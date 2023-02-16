Dr. Diandra: Chase Elliott good in the Duels — which is bad for the Daytona 500

By Feb 16, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
Chase Elliott seems to be doing everything right in pursuit of winning his first Daytona 500.

He’s got three superspeedway wins: Talladega (twice) and 2022’s second race at the converted Atlanta Motor Speedway.

His team, Hendrick Motorsports, has won eight Daytona 500s. If Elliott or one of his teammates wins Sunday, HMS will tie Petty Enterprises for most Daytona 500 trophies.

In addition to those eight wins, the 132 drivers who have run the Daytona 500 in a Hendrick Motorsports car have:

  • Seven second-place finishes
  • 29 top-five finishes
  • 50 top-10 finishes
  • 30 front-row starting spots, 15 of those poles

MORE: Trackhouse Racing signs Daniel Suarez to contract extension

Elliott’s manufacturer, Chevrolet, has the most Daytona 500 wins of any make with 24.

But none of that has translated into a win for Elliott or his teammates Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and William Byron.

It’s all in the timing

Delving into the timeline shows the magnitude of Elliott’s challenges. The table below shows Hendrick Motorsports’ Daytona 500 wins.

A table showing the years and drivers who have won Daytona 500s for Hendrick MotorsportsHMS last won a Daytona 500 in 2014. The team has won only two of the last 16 Daytona 500s and the drivers who took home those trophies no longer race for the team.

Chevrolet has won only one of the last eight Daytona 500s — with Richard Childress Racing — and three of the last 12.

The current HMS drivers have 19 Daytona 500 starts without a win. Elliott came closest to winning with a second-place finish in 2021. The next-best results are 10th-place finishes by Elliott (2022) and Kyle Larson (2021).

Speed is a Hendrick Motorsports strength

The top two finishers in single-car qualifying secure the first and second starting spots for the Daytona 500. They also start from the pole in their respective Duels.

Hendrick Motorsports has 16 Duel wins, 14 second-position finishes, 10 third-place finishes and 11 fourth-places. Unlike wins, this stat has continued with the current generation of drivers.

  • Bowman is making his sixth start on the front row for the Duels  (and thus the Daytona 500).
  • Bowman has six Duel poles in just eight races, giving him a pole rate of 75%. The second person on the frequency list, Byron, has a 33.3% pole rate.
  • Elliott has the highest win rate in the Duels of any active driver at 28.8%. He’s fourth on the all-time list, which Dale Earnhardt leads with an amazing 52.2% win rate.
  • An average finish position of 5.6 in the Duels ranks Elliott ranks fifth all-time. Dale Earnhardt Jr. holds the top spot with a 4.5 average finish.

This dominance in speed should be a positive, right?

It used to be. But not anymore.

Speed no longer wins the Daytona 500

The table below shows one aspect of how the fundamental nature of Daytona 500 racing has changed over time. Being in the front of the field may be an honor, but it’s no advantage when it comes to winning.

A table showing how, for the last 20 years, starting the Daytona 500 from the front of the field is NOT an advantage

  • The last driver to win the Daytona 500 from the pole was Dale Jarrett in 2000.
  • Dale Jarrett is also the last driver to win from the second starting position (in 1993).
  • The last driver to win from the third starting position was in 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

HMS drivers have started the Daytona 500 from the front row for the last nine consecutive races. They haven’t won any of the previous eight races.

Chevrolet has won the last nine Daytona 500 poles but won only one of the last eight races — and the winner was not the polesitter.

MORE: Alex Bowman signs contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports

Toyota has never won a pole but has three Daytona 500 wins.

About the only conclusion one can draw is that a car capable of winning the Daytona 500 pole and/or a Duel is less likely to be competitive in the Daytona 500.

Winning teams focus on the race rather than qualifying or the pole. Two of the last six winners won after starting from the rear due to using a backup car or failing inspections.

What worked for Hendrick Motorsports in past Daytona 500s isn’t working for them now. It may be too late for Elliott to change his approach for this race. Perhaps next year. Remember that the great Dale Earnhardt didn’t win until his 20th attempt.

By Feb 16, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
The majority of the field for Sunday’s running of the Daytona 500 will be set Thursday night in a pair of 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway.

Cup drivers opened Daytona 500 week Wednesday night with single-car qualifying. The lineup for most of the 500 grid will be established by finishing positions in Thursday night’s races. The first race is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET (FS1). The second race will follow a few minutes after the conclusion of the first.

MORE: Trackhouse Racing signs Daniel Suarez to contract extension

MORE: Alex Bowman signs new contract with Hendrick Motorsports

Also on the Thursday schedule at DIS is a 50-minute practice session for Craftsman Truck Series drivers. The opening race of the Truck season is scheduled Friday night.

Daytona International Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Thursday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 80. Low of 63. Winds 5-10 mph, 10% chance of rain Thursday night.

Thursday, Feb. 16

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. — ARCA
  • 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 4 – 11 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series practice
  • 7 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying race 1 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8:45 p.m. (approximate) — Cup Series qualifying race 2 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Daytona 500 Duel qualifying starting lineups

By Feb 15, 2023, 11:13 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Four drivers will be aiming for starting positions in Sunday’s Daytona 500 in Thursday night’s pair of 150-mile qualifying races.

Chandler Smith, Zane Smith, Austin Hill and Conor Daly — all driving for non-charter teams — failed to make the 500 grid on qualifying speed during Wednesday night’s time-trial round.

Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana, the other non-charter drivers on the entry list, made the 500 field on speed Wednesday night.

MORE: Jimmie Johnson focused on 500 win after qualifying run

Alex Bowman won the pole in Wednesday’s session, and Kyle Larson, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, will start second. They locked into those starting positions Wednesday night.

