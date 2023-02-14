NASCAR Power Rankings: 10 historic moments in the Daytona 500

By Feb 14, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
The Daytona 500 has been NASCAR’s marquee race since its beginning in 1959.

The giant Daytona International Speedway, built by NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. to replace racing on the Daytona Beach shore, was like nothing stock car racers had seen. Darlington Raceway had opened in 1950 as NASCAR’s first big asphalt track, but Daytona was in its own league – 2.5 miles long and high-banked, producing speeds and tight competition that changed the game.

Over the years, what became known as the “Great American Race” has seen close finishes, spectacular accidents, the evolution of high-speed drafting and, unfortunately, the loss of one of stock car racing’s all-time greats.

As another Daytona 500 beckons, here’s a look at 10 historic moments from the race’s history:

NASCAR Power Rankings

  1. 2001 – The saddest 500 of them all. Dale Earnhardt, racing for position in the top 10 on the last lap, crashes into the fourth-turn wall and dies from injuries suffered in the wreck. Earnhardt’s death leads to major safety advances in race cars and speedway landscapes.
  2. 1976 – The 500’s greatest finish. David Pearson and Richard Petty, the sport’s two titans at the time, crash exiting Turn 4 with the checkered flag in sight. Pearson, never losing his composure, presses the clutch in his car to keep the engine running and rumbles across the finish line at about 30 mph to win the race. Petty watched from his damaged car on the grassy area between the track and pit road.
  3. 1979 – Cale Yarborough and Donnie Allison fought over this one, and the winner was Richard Petty. Yarborough and Allison crashed in Turn 3 on the last lap racing for the win. Their cars slid off the track, and Petty, a distant third, roared past them for the victory. Yarbrough and Allison, joined by Donnie’s brother Bobby, had a physical disagreement about the matter as CBS cameras sent the images to a race audience made larger by an Eastern Seaboard snowstorm that encouraged inside activity. The resulting publicity was a huge boost for NASCAR.
  4. 1998 – Dale Earnhardt, frustrated in NASCAR’s spotlighted race for two decades, finally drove into his sport’s biggest victory lane, sparking a wild fan celebration that has rarely been matched. As Earnhardt cruised down pit road, members of every team lined up to congratulate him.
  5. 2004Dale Earnhardt Jr., the trajectory of his career changed forever by his father’s death in the 2001 race, scored an immensely popular victory three years later.
  6. 1959 – A crowd of more than 40,000 turned out for the first Daytona 500, and they witnessed quite a finish. Lee Petty, Johnny Beauchamp and Joe Weatherly (in a lapped car) crossed the finish line side-by-side-by-side. Beauchamp was declared the winner, but several days of examining photos and film resulted in NASCAR giving the victory to Petty. The attendant publicity gave Bill France’s new race several days of headlines.
  7. 1990 – This one is hard to beat in the category of startling moments. Dale Earnhardt seemed bound to finally score his first win in the 500, only to run over debris on the final lap and blow a right rear tire. Earnhardt’s car slipped toward the wall, and underdog Derrike Cope shot past him to steal the win.
  8. 2007Kevin Harvick and Mark Martin crossed the finish line side-by-side as cars wrecked behind them. Harvick won by .02 of a second, frustrating Martin, who never won the 500. The last-lap accident resulted in Clint Bowyer sliding across the finish line upside down, his car on fire.
  9. 2012 – Juan Pablo Montoya shared headlines with race winner Matt Kenseth. Driving fast under caution to catch up with the rest of the field, Montoya lost control of his car because of a rear suspension problem and slammed into a jet dryer near Turn 3, sparking a huge fire. Neither Montoya nor the jet dryer driver were injured, but photos of the incident were splashed across news media spaces for days.
  10. 2011 – This one went to The Kid. Twenty-year-old Trevor Bayne, rolling along expertly in the tandem draft that ruled that year’s competition, won the race for Wood Brothers Racing, returning the iconic No. 21 car to victory lane at Daytona.

