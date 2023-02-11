Dale Earnhardt vs. Daytona: A long and winding road

It was late in the evening of Feb. 15, 1998, and Danny “Chocolate” Myers was rolling north on Interstate 95, several hours after the Daytona 500 checkered flag.
Myers was on the way to North Carolina, but it had been a long day, one that started in the pre-dawn hours. By the time he reached Jacksonville, it was clear to him that he needed to get a room for the night and finish the trip the next day.
“I stopped at a Holiday Inn,” said Myers, “and walked in and said, ‘M’am, do you have any rooms?’ She said yes. She was the first person that I saw that day who was not at the racetrack, and I said, ‘We just won the Daytona 500.’ She was the first person I was able to tell that to.”
It was no ordinary message.
It was one Myers had waited to deliver for years, and one Dale Earnhardt, who drove the No. 3 Chevrolet that Myers fueled on an almost weekly basis, finally could say after two decades of misery and disappointment in the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s marquee race.
Earlier in the day, Earnhardt had taken the 500 checkered flag first to end a 20-year odyssey. He was the top talent of his generation, built a fan base of historic proportions and won virtually every other race of importance at Daytona International Speedway, but he had not been able to close out the Daytona 500.
On that February day, he did, and the celebrations afterward were legendary. Victory Lane was awash in high-fives, hugs and champagne. Fans lingered for hours after the checkered flag to soak in the moments. Arguably, it was the peak of Earnhardt’s long and prosperous career.
Earnhardt had experienced frustrating losses in the 500. He led on the last lap in 1990 only to have a tire on his Chevrolet explode in the third turn, allowing upstart Derrike Cope to slide past and win. Three years later, he had the lead at the white flag but was outrun by the “other” Dale – Jarrett – for the win.
Across the years, Earnhardt was a reliable winner at Daytona in everything except the 500 – qualifying races, Xfinity races, International Race of Champions events, the Clash, the summer Cup race.
That record, Myers told NBC Sports, made the failures in the 500 less of a lingering issue.
“We had done everything you could possibly do at Daytona except win the Daytona 500,” he said. “I think that would have been very, very disappointing if we hadn’t had all the success we had. Our group was pretty damn tough when it came to losing. We acted like it didn’t bother us, that we’d get them next year. We didn’t hang our heads down. We just went about our business, loaded up and went on and hopefully the next year was going to be better, and finally it was.”
It wasn’t until Earnhardt solved the 500 dilemma that the team realized how meaningful it was to win that race, Myers said.
“We were in the racing business,” he said. “We won a lot of races. We lost a lot of races. Not winning the 500 wasn’t that big a deal until we did win it. Then you realize how big a deal it is.”
Cup teams typically spend much of the offseason fine-tuning their Daytona 500 cars. No detail is too small, no part too minor.
Friends say Earnhardt was obsessed with the black No. 3 entries that would carry his hopes in the season’s biggest race. In January, he would fly by helicopter from his shop in Mooresville, N.C. to Richard Childress Racing in Welcome, N.C. – a 50-mile drive by car – to check the progress on his Daytona car.
“Daytona was another place on the schedule, but it was really important to get off to a good start,” Don Hawk, who was president of Dale Earnhardt, Inc. in the 1990s, told NBC Sports. “Dale raced to win championships. We’d start helicoptering to the Childress shop in early January to check on the Daytona car. He’d say, ‘I want to go see my car.’ He had a keen interest in his car leading up to SpeedWeeks.”
Typically, Hawk said, Earnhardt was more focused on the intricacies of car preparation at Daytona than at other tracks.
“He was very visible in the garage at Daytona,” Hawk said. “He was always looking at the angles on his car. He was looking at what we might be missing. He stood on the top of the hauler and watched other people practice. He used to live up on top of that trailer.”
Earnhardt was “a different person” after the 1998 win, Hawk said. “He was the most relieved I saw him in my entire life,” he said. “And I’d seen him in a lot of unbelievable situations. That was the biggest weight off his shoulders.”
Three years later, in a grim irony, Earnhardt would be killed on the last lap of the 500, the race that had brought him such sorrow and – on one golden day – such joy.
In 100 days, assuming the weather cooperates, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will compete once again at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, which is returning to major-league racing this year for the first time since 1996.
