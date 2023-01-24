A look at Cup driver uniforms for 2023

By Jan 24, 2023, 5:17 PM EST
0 Comments

It won’t be long before cars are on track for the Feb. 5 Busch Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Before the action takes place there, check out the driver uniforms for the 2023 Cup season.

Listed below are the drivers, based on their car numbers. Driver uniform pictures are not yet available for AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Erik Jones, Ty Gibbs and Ty Dillon. The rest of the drivers with chartered teams are displayed here.

 

1 – Ross Chastain

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

2 – Austin Cindric

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

3 – Austin Dillon

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

4 – Kevin Harvick

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

5 – Kyle Larson

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

6 – Brad Keselowski

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

7 – Corey LaJoie

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

8 – Kyle Busch

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

9 – Chase Elliott

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

10 – Aric Almirola

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

11 – Denny Hamlin

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

12 – Ryan Blaney

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

14 – Chase Briscoe

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

17 – Chris Buescher

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

19 – Martin Truex Jr.

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

20 – Christopher Bell

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

21 – Harrison Burton

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

22 – Joey Logano

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

23 – Bubba Wallace

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

24 – William Byron

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

31 – Justin Haley

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

34 – Michael McDowell

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

38 – Todd Gilliland

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

41 – Ryan Preece

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

45 – Tyler Reddick

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

48 – Alex Bowman

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

51 – Cody Ware

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

78 – BJ McLeod

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

99 – Daniel Suarez

2023 NASCAR Production Days
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Jimmie Johnson runs first laps in Next Gen car at Phoenix test

By Jan 24, 2023, 8:11 PM EST
0 Comments

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson ran his first laps in a Next Gen car Tuesday in a test at Phoenix Raceway and said the vehicle is “dramatically different” than what he was used to in the Cup Series.

“You cannot drive these cars as sideways as the generation of cars that I drove due to the (tire) sidewall and also just the aero properties of the car,” Johnson told reporters after he finished his one-day session.

Johnson was allowed to test under NASCAR’s Select Driver Orientation Testing Rules. It limits a team to three sets of tires and how much data can be collected. The test is allowed to take part at a track that driver will not be entered. 

This rule allowed former F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen to test a Cup car last year before competing for Trackhouse Racing at Watkins Glen in his first series start.

Johnson tested in the car in its 2022 configuration. Six other cars tested Tuesday at Phoenix in 2023 configurations. Among the objectives of the NASCAR test for those six cars was to improve the racing primarily at short tracks and road courses. Johnson was not permitted to run with those cars.

Tuesday marked Johnson’s first time in a Cup car still leaving the series after the 2020 season to compete in IndyCar. 

“(I was) trying to work through it and find speed today,” Johnson said of his goal for the test. “The sim helped. I understood some big no-nos to do with where I put my hands, when I go to the throttle. … Ultimately, I wanted to get up against the limit today and get a feel for things.”

The co-owner of Legacy M.C. said he felt good in the session.

“I think the fifth or sixth time by was my fastest time in the car,” Johnson said. “To be able to be on pace and be with the group that quick, it was nice just to have that to fall back on, and really, instinctively, drive the car instead of worrying about every little detail, and where I put the car and how I used the pedals and the wheel like I’d been doing in IndyCar the past two years.”

Even with a session in a simulator last week, Johnson was thankful for some track time in the new car.

“Seat time is everything,” he told reporters. “Drivers, teams, you try to do what you can in the sim, but being at the track is where you learn everything.

“To run a limited scheduled with (the No. 84 team) that is running a limited schedule, we need to keep our expectations realistic about the job ahead of us. It’s a very competitive sport. A lot of great teams and drivers.

“I assume, as I continue to get more seat time in these cars, I’ll understand where to find speed and continue to make myself more competitive.”

Tuesday also marked Johnson’s first day working with crew chief Todd Gordon at the track. The team announced this week that Gordon, a former Cup champion crew chief, would work with Johnson this season.

“Todd is a true professional,” Johnson said. “Clearly his stats speak for themself. Trying to find somebody to really help fit in with me and also help the organization. Todd’s a perfect candidate for that, so we’re very excited to have him on board.

Johnson will seek to earn one of four open spots in the next month’s Daytona 500. He said he plans to run a “handful” of Cup races this season but likely won’t have that schedule set until the “coming weeks.” 

Johnson remains hopeful he’ll be one of the drivers for the Garage 56 program that will take a specially prepared Cup car to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. 

Johnson did say that “the door is probably shut” on any IndyCar racing, meaning he wouldn’t have the chance to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day this year.

Ty Gibbs vs. Noah Gragson: The Cup chapter is next

By Jan 23, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson ended the 2022 season as something less than best pals.

Across much of last year’s Xfinity Series season, they wrestled and wrecked in search of the championship, and all of the issues bubbled over in the final weekend as they approached the title race at Phoenix Raceway. It was almost as close as two combatants could make it — Gibbs won the race (and the title) by .397 of a second over second-place Gragson, who was charging for the front but ran out of laps.

Their rivalry took a rest for the offseason, but soon they’ll be on the same playing field — although a larger, more important one — again, seeking wins and the Rookie of the Year title in the Cup Series. Gibbs will be driving for his family-owned team, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Gragson moves to Cup with Legacy Motor Club, formerly Petty GMS.

