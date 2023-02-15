Hendrick Motorsports signs Alex Bowman, Ally to contract extensions

By Feb 15, 2023, 8:01 AM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hendrick Motorsports has signed Alex Bowman to a new three-year contract and sponsor Ally Financial to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Bowman’s contract was up at the end of this season. His new deal carries him through the 2026 season.

The 29-year-old Bowman has seven career Cup victories. He’s made the playoffs each of the past five seasons. 

Ally’s contract also was up at the end of the season. Its extension keeps the company as the full-season primary sponsor of the No. 48 car through the 2028 season.

“When Ally makes a commitment to something, they’re all in,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement from the team. “It’s been extremely rewarding to see their passion for the No. 48 team and the unique ways they use the sponsorship to engage with our fans. 

“Not only do these initiatives positively influence Ally’s business – they leave a lasting impact on the communities where we race. It’s a special partnership that’s just getting started. 

“We’re thrilled to extend with Alex, who is one of NASCAR’s most exciting young stars. In addition to being hugely talented, he has incredible passion and commitment that set him apart. He’s a proven winner, and I don’t know of anyone who has worked harder to reach this level.” 

Said Bowman in a statement from the team: “It’s hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me. Having support from a sponsor like Ally, a car owner like Mr. Hendrick and a team like Hendrick Motorsports is everything you could want as a race car driver. I’m pumped about what’s in store for the Ally 48 this season and love the direction we’re heading. We have a lot to accomplish, and it all starts this week in Daytona.” 

With Bowman’s signing, Hendrick has locked up all four of his Cup drivers through at least 2025.

William Byron’s contract is through 2025. 

The contracts for Kyle Larson and Bowman both go through 2026.

Chase Elliott’s contract goes through the 2027 season.

Read more about NASCAR

Daniel Suarez Trackhouse
Trackhouse Racing signs Daniel Suarez to contract extension
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum - Day 2
Wednesday NASCAR schedule at Daytona
Daytona 500
Daytona 500 offers a variety of storylines

Trackhouse Racing signs Daniel Suarez to contract extension

By Feb 15, 2023, 8:26 AM EST
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Trackhouse Racing has signed Daniel Suarez to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

The 31-year-old is entering his third season with Trackhouse Racing. His contract was due to expire after this season. Suarez scored his first career Cup win last season and made his first playoff appearance.

MORE: Hendrick Motorsports signs Alex Bowman to new deal 

“Obviously, everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased with the performance and professionalism of Daniel both on and off the track,” said team owner Justin Marks in a statement from the team. “Culture has been of prime importance since the idea of Trackhouse existed only on a whiteboard in an office. Daniel has fulfilled every expectation and we look forward to the future. The best is yet to come.”

Said Suarez in a statement from the team: “Trackhouse is my home and I am very happy with this announcement,” said Suárez who begins his third season with Trackhouse and seventh in the Cup Series. “We are building something special on the No. 99 team and at Trackhouse Racing. We can’t wait to get the season started Sunday.”

Read more about NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports signs Alex Bowman, Ally to contract extensions
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum - Day 2
Wednesday NASCAR schedule at Daytona
Daytona 500
Daytona 500 offers a variety of storylines

Wednesday NASCAR schedule at Daytona

By Feb 15, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Alex Bowman seeks to earn his record-extending sixth consecutive front row start for the Daytona 500 in qualifying Wednesday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Bowman has won the Daytona 500 pole twice in that span. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson won the pole for last year’s race. Hendrick Motorsports has had a car start on the Daytona 500 front row in each of the last eight years.

Qualifying Wednesday will lock in the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500, determine which two of the non-chartered cars are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 and set the lineup for Thursday’s qualifying races.

Among those not guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 and needing to make it either by qualifying speed or finish in their qualifying race are seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, action sports star Travis Pastrana and reigning Craftsman Truck champion Zane Smith.

Daytona International Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Wednesday: Clear skies with a high of 69 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 1 – 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 8:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Daniel Suarez Trackhouse
Trackhouse Racing signs Daniel Suarez to contract extension
Hendrick Motorsports Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports signs Alex Bowman, Ally to contract extensions
Daytona 500
Daytona 500 offers a variety of storylines

Daytona 500 offers a variety of storylines

By Feb 14, 2023, 3:11 PM EST
0 Comments

The 65th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday is not short of storylines, ranging from those trying to score their first win in this event to the talented list of drivers just trying to make the 40-car field.

