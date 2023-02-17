Jimmie Johnson: Fast on the track, faster in the air

Feb 17, 2023
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Friday was a very fast day for Jimmie Johnson.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion turned in a relatively surprising performance in Daytona 500 practice, leading the Friday afternoon session with a speed of 194.225 miles per hour in his return to stock car racing after two years in the IndyCar Series.

But wait … there’s more. And the more was faster. Much faster.

Also on Friday, Johnson hitched a ride with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the high-flying fighter-jet squadron that performs at air shows and other events and will do a flyover prior to the start of the 500 Sunday. Johnson became the latest Cup driver to make a high-speed run in one of the team’s planes.

“I’ve never felt anything like that,” Johnson said. “The adrenaline, the acceleration. The first thing we did off the runway was a ‘performance’ turn up to 10,000 feet. Instantly, I had to practice the heavy-G breathing they talk to you about. It’s just wild — the weight of your body and pointing that thing in the sky and pulling it over and turning.

“I was really worried about getting sick. I’m happy to report my get-sick bag was empty. I didn’t get sick during the ride, so that was super-good. But I did take a little nap. We pulled 9.1 G, and I blacked out. I came to sitting in the back wondering where I was. I couldn’t hear anything. I’m looking around (and thinking), ‘What am I doing here?’ Then I could hear somebody going ‘Jimmie, Jimmie, Jimmie.’ He said, ‘You’re back. You took a nap.’ ”

Ford, Chevrolet executives say F1 programs won't hurt NASCAR efforts

Feb 17, 2023
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Executives overseeing the motorsports programs at Ford and Chevrolet both say that their involvement in Formula One won’t adversely impact their NASCAR Cup programs.

Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing. The relationship begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. Red Bull and Ford will partner on the development of a hybrid power unit to supply both Red Bull and AlphaTauri when the new F1 regulations begin in 2026.

MORE: Daytona 500 has frustrated many top Cup drivers 

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports, reaffirmed support for Ford’s Cup teams Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

“The way that we’re approaching it is Formula One, for us, is an overlay to our existing programs,” Rushbrook said. “It is not substitutional or displacing any of our current plans.”

General Motors has joined Michael Andretti’s Formula One bid and wants to race the Cadillac brand in F1. If the team is approved, it would be General Motors’ first entry into Formula One.

Jim Campbell, U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports for Chevrolet, said, if approved to be in F1, there could be benefits for GM’s Cup teams.

“I would say for us, we are early in the process,” Campbell said. “Just this past week we submitted our expression of interest to the FIA, so there are a number of steps before we would be considered to be in the series. So, we still have a ways to go on our side, but this would be complimentary and we use performance and racing as a place to really learn on the track and develop employees.

“Obviously, you get the benefits on the business side as well because when you win races you lift the opinion of the brand. So, I would just say we are early in the process, but this would be complimentary. We believe in the platform as a way to bring value to our company but also to promote our brands and driver business.”

In other topics discussed by Campbell, Rushbook and David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, on Friday at Daytona International Speedway:

Asked if there is a way to achieve higher horsepower — something drivers want — with a longer lifespan for engines, Rushbrook said:

“In terms of controlling costs, the biggest thing that we can do is keep the horsepower and the rules steady and constant and not be moving them up or down in different years. That’s one thing we can do because development is one of the areas where we spend a lot of money.

“There are also in most other series, there’s a homologation of the engine that it’s not as much open development that’s allowed week to week throughout the year. By reducing the number of specifications through a season, it reduces your development and some of your spend for the engineering as well as the durability testing.”

Campbell was asked about Chevrolet having only one Daytona 500 victory since 2015.

“We have won this race 24 times and the last time we won it was with Austin Dillon in 2018, and with that said, Chevy drivers won three of the four speedway races (last year),” he said. “Both Talladega races and then Austin won the transfer race at Daytona. So we won three of the four there and we won both of the Atlanta races, however you want to categorize the Atlanta track. We have shown that we can do it, but we have got to do it here. You are exactly right, so we are definitely hungry for that.”

Wilson was asked about electrification within the NASCAR program.

“Obviously social and market forces are driving all of us as car manufacturers to be respectful and to be sensitive to put carbon reduction at the front of our business,” Wilson said. “When you take it to the racetrack, I think every motorsport globally is faced with the same pressures, including NASCAR. 

