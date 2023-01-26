Dr. Diandra: Denny Hamlin, Dale Jr. right about altering playoff format

“It needs to have a bigger sample size.” You might expect that from a statistics nerd, but Denny Hamlin said it. He was addressing questions raised by Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download last fall about changing the playoff format.

“I think Dale Jr. covered it perfectly,” Hamlin told NBC Sports’ Dustin Long. “Should one season come down to this three-hour window?”

It shouldn’t.

Here’s why.

NASCAR is not like other sports

Under points systems up to 2003, a driver could secure the championship before the season’s final race. NASCAR’s playoff structure eliminates that possibility.

The last 10 races build excitement through multiple elimination rounds and lay the groundwork for more of those elusive “Game 7 moments.”

Just like other sports.

But NASCAR isn’t “just like” other sports.

The first difference is the field of play. Every NFL game is played on basically the same field. The difference between artificial and natural turf is minuscule compared to the difference between Talladega and Bristol.

Even if NASCAR rotates the season’s final track, some drivers have an advantage at some tracks. Weather limits the tracks that can host a November race.

Secondly, only two teams compete in other sports’ playoff games. Everyone competes in NASCAR’s playoffs. That lets mistakes or poor sportsmanship affect the outcome.

Forcing NASCAR into the mold established by other sports misses a chance to highlight racing’s differences.

Leverage NASCAR’s uniqueness to change the playoff format

When teams compete in twos, the number of teams in each playoff round is limited to powers of two: two, four, 8, 16, 32, 64. The graphic below shows NASCAR’s current playoff structure.

A graphic showing NASCAR's playoff format before any changes

Because NASCAR is different, it can have as many teams and rounds of playoffs as it wants.

Hamlin (and others) propose ending the season with a round instead of a race. The next graphic shows one possibility for changing the playoff format.

A possible NASCAR playoff format change

There are three rounds instead of four, and different numbers of races before eliminations.

There are many possibilities, but I chose a system with 14 drivers. Since 2017, when the playoffs started in their current form:

  • Only one of the six drivers entering the playoffs at 16th finished better than 11th. Kevin Harvick is the exception, finishing fifth in 2021.
  • No driver entering the playoffs in 15th finished the season better than seventh.

The number of drivers could be cut even more.

  • Of the six drivers entering the playoffs as 14th seeds, none finished better than fifth.
  • The highest-ranked driver entering the playoffs to make it into the Championship Four was Christopher Bell, who came into the 2022 playoffs ranked 10th.

Cutting the number of drivers in the playoffs is unlikely to impact the championship contenders.

I have only two races before the first cut because drivers making the playoffs with a single superspeedway, road course or dirt win rarely last very long before being eliminated. Darlington and Kansas are perfect tracks for this purpose.

I’d also require drivers to win two races before becoming eligible for an automatic playoff berth instead of the current one race.

Five superspeedway-style races, five road courses, and one dirt race made up 42.3% of the 2022 regular season schedule. Winning a single race doesn’t prove a driver is championship-contender material.

I’d fill the remainder of the slots with the drivers with the most points, regardless of wins.

Game 7 moments?

I have six drivers competing in the final four races. More drivers mean less chance of one driver running away with the championship. Make Talladega the first or second just to liven things up. Put Talladega too late in a round and the drivers will spend most of the race protecting their cars for the end rather than racing.

Only once since 1990 has one driver won the first three of the last four races. In 2007, Jimmie Johnson did one better: he won the first four of the season’s last five races.

One driver won the first two of the last three races three times since 1990.

  • Johnson (2007)
  • Tony Stewart (1999)
  • Davey Allison (1991)

Although the possibility of missing a “Game 7 moment” remains, it’s small.

Don’t underestimate the fans

One argument often made against changing the playoff format (or any other type of change) is that it would “require too much math” or “confuse the fans.”

NASCAR does an excellent job of disseminating information, especially statistics. NASCAR’s broadcast partners employ their own specialists, who not only do the math, but also explain it in the clearest possible ways.

And if my modification of the playoffs is too complex, let’s talk about the arcane Daytona 500 qualifying process or recent All-Star Race rules.

Hamlin was a little reticent to speak out on the issue of changing the playoffs because changes would likely benefit him.

But I don’t have a dog in this race, and I think he’s right.

Chase Elliott will run Truck race at Daytona

Former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will drive a McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet in the season-opening Craftsman Truck Series race Feb. 17 at Daytona International Speedway.

The race will mark Elliott’s 18th career Truck start. He’ll be sponsored by NAPA Auto Care.

“This will be the first time I’ve driven a truck at Daytona, let alone a superspeedway,” Elliott said in a team release. “There’s no better team owner than Bill McAnally to do it with, as he’s been involved in racing and been associated with NAPA for a long time.”

MORE: Jimmie Johnson on his first laps in Next Gen car, 2023 schedule 

Elliott will drive the team’s No. 35 truck. Jake Garcia will take over the truck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway March 3.

“I think there’s an incredible amount of potential for our team to make a lot of noise this year, and we have the people to make it happen,” McAnally said.

Elliott owns three career Truck wins.

MHR also announced Wednesday its crew chief lineup for the season. Mark Hillman will work with Elliott and Garcia. Charles Denike will be crew chief for Christian Eckes and the No. 19 truck. Chad Norris, formerly of GMS Racing, has joined the team as general manager.

