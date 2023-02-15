Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway

By Feb 15, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
NASCAR, celebrating its 75th anniversary season, will open its Cup Series regular season Sunday with the Daytona 500, stock car racing’s biggest event.

The Great American Race has been a great American wreckfest in recent seasons, particularly over the closing miles as drivers seek to add their names to one of auto racing’s most respected victory lists. Since the 2017 Daytona 500, at least 24 cars have been involved in an at least one accident in the race. Thirty-six were involved in accidents in 2019.

Sunday’s race will mark new driver/owner full-season partnerships for several teams. Kyle Busch makes his point-race debut for Richard Childress Racing, while Tyler Reddick moves to 23XI Racing. Ryan Preece has been promoted to a Cup ride at Stewart-Haas Racing, and AJ Allmendinger will race full-time in Cup for Kaulig Racing. Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Noah Gragson (Legacy Motor Club) begin their rookie seasons in Cup.

Here are the drivers to watch at Daytona:

FRONTRUNNERS

Denny Hamlin

  • Points position — 5th in 2022
  • Last three races — 9th in Clash, 8th at Phoenix, 5th at Martinsville
  • Past at Daytona — Three wins in the 500; the only repeat winner in the past 13 years

Hamlin’s recent record in the 500 is exemplary. He won in 2016, ’19 and ’20, finished second in 2014, third in 2018, fourth in 2015 and fifth in 2021.

Martin Truex Jr.

  • Points position — 17th in 2022
  • Last three races — Won the Clash, 15th at Phoenix, 20th at Martinsville
  • Past at Daytona — No wins in 18 Daytona 500 starts, lost by inches in 2016

Truex went winless last year but bounced back in the Clash Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, scoring an impressive victory.  He has been close in the 500 but hasn’t cashed in.

Kyle Busch

  • Points position — 13th in 2022
  • Last three races — 3rd in Clash, 7th at Phoenix, 29th at Martinsville
  • Past at Daytona — Busch has won 60 Cup races but is 0-for-17 in the 500

Busch will be making his 18th start in the 500, a race in which he has led 324 laps but hasn’t driven into Victory Lane. Could a new ride with Richard Childress Racing open that door?

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Jimmie Johnson

  • Points position — Did not compete
  • Last three races — (2020) 5th at Phoenix, 30th at Martinsville, 36th at Texas
  • Past at Daytona — Victories in the 500 in 2006 and 2013

The seven-time champion is back. Running a partial schedule for Legacy Motor Club, he’ll attempt to qualify for the 500 and could be a contender.

Bubba Wallace

  • Points position — 19th in 2022
  • Last three races — 22nd in Clash, 22nd at Phoenix, 8th at Martinsville
  • Past at Daytona — Runner-up in two of the last three Daytona races

Wallace lost the 500 by .036 of a second in overtime in 2022. He also finished second in 2018.

Ryan Blaney

  • Points position — 8th in 2022
  • Last three races — 17th in Clash, 2nd at Phoenix, 3rd at Martinsville
  • Past at Daytona — One of five active drivers to score a runner-up finish in the 500 without a win

Blaney has finished sixth or better in four of the past six races at Daytona but hasn’t been able to work the draft for a 500 victory.

Trackhouse Racing signs Daniel Suarez to contract extension

By Feb 15, 2023, 8:26 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Trackhouse Racing has signed Daniel Suarez to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

The 31-year-old is entering his third season with Trackhouse Racing. His contract was due to expire after this season. Suarez scored his first career Cup win last season and made his first playoff appearance.

“Obviously, everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased with the performance and professionalism of Daniel both on and off the track,” said team owner Justin Marks in a statement from the team. “Culture has been of prime importance since the idea of Trackhouse existed only on a whiteboard in an office. Daniel has fulfilled every expectation and we look forward to the future. The best is yet to come.”

Said Suarez in a statement from the team: “Trackhouse is my home and I am very happy with this announcement,” said Suárez who begins his third season with Trackhouse and seventh in the Cup Series. “We are building something special on the No. 99 team and at Trackhouse Racing. We can’t wait to get the season started Sunday.”

Hendrick Motorsports signs Alex Bowman, Ally to contract extensions

By Feb 15, 2023, 8:01 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hendrick Motorsports has signed Alex Bowman to a new three-year contract and sponsor Ally Financial to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Bowman’s contract was up at the end of this season. His new deal carries him through the 2026 season.

The 29-year-old Bowman has seven career Cup victories. He’s made the playoffs each of the past five seasons. 

Ally’s contract also was up at the end of the season. Its extension keeps the company as the full-season primary sponsor of the No. 48 car through the 2028 season.

“When Ally makes a commitment to something, they’re all in,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement from the team. “It’s been extremely rewarding to see their passion for the No. 48 team and the unique ways they use the sponsorship to engage with our fans. 

“Not only do these initiatives positively influence Ally’s business – they leave a lasting impact on the communities where we race. It’s a special partnership that’s just getting started. 

“We’re thrilled to extend with Alex, who is one of NASCAR’s most exciting young stars. In addition to being hugely talented, he has incredible passion and commitment that set him apart. He’s a proven winner, and I don’t know of anyone who has worked harder to reach this level.” 

