Sunday Daytona 500: Start time, TV info, weather

By Feb 18, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A seven-time Cup champion is back. A two-time champion has changed teams. And a former champion makes his last Daytona 500 start Sunday.

NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season begins in splendor.

Nine former and current drivers, who have won at least one Daytona 500 and a Cup championship, will give the command to start the Daytona 500. Among those will be Jimmie Johnson, who returns to the series after spending the past two years in the IndyCar Series. Also among those will be Kevin Harvick, who is beginning his final Cup season.

Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch seeks his first Daytona 500. He will do so with Richard Childress Racing after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hendrick Motorsports will look to Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, William Byron and pole-sitter Alex Bowman to score the organization’s first Daytona 500 win since Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s victory in 2014.

Denny Hamlin seeks his fourth Daytona 500 victory, which would tie him with Cale Yarborough for second on the all-time Daytona 500 wins list. Richard Petty has won this race a record seven times.

Details for Sunday’s Daytona 500

(All times Eastern)

START: Grand marshals Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Bill Elliott, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Joey Logano will give the command to start engines at 2:58 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. … Dierks Bentley concert begins at 1:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 1:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:15 p.m. … Invocation given by Chaplain Farzad Nourian at 2:46 p.m. … National Anthem performed by Breland at 2:47 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (500 miles) on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 65. Stage 2 ends at Lap 130.

TV/RADIO: FOX will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and will also stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FOX Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy with a high of 74 degrees, and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona 500 starting lineup

TO THE REAR: Kyle Busch (backup car).

LAST YEAR: Austin Cindric held off the field on the final lap to win his first Daytona 500 and first career series victory. Bubba Wallace placed second. Chase Briscoe finished third.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Jimmie Johnson: Fast on track, faster in air

Kurt Busch’s recovery continues

Daytona 500 has frustrated many of the most accomplished drivers

Ford, Chevrolet executives say F1 programs won’t hurt NASCAR efforts 

A mother’s hug caps emotional night for Conor Daly

Aric Almirola wins Duel 2

Joey Logano wins Duel 1

Daytona 500 wins is Jimmie Johnson’s focus after making field

Ross Chastain sign’s contract extension with Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing signs Daniel Suarez to contract extension

Drivers to watch in Daytona 500

Read more about NASCAR

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 - Qualifying
Daytona Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole
Daytona 500
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Daytona
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
Daytona Truck race results, driver points

 

Daytona Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole

By Feb 18, 2023, 1:25 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Austin Hill, who looks to win the season-opening Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway a second consecutive year, will start on the pole in Saturday’s race (5 p.m. ET on FS1).

Hill won the pole with a lap of 182.563 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Parker Kligerman, who is running the full Xfinity Series for the first time since 2013. Kligerman qualified at 182.441 mph.

MORE: Daytona Xfinity starting lineup

Cole Custer, who is back in the series full-time after spending the past three seasons in Cup, will start third after a lap of 182.319 mph. Sheldon Creed (182.216 mph) qualified fourth. Justin Allgaier (182.208 mph) completed the top five.

Cup driver Justin Haley will start 19th after a lap of 180.661 mph.

Read more about NASCAR

Daytona 500
Sunday Daytona 500: Start time, TV info, weather
Daytona 500
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Daytona
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
Daytona Truck race results, driver points

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Daytona

By Feb 18, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The final practice for Sunday’s Daytona 500 is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

The 40-car field for NASCAR’s biggest race was set Thursday night in a pair of 150-mile qualifying races. Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports will start on Sunday’s front row based on qualifying speeds from Wednesday’s time trial session.

MORE: Kurt Busch retains hopes to race again as his recovery continues

The first race of the Xfinity Series season is scheduled at 5 p.m. ET (FS1) Saturday. The field for the opener will be set in two rounds of qualifying at 11:30 a.m.

A 200-mile ARCA race is scheduled at 1:30 p.m.

Daytona International Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Trucks)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 67. Winds 15-25 mph. 13% chance of evening rain.

Saturday, Feb. 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. — ARCA

Track activity

  • 10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 1:30 p.m. — ARCA race (80 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (120 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 - Qualifying
Daytona Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole
Daytona 500
Sunday Daytona 500: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
Daytona Truck race results, driver points

Daytona Truck race results, driver points

By Feb 17, 2023, 11:42 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Pesky rain finally forced an early end to Friday night’s Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway, and series champion Zane Smith got the win.