Daytona 500 entry list has 42 cars

By Feb 13, 2023, 6:00 PM EST
Forty-two cars are entered for Sunday’s Daytona 500, according to the preliminary entry list released by NASCAR on Monday.

Thirty-six cars are guaranteed starting spots in the race because they have charters. That means six drivers will vie for the remaining four spots in the Daytona 500 field. Those six drivers are: Jimmie Johnson (Legacy Motor Club), Travis Pastrana (23XI Racing), Zane Smith (Front Row Motorsports), Chandler Smith (Kaulig Racing), Austin Hill (Beard Motorsports) and Conor Daly (The Money Team Racing).

The preliminary entry list has 43 cars but the No. 80 of Finishline Motorsports Marketing has withdrawn.

Daytona 500 entry list

Riley Herbst, a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series, is entered in the No. 15 Cup car, which has a charter, for Rick Ware Racing.

The top two in Wednesday night’s qualifying, among the six non-chartered cars, will be guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500. The other two spots will be determined in Thursday’s qualifying races.

The 65th Daytona 500 will be at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

Xfinity Series

Forty-four cars are entered for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona. The race will have a 38-car field.

Justin Haley is the only full-time Cup driver entered. He will drive the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing.

Daytona Xfinity entry list

The season opener marks the return to the Xfinity Series for Cole Custer, who will drive the No. 00 after running a full Cup schedule the past three seasons. He finished second in Xfinity points in 2018 and ’19.

This race marks Brandon Jones‘ first with JR Motorsports after moving there from Joe Gibbs Racing. Jones has finished in the top 10 in Xfinity points each of the past five seasons.

Craftsman Truck Series

Forty-two trucks are entered for Friday night’s race at Daytona. The race will have a 36-truck field.

Chase Elliott and Corey LaJoie are the only full-time Cup drivers entered. Also entered are the past two series champions: Zane Smith (2022 champ) and Ben Rhodes (2021 champ). Smith won last year’s race. Rhodes was second.

Daytona Truck entry list

Date announced for 2024 Daytona 500

By Feb 13, 2023, 11:16 AM EST
Although this year’s Daytona 500 is just days away, the date for the next year’s Daytona 500 has been announced: Feb. 18, 2024.

Daytona International Speedway officials also stated that fans could begin renewing tickets for next year’s 500 and that exclusive pre-sale options are available. It is the first race date announced for the 2024 NASCAR Cup season.

MORE: Daytona track schedule leading up to Sunday’s Daytona 500

Track officials also announced that all tickets to this year’s Daytona 500, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, have been sold. It marks the eighth consecutive sellout for the event. Tickets remain for the other events at Daytona this week.

Jimmie Johnson’s Cup return provides special thrill to younger drivers

By Feb 13, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
Harrison Burton admits there was a time when he was not a fan of Jimmie Johnson.

“I always hated Jimmie Johnson when I was a little kid because he would win all the races I wanted my dad to win and win the championships that, my dad, I wanted him to win,” Harrison Burton, son of Jeff Burton, told NBC Sports. 

“So, I have to beat him to avenge my dad, right?”

Harrison Burton is one of a handful of Cup drivers who have never raced against Johnson in NASCAR’s premier series. That will change this year with the seven-time champion returning to Cup for the first time since 2020 to run select events. Burton says he is looking forward to racing Johnson. 

“It’s really cool for a young guy like me to race someone that has won seven championships in our sport,” Burton said. “When you first get into Cup, that’s not even like a thought in your brain that I want to win seven championships one day. You just want to win your first race.”

Johnson has raced against 270 drivers in his Cup career, which began Oct. 7, 2001, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Once he competes against Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland this season, Johnson will have driven against 12 sets of fathers and sons in Cup, a list that includes Jarretts (Dale and Jason), Elliotts (Bill and Chase) and Earnhardts (Kerry and Jeffrey).

Johnson also has raced 12 sets of brothers in Cup, including Terry and Bobby Labonte, Kurt and Kyle Busch and Brad and Brian Keselowski. 