The next major job at the track will be the installation of SAFER barriers, which are expected to arrive soon, Swift said. The track infield, formerly a mix of asphalt, concrete and grass, soon will be paved in asphalt.
“We’re waiting on a break in the weather for some warmer days to put the infield asphalt down,” Swift told NBC Sports. “We’re a good 55 to 60% done with everything.”
The racing surface will not be paved. After racing on the track last year in a late model event, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has been a major advocate of North Wilkesboro’s revival, recommended that the old surface be retained at least through the All-Star Race. Swift said some spots were patched, but the same surface on which Jeff Gordon won the last Cup race at the track in 1996 will be the landscape for this year’s return to racing.
“NASCAR sent up their asphalt experts, and we determined we can run on the old surface for the All-Star Race,” Swift said. “We patched a few spots, but the surface will be the same as 1996. It will be new cars on an old surface, and fans will get entertaining old-style racing on that surface one more time.”
Speedway Motorsports decided early in the process to retain as much of the old track’s historic “feel” as possible. Signage from the 1990s has been preserved, and the hand-operated scoreboard once again will show the race leaders.
Swift quickly added that the idea of preserving the historic nature of the track does not include restrooms. All will have modern fixtures.
The infield will look different because of the new surface and the fact that the dilapidated garage cover has been removed. The building that houses the elevator that lifts the winning car onto victory lane remains, and another smaller building has been rebuilt.
“It was known as the old gas building or gas office,” Swift said. “It has no purpose in today’s time, but we heard so many old stories about it. It was set up to be a small office for Union 76, but it became a small meeting space for what we might call non-taxable transactions. A lot of business deals were made in there, whether it was dealing with moonshine or discussions between drivers and team owners.
“Enoch Staley (one of the track’s original owners) was going to tear it down years ago, but Dale Earnhardt Sr. said, ‘Absolutely not. We’re going to rebuild that thing.’ Dale sent his carpenters, and they rebuilt it. It was in bad shape again, but we rebuilt it again, and we have a cool little building there.”
In addition to the installation of SAFER barriers and paving work in the infield, the schedule for the next three months includes installation of lights, finishing interior work in the suites and other buildings and putting the final touches on signs and grandstands.
“As a fan, when you get there it will feel like you’re back at 1980s Wilkesboro,” Swift said.
Kyle Busch, the winningest driver in Xfinity Series history, will return to the series and run five races with Kaulig Racing, the team announced Friday.
Busch, who has 102 Xfinity Series wins, did not compete in Xfinity last year. His five races this season will be:
March 4 at Las Vegas
March 11 at Phoenix
May 27 at Charlotte
Aug. 19 at Watkins Glen
Sept. 2 at Darlington
He’ll drive the No. 10 car for Kaulig Racing in those races. Sponsor announcements will be made later.
“I’m looking forward to having some fun in the Xfinity Series again,” Busch said in a statement from the team. “What Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have built in just a few short years at Kaulig Racing is impressive, and with the team’s alliance with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), this made for an easy decision to be back competing in a series that I’ve had success in over the years.”
NASCAR rules limit drivers with more than three years of Cup experience to five Truck and five Xfinity races per season. They also are prevented from competing in the regular season finale and the playoffs in each series, along with special events in each series (Triple Truck Challenge and Dash 4 Cash in Xfinity).
At 33 years old, Josh Shipplett envisioned spending another five years as a tire carrier on pit road. But when 23XI Racing decided to have its own pit crews rather than contracting them from Joe Gibbs Racing, it changed Shipplett’s plan.
He became the team’s pit coach and was charged with building 23XI Racing’s pit crew program.
“Coaching opportunities in this series don’t come available every day,” Shipplett told NBC Sports. “To be able to do it from scratch and build something the way that 23XI believed in and I also believed in, I knew it was going to be hard, but in my thoughts it would have been a lot harder to go somewhere else and change a philosophy they already had.
“To have this opportunity to start from new and have the coaching opportunity was something that probably wasn’t going to happen, so I had to jump on it.”
Co-owner Denny Hamlin has said that a goal is to have both cars in the playoffs this season. The pit crew’s execution will be key to that. Last year, 23XI Racing’s pit crews struggled at times. A more consistent unit could help Wallace and Reddick win more often.