“The question is how and when and what. What I’ll say is all of us sitting up here have been working very closely with NASCAR on new technologies, on a focus towards reduction of carbon, but it continues to be a work in progress.”

Wilson on the notion of a salary cap for Cup teams: “The issue of budget cap falls under the larger umbrella of cost containment of putting some business sustainability across this sport that our teams have struggled with. This isn’t something new, it’s something that other sports have engaged, stick-and-ball obviously, but also Formula One on the motorsports side. 

“Generally speaking, we’re supportive of it in the interest that it could again put some measures of reasonableness on what’s spent. That’s not a bad thing. The challenge, like every other application of budget cap, is going to be on how and how it’s implemented and measured and controlled. 

“As we all sit up here today, we have direct engagements with our team partners and more of those are not check-writing engagements, they are technology based. Technology is a form of currency, so how you value those and measure them will be a challenge, but principally right now, this is a conversation between our racing teams and NASCAR.”

Kurt Busch's recovery continues; he retains hopes to race again

Feb 17, 2023
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The races are much the same for Kurt Busch these days – with one big exception. He isn’t inside the race car.

“This is my second week being here at the track, and there isn’t a question now where my role is,” Busch said Friday at Daytona International Speedway. “It’s everywhere within the team. It’s like I’m doing everything the same, except I’m putting on a radio instead of a helmet.”

Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion, hasn’t driven a race car since he suffered a head injury July 23 when his car hit the wall during a qualifying lap at Pocono Raceway. The long process of recovery began a few days later, and it continues, even as Busch serves as a consultant with the 23XI Racing team and fulfills various sponsor commitments.

MORE: Daytona 500 has frustrated many accomplished drivers

Busch’s accident and other issues with the new Next Gen car led to NASCAR addressing the structure of the car and its ability to absorb hard hits, particularly in rear-end contact.

Busch said Friday that he and his doctors believe he will have a full recovery, but doubts remain if he will race again and, if so, at what level.

“I just know I’m not 100% to race with these guys at this level,” he said. “Could I go do a (Sports Car Club of America) club race next week? Probably not wise. Just when I have my head in the headrest and with that movement, that bothers me. I’ve made progress since August, and I believe there will be a full recovery. But the balance and eye movement now are getting interest.”

Busch said he had been working seven days a week with physical therapists but has trimmed that schedule to every other day.

“Everyday life is normal,” he said. “The physical therapists have switched my workouts up a little to a balance type of pad. Has to do with core strength. It’s fatiguing. I notice things that bring me up and then break me down. I have to do a day on and a day off now.

“In all honesty, I took December off. It was an emotional time, and that’s part of this process, as well.”

MORE: Frankie Muniz wants to show he belongs in racing

Although Busch, 44, clings to the idea that he could race again, he also seems to have accepted the possibility that his career on the fast asphalt might be over.

“I’m fine with the way that everything has gone,” he said. “I’d just like to go and race cars. We’ll see where things pan out. Whether it’s my decision or somebody from up above, it doesn’t matter to me. I’m very happy and complacent. To have had this opportunity to race in this sport for 23 years and to hit all the high notes and low notes — I wouldn’t trade it for a thing.

“It’s a Hollywood ending — going for a pole on your last lap ever. I’m smiling about it. I’m happy with it.”

Grassroots NASCAR, ARCA events to air on CNBC

Feb 17, 2023
NASCAR and NBC Sports announced today broadcast coverage for the 2023 slate of grassroots races on CNBC, including events in the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

CNBC will air tape-delayed coverage of every race from the ARCA Menards Series East and West – except those that are combined events.

CNBC will also broadcast tape-delayed coverage of 15-of-19 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. The four races not on CNBC can be seen live, exclusively on FloRacing.

In total, CNBC will air tape-delayed coverage of 30 NASCAR grassroots races.

