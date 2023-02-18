Daytona Xfinity Series race results, driver points

By Feb 18, 2023, 8:40 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Hill is making a home for himself at Daytona International Speedway.

For the second consecutive year, Hill emerged victorious Saturday night in the NASCAR Xfinity Series opener at Daytona.

And it wasn’t easy.

MORE: Daytona Xfinity race results

MORE: Daytona Xfinity driver points

Hill was barely in front of John Hunter Nemechek when caution flew on the final lap after Sam Mayer‘s car flipped first onto its roof and then landed on its wheels. After examining video of the lap, officials declared Hill the winner.

Justin Allgaier was third, Parker Retzlaff fourth and Myatt Snider fifth.

Austin Hill repeats in Xfinity Series opener at Daytona

By Feb 18, 2023, 8:09 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —  Austin Hill won Saturday night’s Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway as the race ended under caution in overtime after a spectacular last-lap crash.

Officials needed several minutes after the finish to analyze video before declaring Hill the winner.

The last-lap crash sent Sam Mayer‘s Chevrolet spinning and flipping onto its roof after contact with Hill. The car slid along the track upside down as sparks flew, then hit the grass adjacent to the track and flipped onto its wheels.

Mayer had moved to the outside to challenge Hill for the lead but lost control of his car when he was hit by Hill. The caution flew, meaning the driver in front when officials pushed the caution button would win the race. And that was Hill. He edged John Hunter Nemechek. Following were Justin Allgaier, Parker Retzlaff and Myatt Snider.

MORE: Daytona Xfinity race results

“When I chose the outside line (before the last green flag), I didn’t feel like the inside line was that great,” Hill said. “When I saw the 1 (Mayer) and 7 (Allgaier)  get together, I said, ‘You can’t lift. It’s the last lap.’ As soon as the caution light came on, I thought I had it, but it was so close.”

Mayer was not injured.

Hill, who also won this race last year, had the lead much of the race and led a long chain of single-file cars in a draft approaching the closing miles.

With eight laps to go, Hill held the lead in front of four JR Motorsports cars in a row — Josh Berry, Allgaier, Mayer and Brandon Jones. Berry lost his chance at victory when his Chevy ran out of fuel.

The drafting line held together until the lap counter dropped to two laps to go. Jones was bounced off the track by Berry while running third. His slide forced a caution flag, setting up the overtime finish.

Allgaier fought back from involvement in a lap-40 crash and won the race’s second stage. Sammy Smith slid off the track as the stage ended.

Hill won the first stage.

Contact from Parker Kligerman sent Jeffrey Earnhardt into the wall with 12 laps to go, and Earnhardt was upset by the incident after the race. Kligerman and Earnhardt had an animated discussion post-race.

Stage 1 winner: Austin Hill

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Who had a good race: Austin Hill has become a Daytona star. He won at DIS for the second straight year. … Rookie Parker Retzlaff ran a solid race and finished fourth.

Who had a bad race: One of the three Kaulig Racing cars parked on lap 21 after driver Daniel Hemric was involved in a crash. … An accident in the trioval on lap 41 damaged the cars of Sheldon Creed, Stefan Parsons and Justin Allgaier. Parker Kligerman appeared to start the incident in a tight draft by bumping Creed. … JR Motorsports had four cars in the rush toward the win, but none could pass Hill.

Next: Race No. 2 on the Xfinity schedule is Feb. 25 at Auto Club Speedway in California.

Richard Petty bothered by downsizing of role at team since Jimmie Johnson’s arrival

By Feb 18, 2023, 1:30 PM EST
Richard Petty Jimmie Johnson
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Richard Petty concedes he’s been miffed at the downsizing of his role at the Cup team that bore his name before Jimmie Johnson became a minority owner last year.

Petty GMS Racing was renamed Legacy Motor Club for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and “The King” has no ownership stake in the organization that includes the No. 43 he made famous.

The seven-time Cup series champion remains in a “chief ambassador” role with Legacy Motor Club, but Petty, 85, explained (during a media availability Saturday morning at Daytona International Speedway) that Johnson and his management team are in charge of all major decisions.

“Yes, it does,” Petty replied with a laugh when asked if that bothered him. “Because I’ve done things my way, which hasn’t been too good lately, but as time progresses, things change in the world. Then it probably was time for a change.

“Jimmie’s looking not necessarily at what’s going to happen this year, but he’s trying to lay a foundation for four or five years where he’s still young enough that he’s going to be around for a long, long time.”

In an interview Saturday afternoon with Dan Gelston of the Associated Press, Johnson said he was “disappointed to hear and read through the press that his feelings were bruised because he’s not expressed them to me, for starters. But honestly, there are a lot of moving pieces to this. There are business decisions that are taking place between (primary team owner) Mr. (Maury) Gallagher and the Petty family before I ever arrived. Those are details that are just not my place to say.

“But a lot of what Richard is speaking to is based on business decisions that he and his family have made, and they aren’t relative to my involvement.”

The Petty name has been a part of NASCAR’s premier series virtually since its 1949 inception until this year. Petty Enterprises was founded by Richard’s father, Lee, and it morphed into Richard Petty Motorsports (in 2009) and then Petty GMS in a merger with GMS Racing last year.

