona 500 rank as some of the most intense competition of the racing year. There is no bigger trophy in stock car racing, and drivers will do almost anything over the 500’s closing miles to put their hands on it.

MORE: Richard Petty bothered by team’s new setup under Jimmie Johnson

The result, especially over the past decade or so, is that the Daytona 500 has become the Daytona 490 Plus 10 Miles of Chaos. Last-lap slingshot passes and pure horsepower land grabs are things of the past. Now to win the 500 a driver must be ready to bash and crash and smash and make sometimes wild moves that defy logic in the final miles.

Some evidence:

  •  Four of the past seven 500s have been won by drivers who did not lead the white flag lap.
  • Only two of the 18 most recent 500s had a final green-flag run longer than six laps.
  • Three of the past six 500 winners led only the last lap of the race.
  • Four of the past five 500s were decided in overtime after late-race accidents.
  • Over the past six years, at least 24 cars in the 500 starting field were involved in accidents, many during the final 10-lap dash.

The bottom line is that late-race mayhem – not necessarily the talent and skill of individual drivers – often decides the winner of one of the most important events in motorsports.

Brad Keselowski has won virtually everything of significance in NASCAR competition except the 500.

“There’s the old Indianapolis saying I think that you don’t win the Indy 500, the Indy 500 kind of picks the winner,” he said. “Sometimes it feels that way here, that the winner of this race – if you go back and watch the last three or four laps, the winner is usually decided, at least for the Daytona 500, by the move that the third- and fourth-place car makes – almost every year, and you can’t drive the third- and fourth-place car and the first-place car all at the same time.”

Keselowski said the second row is the one to keep an eye on in the closing laps.

“If I’m a fan in the stands and I’m watching the field go under the white flag, candidly I’m not looking at the leader. The guy who is running third or fourth is going to decide who wins the race — the move he makes, who he goes with, what he does will impact or determine the winner. That’s just not something you can control.”

Rodney Childers, crew chief for Kevin Harvick said there is no “safe place” in the race’s final laps.

“We’ve got wrecked leading, running second, running 20th, he said. “You really don’t have any idea. It comes down to a little bit of luck.

“Most of the time your move needs to be coming off Turn 4 coming to the white and trying to get position. Half the time getting into Turn 1 on the last lap there’s already a wreck. When the white comes out it’s over with pretty much.”

MORE: Kurt Busch still hopes to race again

Kurt Busch won the 500 in 2017 in what now is an oddity – a fuel-mileage race that saw teams gambling with low fuel loads over the closing miles.

“That was one of the last true runs at the end,” Busch said. “Now it is circumstantial, but you have to get in position to be in that position to win. Bubba Wallace has done a great job of doing that and being in contention to win. Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin – you can see the patterns and the ones that position themselves for it. Then you have to have Lady Luck on your side.”

Typically, drivers from the same manufacturers team up to draft together through much of the race, but the final handful of laps turn the race into a raw and bitter badlands, a place where nobody has friends and everyone else is a snake waiting to strike. It’s sort of the opposite of a church social.

MORE: Details for the Daytona 500

“We know the deal,” said Chevrolet driver William Byron. “It’s a lot of good fortune, but you have to have enough bullets for the fight at the end to put up a good chance at it. For us, we need more chances at the end. We need as many Chevys at the end as we can have.

“That comes down to strategy, it comes down to decisions as a driver, making sure we don’t make any dumb decisions that put ourselves at jeopardy.”

Keselowski, who led Saturday’s final Cup practice, said a variety of situations have kept the 500 victory lane locked to him. “I could tick down the last 12 years here of this didn’t go right, there was nothing I could do different. Or, this didn’t go right and I maybe should have made a different move here or there, but that’s how it goes.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. often has fast cars in the 500 but hasn’t been able to reach victory lane, although he has won the 400-mile summer race at DIS. Last year in the 500, he led laps 180-193 (of 201), but Austin Cindric won the race in overtime.

“Our mindset going in is with 30 laps to go you have to be in position to where you need to be with five to go,” Stenhouse said. “Last year we put ourselves in that position. We were leading within 20 to go. I don’t know what lap we took the lead on, but I know the lap we got crashed on was like four to go.

