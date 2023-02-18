NASCAR Saturday schedule at Daytona

By Feb 18, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The final practice for Sunday’s Daytona 500 is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

The 40-car field for NASCAR’s biggest race was set Thursday night in a pair of 150-mile qualifying races. Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports will start on Sunday’s front row based on qualifying speeds from Wednesday’s time trial session.

MORE: Kurt Busch retains hopes to race again as his recovery continues

The first race of the Xfinity Series season is scheduled at 5 p.m. ET (FS1) Saturday. The field for the opener will be set in two rounds of qualifying at 11:30 a.m.

A 200-mile ARCA race is scheduled at 1:30 p.m.

Daytona International Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Trucks)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 67. Winds 15-25 mph. 13% chance of evening rain.

Saturday, Feb. 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. — ARCA

Track activity

  • 10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 1:30 p.m. — ARCA race (80 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (120 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
Daytona Truck race results, driver points
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
Zane Smith wins rain-shortened Daytona Truck Series opener
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson: Fast on the track, faster in the air

Daytona Truck race results, driver points

By Feb 17, 2023, 11:42 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Pesky rain finally forced an early end to Friday night’s Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway, and series champion Zane Smith got the win.

Weather that put a heavy mist over the speedway plagued the race much of the way, and NASCAR made it official at 11:12 p.m. ET with 21 of the 100 laps remaining. Smith held the lead.

Smith also won the series’ Daytona opener last year.

MORE: Daytona Truck results

MORE: Daytona Truck driver points

Read more about NASCAR

Daytona 500
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Daytona
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
Zane Smith wins rain-shortened Daytona Truck Series opener
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson: Fast on the track, faster in the air

Zane Smith wins rain-shortened Daytona Truck Series opener

By Feb 17, 2023, 11:27 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Zane Smith won Friday night’s wreck-strewn, rain-shortened NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Smith was in front when NASCAR called the race official with 21 laps of the scheduled 100 to go. The race ended at 11:12 p.m. ET.

Smith, last year’s Truck Series champion, won the Daytona opener for the second consecutive year.

MORE: Daytona Truck results, driver points

“I know there’s about a million ways to get one at Daytona, but we’re proving that,” Smith said. “Obviously wanted to go back racing there, somewhat, to duke it out with good friends of mine actually, but, hey, we’ll take a win at Daytona any day we can get it. Just a huge shout-out to everyone at Front Row Motorsports. This whole group, I’ve said it over and over again, they work their guts out, and they prove it. Locked into the playoffs, it’s like a repeat of last year.”

Following Smith at the finish were Tanner Gray, Christian Eckes, Colby Howard and Grant Enfinger. Smith led the final 15 laps and 17 total.

MORE: Kurt Busch remains involved in sport as his recovery continues

“We want to win and I think it’s time for me to do that,” Gray said of his second-place run. “Obviously, with the way our night was going, second was a good night for us. Not as smooth of a race as we would like.”

Former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was 10th, and action sports star Travis Pastrana, who is scheduled to make his Cup Series debut in the Daytona 500 Sunday, was 13th.

The trucks remained on the track as light rain fell earlier in the race, but officials parked the field on pit road under red-flag conditions when showers across the 2.5-mile track became heavier with 27 laps to go. Smith led the race at that point.

After a delay, trucks returned to the track under caution, but showers and a stubborn lingering mist forced them to pit road again six laps later, and NASCAR made the race official a few minutes later. The trucks had been under a red flag for an hour.

An accident involving several trucks on the backstretch forced a caution flag at the end of the second stage. Stewart Friesen, racing on the outside near the front, attempted a block but wound up running head-on into the outside wall. Several trucks spun out behind him.

MORE: Daytona 500 has frustrated many accomplished drivers

Clay Greenfield lost control of his truck in three-wide racing on lap 28 and triggered a six-vehicle accident. Hailie Deegan‘s truck was heavily damaged in the incident. Debris from the accident caused a red-flag delay.

“I saw the 84 (Greenfield) sideways and that was pretty much that,” Deegan said. “I saw him going down the track, so I went up.  It was a split-second decision.  You just go right or left, and they ended up bouncing back up off another truck, so it is what it is.  We know that Daytona is one of those races where you either finish in the top 10 or you end up on the trailer home.”

The middle lane also proved to be the wrong route for Rajah Caruth, who started an accident after he lost control of his truck with 42 laps to go trying to run through the middle.

Stage 1 winner: Christian Eckes

Stage 2 winner: Tyler Ankrum

Who had a good race: Zane Smith had a strong truck throughout the race and moved up front as rain threatened. … Christian Eckes finished third and won the first stage.

Who had a bad race: A multi-truck accident on lap 28 resulted in Hailie Deegan, Dean Thompson and Clay Greenfield parking their vehicles for the night. … Stewart Friesen was strong in the middle part of the race but lost control of his truck racing toward the stage-two finish, sparking a multi-truck accident. … Rookie Rajah Caruth started an accident that involved several trucks on lap 58.

Next: The Truck Series moves on to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a March 3 race.

Read more about NASCAR

Daytona 500
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Daytona
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
Daytona Truck race results, driver points
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson: Fast on the track, faster in the air

Jimmie Johnson: Fast on the track, faster in the air

By Feb 17, 2023, 7:35 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Friday was a very fast day for Jimmie Johnson.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion turned in a relatively surprising performance in Daytona 500 practice, leading the Friday afternoon session with a speed of 194.225 miles per hour in his return to stock car racing after two years in the IndyCar Series.

