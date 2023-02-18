Closing chaos: Final laps of recent Daytona 500s full of accidents

By Feb 18, 2023, 10:00 PM EST
0 Comments

There are numerous reasons race car drivers are paid enormous amounts of money to drive vehicles in circles.

One of those reasons will be evident in the twilight hours of Sunday afternoon when it comes time to decide who will win the Daytona 500 and have his name engraved on one of auto racing’s most prestigious trophies.

Although the 500 is a marathon and any number of incidents early in the race could impact which drivers have the best chances to succeed, it’s the final five laps of the race that tell the tale. Throughout a long season and across multiple racing disciplines, the final 10-12 miles of the Daytona 500 rank as some of the most intense competition of the racing year. There is no bigger trophy in stock car racing, and drivers will do almost anything over the 500’s closing miles to put their hands on it.

MORE: Richard Petty bothered by team’s new setup under Jimmie Johnson

The result, especially over the past decade or so, is that the Daytona 500 has become the Daytona 490 Plus 10 Miles of Chaos. Last-lap slingshot passes and pure horsepower land grabs are things of the past. Now to win the 500 a driver must be ready to bash and crash and smash and make sometimes wild moves that defy logic in the final miles.

Some evidence:

  •  Four of the past seven 500s have been won by drivers who did not lead the white flag lap.
  • Only two of the 18 most recent 500s had a final green-flag run longer than six laps.
  • Three of the past six 500 winners led only the last lap of the race.
  • Four of the past five 500s were decided in overtime after late-race accidents.
  • Over the past six years, at least 24 cars in the 500 starting field were involved in accidents, many during the final 10-lap dash.

The bottom line is that late-race mayhem – not necessarily the talent and skill of individual drivers – often decides the winner of one of the most important events in motorsports.

Brad Keselowski has won virtually everything of significance in NASCAR competition except the 500.

“There’s the old Indianapolis saying I think that you don’t win the Indy 500, the Indy 500 kind of picks the winner,” he said. “Sometimes it feels that way here, that the winner of this race – if you go back and watch the last three or four laps, the winner is usually decided, at least for the Daytona 500, by the move that the third- and fourth-place car makes – almost every year, and you can’t drive the third- and fourth-place car and the first-place car all at the same time.”

Keselowski said the second row is the one to keep an eye on in the closing laps.

“If I’m a fan in the stands and I’m watching the field go under the white flag, candidly I’m not looking at the leader. The guy who is running third or fourth is going to decide who wins the race — the move he makes, who he goes with, what he does will impact or determine the winner. That’s just not something you can control.”

Rodney Childers, crew chief for Kevin Harvick said there is no “safe place” in the race’s final laps.

“We’ve got wrecked leading, running second, running 20th, he said. “You really don’t have any idea. It comes down to a little bit of luck.

“Most of the time your move needs to be coming off Turn 4 coming to the white and trying to get position. Half the time getting into Turn 1 on the last lap there’s already a wreck. When the white comes out it’s over with pretty much.”

MORE: Kurt Busch still hopes to race again

Kurt Busch won the 500 in 2017 in what now is an oddity – a fuel-mileage race that saw teams gambling with low fuel loads over the closing miles.

“That was one of the last true runs at the end,” Busch said. “Now it is circumstantial, but you have to get in position to be in that position to win. Bubba Wallace has done a great job of doing that and being in contention to win. Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin – you can see the patterns and the ones that position themselves for it. Then you have to have Lady Luck on your side.”

Typically, drivers from the same manufacturers team up to draft together through much of the race, but the final handful of laps turn the race into a raw and bitter badlands, a place where nobody has friends and everyone else is a snake waiting to strike. It’s sort of the opposite of a church social.

MORE: Details for the Daytona 500

“We know the deal,” said Chevrolet driver William Byron. “It’s a lot of good fortune, but you have to have enough bullets for the fight at the end to put up a good chance at it. For us, we need more chances at the end. We need as many Chevys at the end as we can have.

“That comes down to strategy, it comes down to decisions as a driver, making sure we don’t make any dumb decisions that put ourselves at jeopardy.”

Keselowski, who led Saturday’s final Cup practice, said a variety of situations have kept the 500 victory lane locked to him. “I could tick down the last 12 years here of this didn’t go right, there was nothing I could do different. Or, this didn’t go right and I maybe should have made a different move here or there, but that’s how it goes.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. often has fast cars in the 500 but hasn’t been able to reach victory lane, although he has won the 400-mile summer race at DIS. Last year in the 500, he led laps 180-193 (of 201), but Austin Cindric won the race in overtime.

“Our mindset going in is with 30 laps to go you have to be in position to where you need to be with five to go,” Stenhouse said. “Last year we put ourselves in that position. We were leading within 20 to go. I don’t know what lap we took the lead on, but I know the lap we got crashed on was like four to go.

