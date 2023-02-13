Daytona 500 entry list has 42 cars

Forty-two cars are entered for Sunday’s Daytona 500, according to the preliminary entry list released by NASCAR on Monday.
Thirty-six cars are guaranteed starting spots in the race because they have charters. That means six drivers will vie for the remaining four spots in the Daytona 500 field. Those six drivers are: Jimmie Johnson (Legacy Motor Club), Travis Pastrana (23XI Racing), Zane Smith (Front Row Motorsports), Chandler Smith (Kaulig Racing), Austin Hill (Beard Motorsports) and Conor Daly (The Money Team Racing).
The preliminary entry list has 43 cars but the No. 80 of Finishline Motorsports Marketing has withdrawn.
The season opener marks the return to the Xfinity Series for Cole Custer, who will drive the No. 00 after running a full Cup schedule the past three seasons. He finished second in Xfinity points in 2018 and ’19.
This race marks Brandon Jones‘ first with JR Motorsports after moving there from Joe Gibbs Racing. Jones has finished in the top 10 in Xfinity points each of the past five seasons.
Craftsman Truck Series
Forty-two trucks are entered for Friday night’s race at Daytona. The race will have a 36-truck field.
Chase Elliott and Corey LaJoie are the only full-time Cup drivers entered. Also entered are the past two series champions: Zane Smith (2022 champ) and Ben Rhodes (2021 champ). Smith won last year’s race. Rhodes was second.
Although this year’s Daytona 500 is just days away, the date for the next year’s Daytona 500 has been announced: Feb. 18, 2024.
Daytona International Speedway officials also stated that fans could begin renewing tickets for next year’s 500 and that exclusive pre-sale options are available. It is the first race date announced for the 2024 NASCAR Cup season.
Track officials also announced that all tickets to this year’s Daytona 500, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, have been sold. It marks the eighth consecutive sellout for the event. Tickets remain for the other events at Daytona this week.
Harrison Burton admits there was a time when he was not a fan of Jimmie Johnson.
“I always hated Jimmie Johnson when I was a little kid because he would win all the races I wanted my dad to win and win the championships that, my dad, I wanted him to win,” Harrison Burton, son of Jeff Burton, told NBC Sports.
“So, I have to beat him to avenge my dad, right?”
Harrison Burton is one of a handful of Cup drivers who have never raced against Johnson in NASCAR’s premier series. That will change this year with the seven-time champion returning to Cup for the first time since 2020 to run select events. Burton says he is looking forward to racing Johnson.
“It’s really cool for a young guy like me to race someone that has won seven championships in our sport,” Burton said. “When you first get into Cup, that’s not even like a thought in your brain that I want to win seven championships one day. You just want to win your first race.”
Johnson has raced against 270 drivers in his Cup career, which began Oct. 7, 2001, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Once he competes against Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland this season, Johnson will have driven against 12 sets of fathers and sons in Cup, a list that includes Jarretts (Dale and Jason), Elliotts (Bill and Chase) and Earnhardts (Kerry and Jeffrey).
Johnson also has raced 12 sets of brothers in Cup, including Terry and Bobby Labonte, Kurt and Kyle Busch and Brad and Brian Keselowski.
Johnson’s connection to the history of the sport is even deeper. He’s competed against 12 NASCAR Hall of Famers. Johnson also has raced in Cup against four Indianapolis 500 winners and seven drivers who competed in Formula One.
Gilliland, the son of David Gilliland, can’t wait for the opportunity to race Johnson, which could come in Sunday’s Daytona 500 — provided Johnson secures one of the four spots for non-chartered cars.
“I think racing against Jimmie Johnson, that will probably be one of the coolest things I’m ever going to get to do in racing,” Todd Gilliland told NBC Sports.
“Growing up around the sport, I was watching in the 2000s era and he was the guy. He was literally dominating every single year. I was definitely a fan of him.”
One moment stands out most to Gilliland about Johnson. Gilliland, who was racing in what was then known as the K&N Pro Series West, was walking with his father at Daytona when they came across Johnson.
“‘Man, you’ve been doing good Todd,’” Gilliland recalls Johnson telling him.
“I was like, ‘You know my name’ or something like that. I was just amazed at how nice he was. I’m definitely hoping to get to race against him.”
Cindric has gotten to know Johnson through the times they’ve raced go-karts. He looks forward to racing the driver he considers the greatest in the NASCAR.
“I think Jimmie Johnson is the greatest of all time because of the format changes, the car changes and the dominance in such a short amount of time, winning all those races,” Cindric told NBC Sports.
Cindric doesn’t just want to share the track with Johnson, though. He wants to race him.