But wait … there’s more. And the more was faster. Much faster.

Also on Friday, Johnson hitched a ride with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the high-flying fighter-jet squadron that performs at air shows and other events and will do a flyover prior to the start of the 500 Sunday. Johnson became the latest Cup driver to make a high-speed run in one of the team’s planes.

“I’ve never felt anything like that,” Johnson said. “The adrenaline, the acceleration. The first thing we did off the runway was a ‘performance’ turn up to 10,000 feet. Instantly, I had to practice the heavy-G breathing they talk to you about. It’s just wild — the weight of your body and pointing that thing in the sky and pulling it over and turning.

“I was really worried about getting sick. I’m happy to report my get-sick bag was empty. I didn’t get sick during the ride, so that was super-good. But I did take a little nap. We pulled 9.1 G, and I blacked out. I came to sitting in the back wondering where I was. I couldn’t hear anything. I’m looking around (and thinking), ‘What am I doing here?’ Then I could hear somebody going ‘Jimmie, Jimmie, Jimmie.’ He said, ‘You’re back. You took a nap.’ ”

Read more about NASCAR

Daytona 500
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Daytona
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
Daytona Truck race results, driver points
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
Zane Smith wins rain-shortened Daytona Truck Series opener

 

 

 

Ford, Chevrolet executives say F1 programs won’t hurt NASCAR efforts

By Feb 17, 2023, 4:21 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Executives overseeing the motorsports programs at Ford and Chevrolet both say that their involvement in Formula One won’t adversely impact their NASCAR Cup programs.

Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing. The relationship begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. Red Bull and Ford will partner on the development of a hybrid power unit to supply both Red Bull and AlphaTauri when the new F1 regulations begin in 2026.

MORE: Daytona 500 has frustrated many top Cup drivers 

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports, reaffirmed support for Ford’s Cup teams Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

“The way that we’re approaching it is Formula One, for us, is an overlay to our existing programs,” Rushbrook said. “It is not substitutional or displacing any of our current plans.”

General Motors has joined Michael Andretti’s Formula One bid and wants to race the Cadillac brand in F1. If the team is approved, it would be General Motors’ first entry into Formula One.

Jim Campbell, U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports for Chevrolet, said, if approved to be in F1, there could be benefits for GM’s Cup teams.

“I would say for us, we are early in the process,” Campbell said. “Just this past week we submitted our expression of interest to the FIA, so there are a number of steps before we would be considered to be in the series. So, we still have a ways to go on our side, but this would be complimentary and we use performance and racing as a place to really learn on the track and develop employees.

“Obviously, you get the benefits on the business side as well because when you win races you lift the opinion of the brand. So, I would just say we are early in the process, but this would be complimentary. We believe in the platform as a way to bring value to our company but also to promote our brands and driver business.”

In other topics discussed by Campbell, Rushbook and David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, on Friday at Daytona International Speedway:

Asked if there is a way to achieve higher horsepower — something drivers want — with a longer lifespan for engines, Rushbrook said:

“In terms of controlling costs, the biggest thing that we can do is keep the horsepower and the rules steady and constant and not be moving them up or down in different years. That’s one thing we can do because development is one of the areas where we spend a lot of money.

“There are also in most other series, there’s a homologation of the engine that it’s not as much open development that’s allowed week to week throughout the year. By reducing the number of specifications through a season, it reduces your development and some of your spend for the engineering as well as the durability testing.”

Campbell was asked about Chevrolet having only one Daytona 500 victory since 2015.

“We have won this race 24 times and the last time we won it was with Austin Dillon in 2018, and with that said, Chevy drivers won three of the four speedway races (last year),” he said. “Both Talladega races and then Austin won the transfer race at Daytona. So we won three of the four there and we won both of the Atlanta races, however you want to categorize the Atlanta track. We have shown that we can do it, but we have got to do it here. You are exactly right, so we are definitely hungry for that.”

Wilson was asked about electrification within the NASCAR program.

“Obviously social and market forces are driving all of us as car manufacturers to be respectful and to be sensitive to put carbon reduction at the front of our business,” Wilson said. “When you take it to the racetrack, I think every motorsport globally is faced with the same pressures, including NASCAR. 

“The question is how and when and what. What I’ll say is all of us sitting up here have been working very closely with NASCAR on new technologies, on a focus towards reduction of carbon, but it continues to be a work in progress.”

Wilson on the notion of a salary cap for Cup teams: “The issue of budget cap falls under the larger umbrella of cost containment of putting some business sustainability across this sport that our teams have struggled with. This isn’t something new, it’s something that other sports have engaged, stick-and-ball obviously, but also Formula One on the motorsports side. 

“Generally speaking, we’re supportive of it in the interest that it could again put some measures of reasonableness on what’s spent. That’s not a bad thing. The challenge, like every other application of budget cap, is going to be on how and how it’s implemented and measured and controlled. 

“As we all sit up here today, we have direct engagements with our team partners and more of those are not check-writing engagements, they are technology based. Technology is a form of currency, so how you value those and measure them will be a challenge, but principally right now, this is a conversation between our racing teams and NASCAR.”

Read more about NASCAR

Daytona 500
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Daytona
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
Daytona Truck race results, driver points
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
Zane Smith wins rain-shortened Daytona Truck Series opener