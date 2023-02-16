Ross Chastain signs ‘long-term’ contract with Trackhouse Racing

By Feb 16, 2023, 4:42 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ross Chastain, one of the stars of Cup last year, has signed a new contract with Trackhouse Racing.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that Chastain, who won two races last season, has signed what it called a “long-term, multi-year” contract. Team president Ty Norris said Chastain will be with the team until “his beard turns gray.”

The announcement follows by one day Trackhouse saying that it had signed a multi-year deal with Daniel Suarez, Chastain’s teammate.

“What we’re trying to do in this sport is establish ourselves as a year-in, year-out competitor and organization that can win championships and be a great destination for our partners and the people who work here,” team owner Justin Marks said. “It starts with the two guys who hold the steering wheel and making them feel like they have a home here.”

Several teams have worked out new deals with drivers in recent weeks. Chase Briscoe signed with Stewart-Haas Racing, and Alex Bowman extended with Hendrick Motorsports.

Chastain won races at the Circuit of the Americas and Talladega Superspeedway last year and created one of the season’s highlights by using a last-lap “Hail Melon” move at Martinsville Speedway to qualify for the final race in the playoffs. He finished second to series champion Joey Logano last year.

“I was a fan of his for so long,” Marks said of Chastain. “Trackhouse gets formed. The acquisition of Chip Ganassi happens. I wanted really badly to tell Ross the day we acquired Ganassi he was going to drive for us. But there were a lot of moving parts to get through. I’ve always been a huge fan of his talent and his potential.”

Many of Chastain’s family members, including his four grandparents, and friends from his hometown of Alva, Fla., attended the contract announcement in the Daytona International Speedway media center.

Joey Logano wins first Daytona 500 qualifying race

By Feb 16, 2023, 8:25 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano won a drag race to the finish line with Christopher Bell to win Thursday’s first Daytona 500 qualifying race at Daytona International Speedway.

Logano led a four-car Ford draft over the closing miles, with Bell, in a Toyota, riding along in the fifth position.

The pack broke up on the final lap in search of the race win. Bell charged toward the front to the outside and challenged Logano in the final turn and through the trioval. Logano won by .018 of a second.

“We knew most likely there wouldn’t be a caution, so we had to do a good job on pit road,” Logano told Fox Sports. “Then there I was as the leader and a sitting duck. It’s not where you want to be. The 20 (Bell) made a run on the outside, but the 12 (Ryan Blaney, Logano’s Team Penske teammate) was there to push me.”

MORE: Qualifying race 1 results

Bell was second, Blaney third, Chris Buescher fourth and Michael McDowell fifth.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson did not race in the front group, finishing 14th. He qualified for the 500 on speed Wednesday night and was happy to protect his car in Thursday’s qualifier. Similarly, pole winner Alex Bowman, locked into the first starting position Sunday, did not race at the front and finished 17th.

Zane Smith, the 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champion, finished eighth and qualified for the 500.

Pit road speeding penalties dampened the chances of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ty Gibbs and Chandler Smith. Smith, who finished 18th, failed to make the 500 field.

Dr. Diandra: Chase Elliott good in the Duels — which is bad for the Daytona 500

By Feb 16, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Chase Elliott seems to be doing everything right in pursuit of winning his first Daytona 500.

He’s got three superspeedway wins: Talladega (twice) and 2022’s second race at the converted Atlanta Motor Speedway.

His team, Hendrick Motorsports, has won eight Daytona 500s. If Elliott or one of his teammates wins Sunday, HMS will tie Petty Enterprises for most Daytona 500 trophies.

In addition to those eight wins, the 132 drivers who have run the Daytona 500 in a Hendrick Motorsports car have:

  • Seven second-place finishes
  • 29 top-five finishes
  • 50 top-10 finishes
  • 30 front-row starting spots, 15 of those poles

MORE: Trackhouse Racing signs Daniel Suarez to contract extension

Elliott’s manufacturer, Chevrolet, has the most Daytona 500 wins of any make with 24.

But none of that has translated into a win for Elliott or his teammates Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and William Byron.

It’s all in the timing

Delving into the timeline shows the magnitude of Elliott’s challenges. The table below shows Hendrick Motorsports’ Daytona 500 wins.

A table showing the years and drivers who have won Daytona 500s for Hendrick MotorsportsHMS last won a Daytona 500 in 2014. The team has won only two of the last 16 Daytona 500s and the drivers who took home those trophies no longer race for the team.

Chevrolet has won only one of the last eight Daytona 500s — with Richard Childress Racing — and three of the last 12.