Here are some things to watch this week at Daytona International Speedway:

Will the drought end?

Dale Earnhardt won his lone Daytona 500 in his 20th start in the race, the record for most starts by a driver before winning this race. 

Martin Truex Jr. will make his 19th career Daytona 500 start Sunday. Kyle Busch will make his 18th career start in the race. Brad Keselowski will make his 14th career start in the Daytona 500. None has won this race.

Truex lost the 2016 race by 0.01 seconds, the closest finish in Daytona 500 history. He has not finished better than 13th in this race since that day.

Busch, who is with Richard Childress Racing after having spent the last 15 seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing, has led 324 laps in the Daytona 500, the most by a driver who has not won the 500. He finished second in the 2019 race by .138 seconds. Busch finished sixth in last year’s race. He’s never had back-to-back top 10s in the Daytona 500.

Keselowski has won six times at Talladega and the summer Daytona race once but has never finished better than third in the Daytona 500.

A return to Victory Lane?

Hendrick Motorsports has eight Daytona 500 victories — second in series history to Petty Enterprises’ nine — but has not won the race since Dale Earnhardt Jr. did in 2014. 

Hendrick Motorsports has won the Daytona 500 only twice since 2007 (Jimmie Johnson in 2013 and Earnhardt in 2014). Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing both have three Daytona 500 wins during that time.

Only once since 2016 has Hendrick Motorsports had a car finish the Daytona 500 in the top five. Chase Elliott placed second in 2021 to Michael McDowell.

Looking to bring Hendrick another Daytona 500 victory this year will be Elliott, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and William Byron.

Another Daytona 500 win?

Denny Hamlin is tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon, Dale Jarrett and Bobby Allison with three Daytona 500 wins. 

If Hamlin wins the race again, he will tie Cale Yarborough for second on the all-time victory list with four Daytona 500 triumphs. Richard Petty has a record seven Daytona 500 victories. 

Hamlin has seven top-five finishes — including three wins — in the last nine of years of this race. 

Is it their time?

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney have both come close to winning the Daytona 500 but have yet to do so. They both nearly won this race last year.

Wallace finished second to Austin Cindric by .036 seconds. It marked the second time Wallace has finished runner-up in the Daytona 500. He also was second in the 2018 race, finishing 0.26 seconds behind Austin Dillon.

Blaney was in contention for the win last year before Cindric blocked him coming to the checkered flag and caused Blaney to hit the wall. Blaney finished fourth. He has twice finished second in the Daytona 500 (2017 to Kurt Busch and 2020 to Denny Hamlin). Blaney has won at Daytona, taking the checkered flag in the summer race in 2021.

Who is next to surprise?

Michael McDowell scored his first career Cup win when he took the checkered flag in the 2021 Daytona 500.

Rookie Austin Cindric scored his first career series win when he won this race a year ago. 

Neither driver was a favorite to win the year they did. Could there be another driver not viewed as a favorite to win the Daytona 500? 

One final ride

This will be Kevin Harvick’s final Daytona 500. He’ll retire from Cup after this season and move to the Fox Sports booth next year. 

The 2007 Daytona 500 winner has finished in the top five twice in the last three years. 

Six cars for four spots

Who gets in and who fails to make the Daytona 500 could be among the more fascinating storylines early in the week. 

There are four spots available for cars without charters. Six such cars are entered.

Those drivers are: Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson (Legacy Motor Club), action sports star Travis Pastrana (23XI Racing), IndyCar driver Conor Daly (The Money Team Racing), reigning Craftsman Truck champion Zane Smith (Front Row Motorsports), Xfinity rookie Chandler Smith (Kaulig Racing) and 2022 Xfinity rookie of the year Austin Hill (Beard Motorsports).

The two fastest non-chartered cars in Wednesday’s qualifying will be guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500. The other two spots will be determined in Thursday’s qualifying race.

Read more about NASCAR

Daniel Suarez Trackhouse
Trackhouse Racing signs Daniel Suarez to contract extension
Hendrick Motorsports Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports signs Alex Bowman, Ally to contract extensions
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum - Day 2
Wednesday NASCAR schedule at Daytona

NASCAR Power Rankings: 10 historic moments from the Daytona 500

By Feb 14, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The Daytona 500 has been NASCAR’s marquee race since its beginning in 1959.

