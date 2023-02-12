NASCAR schedule for Daytona International Speedway

It was late in the evening of Feb. 15, 1998, and Danny “Chocolate” Myers was rolling north on Interstate 95, several hours after the Daytona 500 checkered flag.
Myers was on the way to North Carolina, but it had been a long day, one that started in the pre-dawn hours. By the time he reached Jacksonville, it was clear to him that he needed to get a room for the night and finish the trip the next day.
“I stopped at a Holiday Inn,” said Myers, “and walked in and said, ‘M’am, do you have any rooms?’ She said yes. She was the first person that I saw that day who was not at the racetrack, and I said, ‘We just won the Daytona 500.’ She was the first person I was able to tell that to.”
It was no ordinary message.
It was one Myers had waited to deliver for years, and one Dale Earnhardt, who drove the No. 3 Chevrolet that Myers fueled on an almost weekly basis, finally could say after two decades of misery and disappointment in the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s marquee race.
Earlier in the day, Earnhardt had taken the 500 checkered flag first to end a 20-year odyssey. He was the top talent of his generation, built a fan base of historic proportions and won virtually every other race of importance at Daytona International Speedway, but he had not been able to close out the Daytona 500.
On that February day, he did, and the celebrations afterward were legendary. Victory Lane was awash in high-fives, hugs and champagne. Fans lingered for hours after the checkered flag to soak in the moments. Arguably, it was the peak of Earnhardt’s long and prosperous career.
Earnhardt had experienced frustrating losses in the 500. He led on the last lap in 1990 only to have a tire on his Chevrolet explode in the third turn, allowing upstart Derrike Cope to slide past and win. Three years later, he had the lead at the white flag but was outrun by the “other” Dale – Jarrett – for the win.
Across the years, Earnhardt was a reliable winner at Daytona in everything except the 500 – qualifying races, Xfinity races, International Race of Champions events, the Clash, the summer Cup race.
That record, Myers told NBC Sports, made the failures in the 500 less of a lingering issue.
“We had done everything you could possibly do at Daytona except win the Daytona 500,” he said. “I think that would have been very, very disappointing if we hadn’t had all the success we had. Our group was pretty damn tough when it came to losing. We acted like it didn’t bother us, that we’d get them next year. We didn’t hang our heads down. We just went about our business, loaded up and went on and hopefully the next year was going to be better, and finally it was.”
It wasn’t until Earnhardt solved the 500 dilemma that the team realized how meaningful it was to win that race, Myers said.
“We were in the racing business,” he said. “We won a lot of races. We lost a lot of races. Not winning the 500 wasn’t that big a deal until we did win it. Then you realize how big a deal it is.”
Cup teams typically spend much of the offseason fine-tuning their Daytona 500 cars. No detail is too small, no part too minor.
Friends say Earnhardt was obsessed with the black No. 3 entries that would carry his hopes in the season’s biggest race. In January, he would fly by helicopter from his shop in Mooresville, N.C. to Richard Childress Racing in Welcome, N.C. – a 50-mile drive by car – to check the progress on his Daytona car.
“Daytona was another place on the schedule, but it was really important to get off to a good start,” Don Hawk, who was president of Dale Earnhardt, Inc. in the 1990s, told NBC Sports. “Dale raced to win championships. We’d start helicoptering to the Childress shop in early January to check on the Daytona car. He’d say, ‘I want to go see my car.’ He had a keen interest in his car leading up to SpeedWeeks.”
Typically, Hawk said, Earnhardt was more focused on the intricacies of car preparation at Daytona than at other tracks.
“He was very visible in the garage at Daytona,” Hawk said. “He was always looking at the angles on his car. He was looking at what we might be missing. He stood on the top of the hauler and watched other people practice. He used to live up on top of that trailer.”