Shipplett is used to winning. His first Cup race as a tire carrier came in the 2011 Daytona 500 with Wood Brothers Racing, which won that day with Trevor Bayne. Shipplett also was the tire carrier when Hamlin won the 2019 and ’20 Daytona 500s. Shipplett served as tire carrier for 23XI Racing’s No. 45 car last year and was a part of Kurt Busch’s winning crew at Kansas.
Hiring a pit crew member without coaching experience to lead a new program could be viewed as a gamble, but 23XI Racing didn’t see it that way.
“I think it is part of how we are looking at everything here,” Steve Lauletta, president of 23XI Racing, told NBC Sports. “We have an engineer that worked in DTM (German grand touring car series). We have a mechanic from Formula One. It’s the way Denny is looking at it. This is where his input is so beneficial. He’s been around it long enough and he has a vision of how he wants the leadership and the people here to work together, collectively as one team in 23XI.
“I think he’s got a good eye at picking talent. It doesn’t mean how many teams have you worked for, it’s can you do what we want to do here? Can you look at it a different way? Can you innovate how it’s done? What’s your approach rather than what’s your experience.”
One of the major changes Hamlin wanted to make with the pit crew this season was to have more experienced team members.
“We will continue to develop younger talent down the pipeline, but we don’t have the time to develop them at the racetrack,” Hamlin told NBC Sports. “We need the results now and quickly. We want to continue on a good trajectory.”
Shipplett recruited those who had that experience. Only three of the 10 pit crew members were with 23XI Racing last year. Others came from Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, Richard Childress Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing.
Wallace’s pit crew is new from what he had at the start of last year: Front tire changer Austin Dickey, rear tire changer Adam Hartman, tire carrier Brad Donaghy, jackman Jordan Paige and fueler Josh Pech. Only Paige was with 23XI Racing last year, serving on the No. 45 car.
Reddick’s pit crew will be front tire changer Houston Stamper, rear tire changer Brian Bottlemy, tire carrier Wade Moore, jackman Nathan Ricketts and fueler Brian Dheel. Only Dheel and Stamper started last year with 23XI Racing.
The Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing pit crews debuted a new way to service a car last year.Previously, the front tire changer changed right front and then moved to the left front and replaced that tire, while the rear tire changer did the same at the back of the car.
In the new pit style, the front tire changer on the right side runs to the rear tire on the left side and changes it. The rear tire changer on the right side runs to the left front and changes that tire.
“From the time to you leave the (pit) wall to the time the car drops, everything’s 100 miles an hour,” Shipplett said of the new pit style. “Nothing ever slows down. There’s never that point in the stop where you can say, ‘OK, I did my job right here, let’s move to the next step.’ It all just blurred together. I think that’s what caused a lot of issues.”
The new way of pitting a car was faster but any hiccup could adversely affect the stop, costing seconds and track position.
Shipplett said that while the team has practiced the newer style of pitting a car, “it’s definitely not the primary focus.”
Instead, he would rather have consistent stops. The key is positions gained on pit road. Shipplett noted that if a pit crew has three nine-second pit stops and a final stop of 12 or more seconds, the team is likely to lose more positions in that slower stop than they gained together on the three faster stops.
“Let’s have that (good) average,” Shipplett said of an average time per pit stop, “but let’s not do it by having three really fast stops and then a catastrophic failure.”
While he’s not been a coach before, his experience on pit road will help the 23XI Racing crews.
“You’ve lived it,” Shipplett said. “You can see where people are pushing maybe where they shouldn’t be pushing.”
While Hamlin has said he plans to have a car ready for Kurt Busch should Busch want to race it once he’s cleared after his injury last summer, there aren’t plans to run the No. 67 car beyond Daytona at this point. The focus will remain on the pit crews for Wallace and Reddick.
2. No change for Trackhouse Racing
Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks said earlier this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that “we’re not interested” in joining Toyota.
“Our relationship with Chevrolet is so important to us,” Marks said on “SiriusXM Speedway” this week. “We’ve tethered ourselves to the trajectory, to the commitment, to the passion that they’ve got for this sport.