The giant Daytona International Speedway, built by NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. to replace racing on the Daytona Beach shore, was like nothing stock car racers had seen. Darlington Raceway had opened in 1950 as NASCAR’s first big asphalt track, but Daytona was in its own league – 2.5 miles long and high-banked, producing speeds and tight competition that changed the game.

MORE: Daytona track schedule 

Over the years, what became known as the “Great American Race” has seen close finishes, spectacular accidents, the evolution of high-speed drafting and, unfortunately, the loss of one of stock car racing’s all-time greats.

As another Daytona 500 beckons, here’s a look at 10 historic moments from the race’s history:

NASCAR Power Rankings

  1. 2001 – The saddest 500 of them all. Dale Earnhardt, racing for position in the top 10 on the last lap, crashes into the fourth-turn wall and dies from injuries suffered in the wreck. Earnhardt’s death leads to major safety advances in race cars and speedway landscapes.
  2. 1976 – The 500’s greatest finish. David Pearson and Richard Petty, the sport’s two titans at the time, crash exiting Turn 4 with the checkered flag in sight. Pearson, never losing his composure, presses the clutch in his car to keep the engine running and rumbles across the finish line at about 30 mph to win the race. Petty watched from his damaged car on the grassy area between the track and pit road.
  3. 1979 – Cale Yarborough and Donnie Allison fought over this one, and the winner was Richard Petty. Yarborough and Allison crashed in Turn 3 on the last lap racing for the win. Their cars slid off the track, and Petty, a distant third, roared past them for the victory. Yarbrough and Allison, joined by Donnie’s brother Bobby, had a physical disagreement about the matter as CBS cameras sent the images to a race audience made larger by an Eastern Seaboard snowstorm that encouraged inside activity. The resulting publicity was a huge boost for NASCAR.
  4. 1998 – Dale Earnhardt, frustrated in NASCAR’s spotlighted race for two decades, finally drove into his sport’s biggest victory lane, sparking a wild fan celebration that has rarely been matched. As Earnhardt cruised down pit road, members of every team lined up to congratulate him.
  5. 2004Dale Earnhardt Jr., the trajectory of his career changed forever by his father’s death in the 2001 race, scored an immensely popular victory three years later.
  6. 1959 – A crowd of more than 40,000 turned out for the first Daytona 500, and they witnessed quite a finish. Lee Petty, Johnny Beauchamp and Joe Weatherly (in a lapped car) crossed the finish line side-by-side-by-side. Beauchamp was declared the winner, but several days of examining photos and film resulted in NASCAR giving the victory to Petty. The attendant publicity gave Bill France’s new race several days of headlines.
  7. 1990 – This one is hard to beat in the category of startling moments. Dale Earnhardt seemed bound to finally score his first win in the 500, only to run over debris on the final lap and blow a right rear tire. Earnhardt’s car slipped toward the wall, and underdog Derrike Cope shot past him to steal the win.
  8. 2007Kevin Harvick and Mark Martin crossed the finish line side-by-side as cars wrecked behind them. Harvick won by .02 of a second, frustrating Martin, who never won the 500. The last-lap accident resulted in Clint Bowyer sliding across the finish line upside down, his car on fire.
  9. 2012 – Juan Pablo Montoya shared headlines with race winner Matt Kenseth. Driving fast under caution to catch up with the rest of the field, Montoya lost control of his car because of a rear suspension problem and slammed into a jet dryer near Turn 3, sparking a huge fire. Neither Montoya nor the jet dryer driver were injured, but photos of the incident were splashed across news media spaces for days.
  10. 2011 – This one went to The Kid. Twenty-year-old Trevor Bayne, rolling along expertly in the tandem draft that ruled that year’s competition, won the race for Wood Brothers Racing, returning the iconic No. 21 car to victory lane at Daytona.

Read more about NASCAR

Daniel Suarez Trackhouse
Trackhouse Racing signs Daniel Suarez to contract extension
Hendrick Motorsports Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports signs Alex Bowman, Ally to contract extensions
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum - Day 2
Wednesday NASCAR schedule at Daytona