Ty Dillon, Spire pick up sponsorship for select Cup races

Driver Ty Dillon and Spire Motorsports will be sponsored by Ferris Mowers, a commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, in several NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

Dillon, in his first season with Spire, will debut the No. 77 Ferris Mowers Chevrolet in the Daytona 500 next month at Daytona International Speedway. Ferris also will sponsor the car in the Bristol Dirt Race, the Coca-Cola 600 and at Watkins Glen International.

This is the second consecutive year that Ferris has partnered with Dillon. Ferris originally partnered with Dillon in the dirt late model series in 2013.

MORE: Jimmie Johnson runs first laps in Next Gen car

Dillon also will be returning to drive for Richard Childress Racing, owned by his grandfather, in several Xfinity Series races. Ferris also will be the sponsor on that car, with the first scheduled race May 13 at Darlington Raceway. Dillon has not driven for RCR since 2018.

“Ty is a great ambassador for the Ferris brand, and we enjoy a great relationship with him,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing for Briggs & Stratton. “We’re excited to see what he can do this season with both Spire Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing.”

“Ferris has supported my career since 2013 when I drove dirt late models, and I’m grateful for a continuing relationship,” Dillon said. “To carry and represent their brand 10 years later is an honor, and I know we will accomplish great success on and off the track in 2023.”

Ticket prices, concerts announced for Chicago Street Race

NASCAR announced Wednesday the general admission ticket sale dates and prices and the concert lineup for the inaugural Chicago Street Race weekend July 1-2.

Two-day general admission tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. ET on Feb. 2. General admission tickets start at $269.

On sale now are two-day reserved tickets starting at $465. Tickets include access to Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, Sunday’s Cup Series race and all concerts.

Miranda Lambert, The Chainsmokers, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett have been scheduled for concerts during the race weekend.

“The Chicago Street Race is truly a first-of-its-kind two-day sports and entertainment venue in the 75-year history of NASCAR,” said Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese in a statement released by NASCAR. “We are proud to welcome superstars The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett as we reimagine the NASCAR experience in the heart of downtown Chicago over Fourth of July weekend.”

Activities will begin July 1 with Xfinity and Cup practice and qualifying, followed by a concert by The Black Crowes. After the Xfinity race, The Chainsmokers will perform.

On July 2, Crockett will open the day’s festivities before Lambert’s full-length concert in advance of the first Cup Series street race.

For ticket information, visit NASCARChicago.com.

Jimmie Johnson runs first laps in Next Gen car at Phoenix test

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson ran his first laps in a Next Gen car Tuesday in a test at Phoenix Raceway and said the vehicle is “dramatically different” than what he was used to in the Cup Series.

“You cannot drive these cars as sideways as the generation of cars that I drove due to the (tire) sidewall and also just the aero properties of the car,” Johnson told reporters after he finished his one-day session.

Johnson was allowed to test under NASCAR’s Select Driver Orientation Testing Rules. It limits a team to three sets of tires and how much data can be collected. The test is allowed to take part at a track that driver will not be entered. 

This rule allowed former F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen to test a Cup car last year before competing for Trackhouse Racing at Watkins Glen in his first series start.

Johnson tested in the car in its 2022 configuration. Six other cars tested Tuesday at Phoenix in 2023 configurations. Among the objectives of the NASCAR test for those six cars was to improve the racing primarily at short tracks and road courses. Johnson was not permitted to run with those cars.

Tuesday marked Johnson’s first time in a Cup car still leaving the series after the 2020 season to compete in IndyCar. 

“(I was) trying to work through it and find speed today,” Johnson said of his goal for the test. “The sim helped. I understood some big no-nos to do with where I put my hands, when I go to the throttle. … Ultimately, I wanted to get up against the limit today and get a feel for things.”

The co-owner of Legacy M.C. said he felt good in the session.

“I think the fifth or sixth time by was my fastest time in the car,” Johnson said. “To be able to be on pace and be with the group that quick, it was nice just to have that to fall back on, and really, instinctively, drive the car instead of worrying about every little detail, and where I put the car and how I used the pedals and the wheel like I’d been doing in IndyCar the past two years.”

Even with a session in a simulator last week, Johnson was thankful for some track time in the new car.

“Seat time is everything,” he told reporters. “Drivers, teams, you try to do what you can in the sim, but being at the track is where you learn everything.

“To run a limited scheduled with (the No. 84 team) that is running a limited schedule, we need to keep our expectations realistic about the job ahead of us. It’s a very competitive sport. A lot of great teams and drivers.

“I assume, as I continue to get more seat time in these cars, I’ll understand where to find speed and continue to make myself more competitive.”

Tuesday also marked Johnson’s first day working with crew chief Todd Gordon at the track. The team announced this week that Gordon, a former Cup champion crew chief, would work with Johnson this season.

“Todd is a true professional,” Johnson said. “Clearly his stats speak for themself. Trying to find somebody to really help fit in with me and also help the organization. Todd’s a perfect candidate for that, so we’re very excited to have him on board.

Johnson will seek to earn one of four open spots in the next month’s Daytona 500. He said he plans to run a “handful” of Cup races this season but likely won’t have that schedule set until the “coming weeks.” 

Johnson remains hopeful he’ll be one of the drivers for the Garage 56 program that will take a specially prepared Cup car to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. 

Johnson did say that “the door is probably shut” on any IndyCar racing, meaning he wouldn’t have the chance to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day this year.