“I want to see how he handles himself in those types of situations,” Cindric said. “It’s going to be new for him, racing the Next Gen car. He spent the last couple of years at a pretty steep learning curve in IndyCar and I have a lot of respect for that. Looking forward to it. Hopefully, we can trade some paint.”
Gragson has the opportunity to race against Johnson as a fellow competitor but also see how Johnson does things as a teammate.
“It’s going to be an incredible opportunity for a young guy like myself … a rookie to be able to lean on a seven-time champion,” Gragson told NBC Sports. “Incredible person, friend, mentor that Jimmie has become to myself.
“He’s probably going to be pretty over me by the time we get to the Daytona 500 because I just keep wearing him out with questions and trying to pick his brain.”
It was late in the evening of Feb. 15, 1998, and Danny “Chocolate” Myers was rolling north on Interstate 95, several hours after the Daytona 500 checkered flag.
Myers was on the way to North Carolina, but it had been a long day, one that started in the pre-dawn hours. By the time he reached Jacksonville, it was clear to him that he needed to get a room for the night and finish the trip the next day.
“I stopped at a Holiday Inn,” said Myers, “and walked in and said, ‘M’am, do you have any rooms?’ She said yes. She was the first person that I saw that day who was not at the racetrack, and I said, ‘We just won the Daytona 500.’ She was the first person I was able to tell that to.”
It was no ordinary message.
It was one Myers had waited to deliver for years, and one Dale Earnhardt, who drove the No. 3 Chevrolet that Myers fueled on an almost weekly basis, finally could say after two decades of misery and disappointment in the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s marquee race.
Earlier in the day, Earnhardt had taken the 500 checkered flag first to end a 20-year odyssey. He was the top talent of his generation, built a fan base of historic proportions and won virtually every other race of importance at Daytona International Speedway, but he had not been able to close out the Daytona 500.
On that February day, he did, and the celebrations afterward were legendary. Victory Lane was awash in high-fives, hugs and champagne. Fans lingered for hours after the checkered flag to soak in the moments. Arguably, it was the peak of Earnhardt’s long and prosperous career.
Earnhardt had experienced frustrating losses in the 500. He led on the last lap in 1990 only to have a tire on his Chevrolet explode in the third turn, allowing upstart Derrike Cope to slide past and win. Three years later, he had the lead at the white flag but was outrun by the “other” Dale – Jarrett – for the win.
Across the years, Earnhardt was a reliable winner at Daytona in everything except the 500 – qualifying races, Xfinity races, International Race of Champions events, the Clash, the summer Cup race.
That record, Myers told NBC Sports, made the failures in the 500 less of a lingering issue.
“We had done everything you could possibly do at Daytona except win the Daytona 500,” he said. “I think that would have been very, very disappointing if we hadn’t had all the success we had. Our group was pretty damn tough when it came to losing. We acted like it didn’t bother us, that we’d get them next year. We didn’t hang our heads down. We just went about our business, loaded up and went on and hopefully the next year was going to be better, and finally it was.”
It wasn’t until Earnhardt solved the 500 dilemma that the team realized how meaningful it was to win that race, Myers said.
“We were in the racing business,” he said. “We won a lot of races. We lost a lot of races. Not winning the 500 wasn’t that big a deal until we did win it. Then you realize how big a deal it is.”
Cup teams typically spend much of the offseason fine-tuning their Daytona 500 cars. No detail is too small, no part too minor.
Friends say Earnhardt was obsessed with the black No. 3 entries that would carry his hopes in the season’s biggest race. In January, he would fly by helicopter from his shop in Mooresville, N.C. to Richard Childress Racing in Welcome, N.C. – a 50-mile drive by car – to check the progress on his Daytona car.
“Daytona was another place on the schedule, but it was really important to get off to a good start,” Don Hawk, who was president of Dale Earnhardt, Inc. in the 1990s, told NBC Sports. “Dale raced to win championships. We’d start helicoptering to the Childress shop in early January to check on the Daytona car. He’d say, ‘I want to go see my car.’ He had a keen interest in his car leading up to SpeedWeeks.”
Typically, Hawk said, Earnhardt was more focused on the intricacies of car preparation at Daytona than at other tracks.
“He was very visible in the garage at Daytona,” Hawk said. “He was always looking at the angles on his car. He was looking at what we might be missing. He stood on the top of the hauler and watched other people practice. He used to live up on top of that trailer.”
Earnhardt was “a different person” after the 1998 win, Hawk said. “He was the most relieved I saw him in my entire life,” he said. “And I’d seen him in a lot of unbelievable situations. That was the biggest weight off his shoulders.”
Three years later, in a grim irony, Earnhardt would be killed on the last lap of the 500, the race that had brought him such sorrow and – on one golden day – such joy.