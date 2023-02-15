Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole; Kyle Larson also on front row

By Feb 15, 2023, 10:00 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hendrick Motorsports retains its grip on Daytona 500 qualifying, and that’s virtually as predictable as the sunrise.

Alex Bowman won the pole Wednesday night for the 500 with a speed of 181.686 mph in a Hendrick Chevrolet, and Kyle Larson, his teammate, was second at 181.057. They locked in those spots for the start of Sunday’s race.

Third Wednesday night was Hendrick driver William Byron.

MORE: Daytona 500 qualifying results

And seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, a former Hendrick driver, returned to NASCAR with authority, qualifying on speed to earn a spot on the 500 starting grid. Action sports star Travis Pastrana also qualified on speed and, like Johnson, won’t have to worry about finishing positions in Thursday night’s two 150-mile qualifying races. Neither driver had practice time on the DIS oval prior to qualifying.

MORE: Daytona Duel starting lineups

Pastrana, who will be racing in the 500 for the first time, fulfilling what he has called a dream, and Johnson, who plans to run a partial Cup schedule this year, exchanged congratulations on pit road after it became evident both would be in the 500.

Four drivers — Conor Daly, Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Austin Hill — will try to earn 500 starting spots in Thursday night’s 150-mile qualifying races.

MORE: Daytona 500 win is Jimmie Johnson’s goal after qualifying

The front row start will be a record sixth in a row for Bowman.

“I’m so proud of the Hendrick engine shop, all the guys,” Bowman told Fox Sports. “I’m just fortunate to qualify some really fast cars. It’s really cool to see Hendrick cars one-two-three.”

Ten drivers advanced to the second round of qualifying Wednesday night. Bowman was the fastest of that group in the first round. He was followed by Chase Briscoe, Larson, Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Byron, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney and Harrison Burton.

Almirola was the fastest Ford in the final round at fourth.

“Doug Yates did a great job bringing a lot of horsepower, and everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing did a great job of bringing speed,” Almirola said. “It feels good to show up down here with a fast race car, and now we’ve just got to go execute the rest of the week.”

Busch’s time in the final round was disallowed because he dropped below the yellow line on the backstretch during his lap.

The last 500 pole winner to also win the race was Dale Jarrett in 2000. None of the past eight pole winners finished better than 14th in the race.

Hendrick Motorsports has been 500 qualifying king for most of recent history. Hendrick leads all teams with 16 500 poles and has won eight of the past nine. Next on that list is Richard Childress Racing, with six.

Daly, an IndyCar regular, failed to make a qualifying lap Wednesday night because his car had oil line  issues.

Daytona 500 Duel qualifying starting lineups

By Feb 15, 2023, 11:13 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Four drivers will be aiming for starting positions in Sunday’s Daytona 500 in Thursday night’s pair of 150-mile qualifying races.

Chandler Smith, Zane Smith, Austin Hill and Conor Daly — all driving for non-charter teams — failed to make the 500 grid on qualifying speed during Wednesday night’s time-trial round.

Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana, the other non-charter drivers on the entry list, made the 500 field on speed Wednesday night.

MORE: Jimmie Johnson focused on 500 win after qualifying run

Alex Bowman won the pole in Wednesday’s session, and Kyle Larson, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, will start second. They locked into those starting positions Wednesday night.

Thursday’s first Duel qualifying race is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET (FS1). The second race will follow a few minutes after the end of the first race.

Qualifying race 1 starting lineup

Qualifying race 2 starting lineup

Daytona 500 win is Jimmie Johnson’s focus after making field

By Feb 15, 2023, 9:30 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Now that he’s secured a spot in Sunday’s Daytona 500, the focus for seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson turns to winning NASCAR’s biggest race after two years away from the series.

Johnson and Travis Pastrana were the fastest among the six non-chartered cars in Wednesday’s qualifying session and they both earned a starting spot in the 500. This will be Johnson’s 20th Daytona 500 start.

Alex Bowman won the pole for the Daytona 500. He’ll be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson. Johnson qualified 23rd. Pastrana qualified 25th.

MORE: Jimmie Johnson’s return provides thrill to younger drivers 

Johnson wasn’t confident his lap would be good enough to secure a spot in the 500 when he was on track.

“When I pulled it into fifth gear … the RPMs dropped really far,” Johnson said of his qualifying lap. “I didn’t know that was normal. So the entire lap I made a run, I thought something was potentially wrong with the car. RPM was really low. It didn’t feel very fast.

“Once I crossed the finish line, I heard it was a good lap. It was stressful out there. More stressful than I intended it to be.”

Without that behind him, Johnson wants to be more than a participant in the opening points race of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season.

“I think I really have a shot to win,” Johnson, a two-time Daytona 500 champion, said a few hours before qualifying. “If I survive and get through the two stages, there’s really a shot I have to win this race.”

If so, it would end a 10-year winless drought at Daytona. Three of Johnson’s 83 career victories have come at this track, but he last won here in 2013.

Johnson, 47, spent the past two years in IndyCar and running a few sports car races. The new co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, will run select Cup races this season. But can the owner/driver win in his first race back?

“Sure there is a lot of change with the car, but the race itself is maybe 25% different than it was before,” Johnson said, comparing what the racing is like at Daytona compared to when he last drove in this event in 2020. 