The current HMS drivers have 19 Daytona 500 starts without a win. Elliott came closest to winning with a second-place finish in 2021. The next-best results are 10th-place finishes by Elliott (2022) and Kyle Larson (2021).

Speed is a Hendrick Motorsports strength

The top two finishers in single-car qualifying secure the first and second starting spots for the Daytona 500. They also start from the pole in their respective Duels.

Hendrick Motorsports has 16 Duel wins, 14 second-position finishes, 10 third-place finishes and 11 fourth-places. Unlike wins, this stat has continued with the current generation of drivers.

  • Bowman is making his sixth start on the front row for the Duels  (and thus the Daytona 500).
  • Bowman has six Duel poles in just eight races, giving him a pole rate of 75%. The second person on the frequency list, Byron, has a 33.3% pole rate.
  • Elliott has the highest win rate in the Duels of any active driver at 28.8%. He’s fourth on the all-time list, which Dale Earnhardt leads with an amazing 52.2% win rate.
  • An average finish position of 5.6 in the Duels ranks Elliott ranks fifth all-time. Dale Earnhardt Jr. holds the top spot with a 4.5 average finish.

This dominance in speed should be a positive, right?

It used to be. But not anymore.

Speed no longer wins the Daytona 500

The table below shows one aspect of how the fundamental nature of Daytona 500 racing has changed over time. Being in the front of the field may be an honor, but it’s no advantage when it comes to winning.

A table showing how, for the last 20 years, starting the Daytona 500 from the front of the field is NOT an advantage

  • The last driver to win the Daytona 500 from the pole was Dale Jarrett in 2000.
  • Dale Jarrett is also the last driver to win from the second starting position (in 1993).
  • The last driver to win from the third starting position was in 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

HMS drivers have started the Daytona 500 from the front row for the last nine consecutive races. They haven’t won any of the previous eight races.

Chevrolet has won the last nine Daytona 500 poles but won only one of the last eight races — and the winner was not the polesitter.

MORE: Alex Bowman signs contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports

Toyota has never won a pole but has three Daytona 500 wins.

About the only conclusion one can draw is that a car capable of winning the Daytona 500 pole and/or a Duel is less likely to be competitive in the Daytona 500.

Winning teams focus on the race rather than qualifying or the pole. Two of the last six winners won after starting from the rear due to using a backup car or failing inspections.

What worked for Hendrick Motorsports in past Daytona 500s isn’t working for them now. It may be too late for Elliott to change his approach for this race. Perhaps next year. Remember that the great Dale Earnhardt didn’t win until his 20th attempt.

Thursday NASCAR schedule at Daytona

By Feb 16, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The majority of the field for Sunday’s running of the Daytona 500 will be set Thursday night in a pair of 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway.

Cup drivers opened Daytona 500 week Wednesday night with single-car qualifying. The lineup for most of the 500 grid will be established by finishing positions in Thursday night’s races. The first race is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET (FS1). The second race will follow a few minutes after the conclusion of the first.

MORE: Trackhouse Racing signs Daniel Suarez to contract extension

MORE: Alex Bowman signs new contract with Hendrick Motorsports

Also on the Thursday schedule at DIS is a 50-minute practice session for Craftsman Truck Series drivers. The opening race of the Truck season is scheduled Friday night.

Daytona International Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Thursday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 80. Low of 63. Winds 5-10 mph, 10% chance of rain Thursday night.

Thursday, Feb. 16

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. — ARCA
  • 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 4 – 11 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series practice
  • 7 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying race 1 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8:45 p.m. (approximate) — Cup Series qualifying race 2 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Daytona 500 Duel qualifying starting lineups

By Feb 15, 2023, 11:13 PM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Four drivers will be aiming for starting positions in Sunday’s Daytona 500 in Thursday night’s pair of 150-mile qualifying races.

Chandler Smith, Zane Smith, Austin Hill and Conor Daly — all driving for non-charter teams — failed to make the 500 grid on qualifying speed during Wednesday night’s time-trial round.

Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana, the other non-charter drivers on the entry list, made the 500 field on speed Wednesday night.

MORE: Jimmie Johnson focused on 500 win after qualifying run

Alex Bowman won the pole in Wednesday’s session, and Kyle Larson, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, will start second. They locked into those starting positions Wednesday night.

Thursday’s first Duel qualifying race is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET (FS1). The second race will follow a few minutes after the end of the first race.

Qualifying race 1 starting lineup

Qualifying race 2 starting lineup