“They’ve obviously made a huge investment with their tech and innovation center in Concord, North Carolina, supporting their key partner teams. We’re one of three teams that are the key partners, right alongside (Richard Childress Racing) and Hendrick (Motorsports), which is an incredibly valuable relationship for us. … I think more Toyotas on the racetrack would be good for David and good for his group over there, it just won’t be with Trackhouse.”
Next week at Daytona will mark only the second time that seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson has driven the Next Gen car. He drove it for a day at a Phoenix test in January.
With no Cup practice before the qualifying races, the only laps Johnson will have in the car at Daytona will be his qualifying laps on Wednesday. The qualifying races are on Thursday. Johnson, co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, is one of six drivers vying for four spots available to non-chartered cars.
“He’s already been asking some questions about superspeedway racing with these cars,” teammate Erik Jones said. “I know he’s doing his homework.”
What has Jones told Johnson about how these cars are on a superspeedway?
“Just the way these cars draft is so different. … It’s harder to move up through the pack,” Jones said. “I felt like with the old car, especially the last year or two, you could make some big moves and aggressive moves. They were risky, but you could put yourself back in position pretty quickly to get in the spot you want to be in to try to win the race.
“With this car, if you’re not up in the top four at the end of it, I don’t feel like you have a chance, really, unless something kind of crazy happens towards the end of the race. I think you have to race more than ever. You have to have a fast car more than ever.”
4. Mufflers
Last weekend’s Clash featured mufflers on the Cup cars. There remains some work to do.
The mufflers reduced the sound of the cars slightly but the rumble remained for those who like the loud noise.
One aspect of the mufflers, though, is that some drivers talked about how hot it was inside the car.
“It was extremely hot with the mufflers,” Chase Briscoe said after the Clash. “I was getting pretty fumed out bad.”
“I like the sound,” he said of the car with a muffler. “I like kind of knocking that ear-piercing noise out of it. I feel like we could package it better than they are now. It looks like we’re trying to fit 10-pound mufflers into a five-pound rocker box at the moment. I think there’s a way to be able to do that and make it look cleaner.
“I know that some guys complained about (carbon monoxide) fumes and stuff like that, which might be a case of just that small track because you’re not getting a whole lot of air circulating in the Coliseum.”
The next time mufflers are scheduled to be on the cars is for the July 2 Chicago Street Race.
5. Super Bowl and Daytona 500
Sunday’s Super Bowl matches the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. For NASCAR fans, the game could provide a clue as to who might win the Daytona 500.
Four times since 2016, the margin of victory in the Super Bowl was 10 or more points. Three of those years, Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500.
The last time Kansas City won the Super Bowl was 2020. Denny Hamlin scored his third Daytona 500 win that year.
The last time Philadelphia won the Super was 2018. Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500 that year.
The last time a player other than a quarterback or wide receiver won the Super Bowl MVP award was 2016. Hamlin won the Daytona 500 that year.
The longtime persona of Kevin Harvick was a NASCAR champion who made a career of making his opponents miserable.
There are endless examples of destabilization by the former high school wrestler from Bakersfield who devilishly played withering mind games during title battles, gleefully shoved the competition into brawls and ruthlessly put himself and his team first at all costs.
But as the 47-year-old nicknamed “Happy” (a moniker with sarcastic origins) enters his final season in the Cup Series, the next generation of drivers is happy to destroy the façade of Harvick as a selfish superstar.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver they know has been a fount of good advice and emotional support. A veteran who proactively has offered a hand even when many were unaware they needed it. An available and wizened ear to bend on virtually any topic – and with virtually any driver, regardless of their history with the mercurial star.
Though Chase Elliott and Harvick engaged in one of NASCAR’s most memorable recent feuds in 2021, the Hendrick Motorsports driver said he and Harvick still “have a good relationship” that dates back nearly a decade. When Elliott was entering his rookie Xfinity Series season with JR Motorsports in 2014, it was Harvick (who was running his first part-time year with JRM) who became his biggest sounding board.