“Those laps leading were nerve-wracking. We were inside 20 to go and we were leading the race. Actually we were inside 10 to go and still leading. Like we were riding around in a single-file line, but I was nervous. Knowing somebody is going to make a move and you have got to be ready to defend.

“Or if they do successfully get by you, like what happened on the restart with four or five to go, the 2 (Cindric) and the 12 (Ryan Blaney) got by us, and the 6 (Brad Keselowski) was behind me. So I went from being on defense to being on offense and I was like, ‘How am I going to get back to the lead?’ The scenarios change so fast, and you have to be able to adapt and go back and forth and make those right moves.”

Blaney is in the “almost but no” club in the 500. He’s been close but has been shuffled out of the “winning” position in the closing chaos.

In 2017, Blaney powered from seventh to second on the last lap but couldn’t pass Busch for the win. In 2020, he was passed by Denny Hamlin approaching the checkered flag. And last year Cindric blocked Blaney on the way to the win.

“You want to be aggressive and set yourself up toward the front to be there at the end, but you are kind of setting yourself up, honestly, with 30 to go to try to get yourself to the front,” Blaney said. “Especially with this new car because you can’t go forward like you did with the old car. You can’t go from 25th and pull a lane and get to the front. This car just won’t do it. It is just too draggy.

“You have to position yourself a little ahead of time than you normally would, but everything comes down to the last 10 laps of this thing and making sure you are in a spot. You would like to think you need to be in the first three rows to try to win it, but you could miss a couple wrecks and then you are up in the front two rows. You just never know.”

You just never know. That perhaps is the best description of the closing miles of the Daytona 500.

Read more about NASCAR

JR Motorsports Daytona
JR Motorsports watches chances to win Daytona Xfinity race slip away
Daytona Xfinity
Daytona Xfinity Series race results, driver points
NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300
Austin Hill repeats in Xfinity Series opener at Daytona

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JR Motorsports watches chances to win Daytona Xfinity race slip away

By Feb 18, 2023, 9:56 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three laps from the scheduled end of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, JR Motorsports had all four cars aligned behind leader Austin Hill.

“I felt like I was going to be a sitting duck,” Hill said. 

Instead, JRM finished with one car spinning through the backstretch grass, one car running out fuel before the start of overtime and another car going upside down in overtime. 

It was Hill winning this race for the second year in a row.

What looked like a potential victory for JRM, turned into the organization having one car finish in the top five and no other car finishing better than 14th.

Everything changed for JR Motorsports two laps from the scheduled distance. Allgaier, running third, went low, while teammate Josh Berry, running second, remained behind Hill in the top lane.

Brandon Jones, in his first race with JRM, moved down from his spot in fourth to the bottom lane to be behind Allgaier. All of a sudden the JR Motorsports cars were two abreast and racing each other instead of ganging up on Hill.

“My plan was to wait toward the end and, hopefully, use my teammates’ help to try to get by (Hill),” Berry said.

Allgaier said it was time to go when he made his move.

“We come off of (Turn) 4 and my spotter says, ‘It’s going to happen right here, so be ready, it’s happening,’” Allgaier said. “I saw (Mayer) start to peek out, and I really assumed (Berry) was going to go down, too. When I realized he wasn’t and I knew the guys behind me were itching to do it, at that point, it was just a matter of trying to get to the bottom (lane).”

Sam Mayer‘s car after going upside down on the last lap of the Xfinity Series race Feb. 18, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway. (Photo by Dustin Long)

Berry got shuffled to fifth, made his was back to fourth on the backstretch and had a run when Jones moved to block his teammate. They made contact, turning Jones down the track and into the grass. Jones would finish 14th.

That sent the race into overtime. Berry then ran out of fuel. He would finish 26th.

Hill was the leader on the outside lane for the restart. Allgaier was on the inside of the front row and had Mayer behind him.

Allgaier took the lead in Turn 3 after the restart and stretched his advantage to more than two car lengths  on the final lap — too far ahead because it allowed those trailing to draft and catch him.

“When we got to the end of the front straightaway, I was like, ‘Man, that was a bad plan,’” Allgaier said. “It’s so hard to want to back yourself up when you are the leader. I knew if I lifted I was going to get swallowed up. I just didn’t think that was the right choice.”

Mayer received a push and got into Allgaier’s draft. Mayer pulled to the outside. Allgaier moved up to block. It was too late.

“I was running way slower than he was,” Allgaier said. “I tried to block as much as I could, but there’s no reason to wreck both of us at that point.”

Mayer said: “I came with a heck of a run. … I came down to block (Hill).”

Mayer wasn’t clear and there was contact with Hill that turned Mayer’s car into the SAFER barrier and go upside down. He would finish 27th.