Earnhardt was “a different person” after the 1998 win, Hawk said. “He was the most relieved I saw him in my entire life,” he said. “And I’d seen him in a lot of unbelievable situations. That was the biggest weight off his shoulders.”
Three years later, in a grim irony, Earnhardt would be killed on the last lap of the 500, the race that had brought him such sorrow and – on one golden day – such joy.
In 100 days, assuming the weather cooperates, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will compete once again at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, which is returning to major-league racing this year for the first time since 1996.
The next major job at the track will be the installation of SAFER barriers, which are expected to arrive soon, Swift said. The track infield, formerly a mix of asphalt, concrete and grass, soon will be paved in asphalt.
“We’re waiting on a break in the weather for some warmer days to put the infield asphalt down,” Swift told NBC Sports. “We’re a good 55 to 60% done with everything.”
The racing surface will not be paved. After racing on the track last year in a late model event, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has been a major advocate of North Wilkesboro’s revival, recommended that the old surface be retained at least through the All-Star Race. Swift said some spots were patched, but the same surface on which Jeff Gordon won the last Cup race at the track in 1996 will be the landscape for this year’s return to racing.
“NASCAR sent up their asphalt experts, and we determined we can run on the old surface for the All-Star Race,” Swift said. “We patched a few spots, but the surface will be the same as 1996. It will be new cars on an old surface, and fans will get entertaining old-style racing on that surface one more time.”
Speedway Motorsports decided early in the process to retain as much of the old track’s historic “feel” as possible. Signage from the 1990s has been preserved, and the hand-operated scoreboard once again will show the race leaders.
Swift quickly added that the idea of preserving the historic nature of the track does not include restrooms. All will have modern fixtures.
The infield will look different because of the new surface and the fact that the dilapidated garage cover has been removed. The building that houses the elevator that lifts the winning car onto victory lane remains, and another smaller building has been rebuilt.
“It was known as the old gas building or gas office,” Swift said. “It has no purpose in today’s time, but we heard so many old stories about it. It was set up to be a small office for Union 76, but it became a small meeting space for what we might call non-taxable transactions. A lot of business deals were made in there, whether it was dealing with moonshine or discussions between drivers and team owners.
“Enoch Staley (one of the track’s original owners) was going to tear it down years ago, but Dale Earnhardt Sr. said, ‘Absolutely not. We’re going to rebuild that thing.’ Dale sent his carpenters, and they rebuilt it. It was in bad shape again, but we rebuilt it again, and we have a cool little building there.”
In addition to the installation of SAFER barriers and paving work in the infield, the schedule for the next three months includes installation of lights, finishing interior work in the suites and other buildings and putting the final touches on signs and grandstands.
“As a fan, when you get there it will feel like you’re back at 1980s Wilkesboro,” Swift said.
Kyle Busch, the winningest driver in Xfinity Series history, will return to the series and run five races with Kaulig Racing, the team announced Friday.
Busch, who has 102 Xfinity Series wins, did not compete in Xfinity last year. His five races this season will be:
March 4 at Las Vegas
March 11 at Phoenix
May 27 at Charlotte
Aug. 19 at Watkins Glen
Sept. 2 at Darlington
He’ll drive the No. 10 car for Kaulig Racing in those races. Sponsor announcements will be made later.
“I’m looking forward to having some fun in the Xfinity Series again,” Busch said in a statement from the team. “What Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have built in just a few short years at Kaulig Racing is impressive, and with the team’s alliance with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), this made for an easy decision to be back competing in a series that I’ve had success in over the years.”
NASCAR rules limit drivers with more than three years of Cup experience to five Truck and five Xfinity races per season. They also are prevented from competing in the regular season finale and the playoffs in each series, along with special events in each series (Triple Truck Challenge and Dash 4 Cash in Xfinity).
At 33 years old, Josh Shipplett envisioned spending another five years as a tire carrier on pit road. But when 23XI Racing decided to have its own pit crews rather than contracting them from Joe Gibbs Racing, it changed Shipplett’s plan.