“Kevin was really the veteran there in the building that was willing to help me and willing to allow me to ask questions, and I asked a ton of questions,” Elliott told NBC Sports. “We talked quite a lot there early on, and I’m grateful for that. It’s not often you have a veteran guy who is willing to lend a hand to a young racer who really had very little experience, especially coming to a lot of these tracks for the first time. And he recognized that and was willing to help. So I’ve always had a lot of respect for him in many regards. Obviously, he’s a very good driver, but just that period of time and him being willing to help me, I’ll always really appreciate that. Those are important moments in a young driver’s career.”
Bubba Wallace recalls getting an unsolicited dinner invitation from Harvick just as he was making his first Cup starts several years ago. Wallace shared the meal with Harvick and his wife, DeLana, and “just was able to chat and talk about life.
“I’ll always remember that moment of him just wanting to help,” Wallace told NBC Sports. “Just knowing that ‘Happy’ has an actual nice side to him was pretty cool to see, and from the moments that we’ve had our run-ins on track, we still race each other with respect and treat each other with respect. So I’ll always remember that moment.”
Harvick wants to leave that impression but would prefer “to keep it as private as possible because I don’t want them to ever think it’s so that I can talk to (the media) about it.” It’s notable that the details of these meetings have emerged years later (and only by prompting the younger set).
“When they speak about it, I’m OK with it, but I just have a real interest in trying to share the things that I’ve been able to experience and make mistakes,” Harvick said. “There’s so few guys that drive these cars, that you can really have more conversations with them and just reach out. Some of them you reach out and don’t really hear much from them. Some of them you reach out to and wind up at dinner with you or at your house having dinner.
“They need to know that you’re there. Some of them can’t believe that you reached out, because they’re trying to figure out why you reached out to them. Or understand why you’re taking an interest in things that they’re doing. And really, it’s just trying to set an example, because in the generation before me, those guys all communicated and helped each other and knew each other and I think it’s important for our group of drivers. We’ve kind of gotten away from that. Some of that may be my fault for not trying to tie that together a little bit better, but we’ve worked hard on that over the last year and a half with all the safety stuff and things that we’ve had going on and trying to have everybody sit down a little bit more.”
“I want to keep my colleagues informed and educated, and I’m good with doing that,” he said. “It’s just an interesting time, and something that worked out that way. I feel like most of (the younger drivers) are my kids. I don’t feel obligated, but I think the timing of it is just what it is. You do the things you think will help everybody. And try to do the right thing and balance that with what’s right for the sport.”
But Harvick managed to stick around through the guidance of some NASCAR veterans (along with late PR rep Jim Hunter). He credits Hamilton, Rusty Wallace and Dale Jarrett as “guys that reached out when I was in trouble and always give you advice.” Later in his career, it became teammate Tony Stewart, who would “compare notes” on his past missteps and how he handled them.
In guiding his son Keelan’s burgeoning career, Harvick has seen how young stars need “somebody outside of their circle that they can trust and ask questions to and really talk to about certain situations and know that it’s not going to go anywhere but between the two of you.
“I guess being a father has given (me) some sort of idea of what is happening with some of the kids and what they’re up against and trying to understand that. So I think as you try to understand the kids – because they are kids, and they are young – there are so many sharks in the water in this particular sport that a lot of them just don’t understand how to manage their time and all the things that are asked of them. You can’t say yes to everything at this particular level, but they’ll try for a while until they’re in trouble from their job perspective because they’re not focused on the racing side of it. But really the safety stuff brought all this into play as far as being closer to understanding who all the competitors are and the drivers.”
“Yeah, we didn’t take off on the best note — some of my own doings, some of maybe his doings — we’ve had the conversations, and honestly, now I probably have a better relationship with Kevin than I do 90% of the drivers out there,” Logano told NBC Sports. “I think we can relate on a lot of different levels.
“I think one of my favorite moments for Kevin is we were flying back from Vegas (after a race) last year. We were just BS-ing and back and forth. And we were talking about kids and the mistakes that we made and how they all live on YouTube. A lot of those videos, we’re laughing about it, which is great we can laugh about it. You know that that part’s pretty cool. Now that we have a friendship, it’s kind of funny because, gosh, if you said to me 10 years ago that I would get along Kevin Harvick, I’d say you’re nuts. No way.
“But I think now like we both have changed so much that we really get along well.”