“If you go to a street course, road course, oval, different oval, non-plate track, it’s 100% different. The fundamentals of the draft, I think, outweigh the mechanical differences in the vehicle. So working the draft, working the lanes, a big part of that is always going to  be regardless of the car.”

Although Johnson has won as many championships as both Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, that won’t mean that the rest of the field will defer to Johnson in Sunday’s race when he makes moves.

“In the draft, you’re really playing a numbers game and you’re more worried about which lane has energy and momentum in it,” he said. “You kind of lose sight of who you’re around.

“I think come the end of the stages and the end of the race, that dynamic changes. I’ll probably get used up in those situations. I guess I should be aware of that.”

But he sees a way to avoid that.

“I think if you’re showing progress, you don’t give people a choice but to follow you,” he said. “That’s kind of the philosophy I had when I was a regular. I didn’t care who it was, if they were going forward, I was going to jump in behind them and go.”

With Johnson and Pastrana securing spots in the Daytona 500, Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and Conor Daly will vie for the last two spots in the Daytona 500 for non-chartered cars in Thursday’s qualifying races. Pastrana, driving for 23XI Racing, will be making his first career Cup start.

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway

By Feb 15, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
NASCAR, celebrating its 75th anniversary season, will open its Cup Series regular season Sunday with the Daytona 500, stock car racing’s biggest event.

The Great American Race has been a great American wreckfest in recent seasons, particularly over the closing miles as drivers seek to add their names to one of auto racing’s most respected victory lists. Since the 2017 Daytona 500, at least 24 cars have been involved in an at least one accident in the race. Thirty-six were involved in accidents in 2019.

MORE: Kevin Harvick serves as mentor for younger drivers

Sunday’s race will mark new driver/owner full-season partnerships for several teams. Kyle Busch makes his point-race debut for Richard Childress Racing, while Tyler Reddick moves to 23XI Racing. Ryan Preece has been promoted to a Cup ride at Stewart-Haas Racing, and AJ Allmendinger will race full-time in Cup for Kaulig Racing. Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Noah Gragson (Legacy Motor Club) begin their rookie seasons in Cup.

Here are the drivers to watch at Daytona:

FRONTRUNNERS

Denny Hamlin

  • Points position — 5th in 2022
  • Last three races — 9th in Clash, 8th at Phoenix, 5th at Martinsville
  • Past at Daytona — Three wins in the 500; the only repeat winner in the past 13 years

Hamlin’s recent record in the 500 is exemplary. He won in 2016, ’19 and ’20, finished second in 2014, third in 2018, fourth in 2015 and fifth in 2021.

Martin Truex Jr.

  • Points position — 17th in 2022
  • Last three races — Won the Clash, 15th at Phoenix, 20th at Martinsville
  • Past at Daytona — No wins in 18 Daytona 500 starts, lost by inches in 2016

Truex went winless last year but bounced back in the Clash Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, scoring an impressive victory.  He has been close in the 500 but hasn’t cashed in.

Kyle Busch

  • Points position — 13th in 2022
  • Last three races — 3rd in Clash, 7th at Phoenix, 29th at Martinsville
  • Past at Daytona — Busch has won 60 Cup races but is 0-for-17 in the 500

Busch will be making his 18th start in the 500, a race in which he has led 324 laps but hasn’t driven into Victory Lane. Could a new ride with Richard Childress Racing open that door?

MORE: Dr. Diandra: Determining the 10 best Daytona drivers

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Jimmie Johnson

  • Points position — Did not compete
  • Last three races — (2020) 5th at Phoenix, 30th at Martinsville, 36th at Texas
  • Past at Daytona — Victories in the 500 in 2006 and 2013

The seven-time champion is back. Running a partial schedule for Legacy Motor Club, he’ll attempt to qualify for the 500 and could be a contender.

Bubba Wallace

  • Points position — 19th in 2022
  • Last three races — 22nd in Clash, 22nd at Phoenix, 8th at Martinsville
  • Past at Daytona — Runner-up in two of the last three Daytona races

Wallace lost the 500 by .036 of a second in overtime in 2022. He also finished second in 2018.

Ryan Blaney

  • Points position — 8th in 2022
  • Last three races — 17th in Clash, 2nd at Phoenix, 3rd at Martinsville
  • Past at Daytona — One of five active drivers to score a runner-up finish in the 500 without a win

Blaney has finished sixth or better in four of the past six races at Daytona but hasn’t been able to work the draft for a 500 victory.

Trackhouse Racing signs Daniel Suarez to contract extension

By Feb 15, 2023, 8:26 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Trackhouse Racing has signed Daniel Suarez to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

The 31-year-old is entering his third season with Trackhouse Racing. His contract was due to expire after this season. Suarez scored his first career Cup win last season and made his first playoff appearance.

MORE: Hendrick Motorsports signs Alex Bowman to new deal 

“Obviously, everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased with the performance and professionalism of Daniel both on and off the track,” said team owner Justin Marks in a statement from the team. “Culture has been of prime importance since the idea of Trackhouse existed only on a whiteboard in an office. Daniel has fulfilled every expectation and we look forward to the future. The best is yet to come.”

Said Suarez in a statement from the team: “Trackhouse is my home and I am very happy with this announcement,” said Suárez who begins his third season with Trackhouse and seventh in the Cup Series. “We are building something special on the No. 99 team and at Trackhouse Racing. We can’t wait to get the season started Sunday.”