All televised coverage on CNBC will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

All races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West (when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events), and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will air live on FloRacing.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

The season kicked off with the New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Feb. 11. CNBC begins its grassroots coverage witha tape-delayed broadcast of the event on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series East

The 2022 campaign starts at Five Flags Speedway on Saturday, March 25 (8 p.m. ET on FloRacing). CNBC will provide tape-delayed coverage of the event on Sunday, April 2 at 9 a.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series West

A 150-lap race at Irwindale Speedway marks the first CNBC event of the season for the ARCA Menards Series West. It will air live on FloRacing on Saturday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET before CNBC provides tape-delayed coverage on Sunday, April 23 at 12 p.m. ET.

Complete event/air dates and times for all three series on CNBC are below. All times eastern and schedule subject to change.

 

2023 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

Date Location FloRacing Coverage CNBC Coverage Time
Sat. March 25 Five Flags Speedway Live – 8:00 PM Sun. April 2 9:00 AM
Fri. April 28 Dover Motor Speedway Live – 5:30 PM Sun. May 7 12:00 PM
Sat. May 13 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Live – 9:30 PM Sun. May 21 12:30 PM
Sat. May 20 Flat Rock Speedway Live – 7:30 PM Sat. May 27 11:00 AM

 

2023 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

Date Location FloRacing Coverage CNBC Coverage Time
Sat. April 1 Irwindale Speedway Live – 10:00 PM Sun. April 23 12:00 PM
Sat. April 22 Kern County Raceway Park Live – 11:15 PM Sun. April 30 11:00 AM
Sat. June 2 Portland International Raceway Live – 8:00 PM Sun. June 11 12:30 PM
Fri. June 9 Sonoma Raceway Live – 6:30 PM Sun. June 18 11:30 AM
Sat. July 1 Irwindale Speedway Live – 10:00 PM Sun. July 9 12:30 PM
Sat. Jul 29 Shasta Speedway Live – 11:30 PM Sat. Aug. 12 2:00 PM
Sat. Aug. 19 Evergreen Speedway Live – 9:30 PM Sat. Sept. 2 9:00 AM
Sat. Sept. 30 All-American Speedway Live – 10:45 PM Sun. Oct. 8 10:30 AM
Sat. Oct. 13 The Bullring at LVMS Live – 11:10 PM Sat. Oct. 28 10:00 AM
Sat. Oct. 21 Madera Speedway Live – 11:00 PM Sat. Oct. 28 11:00 AM
Fri. Nov. 3 Phoenix Raceway Live – 2:30 PM Sat. Nov. 11 2:00 PM

 

2023 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule

Date Location FloRacing Coverage CNBC Coverage Time
Sat. Feb. 11 New Smyrna Speedway Live – 7:30 PM Sun. Feb. 19 10:00 AM
Fri. March 31 Richmond Raceway Live – 6:30 PM Sat. April 8 3:00 PM
Sat. May 6 Monadnock Speedway Live – 5:00 PM Fri. May 12 9:00 AM
Sat. May 20 Riverhead Raceway Live – 8:00 PM N/A
Sat. May 27 Lee USA Speedway Live – 7:45 PM N/A
Sat. June 10 Seekonk Speedway Live – 8:30 PM Sat. June 18 12:30 PM
Sat. June 24 Riverhead Raceway Live – 8:00 PM N/A
Sat. July 8 Wall Stadium Live – 8:00 PM Sat. July 15 11:00 AM
Sat. July 15 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Live – 6:00 PM Sat. July 22 10:00 AM
Fri. July 29 Claremont Motorsports Park Live – 8:30 PM Sat. Aug. 5 9:00 AM
Sat. Aug. 5 Lancaster Motorplex Live – 8:00 PM Sun. Aug. 20 9:00 AM
Wed. Aug. 16 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Live – 8:00 PM Sat. Aug. 26 12:00 PM
Sat. Aug. 26 Langley Speedway Live – 8:00 PM Sat. Sept. 16 2:00 PM
Sat. Sept. 2 Oswego Speedway Live – 7:30 PM Sun. Sept. 17 2:00 PM
Sat. Sept. 9 Monadnock Speedway Live – 8:30 PM N/A
Sat. Sept. 16 Riverhead Raceway Live – 8:00 PM Sun. Oct. 1 8:30 AM
Sat. Sept. 30 North Wilkesboro Speedway TBD Sun. Oct 8 9:30 AM
Sun. Oct. 8 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park TBD Sat. Oct. 14 10:00 AM
Thu. Oct. 26 Martinsville Speedway Live – 8:00 PM Sun. Nov. 5 11:00 AM

Daytona 500 has frustrated many of the most accomplished drivers

Feb 17, 2023
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Seven of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR history have raced a total of 165 times in the Daytona 500, easily their sport’s biggest race.