“It actually was a lot more violent than I thought it was going to be,” Mayer said of his first time upside down in a stock car. “That first impact into the wall and then going up and then down, I think, was the big one. I think it is probably the hardest hit I’ve ever taken.”

While Mayer crashed, Hill, Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek raced three-wide for the win.

“As soon as (Mayer) turned across my nose, it allowed … (Parker Retzlaff) to get to my bumper and they just never lifted and they gave me a really big shot and they started pushing me down the back,” Hill said.

The caution came out and NASCAR needed about five minutes to determine the winner based on a video review.

The result was Hill celebrating and JRM leaving without a victory it seemed to be well positioned for in the final laps.

Read more about NASCAR

Daytona 500
Closing chaos: Final laps of recent Daytona 500s full of accidents
Daytona Xfinity
Daytona Xfinity Series race results, driver points
NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300
Austin Hill repeats in Xfinity Series opener at Daytona

Daytona Xfinity Series race results, driver points

By Feb 18, 2023, 8:40 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Hill is making a home for himself at Daytona International Speedway.

For the second consecutive year, Hill emerged victorious Saturday night in the NASCAR Xfinity Series opener at Daytona.

And it wasn’t easy.

MORE: Daytona Xfinity race results

MORE: Daytona Xfinity driver points

Hill was barely in front of John Hunter Nemechek when caution flew on the final lap after Sam Mayer‘s car flipped first onto its roof and then landed on its wheels. After examining video of the lap, officials declared Hill the winner.

Justin Allgaier was third, Parker Retzlaff fourth and Myatt Snider fifth.

Read more about NASCAR

Daytona 500
Closing chaos: Final laps of recent Daytona 500s full of accidents
JR Motorsports Daytona
JR Motorsports watches chances to win Daytona Xfinity race slip away
NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300
Austin Hill repeats in Xfinity Series opener at Daytona

Austin Hill repeats in Xfinity Series opener at Daytona

By Feb 18, 2023, 8:09 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —  Austin Hill won Saturday night’s Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway as the race ended under caution in overtime after a spectacular last lap crash.

Officials needed about five minutes after the finish to analyze video before declaring Hill the winner.

The last lap crash sent Sam Mayer‘s Chevrolet spinning and flipping onto its roof after contact with Hill. The car slid along the track upside down as sparks flew, then hit the grass adjacent to the track and flipped onto its wheels.

Mayer moved to the outside to challenge Justin Allgaier for the lead on the last lap but lost control of his car after contact with Hill’s car. The caution flew, meaning the driver in front when officials pushed the caution button would win the race. And that was Hill. He edged John Hunter Nemechek. Following were Allgaier, Parker Retzlaff and Myatt Snider.

MORE: Daytona Xfinity race results, driver points

“When I chose the outside line (before the last green flag), I didn’t feel like the inside line was that great,” Hill said. “When I saw (Mayer) and (Allgaier) get together, I said, ‘You can’t lift. It’s the last lap.’ As soon as the caution light came on, I thought I had it, but it was so close.”

Mayer was not injured.

Hill, who also won this race last year, had the lead much of Saturday’s race and led a long chain of single-file cars in a draft approaching the closing miles.

With eight laps to go, Hill held the lead in front of four JR Motorsports cars in a row — Josh Berry, Allgaier, Mayer and Brandon Jones.

The drafting line held together until the lap counter dropped to two laps to go. Jones was bounced off the track by Berry while running third. His slide forced a caution flag, setting up the overtime finish. Berry lost his chance at victory when his Chevy ran out of fuel.

Allgaier fought back from involvement in a Lap 40 crash and won the race’s second stage. Sammy Smith slid off the track as the stage ended.

Hill won the first stage.

Contact from Parker Kligerman sent Jeffrey Earnhardt into the wall with 12 laps to go, and Earnhardt was upset by the incident after the race. Kligerman and Earnhardt had an animated discussion post-race.

Stage 1 winner: Austin Hill

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Who had a good race: Austin Hill has become a Daytona star. He won at DIS for the second straight year. … Rookie Parker Retzlaff ran a solid race and finished fourth.

Who had a bad race: One of the three Kaulig Racing cars parked on Lap 21 after driver Daniel Hemric was involved in a crash. … An accident in the trioval on Lap 41 damaged the cars of Sheldon Creed, Stefan Parsons and Justin Allgaier. Parker Kligerman appeared to start the incident in a tight draft by bumping Creed. … JR Motorsports had four cars in the rush toward the win, but none could pass Hill.

Next: Race No. 2 on the Xfinity schedule is Feb. 25 at Auto Club Speedway in California.