He became the team’s pit coach and was charged with building 23XI Racing’s pit crew program.
“Coaching opportunities in this series don’t come available every day,” Shipplett told NBC Sports. “To be able to do it from scratch and build something the way that 23XI believed in and I also believed in, I knew it was going to be hard, but in my thoughts it would have been a lot harder to go somewhere else and change a philosophy they already had.
“To have this opportunity to start from new and have the coaching opportunity was something that probably wasn’t going to happen, so I had to jump on it.”
Co-owner Denny Hamlin has said that a goal is to have both cars in the playoffs this season. The pit crew’s execution will be key to that. Last year, 23XI Racing’s pit crews struggled at times. A more consistent unit could help Wallace and Reddick win more often.
Shipplett is used to winning. His first Cup race as a tire carrier came in the 2011 Daytona 500 with Wood Brothers Racing, which won that day with Trevor Bayne. Shipplett also was the tire carrier when Hamlin won the 2019 and ’20 Daytona 500s. Shipplett served as tire carrier for 23XI Racing’s No. 45 car last year and was a part of Kurt Busch’s winning crew at Kansas.
Hiring a pit crew member without coaching experience to lead a new program could be viewed as a gamble, but 23XI Racing didn’t see it that way.
“I think it is part of how we are looking at everything here,” Steve Lauletta, president of 23XI Racing, told NBC Sports. “We have an engineer that worked in DTM (German grand touring car series). We have a mechanic from Formula One. It’s the way Denny is looking at it. This is where his input is so beneficial. He’s been around it long enough and he has a vision of how he wants the leadership and the people here to work together, collectively as one team in 23XI.
“I think he’s got a good eye at picking talent. It doesn’t mean how many teams have you worked for, it’s can you do what we want to do here? Can you look at it a different way? Can you innovate how it’s done? What’s your approach rather than what’s your experience.”
One of the major changes Hamlin wanted to make with the pit crew this season was to have more experienced team members.
“We will continue to develop younger talent down the pipeline, but we don’t have the time to develop them at the racetrack,” Hamlin told NBC Sports. “We need the results now and quickly. We want to continue on a good trajectory.”
Shipplett recruited those who had that experience. Only three of the 10 pit crew members were with 23XI Racing last year. Others came from Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, Richard Childress Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing.
Wallace’s pit crew is new from what he had at the start of last year: Front tire changer Austin Dickey, rear tire changer Adam Hartman, tire carrier Brad Donaghy, jackman Jordan Paige and fueler Josh Pech. Only Paige was with 23XI Racing last year, serving on the No. 45 car.
Reddick’s pit crew will be front tire changer Houston Stamper, rear tire changer Brian Bottlemy, tire carrier Wade Moore, jackman Nathan Ricketts and fueler Brian Dheel. Only Dheel and Stamper started last year with 23XI Racing.
The Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing pit crews debuted a new way to service a car last year.Previously, the front tire changer changed right front and then moved to the left front and replaced that tire, while the rear tire changer did the same at the back of the car.
In the new pit style, the front tire changer on the right side runs to the rear tire on the left side and changes it. The rear tire changer on the right side runs to the left front and changes that tire.
“From the time to you leave the (pit) wall to the time the car drops, everything’s 100 miles an hour,” Shipplett said of the new pit style. “Nothing ever slows down. There’s never that point in the stop where you can say, ‘OK, I did my job right here, let’s move to the next step.’ It all just blurred together. I think that’s what caused a lot of issues.”
The new way of pitting a car was faster but any hiccup could adversely affect the stop, costing seconds and track position.
Shipplett said that while the team has practiced the newer style of pitting a car, “it’s definitely not the primary focus.”
Instead, he would rather have consistent stops. The key is positions gained on pit road. Shipplett noted that if a pit crew has three nine-second pit stops and a final stop of 12 or more seconds, the team is likely to lose more positions in that slower stop than they gained together on the three faster stops.