This is how many times those drivers won the 500: Zero.

Their names and their 500 starts: Terry Labonte (32), Mark Martin (29), Ricky Rudd (29), Rusty Wallace (23), Tony Stewart (17), Martin Truex Jr. (18) and Kyle Busch (17).

Labonte, Wallace, Stewart, Truex and Busch own Cup championships but no wins in a race that has defined much of NASCAR history. And Dale Earnhardt, one of the all-time best, needed 20 500s to win one.

What’s going on here?

“You have some guys who have never won this thing who are in the Hall of Fame and who are going to be in the Hall of Fame,” said Ryan Blaney, who is 0-for-8 with a pair of seconds in the 500. “It’s such a hard race to win. So many factors go into it, and it’s getting harder and harder to win. The cars are so similar now.

“Decades ago — look at (Richard) Petty and (David) Pearson (in the 1976 500). Both wrecked. They had enough time to fire them up and finish (Pearson won) before third even came around. Now, since pack racing came to be really popular, it’s even harder to win. It’s so easy to get into a wreck and so hard to move. Look at Kyle Busch and Martin Truex. They’ve been champions of the sport and won tons of races and just haven’t won this one. That shows you how hard it is.”

MORE: Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson on front row for Daytona 500

MORE: Jimmie Johnson is back. The 500 is next.

Kyle Busch has led 324 laps in the 500, giving him first place in a tough category (most laps led without winning). Recognized as one of the best drivers of his generation, Busch moves into a new season with a new team (Richard Childress Racing) and zero wins in the 500.

“I definitely think it’s circumstantial,” he said. “I think the whole thing kind of changed probably 2012-2013-ish where it just became a complete disaster and a total wreckfest at the end. Before that, I felt like there were times where there were some good races and some good racing. You had to be a fast car, you had to have a good handling car, and you had to put yourself in the right spot at times.

“I have been the one that just kind of waits and sees everything that is going to happen, and I try to go with 10 (laps) to go. But sometimes that’s too late, and I am not in the right spot at that point, so I kind of mess myself up.”

Busch’s point about wrecks in recent 500s rings true. Over the past six years, 29 cars – on average — have been involved in accidents in the 500.

Denny Hamlin has won the 500 three times. He says success in the race is tied to survival.

“Just because a lot of times you don’t decide your own fate,” he said. “People talk about getting in a wreck here is a 50/50 chance. I think it is probably a little higher than that and most times you don’t create the wreck. You are just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Truex experienced the roughest Daytona 500 “loss”. He was  second to winner Hamlin in 2016 by .01 of a second, the closest finish in 500 history.

“It’s the experience and understanding the situations and if you get in them again maybe you make the right decisions or do things a little differently,” Truex said. “I don’t think too much of the past other than things I can take something from that will help.

“It’s so circumstantial based on where you’re at in the field and who’s around you and how your car is driving, etc.  There’s a lot going on. You’re just trying to make the best decisions for yourself at all times. Can you make a move? Who’s with you? There are many things to think about.”

The failure of so many respected drivers in the 500 is underlined by the fact that the race victory list includes a driver (Derrike Cope) who won only one other Cup race and several drivers who won the 500 while racing part-time schedules. They include Junior Johnson, Tiny Lund, Mario Andretti, LeeRoy Yarbrough and A.J. Foyt. Of course, as Busch points out, the racing when those drivers won was much different, although it’s not wise to say winning then was easier.

“Everybody’s got a shot to win, and that brings along some optimism,” said Kyle Larson, 0-for-9 in the 500. “But I’ve also crashed a lot. I’m pretty optimistic that I’ll crash at some point. It’s definitely a unique style of racing and one that I haven’t quite figured out yet.

“I’ve had good (Daytona) races where I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ve got a handle on this,’ and then come back the next time and crash on like lap 20, and you’re like, ‘Okay, no I don’t.’ It’s unique. It’s hard to study for because it changes. Almost every time you go, you go back to a place where setups evolve, cars evolve, so it’s hard.”