Read more about NASCAR

Daytona 500
Closing chaos: Final laps of recent Daytona 500s full of accidents
JR Motorsports Daytona
JR Motorsports watches chances to win Daytona Xfinity race slip away
Daytona Xfinity
Daytona Xfinity Series race results, driver points

Richard Petty bothered by downsizing of role at team since Jimmie Johnson’s arrival

By Feb 18, 2023, 1:30 PM EST
Richard Petty Jimmie Johnson
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
0 Comments

Richard Petty concedes he’s been miffed at the downsizing of his role at the Cup team that bore his name before Jimmie Johnson became a minority owner last year.

Petty GMS Racing was renamed Legacy Motor Club for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and “The King” has no ownership stake in the organization that includes the No. 43 he made famous.

The seven-time Cup series champion remains in a “chief ambassador” role with Legacy Motor Club, but Petty, 85, explained (during a media availability Saturday morning at Daytona International Speedway) that Johnson and his management team are in charge of all major decisions.

“Yes, it does,” Petty replied with a laugh when asked if that bothered him. “Because I’ve done things my way, which hasn’t been too good lately, but as time progresses, things change in the world. Then it probably was time for a change.

“Jimmie’s looking not necessarily at what’s going to happen this year, but he’s trying to lay a foundation for four or five years where he’s still young enough that he’s going to be around for a long, long time.”

In an interview Saturday afternoon with Dan Gelston of the Associated Press, Johnson said he was “disappointed to hear and read through the press that his feelings were bruised because he’s not expressed them to me, for starters. But honestly, there are a lot of moving pieces to this. There are business decisions that are taking place between (primary team owner) Mr. (Maury) Gallagher and the Petty family before I ever arrived. Those are details that are just not my place to say.

“But a lot of what Richard is speaking to is based on business decisions that he and his family have made, and they aren’t relative to my involvement.”

The Petty name has been a part of NASCAR’s premier series virtually since its 1949 inception until this year. Petty Enterprises was founded by Richard’s father, Lee, and it morphed into Richard Petty Motorsports (in 2009) and then Petty GMS in a merger with GMS Racing last year.

But Petty said the team structure has been “kind of confusing from my standpoint” since Petty GMS was restructured into Legacy Motor Club.

“Wherever we went, I had my own little crowd that pretty much ran the show,” Petty said. “When we got with GMS, we had to blend with them. When Jimmie comes in, his crowd doesn’t take over the racing part, they take over the front office with sponsorships, appearances, and all that stuff. Jimmie’s crowd is controlling that.

“That’s something I’ve never had to put up with, I guess. I still do my own thing. But then I do a lot for our new team.”

Petty said his new role has “been strange to me” in part because he and Johnson agree on the team’s direction only “about 50 percent” of the time — and “The King” still is adjusting to no longer having the final say.

“Most of the time, I run the majority of the show,” Petty said. “Jimmie brought all his people in, and his way of running things (and) my way of running things, are probably a little bit different, OK?”

Johnson, 47, returned to NASCAR as a part-time driver and team owner after racing in the NTT IndyCar Series the past two seasons.

After locking in a spot via qualifying Wednesday, his start in Sunday’s Daytona 500 will be Johnson’s first NASCAR race since the 2020 Cup season finale in Phoenix. He is planning more Cup starts this season (but only the Chicago street race has been confirmed beyond Daytona).

“I think Jimmie’s really looking to the future,” Petty said. “Basically, he’ll wind up running the show in four to five years. He’ll probably be the majority owner of our operation in four to five years. I know that they’re looking at things completely differently.

“Jimmie’s very observant. Jimmie controls everything, basically. You’re making postcards and stuff, he has to approve it. He approves everything. He’s a pretty busy man right now.”

Legacy Motor Club fields Chevrolets in full-season rides for Erik Jones and rookie Noah Gragson. Petty said he understood why the team rebranded.

“That was one of the operations that when Jimmie come in, it was going to be hard to be ‘Petty Johnson GMS,’ ” Petty said. “Here again, Jimmie’s thinking further ahead with this group, and he come up with a new name.

“So we got him with seven championships, me with seven championships, (Hall of Fame crew chief) Dale Inman with eight championships. So a pretty legendary operation from the top up or the top down. That’s the reason they wanted a new team. They wanted to do stuff a little bit different, and that’s the reason they come up with (the name).”

Johnson was busy with media obligations after final Daytona 500 practice Saturday and said he had yet to talk with “The King.” But Johnson planned to discuss Petty’s displeasure in a future conversation between two of the three seven-time champions in NASCAR history (along with the late Dale Earnhardt).

“He’s always been so kind and wonderful to me,” Johnson said. “He’s the last person I fist-pumped before I rolled off pit lane and won my seventh championship.”

Petty and Johnson are among nine past NASCAR champions and Daytona 500 winners who will serve as grand marshals for Sunday’s race.