“Let’s have that (good) average,” Shipplett said of an average time per pit stop, “but let’s not do it by having three really fast stops and then a catastrophic failure.”
While he’s not been a coach before, his experience on pit road will help the 23XI Racing crews.
“You’ve lived it,” Shipplett said. “You can see where people are pushing maybe where they shouldn’t be pushing.”
While Hamlin has said he plans to have a car ready for Kurt Busch should Busch want to race it once he’s cleared after his injury last summer, there aren’t plans to run the No. 67 car beyond Daytona at this point. The focus will remain on the pit crews for Wallace and Reddick.
2. No change for Trackhouse Racing
Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks said earlier this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that “we’re not interested” in joining Toyota.
“Our relationship with Chevrolet is so important to us,” Marks said on “SiriusXM Speedway” this week. “We’ve tethered ourselves to the trajectory, to the commitment, to the passion that they’ve got for this sport.
“They’ve obviously made a huge investment with their tech and innovation center in Concord, North Carolina, supporting their key partner teams. We’re one of three teams that are the key partners, right alongside (Richard Childress Racing) and Hendrick (Motorsports), which is an incredibly valuable relationship for us. … I think more Toyotas on the racetrack would be good for David and good for his group over there, it just won’t be with Trackhouse.”
Next week at Daytona will mark only the second time that seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson has driven the Next Gen car. He drove it for a day at a Phoenix test in January.
With no Cup practice before the qualifying races, the only laps Johnson will have in the car at Daytona will be his qualifying laps on Wednesday. The qualifying races are on Thursday. Johnson, co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, is one of six drivers vying for four spots available to non-chartered cars.
“He’s already been asking some questions about superspeedway racing with these cars,” teammate Erik Jones said. “I know he’s doing his homework.”
What has Jones told Johnson about how these cars are on a superspeedway?
“Just the way these cars draft is so different. … It’s harder to move up through the pack,” Jones said. “I felt like with the old car, especially the last year or two, you could make some big moves and aggressive moves. They were risky, but you could put yourself back in position pretty quickly to get in the spot you want to be in to try to win the race.
“With this car, if you’re not up in the top four at the end of it, I don’t feel like you have a chance, really, unless something kind of crazy happens towards the end of the race. I think you have to race more than ever. You have to have a fast car more than ever.”
4. Mufflers
Last weekend’s Clash featured mufflers on the Cup cars. There remains some work to do.
The mufflers reduced the sound of the cars slightly but the rumble remained for those who like the loud noise.
One aspect of the mufflers, though, is that some drivers talked about how hot it was inside the car.
“It was extremely hot with the mufflers,” Chase Briscoe said after the Clash. “I was getting pretty fumed out bad.”
“I like the sound,” he said of the car with a muffler. “I like kind of knocking that ear-piercing noise out of it. I feel like we could package it better than they are now. It looks like we’re trying to fit 10-pound mufflers into a five-pound rocker box at the moment. I think there’s a way to be able to do that and make it look cleaner.
“I know that some guys complained about (carbon monoxide) fumes and stuff like that, which might be a case of just that small track because you’re not getting a whole lot of air circulating in the Coliseum.”
The next time mufflers are scheduled to be on the cars is for the July 2 Chicago Street Race.
5. Super Bowl and Daytona 500
Sunday’s Super Bowl matches the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. For NASCAR fans, the game could provide a clue as to who might win the Daytona 500.
Four times since 2016, the margin of victory in the Super Bowl was 10 or more points. Three of those years, Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500.
The last time Kansas City won the Super Bowl was 2020. Denny Hamlin scored his third Daytona 500 win that year.
The last time Philadelphia won the Super was 2018. Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500 that year.
The last time a player other than a quarterback or wide receiver won the Super Bowl MVP award was 2016. Hamlin won the Daytona 500 that year.