Johnson’s connection to the history of the sport is even deeper. He’s competed against 12 NASCAR Hall of Famers. Johnson also has raced in Cup against four Indianapolis 500 winners and seven drivers who competed in Formula One.

Gilliland, the son of David Gilliland, can’t wait for the opportunity to race Johnson, which could come in Sunday’s Daytona 500 — provided Johnson secures one of the four spots for non-chartered cars.

“I think racing against Jimmie Johnson, that will probably be one of the coolest things I’m ever going to get to do in racing,” Todd Gilliland told NBC Sports.  

“Growing up around the sport, I was watching in the 2000s era and he was the guy. He was literally dominating every single year. I was definitely a fan of him.”

One moment stands out most to Gilliland about Johnson. Gilliland, who was racing in what was then known as the K&N Pro Series West, was walking with his father at Daytona when they came across Johnson.

“‘Man, you’ve been doing good Todd,’” Gilliland recalls Johnson telling him.

“I was like, ‘You know my name’ or something like that. I was just amazed at how nice he was. I’m definitely hoping to get to race against him.”

Among those who have yet to race against Johnson are last year’s Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and rookies Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson, who is a teammate to Johnson at Legacy Motor Club.

Cindric has gotten to know Johnson through the times they’ve raced go-karts. He looks forward to racing the driver he considers the greatest in the NASCAR.

“I think Jimmie Johnson is the greatest of all time because of the format changes, the car changes and the dominance in such a short amount of time, winning all those races,” Cindric told NBC Sports.

Cindric doesn’t just want to share the track with Johnson, though. He wants to race him.

“I want to see how he handles himself in those types of situations,” Cindric said. “It’s going to be new for him, racing the Next Gen car. He spent the last couple of years at a pretty steep learning curve in IndyCar and I have a lot of respect for that. Looking forward to it. Hopefully, we can trade some paint.”

Gragson has the opportunity to race against Johnson as a fellow competitor but also see how Johnson does things as a teammate.

“It’s going to be an incredible opportunity for a young guy like myself … a rookie to be able to lean on a seven-time champion,” Gragson told NBC Sports. “Incredible person, friend, mentor that Jimmie has become to myself.

“He’s probably going to be pretty over me by the time we get to the Daytona 500 because I just keep wearing him out with questions and trying to pick his brain.”

NASCAR schedule for Daytona International Speedway

By Feb 12, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
The regular season will begin for each of NASCAR’s three major national series — Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck — at Daytona International Speedway.

The weekend will be capped Feb. 19 by the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s biggest event and the first Cup points race of the season. Martin Truex Jr. won the non-points Clash at the Coliseum Feb. 5.

The first race of the Truck Series season is scheduled for Feb. 17, and the Xfinity opener is scheduled for Feb. 18.

The Cup season will be the second for the Next Gen car. Key driver changes for the new year include Kyle Busch with Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick with 23XI Racing, Ryan Preece at Stewart-Haas Racing and AJ Allmendinger running full-time for Kaulig Racing. Noah Gragson and Ty Gibbs will compete for the rookie of the year award.

Daytona International Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Wednesday: High of 69 degrees for the start of qualifying.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 80 degrees during the day and 72 degrees for the start of the first qualifying race.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 80 degrees. Slight chance of rain. Winds of 10-20 mph

Saturday: Sun and clouds mixed. High of 67. Winds of 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 72 for the start of the Daytona 500.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 1 – 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 8:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Thursday, Feb. 16

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. — ARCA
  • 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 4 – 11 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series practice
  • 7 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying race 1 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8:45 p.m. (approximate) — Cup Series qualifying race 2 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Feb. 17

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — ARCA
  • 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 12:30 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:30 – 2 p.m. — ARCA group qualifying
  • 3 – 4:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 4:35 – 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
  • 5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Feb. 18

Garage open

  • 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. — ARCA

Track activity

  • 10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 1:30 p.m. — ARCA race (80 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (120 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 19

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m. – Cup Series race (200 laps, 500 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