NBC Sports asked several Cup drivers for their best memories and stories of Harvick. Here’s what many said:
Corey LaJoie: While racing in the K&N Series as a teenager, the Spire Motorsports driver was assembling a car for a 2010 race at Iowa Speedway with his father, Randy, who had DeLana Harvick as a PR rep while racing in NASCAR more than 20 years ago. “It was a Penske car. We couldn’t find parts. We couldn’t find pieces. I was having a hard time getting this car together for the race. Dad called DeLana and asked, ‘Hey, my son’s having a hard time building his car. He’s not going to get ready for the race. Next thing I know, my dad (is on) the intercom at the shop. ‘Hey, Corey got a call on. Pick it up.’ ‘Hey, Corey, I hear you’re having a hard time getting this car together.’ ‘Like, yes. Who is this? Santa Claus? Who is this?’ ‘It’s (Kevin) Harvick. ‘Well, I’ve got a machine shop and I got a couple of guys that are familiar with that car. If you want to just bring it up here to KHI we’ll get that thing together.’ And I was like, ‘Sweet.’ I couldn’t get that thing loaded up fast enough. Booked it up to Kernersville and dropped it off.
“He put Bruce Cook Jr. and four or five guys on this car. They made suspension pieces and spindles and this and that. They got the car ready to go. Because they had way more expertise at it than I did. And we showed up, and we (finished fourth). So Harvick went out on a limb and helped a brother out and pretty much got my car together. He put his people on it and that’s just how Harvick gives me (help) behind the scenes. He does a lot for people that you wouldn’t know.”
Chase Briscoe: A Cup teammate at SHR for the past two seasons, Briscoe introduced himself to Harvick for the first time before his Xfinity debut for Roush Fenway Racing in 2018 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. “He was driving the 98 car kind of part-time. I was going to run the 98 car for Stewart-Haas later that year, a couple of races. And I remember going over to Kevin at Atlanta, he had no idea who I was, and I just started asking him questions. And really from that day on, we’ve had a really good friendship and he’s just been such a mentor to me on and off the racetrack. Whether it’s on the racetrack, asking him for advice of what to do and off the racetrack asking him for advice in business or things like that.
“Kevin’s kind of just always been there for me. He’s always kind of had my back through everything. He’s always believed in me. Just being teammates with a guy that’s going to be a Hall of Famer has been huge for me to kind of see how he prepares for races, just how he even debriefs after the races. His leadership role in our company. It’s been really big for me just to be able to kind of see that behind the scenes. I know I’m going to miss Kevin when he’s gone for sure, just because he’s been such a huge asset in my career and just a guy that can I always call or text for anything. I definitely just can’t think of a better teammate to have than him.”
Ryan Preece: Harvick’s newest Cup teammate said their friendship started after Harvick and his management company posted a weekly contingency bonus in 2018 at Stafford Motor Speedway, Preece’s local track. “I was racing those few Xfinity races and still racing pretty much full-time at the time at (Stafford). So he sponsored the program, I said thank you to him and happened to win Bristol not too long after that. He was the first one to come up to me and shake my hand. It’s little moments like that that are things that people like him do, specifically Kevin, that maybe they don’t realize the impact that they really have on a guy like me or some racers up in the Connecticut area. Through the past four years of getting to know Kevin and DeLana and Keelan and Piper, they’ve been great to my wife and I. He’s been somebody that, if I necessarily don’t know I should be doing something, he’ll shoot me a note and say, ‘Hey, I think you should you should do this,’ or, he helps you. He doesn’t necessarily give you the answer to success, but he helps you achieve it and find ways to do it.”
William Byron: “The thing that stands out with Kevin is my rookie year. A lot’s happening fast, and my second race in my career after the Daytona 500 (at Atlanta), I got lapped by him a few times that that day. And then ended up sitting down with him a couple of weeks later and having breakfast and just kind of picking his brain on racing stuff, career stuff, and just getting a better idea of kind of a direction. It really helped me throughout my rookie year, and just my career in general. Thankful for him to take that time and help a younger guy like me. He’s always followed up and ask questions, and it’s just been good to have that relationship. We’ve got a mutual friend through Max Papis. Max knows Kevin really well (and) kept urging me to kind of get together with Kevin and meet with him and ask questions. So yeah, that’s how we kind of got together. Honestly, I didn’t expect much. I was like, ‘Man, this guy’s super successful in the Cup series right now he’s winning seven to 10 races a year, probably doesn’t want to share a lot with me.’ So I wouldn’t really expect it if I were in his shoes, but he did. That’s what stood out. He didn’t mind being open and communicating.”