Thursday’s first Duel qualifying race is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET (FS1). The second race will follow a few minutes after the end of the first race.

Qualifying race 1 starting lineup

Qualifying race 2 starting lineup

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole; Kyle Larson also on front row

By Feb 15, 2023, 10:00 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hendrick Motorsports retains its grip on Daytona 500 qualifying, and that’s virtually as predictable as the sunrise.

Alex Bowman won the pole Wednesday night for the 500 with a speed of 181.686 mph in a Hendrick Chevrolet, and Kyle Larson, his teammate, was second at 181.057. They locked in those spots for the start of Sunday’s race.

Third Wednesday night was Hendrick driver William Byron.

MORE: Daytona 500 qualifying results

And seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, a former Hendrick driver, returned to NASCAR with authority, qualifying on speed to earn a spot on the 500 starting grid. Action sports star Travis Pastrana also qualified on speed and, like Johnson, won’t have to worry about finishing positions in Thursday night’s two 150-mile qualifying races. Neither driver had practice time on the DIS oval prior to qualifying.

MORE: Daytona Duel starting lineups

Pastrana, who will be racing in the 500 for the first time, fulfilling what he has called a dream, and Johnson, who plans to run a partial Cup schedule this year, exchanged congratulations on pit road after it became evident both would be in the 500.

Four drivers — Conor Daly, Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Austin Hill — will try to earn 500 starting spots in Thursday night’s 150-mile qualifying races.

MORE: Daytona 500 win is Jimmie Johnson’s goal after qualifying

The front row start will be a record sixth in a row for Bowman.

“I’m so proud of the Hendrick engine shop, all the guys,” Bowman told Fox Sports. “I’m just fortunate to qualify some really fast cars. It’s really cool to see Hendrick cars one-two-three.”

Ten drivers advanced to the second round of qualifying Wednesday night. Bowman was the fastest of that group in the first round. He was followed by Chase Briscoe, Larson, Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Byron, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney and Harrison Burton.

Almirola was the fastest Ford in the final round at fourth.

“Doug Yates did a great job bringing a lot of horsepower, and everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing did a great job of bringing speed,” Almirola said. “It feels good to show up down here with a fast race car, and now we’ve just got to go execute the rest of the week.”

Busch’s time in the final round was disallowed because he dropped below the yellow line on the backstretch during his lap.

The last 500 pole winner to also win the race was Dale Jarrett in 2000. None of the past eight pole winners finished better than 14th in the race.

Hendrick Motorsports has been 500 qualifying king for most of recent history. Hendrick leads all teams with 16 500 poles and has won eight of the past nine. Next on that list is Richard Childress Racing, with six.

Daly, an IndyCar regular, failed to make a qualifying lap Wednesday night because his car had oil line  issues.

Daytona 500 win is Jimmie Johnson’s focus after making field

By Feb 15, 2023, 9:30 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Now that he’s secured a spot in Sunday’s Daytona 500, the focus for seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson turns to winning NASCAR’s biggest race after two years away from the series.

Johnson and Travis Pastrana were the fastest among the six non-chartered cars in Wednesday’s qualifying session and they both earned a starting spot in the 500. This will be Johnson’s 20th Daytona 500 start.

Alex Bowman won the pole for the Daytona 500. He’ll be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson. Johnson qualified 23rd. Pastrana qualified 25th.

MORE: Jimmie Johnson’s return provides thrill to younger drivers 

Johnson wasn’t confident his lap would be good enough to secure a spot in the 500 when he was on track.

“When I pulled it into fifth gear … the RPMs dropped really far,” Johnson said of his qualifying lap. “I didn’t know that was normal. So the entire lap I made a run, I thought something was potentially wrong with the car. RPM was really low. It didn’t feel very fast.

“Once I crossed the finish line, I heard it was a good lap. It was stressful out there. More stressful than I intended it to be.”

Without that behind him, Johnson wants to be more than a participant in the opening points race of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season.

“I think I really have a shot to win,” Johnson, a two-time Daytona 500 champion, said a few hours before qualifying. “If I survive and get through the two stages, there’s really a shot I have to win this race.”

If so, it would end a 10-year winless drought at Daytona. Three of Johnson’s 83 career victories have come at this track, but he last won here in 2013.

Johnson, 47, spent the past two years in IndyCar and running a few sports car races. The new co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, will run select Cup races this season. But can the owner/driver win in his first race back?

“Sure there is a lot of change with the car, but the race itself is maybe 25% different than it was before,” Johnson said, comparing what the racing is like at Daytona compared to when he last drove in this event in 2020. 

“If you go to a street course, road course, oval, different oval, non-plate track, it’s 100% different. The fundamentals of the draft, I think, outweigh the mechanical differences in the vehicle. So working the draft, working the lanes, a big part of that is always going to  be regardless of the car.”

Although Johnson has won as many championships as both Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, that won’t mean that the rest of the field will defer to Johnson in Sunday’s race when he makes moves.

“In the draft, you’re really playing a numbers game and you’re more worried about which lane has energy and momentum in it,” he said. “You kind of lose sight of who you’re around.

“I think come the end of the stages and the end of the race, that dynamic changes. I’ll probably get used up in those situations. I guess I should be aware of that.”

But he sees a way to avoid that.

“I think if you’re showing progress, you don’t give people a choice but to follow you,” he said. “That’s kind of the philosophy I had when I was a regular. I didn’t care who it was, if they were going forward, I was going to jump in behind them and go.”

With Johnson and Pastrana securing spots in the Daytona 500, Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and Conor Daly will vie for the last two spots in the Daytona 500 for non-chartered cars in Thursday’s qualifying races. Pastrana, driving for 23XI Racing, will be making his first career Cup start.

