Aric Almirola wins second Daytona 500 qualifying race; Kyle Busch crashes

By Feb 16, 2023, 10:05 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Aric Almirola, who decided to return to racing this year after announcing his retirement, made that decision look good Thursday by winning the second qualifying race for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Almirola outran Austin Cindric, last year’s Daytona 500 winner, to cross the finish line first. Chase Elliott was third.

The leaders raced through a risky final lap. Kyle Larson was bump-drafting second-year driver Todd Gilliland, who briefly had the lead, when Gilliland temporarily lost control and dropped off the banking. With sparks flying underneath his car, Gilliland returned to the racing groove but had lost a chance to win the race. He finished seventh.

Almirola said he had his hands full over the closing laps. “Daytona is such a special place for me,” he told Fox Sports. “I want the big one on Sunday. We’re going to keep focused on that one. The job’s not finished. And I’m supposed to be retired.

“It was a track position race all day, and I certainly didn’t want to lose the track position. I wanted to get back to the lead. I wanted to control the finish. I didn’t want to wait on other people behind me to help me make the moves I needed to make. I wanted to make the move, and I was able to get a run. The 5 (Kyle Larson) gave me a really good push. The 38 (Gilliland) got out a little bit too far, and I got a good run on him and was able to pull off a good move.”

Kyle Busch, making his Daytona debut for Richard Childress Racing, led a long single-file draft in the middle laps of the race. He was in first place on lap 42 and was running inches in front of second-place Daniel Suarez when apparent contact by Suarez sent Busch sailing into the outside wall. Busch’s car bounced into the middle of the track and caused much of the rest of the field to attempt evasive maneuvers.

Busch said the accident was the result of contact from Suarez. “I was getting pushed for two straight laps,” he said. “Finally it didn’t want to hang on any more. It overloaded the left rear. … I don’t see the sense in it. It really boggles me.”

Austin Hill, who was trying to put a non-charter car into the 500, was collected in the melee and dropped into his pit with front-end damage. His team could not repair the car, opening the door for IndyCar regular Conor Daly, who finished 17th, to qualify for the 500.

Daly’s car had major issues early in the race, but he inherited the 500 starting spot when Hill had problems.

“We were inherently unlucky for the last 36 hours, but we got lucky,” Daly said. “I wish I could have said that I drove it in on pure pace, but it was just crazy. When we went out there, the car was bouncing around. I had no idea what was going on. I thought the drivetrain was broken, and Tony (Eury, crew chief) just made it better every time. We got lucky with the yellows to try to get some experience, but it is pretty crazy.”

Action sports star Travis Pastrana, racing on the Daytona oval for the first time, ran near the back of the field much of the race and was involved in the Busch incident. His car had minor damage. Pastrana earned a starting spot in the 500 in qualifying Wednesday night.

By Feb 17, 2023, 1:54 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The 40-car field is set for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Pole-sitter Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson claimed front row starting spots in Wednesday’s qualifying. Thursday’s Duels set the starting order for the rest of the field.

Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano starts third after winning his qualifying race. Aric Almirola starts fourth after winning his qualifying race.

Christopher Bell will start fifth and have last year’s Daytona 500 winner, Austin Cindric, starting next to him.

Kevin Harvick, making his final Daytona 500 start, will take the green flag from the 13th spot. Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin starts 18th. Kyle Busch, involved in a crash in his qualifying race, is listed as starting 36th.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, making his first series start since 2020, starts 39th. Travis Pastrana, making his first Cup start, will be 40th in the lineup.

Long: A mother’s hug caps emotional night for Conor Daly

By Feb 16, 2023, 11:59 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — After one of his most significant accomplishments in racing, Conor Daly stood alone on pit road with no one to celebrate with.

Even before he exited his car, sitting on the door briefly to take in what he achieved and then raising his arms as he stood next to a vehicle that plugged and chugged its way to a spot in Sunday’s Daytona 500, congratulatory text messages were flying to his phone from friends and competitors in the IndyCar Series. But he didn’t have his phone yet to see those notes.

So, he stood alone on pit road … except for media members who crowded around him, camera flashes freezing a smile that seemed to grow with each burst of light.

As he leaned against his car, media moving closer, a path suddenly opened in the crowd. Daly bowed his head, looked up and smiled even wider.

Beth Boles walked to her son and embraced him.

“She’s always crying and then it makes me want to cry,” Daly said afterward.

 Both stayed composed, although they admitted the last 24 hours had been rough.

The 31-year-old Daly is a veteran of nearly 100 IndyCar starts. The son of a former IndyCar driver and stepson of the president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, racing has been a way of life for Daly from birth.

But it has not been an easy path. His career has had starts and stops. He has yet to win in IndyCar. His greatest accomplishment in that series was leading the most laps in the 2021 Indianapolis 500, a race remembered for Helio Castroneves becoming the fourth driver to win the Indianapolis 500 four times.