Said Bowman in a statement from the team: “It’s hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me. Having support from a sponsor like Ally, a car owner like Mr. Hendrick and a team like Hendrick Motorsports is everything you could want as a race car driver. I’m pumped about what’s in store for the Ally 48 this season and love the direction we’re heading. We have a lot to accomplish, and it all starts this week in Daytona.” 

With Bowman’s signing, Hendrick has locked up all four of his Cup drivers through at least 2025.

William Byron’s contract is through 2025. 

The contracts for Kyle Larson and Bowman both go through 2026.

Chase Elliott’s contract goes through the 2027 season.

Wednesday NASCAR schedule at Daytona

By Feb 15, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
Alex Bowman seeks to earn his record-extending sixth consecutive front row start for the Daytona 500 in qualifying Wednesday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Bowman has won the Daytona 500 pole twice in that span. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson won the pole for last year’s race. Hendrick Motorsports has had a car start on the Daytona 500 front row in each of the last eight years.

Qualifying Wednesday will lock in the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500, determine which two of the non-chartered cars are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 and set the lineup for Thursday’s qualifying races.

Among those not guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 and needing to make it either by qualifying speed or finish in their qualifying race are seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, action sports star Travis Pastrana and reigning Craftsman Truck champion Zane Smith.

Daytona International Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Wednesday: Clear skies with a high of 69 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 1 – 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 8:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Daytona 500 offers a variety of storylines

By Feb 14, 2023, 3:11 PM EST
The 65th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday is not short of storylines, ranging from those trying to score their first win in this event to the talented list of drivers just trying to make the 40-car field.

Here are some things to watch this week at Daytona International Speedway:

Will the drought end?

Dale Earnhardt won his lone Daytona 500 in his 20th start in the race, the record for most starts by a driver before winning this race. 

Martin Truex Jr. will make his 19th career Daytona 500 start Sunday. Kyle Busch will make his 18th career start in the race. Brad Keselowski will make his 14th career start in the Daytona 500. None has won this race.

Truex lost the 2016 race by 0.01 seconds, the closest finish in Daytona 500 history. He has not finished better than 13th in this race since that day.

Busch, who is with Richard Childress Racing after having spent the last 15 seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing, has led 324 laps in the Daytona 500, the most by a driver who has not won the 500. He finished second in the 2019 race by .138 seconds. Busch finished sixth in last year’s race. He’s never had back-to-back top 10s in the Daytona 500.

Keselowski has won six times at Talladega and the summer Daytona race once but has never finished better than third in the Daytona 500.

A return to Victory Lane?

Hendrick Motorsports has eight Daytona 500 victories — second in series history to Petty Enterprises’ nine — but has not won the race since Dale Earnhardt Jr. did in 2014. 

Hendrick Motorsports has won the Daytona 500 only twice since 2007 (Jimmie Johnson in 2013 and Earnhardt in 2014). Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing both have three Daytona 500 wins during that time.

Only once since 2016 has Hendrick Motorsports had a car finish the Daytona 500 in the top five. Chase Elliott placed second in 2021 to Michael McDowell.

Looking to bring Hendrick another Daytona 500 victory this year will be Elliott, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and William Byron.

Another Daytona 500 win?

Denny Hamlin is tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon, Dale Jarrett and Bobby Allison with three Daytona 500 wins. 

If Hamlin wins the race again, he will tie Cale Yarborough for second on the all-time victory list with four Daytona 500 triumphs. Richard Petty has a record seven Daytona 500 victories. 

Hamlin has seven top-five finishes — including three wins — in the last nine of years of this race. 

Is it their time?

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney have both come close to winning the Daytona 500 but have yet to do so. They both nearly won this race last year.

Wallace finished second to Austin Cindric by .036 seconds. It marked the second time Wallace has finished runner-up in the Daytona 500. He also was second in the 2018 race, finishing 0.26 seconds behind Austin Dillon.

Blaney was in contention for the win last year before Cindric blocked him coming to the checkered flag and caused Blaney to hit the wall. Blaney finished fourth. He has twice finished second in the Daytona 500 (2017 to Kurt Busch and 2020 to Denny Hamlin). Blaney has won at Daytona, taking the checkered flag in the summer race in 2021.

Who is next to surprise?

Michael McDowell scored his first career Cup win when he took the checkered flag in the 2021 Daytona 500.

Rookie Austin Cindric scored his first career series win when he won this race a year ago. 

Neither driver was a favorite to win the year they did. Could there be another driver not viewed as a favorite to win the Daytona 500? 

One final ride

This will be Kevin Harvick’s final Daytona 500. He’ll retire from Cup after this season and move to the Fox Sports booth next year. 

The 2007 Daytona 500 winner has finished in the top five twice in the last three years. 

Six cars for four spots

Who gets in and who fails to make the Daytona 500 could be among the more fascinating storylines early in the week. 

There are four spots available for cars without charters. Six such cars are entered.

Those drivers are: Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson (Legacy Motor Club), action sports star Travis Pastrana (23XI Racing), IndyCar driver Conor Daly (The Money Team Racing), reigning Craftsman Truck champion Zane Smith (Front Row Motorsports), Xfinity rookie Chandler Smith (Kaulig Racing) and 2022 Xfinity rookie of the year Austin Hill (Beard Motorsports).

The two fastest non-chartered cars in Wednesday’s qualifying will be guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500. The other two spots will be determined in Thursday’s qualifying race.