“Those laps leading were nerve-wracking. We were inside 20 to go and we were leading the race. Actually we were inside 10 to go and still leading. Like we were riding around in a single-file line, but I was nervous. Knowing somebody is going to make a move and you have got to be ready to defend.

“Or if they do successfully get by you, like what happened on the restart with four or five to go, the 2 (Cindric) and the 12 (Ryan Blaney) got by us, and the 6 (Brad Keselowski) was behind me. So I went from being on defense to being on offense and I was like, ‘How am I going to get back to the lead?’ The scenarios change so fast, and you have to be able to adapt and go back and forth and make those right moves.”

Blaney is in the “almost but no” club in the 500. He’s been close but has been shuffled out of the “winning” position in the closing chaos.

In 2017, Blaney powered from seventh to second on the last lap but couldn’t pass Busch for the win. In 2020, he was passed by Denny Hamlin approaching the checkered flag. And last year Cindric blocked Blaney on the way to the win.

“You want to be aggressive and set yourself up toward the front to be there at the end, but you are kind of setting yourself up, honestly, with 30 to go to try to get yourself to the front,” Blaney said. “Especially with this new car because you can’t go forward like you did with the old car. You can’t go from 25th and pull a lane and get to the front. This car just won’t do it. It is just too draggy.

“You have to position yourself a little ahead of time than you normally would, but everything comes down to the last 10 laps of this thing and making sure you are in a spot. You would like to think you need to be in the first three rows to try to win it, but you could miss a couple wrecks and then you are up in the front two rows. You just never know.”

You just never know. That perhaps is the best description of the closing miles of the Daytona 500.

JR Motorsports watches chances to win Daytona Xfinity race slip away

By Feb 18, 2023, 9:56 PM EST


DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three laps from the scheduled end of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, JR Motorsports had all four cars aligned behind leader Austin Hill.

“I felt like I was going to be a sitting duck,” Hill said. 

Instead, JRM finished with one car spinning through the backstretch grass, one car running out fuel before the start of overtime and another car going upside down in overtime. 

It was Hill winning this race for the second year in a row.

What looked like a potential victory for JRM, turned into the organization having one car finish in the top five and no other car finishing better than 14th.

Everything changed for JR Motorsports two laps from the scheduled distance. Allgaier, running third, went low, while teammate Josh Berry, running second, remained behind Hill in the top lane.

Brandon Jones, in his first race with JRM, moved down from his spot in fourth to the bottom lane to be behind Allgaier. All of a sudden the JR Motorsports cars were two abreast and racing each other instead of ganging up on Hill.

“My plan was to wait toward the end and, hopefully, use my teammates’ help to try to get by (Hill),” Berry said.

Allgaier said it was time to go when he made his move.

“We come off of (Turn) 4 and my spotter says, ‘It’s going to happen right here, so be ready, it’s happening,’” Allgaier said. “I saw (Mayer) start to peek out, and I really assumed (Berry) was going to go down, too. When I realized he wasn’t and I knew the guys behind me were itching to do it, at that point, it was just a matter of trying to get to the bottom (lane).”

Sam Mayer‘s car after going upside down on the last lap of the Xfinity Series race Feb. 18, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway. (Photo by Dustin Long)

Berry got shuffled to fifth, made his was back to fourth on the backstretch and had a run when Jones moved to block his teammate. They made contact, turning Jones down the track and into the grass. Jones would finish 14th.

That sent the race into overtime. Berry then ran out of fuel. He would finish 26th.

Hill was the leader on the outside lane for the restart. Allgaier was on the inside of the front row and had Mayer behind him.

Allgaier took the lead in Turn 3 after the restart and stretched his advantage to more than two car lengths  on the final lap — too far ahead because it allowed those trailing to draft and catch him.

“When we got to the end of the front straightaway, I was like, ‘Man, that was a bad plan,’” Allgaier said. “It’s so hard to want to back yourself up when you are the leader. I knew if I lifted I was going to get swallowed up. I just didn’t think that was the right choice.”

Mayer received a push and got into Allgaier’s draft. Mayer pulled to the outside. Allgaier moved up to block. It was too late.

“I was running way slower than he was,” Allgaier said. “I tried to block as much as I could, but there’s no reason to wreck both of us at that point.”

Mayer said: “I came with a heck of a run. … I came down to block (Hill).”