Castroneves and Daly also will be linked with this Daytona 500. Castroneves was considered to drive the No. 50 car from The Money Racing Team, a part-time Cup team owned by Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather. A deal wasn’t done, opening the ride for Daly.

Once he arrived at Daytona, things soured. An electrical issue burned a hole in the oil line and prevented Daly from attempting to qualify Wednesday night. That meant that Daly — who had no laps in a Cup car — needed to finish ahead of Travis Pastrana and Austin Hill in their qualifying race to nab the last spot for an unchartered car in the Daytona 500.

“I didn’t really sleep at all last night,” Daly said.

When the field left pit road to begin the pace laps Thursday night, Daly’s car bounced as if going over a pockmarked country road instead of the Daytona International Speedway pavement. 

His car fell off the pace and eventually was lapped.

That was enough for Boles, who had been watching from pit road.

“When the field lapped him, all I could think about was he would probably like to go park and hide in a closet,” she said. 

Unable to watch, Boles walked away from pit road and talked to her brother on the phone.

Then, the low of lows turned to the high of highs.

Daniel Suarez’s push turned leader Kyle Busch, sending Busch’s car into the wall and others behind scattering to avoid the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing car. 

Five other cars were involved, including those of Pastrana and Hill. Pastrana was out. Hill tried to continue but his car was too damaged. 

That guaranteed Daly a spot in the Daytona 500. He’ll start 34th.

“It’s been one of the harder experiences of my career,” Daly said, noting the unfamiliarity with the car and drafting at Daytona.

But he made it.

And his mother was there to hug him.

“It felt so good to see him smile,” she said.

Daly might still be smiling.

“It’s all worth it,” he said. “We do this for moments like this when it all pays off, when things work out. Sometimes you get lucky. It hasn’t happened to me a lot, but sometimes you’ve got to be thankful for those moments, and I’m very thankful right now.”

Joey Logano wins first Daytona 500 qualifying race

By Feb 16, 2023, 8:25 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano won a drag race to the finish line with Christopher Bell to win Thursday’s first Daytona 500 qualifying race at Daytona International Speedway.

Logano led a four-car Ford draft over the closing miles, with Bell, in a Toyota, riding along in the fifth position.

The pack broke up on the final lap in search of the race win. Bell charged toward the front to the outside and challenged Logano in the final turn and through the trioval. Logano won by .018 of a second.

“We knew most likely there wouldn’t be a caution, so we had to do a good job on pit road,” Logano told Fox Sports. “Then there I was as the leader and a sitting duck. It’s not where you want to be. The 20 (Bell) made a run on the outside, but the 12 (Ryan Blaney, Logano’s Team Penske teammate) was there to push me.”

Bell was second, Blaney third, Chris Buescher fourth and Michael McDowell fifth.

Bell said he was “ultimately thrilled with second, to get nine points. Speedway racing has been a really big struggle for us, and it’s been a focus to try and execute a little bit better.”

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson did not race in the front group, finishing 14th. He qualified for the 500 on speed Wednesday night and was happy to protect his car in Thursday’s qualifier. Similarly, pole winner Alex Bowman, locked into the first starting position Sunday, did not race at the front and finished 17th.

Zane Smith, the 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champion, finished eighth and qualified for the 500.

Pit road speeding penalties dampened the chances of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ty Gibbs and Chandler Smith. Smith, who finished 18th, failed to make the 500 field.

Ross Chastain signs ‘long-term’ contract with Trackhouse Racing

By Feb 16, 2023, 4:42 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ross Chastain, one of the stars of Cup last year, has signed a new contract with Trackhouse Racing.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that Chastain, who won two races last season, has signed what it called a “long-term, multi-year” contract. Team president Ty Norris said Chastain will be with the team until “his beard turns gray.”

The announcement follows by one day Trackhouse saying that it had signed a multi-year deal with Daniel Suarez, Chastain’s teammate.

“What we’re trying to do in this sport is establish ourselves as a year-in, year-out competitor and organization that can win championships and be a great destination for our partners and the people who work here,” team owner Justin Marks said. “It starts with the two guys who hold the steering wheel and making them feel like they have a home here.”

Several teams have worked out new deals with drivers in recent weeks. Chase Briscoe signed with Stewart-Haas Racing, and Alex Bowman extended with Hendrick Motorsports.

Chastain won races at the Circuit of the Americas and Talladega Superspeedway last year and created one of the season’s highlights by using a last-lap “Hail Melon” move at Martinsville Speedway to qualify for the final race in the playoffs. He finished second to series champion Joey Logano last year.

“I was a fan of his for so long,” Marks said of Chastain. “Trackhouse gets formed. The acquisition of Chip Ganassi happens. I wanted really badly to tell Ross the day we acquired Ganassi he was going to drive for us. But there were a lot of moving parts to get through. I’ve always been a huge fan of his talent and his potential.”

Many of Chastain’s family members, including his four grandparents, and friends from his hometown of Alva, Fla., attended the contract announcement in the Daytona International Speedway media center.