MORE: Todd Gordon will be Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief

Both drivers were aggressive — sometimes overly so, said some of their competitors — last season, and there is little reason to think their methods of operation will change at the next level. Lack of experience might be their speed limit, but expect them to poke their noses in tight spaces and, perhaps, into each other.

“I don’t like him,” Gragson said of Gibbs approaching last year’s final Xfinity race. “I want to beat him straight up. It pisses him off a lot more.”

In addition to racing at the top level of the Xfinity Series last year, Gragson and Gibbs got some unexpected Cup experience in similar circumstances. Gibbs filled in for Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing after Busch was injured at Pocono Raceway, and Gragson substituted for the injured Alex Bowman at Hendrick Motorsports late in the year. Gragson also drove some Cup races for Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports.

Illustrating how tight their competition could be in their first full season in Cup, Gragson and Gibbs recorded very similar statistics in both Cup and Xfinity last year. Gibbs won seven Xfinity races, Gragson eight. Gragson had 26 top 10s, Gibbs 23. In Cup, Gragson had one top five and one top 10, with an average finish of 23.1. Gibbs had one top 10 and an average finish of 22.9.

Although neither pushed their top-flight cars to wins in Cup, that experience is likely to pay big dividends as the 2023 season starts.

MORE: NASCAR, ARCA schedules

“Getting that extra experience, kind of having a preconceived thought of what I should expect for this year — it’s nice having that experience going into this year, not just getting thrown in cold turkey and saying, ‘Go race.’ ” Gragson told NBC Sports.

“The shifting is a lot different now. We have five-speed sequential. At Atlanta, I ran around there for four laps and the whole dash was lit up red. I couldn’t figure out why. I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, there’s five gears in this thing.’ I’d run around there in fourth gear the whole time and shifted to fifth. So, little things like that that you start to learn about the car and the differences of being so familiar with the Xfinity car and now getting thrown into a different situation — it’s nice to have a little bit of experience.”

Gibbs had a top finish of 10th (at Michigan Speedway) in the 23XI Racing Toyotas.

“I think it was very beneficial to have those Cup races,” he told NBC Sports. “A lot of work, but I learned a lot during those times.”

Todd Gordon will be Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief at Legacy

By Jan 23, 2023, 11:37 AM EST
0 Comments

Veteran crew chief Todd Gordon has been named as Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief as the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion returns to the circuit on a part-time basis.

Gordon, who has been involved in radio work since his retirement at the end of the 2021 season, will lead the No. 84 team at Legacy Motor Club beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500.

Legacy also announced a contract extension with crew chief Dave Elenz, who will continue to work with driver Erik Jones and the No. 43 team. Noah Gragson drives the team’s other full-time entry.

MORE: NASCAR, ARCA schedules

Gordon, 53, scored 21 Cup wins and the 2018 Cup championship with driver Joey Logano at Team Penske. In 2020 and 2021, his final two seasons as a crew chief, he won four races with driver Ryan Blaney.

Gordon has totaled 25 race wins across his Cup career.

“I’m really looking forward to working with another champion that still has the desire to compete and win at the highest level,” Gordon said in a statement released by the team. “In my conversations with Jimmie, I found we both miss the competition but don’t want the grind of a full-time schedule, so this is a great opportunity for us to still race and help Legacy Motor Club build on the success they saw in 2022.”

Johnson said Gordon will give the team a big boost.

“I’m thrilled to have Todd come on board as my crew chief,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him over the last few weeks. I have known and respected him as a competitor for many years and have always appreciated his professionalism, work ethic and results. His wisdom and experience will be beneficial to Legacy Motor Club as a whole.”

MORE: Tyler Reddick to run limited Xfinity schedule

Johnson will drive the Next Gen car for the first time Tuesday on the first day of a two-day NASCAR test at Phoenix Raceway.

The new season will be the second for the pairing of Jones and Elenz. In their first year, they won the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and scored three top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

Tyler Reddick joins Sam Hunt Racing for limited Xfinity schedule

By Jan 23, 2023, 10:19 AM EST
0 Comments

Tyler Reddick is scheduled to drive a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule this season for Sam Hunt Racing.

Reddick, who will race full-time for Cup team 23XI Racing, will make his first start for SHR at Auto Club Speedway in February. The rest of his schedule has not been announced.

NASCAR rules limit Reddick to five Xfinity races because this will be his fourth season running full-time in the Cup Series. Similarly, Reddick cannot compete in the final eight races of the Xfinity season.

MORE: NASCAR, ARCA series schedules

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to run some races in the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing,” Reddick said in a statement released by the team. “This is a big year for their team as they move to full-time racing with two cars, and I’m excited to be a part of helping them grow. This is also another great chance to get in a few more races with Team Toyota. As I’ve been preparing for my first season with 23XI Racing in the Cup Series, I’ve been really impressed at the resources provided by Toyota, so I know we’ll show up to the track with a chance to win.”

Reddick owns two Xfinity championships and has won 10 times in the series.

Kaz Grala and Connor Mosack also will drive Xfinity Toyotas for SHR this year.