Weather that put a heavy mist over the speedway plagued the race much of the way, and NASCAR made it official at 11:12 p.m. ET with 21 of the 100 laps remaining. Smith held the lead.

Smith also won the series’ Daytona opener last year.

MORE: Daytona Truck results

MORE: Daytona Truck driver points

Read more about NASCAR

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 - Qualifying
Daytona Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole
Daytona 500
Sunday Daytona 500: Start time, TV info, weather
Daytona 500
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Daytona

Zane Smith wins rain-shortened Daytona Truck Series opener

By Feb 17, 2023, 11:27 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Zane Smith won Friday night’s wreck-strewn, rain-shortened NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Smith was in front when NASCAR called the race official with 21 laps of the scheduled 100 to go. The race ended at 11:12 p.m. ET.

Smith, last year’s Truck Series champion, won the Daytona opener for the second consecutive year.

MORE: Daytona Truck results, driver points

“I know there’s about a million ways to get one at Daytona, but we’re proving that,” Smith said. “Obviously wanted to go back racing there, somewhat, to duke it out with good friends of mine actually, but, hey, we’ll take a win at Daytona any day we can get it. Just a huge shout-out to everyone at Front Row Motorsports. This whole group, I’ve said it over and over again, they work their guts out, and they prove it. Locked into the playoffs, it’s like a repeat of last year.”

Following Smith at the finish were Tanner Gray, Christian Eckes, Colby Howard and Grant Enfinger. Smith led the final 15 laps and 17 total.

MORE: Kurt Busch remains involved in sport as his recovery continues

“We want to win and I think it’s time for me to do that,” Gray said of his second-place run. “Obviously, with the way our night was going, second was a good night for us. Not as smooth of a race as we would like.”

Former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was 10th, and action sports star Travis Pastrana, who is scheduled to make his Cup Series debut in the Daytona 500 Sunday, was 13th.

The trucks remained on the track as light rain fell earlier in the race, but officials parked the field on pit road under red-flag conditions when showers across the 2.5-mile track became heavier with 27 laps to go. Smith led the race at that point.

After a delay, trucks returned to the track under caution, but showers and a stubborn lingering mist forced them to pit road again six laps later, and NASCAR made the race official a few minutes later. The trucks had been under a red flag for an hour.

An accident involving several trucks on the backstretch forced a caution flag at the end of the second stage. Stewart Friesen, racing on the outside near the front, attempted a block but wound up running head-on into the outside wall. Several trucks spun out behind him.

MORE: Daytona 500 has frustrated many accomplished drivers

Clay Greenfield lost control of his truck in three-wide racing on lap 28 and triggered a six-vehicle accident. Hailie Deegan‘s truck was heavily damaged in the incident. Debris from the accident caused a red-flag delay.

“I saw the 84 (Greenfield) sideways and that was pretty much that,” Deegan said. “I saw him going down the track, so I went up.  It was a split-second decision.  You just go right or left, and they ended up bouncing back up off another truck, so it is what it is.  We know that Daytona is one of those races where you either finish in the top 10 or you end up on the trailer home.”

The middle lane also proved to be the wrong route for Rajah Caruth, who started an accident after he lost control of his truck with 42 laps to go trying to run through the middle.

Stage 1 winner: Christian Eckes

Stage 2 winner: Tyler Ankrum

Who had a good race: Zane Smith had a strong truck throughout the race and moved up front as rain threatened. … Christian Eckes finished third and won the first stage.

Who had a bad race: A multi-truck accident on lap 28 resulted in Hailie Deegan, Dean Thompson and Clay Greenfield parking their vehicles for the night. … Stewart Friesen was strong in the middle part of the race but lost control of his truck racing toward the stage-two finish, sparking a multi-truck accident. … Rookie Rajah Caruth started an accident that involved several trucks on lap 58.

Next: The Truck Series moves on to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a March 3 race.

Read more about NASCAR

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 - Qualifying
Daytona Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole
Daytona 500
Sunday Daytona 500: Start time, TV info, weather
Daytona 500
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Daytona