Mayer wasn’t clear and there was contact with Hill that turned Mayer’s car into the SAFER barrier and go upside down. He would finish 27th.

“It actually was a lot more violent than I thought it was going to be,” Mayer said of his first time upside down in a stock car. “That first impact into the wall and then going up and then down, I think, was the big one. I think it is probably the hardest hit I’ve ever taken.”

While Mayer crashed, Hill, Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek raced three-wide for the win.

“As soon as (Mayer) turned across my nose, it allowed … (Parker Retzlaff) to get to my bumper and they just never lifted and they gave me a really big shot and they started pushing me down the back,” Hill said.

The caution came out and NASCAR needed about five minutes to determine the winner based on a video review.

The result was Hill celebrating and JRM leaving without a victory it seemed to be well positioned for in the final laps.

Daytona Xfinity Series race results, driver points

By Feb 18, 2023, 8:40 PM EST


DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Hill is making a home for himself at Daytona International Speedway.

For the second consecutive year, Hill emerged victorious Saturday night in the NASCAR Xfinity Series opener at Daytona.

And it wasn’t easy.

MORE: Daytona Xfinity race results

MORE: Daytona Xfinity driver points

Hill was barely in front of John Hunter Nemechek when caution flew on the final lap after Sam Mayer‘s car flipped first onto its roof and then landed on its wheels. After examining video of the lap, officials declared Hill the winner.

Justin Allgaier was third, Parker Retzlaff fourth and Myatt Snider fifth.

Austin Hill repeats in Xfinity Series opener at Daytona

By Feb 18, 2023, 8:09 PM EST


DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —  Austin Hill won Saturday night’s Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway as the race ended under caution in overtime after a spectacular last lap crash.

Officials needed about five minutes after the finish to analyze video before declaring Hill the winner.

The last lap crash sent Sam Mayer‘s Chevrolet spinning and flipping onto its roof after contact with Hill. The car slid along the track upside down as sparks flew, then hit the grass adjacent to the track and flipped onto its wheels.

Mayer moved to the outside to challenge Justin Allgaier for the lead on the last lap but lost control of his car after contact with Hill’s car. The caution flew, meaning the driver in front when officials pushed the caution button would win the race. And that was Hill. He edged John Hunter Nemechek. Following were Allgaier, Parker Retzlaff and Myatt Snider.

MORE: Daytona Xfinity race results, driver points

“When I chose the outside line (before the last green flag), I didn’t feel like the inside line was that great,” Hill said. “When I saw (Mayer) and (Allgaier) get together, I said, ‘You can’t lift. It’s the last lap.’ As soon as the caution light came on, I thought I had it, but it was so close.”

Mayer was not injured.

Hill, who also won this race last year, had the lead much of Saturday’s race and led a long chain of single-file cars in a draft approaching the closing miles.

With eight laps to go, Hill held the lead in front of four JR Motorsports cars in a row — Josh Berry, Allgaier, Mayer and Brandon Jones.

The drafting line held together until the lap counter dropped to two laps to go. Jones was bounced off the track by Berry while running third. His slide forced a caution flag, setting up the overtime finish. Berry lost his chance at victory when his Chevy ran out of fuel.

Allgaier fought back from involvement in a Lap 40 crash and won the race’s second stage. Sammy Smith slid off the track as the stage ended.

Hill won the first stage.

Contact from Parker Kligerman sent Jeffrey Earnhardt into the wall with 12 laps to go, and Earnhardt was upset by the incident after the race. Kligerman and Earnhardt had an animated discussion post-race.

Stage 1 winner: Austin Hill

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Who had a good race: Austin Hill has become a Daytona star. He won at DIS for the second straight year. … Rookie Parker Retzlaff ran a solid race and finished fourth.

Who had a bad race: One of the three Kaulig Racing cars parked on Lap 21 after driver Daniel Hemric was involved in a crash. … An accident in the trioval on Lap 41 damaged the cars of Sheldon Creed, Stefan Parsons and Justin Allgaier. Parker Kligerman appeared to start the incident in a tight draft by bumping Creed. … JR Motorsports had four cars in the rush toward the win, but none could pass Hill.

Next: Race No. 2 on the Xfinity schedule is Feb. 25 at Auto Club Speedway in California.

