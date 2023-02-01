Drivers to watch in Clash at the Coliseum

The 2023 NASCAR season will begin with Sunday’s Clash at the Coliseum, the second race on a purpose-built track inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Although a non-points race, last year’s Clash generated intense interest as NASCAR moved the event from its long-time home at Daytona International Speedway to Los Angeles. The race was rated a success and opened doors for the possibility of future races in stadium environments.
MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: 10 historic moments in the Clash
MORE: Toyota looking to expand NASCAR presence
Year Two will find drivers competing on a familiar landscape but still with a track freshly paved. Last year’s racing surface was removed after the Clash.
Drivers to watch Sunday at Los Angeles:
FRONTRUNNERS
- Points position: Finished 2022 as Cup champion
- Last three races: Won at Phoenix, 6th at Martinsville, 18th at Homestead
- Past at Clash: Won in 2022
Logano put bookends on 2022 by winning the first Clash at the Coliseum and the season’s final race at Phoenix to win the Cup championship. He’ll be among the favorites Sunday.
- Points position: 2nd in 2022
- Last three races: 3rd at Phoenix, 4th at Martinsville, 2nd at Homestead
- Past at Clash: Did not qualify last year
Chastain was the breakout star of 2022, winning a pair of races and generally putting himself front and center across much of the year. Can he start 2023 on a big note? If so, he will have to do so without replicating his Hail Melon move at Martinsville after NASCAR outlawed the move Tuesday.
- Points position: 15th in 2022
- Last three races: 5th at Phoenix, 16th at Martinsville, 8th at Homestead
- Past at Clash: 10th in 2022
Sunday will begin the final roundup for Harvick, who has said this season will be his last as a full-time Cup driver. He is likely to come out of the gate with fire in his eyes.
QUESTIONS TO ANSWER
- Points position: 13th in 2022
- Last three races: 7th at Phoenix, 29th at Martinsville, 9th at Homestead
- Past at Clash: 2nd in 2022
Welcome to Kyle Busch’s Brave New World. After 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing, he begins a new segment of his career with Richard Childress Racing. He led 64 laps at last year’s Clash but couldn’t catch Joey Logano at the end.
- Points position: 14th in 2022
- Last three races: 23rd at Phoenix, 35th at Martinsville, 35th at Homestead
- Past at Clash: 21st in 2022
Reddick ran surprisingly strong in last year’s Clash, leading 51 laps before parking with drivetrain issues. He starts the new year with a new ride — at 23XI Racing.
- Points position: Won Xfinity Series championship in 2022
- Last three (Cup) races: 19th at Martinsville, 22nd at Homestead, 22nd at Las Vegas
- Past at Clash: Did not compete in 2022
After a successful — and controversial — Xfinity season, Gibbs moves up to Cup full-time with his grandfather’s team. Will he be the brash young kid of 2022 or a steadier driver in Season One in Cup?