Ty Dillon: Though Harvick’s criticism of the Dillon brothers in a 2013 truck race at Martinsville made headlines, he grew close to them while racing for their grandfather, Richard Childress. “Kevin has had such an impact on my life, my family’s, the race team from the time he stepped in for Dale and immediately brought victory back to the company and really helped RCR get through a time that was really tough. He was the cornerstone of the race team as I was growing up. So a lot of times, he was there to talk to. I remember my first truck win at Atlanta (on Aug. 31, 2012), he called me that morning. It was like 8 or 9 in the morning, and he really walked me through the speedway at that time because he was very dominant at the racetrack on that surface. The things he told me I applied and went out and beat Kyle Busch (and) some of the top guys, and I’ll never forget that Kevin’s always been there for good advice.
“We’ve obviously had our moments later on in the truck series and, but also after the Martinsville situation, it wasn’t within a year later where we had talked about it and moved on. And you know, we have a great relationship now. He’s been very helpful and impactful to my career. Almost every year of my career. He’s been somebody that’s worth talking to and always offers the best advice, and I appreciate what not only what he’s done for me, but what he’s done for the sport and done for my family’s race team at RCR.”
AJ Allmendinger: “There’s a couple of memories that stand out on Kevin. So before I got to NASCAR — my favorite clip of all time, I watched it live — was him standing on the pit wall at Bristol, just waiting for Greg Biffle to finish the race, so he could just go spider monkey on his ass once the race got over. Which he did, which was awesome.
“The other thing is always being able to call him just with a question or anything that I had needed advice on. I could call him, and he’d never lie, or he made time for it. I always appreciated that. And then you just knew on the racetrack — and it’s probably gonna be worse this year since it’d be his last year – he’s aggressive. He don’t give a damn about you on the racetrack. And he makes sure he lets you knows that.
“(The advice) was always asking him about driving certain racetracks and how he went about it. You always knew that, Obviously, the race car was involved in that as well of how his car handled. Things like that. But to be quite honest, I asked him about what he felt like was right or wrong (for Allmendinger in 2023 when he returned to Cup full time after four years). So I asked him about what he thought the right course of direction was for me to have what I wanted to do in my life. What would be said, what wouldn’t be said about it and things like that. As tough is he is on the racetrack, you can call him and get advice, or you can ask him at the racetrack about certain things and, and he’s just as nice off the racetrack about that stuff. It meant a lot more to me than it probably really did to him taking the time out of his day to do that. That’s the type of person he is.”
Ross Chastain: Harvick was critical of Chastain after they collided while racing for the lead in an Xfinity race in 2018 at Darlington Raceway, but the Trackhouse Racing driver jokingly recalls being on the other side long before that. “I have to back up to before my career in NASCAR, I was at his first Cup win in Atlanta. Really. to be honest, I was rooting for the 24 car (of Jeff Gordon). So I was bummed. We were in a suite, and the entire group I was with was cheering when Kevin won. I was the only one that was mad. I was convinced that the 24 won. He did not.
“So that’s a cool memory to have. But now once I got into the sport, my first time racing a competitive funded car was Darlington in 2018 with Chip Ganassi Racing in their 42 Xfinity car and race for the win with Kevin and Brad (Keselowski). And to be racing that that time with two champions of our sport, it was under caution, I was looking in my mirror at one of them at one point and looking at Kevin in front of me. So that was really an awesome experience. Only the both of us forced the issue off Turn 2, three wide under a lapped car, got together and hit the wall. Neither one of us had a chance to win.
“So as much as I’ve looked up to him in my career, I can honestly say that I’ve never been more happy for a guy to be wrong based on what he said after that race. It has worked out pretty well for us. So he’s a hero of mine, and I’m just happy I’ve gotten to race with him. He’s helped me actually a lot. I’ve talked to him at times for advice. He’s helped me more than anybody even knows.”