But Petty said the team structure has been “kind of confusing from my standpoint” since Petty GMS was restructured into Legacy Motor Club.

“Wherever we went, I had my own little crowd that pretty much ran the show,” Petty said. “When we got with GMS, we had to blend with them. When Jimmie comes in, his crowd doesn’t take over the racing part, they take over the front office with sponsorships, appearances, and all that stuff. Jimmie’s crowd is controlling that.

“That’s something I’ve never had to put up with, I guess. I still do my own thing. But then I do a lot for our new team.”

Petty said his new role has “been strange to me” in part because he and Johnson agree on the team’s direction only “about 50 percent” of the time — and “The King” still is adjusting to no longer having the final say.

“Most of the time, I run the majority of the show,” Petty said. “Jimmie brought all his people in, and his way of running things (and) my way of running things, are probably a little bit different, OK?”

Johnson, 47, returned to NASCAR as a part-time driver and team owner after racing in the NTT IndyCar Series the past two seasons.

After locking in a spot via qualifying Wednesday, his start in Sunday’s Daytona 500 will be Johnson’s first NASCAR race since the 2020 Cup season finale in Phoenix. He is planning more Cup starts this season (but only the Chicago street race has been confirmed beyond Daytona).

“I think Jimmie’s really looking to the future,” Petty said. “Basically, he’ll wind up running the show in four to five years. He’ll probably be the majority owner of our operation in four to five years. I know that they’re looking at things completely differently.

“Jimmie’s very observant. Jimmie controls everything, basically. You’re making postcards and stuff, he has to approve it. He approves everything. He’s a pretty busy man right now.”

Legacy Motor Club fields Chevrolets in full-season rides for Erik Jones and rookie Noah Gragson. Petty said he understood why the team rebranded.

“That was one of the operations that when Jimmie come in, it was going to be hard to be ‘Petty Johnson GMS,’ ” Petty said. “Here again, Jimmie’s thinking further ahead with this group, and he come up with a new name.

“So we got him with seven championships, me with seven championships, (Hall of Fame crew chief) Dale Inman with eight championships. So a pretty legendary operation from the top up or the top down. That’s the reason they wanted a new team. They wanted to do stuff a little bit different, and that’s the reason they come up with (the name).”

Johnson was busy with media obligations after final Daytona 500 practice Saturday and said he had yet to talk with “The King.” But Johnson planned to discuss Petty’s displeasure in a future conversation between two of the three seven-time champions in NASCAR history (along with the late Dale Earnhardt).

“He’s always been so kind and wonderful to me,” Johnson said. “He’s the last person I fist-pumped before I rolled off pit lane and won my seventh championship.”

Petty and Johnson are among nine past NASCAR champions and Daytona 500 winners who will serve as grand marshals for Sunday’s race.

Daytona Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole

By Feb 18, 2023, 1:25 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Austin Hill, who looks to win the season-opening Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway a second consecutive year, will start on the pole in Saturday’s race (5 p.m. ET on FS1).

Hill won the pole with a lap of 182.563 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Parker Kligerman, who is running the full Xfinity Series for the first time since 2013. Kligerman qualified at 182.441 mph.

MORE: Daytona Xfinity starting lineup

Cole Custer, who is back in the series full-time after spending the past three seasons in Cup, will start third after a lap of 182.319 mph. Sheldon Creed (182.216 mph) qualified fourth. Justin Allgaier (182.208 mph) completed the top five.

Cup driver Justin Haley will start 19th after a lap of 180.661 mph.

Sunday Daytona 500: Start time, TV info, weather

By Feb 18, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A seven-time Cup champion is back. A two-time champion has changed teams. And a former champion makes his last Daytona 500 start Sunday.

NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season begins in splendor.

Nine former and current drivers, who have won at least one Daytona 500 and a Cup championship, will give the command to start the Daytona 500. Among those will be Jimmie Johnson, who returns to the series after spending the past two years in the IndyCar Series. Also among those will be Kevin Harvick, who is beginning his final Cup season.

Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch seeks his first Daytona 500. He will do so with Richard Childress Racing after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hendrick Motorsports will look to Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, William Byron and pole-sitter Alex Bowman to score the organization’s first Daytona 500 win since Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s victory in 2014.

Denny Hamlin seeks his fourth Daytona 500 victory, which would tie him with Cale Yarborough for second on the all-time Daytona 500 wins list. Richard Petty has won this race a record seven times.

Details for Sunday’s Daytona 500

(All times Eastern)

START: Grand marshals Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Bill Elliott, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Joey Logano will give the command to start engines at 2:58 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. … Dierks Bentley concert begins at 1:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 1:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:15 p.m. … Invocation given by Chaplain Farzad Nourian at 2:46 p.m. … National Anthem performed by Breland at 2:47 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (500 miles) on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 65. Stage 2 ends at Lap 130.

TV/RADIO: FOX will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and will also stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FOX Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy with a high of 74 degrees, and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona 500 starting lineup

TO THE REAR: Kyle Busch (backup car).

LAST YEAR: Austin Cindric held off the field on the final lap to win his first Daytona 500 and first career series victory. Bubba Wallace placed second. Chase Briscoe finished third.

