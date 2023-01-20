NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes three new members

By Jan 20, 2023, 10:19 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, its Hall of Fame inducted three men whose careers collectively spanned from the sport’s beginnings to recent times. 

Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, becoming the Hall’s 13th class.

Kenseth opened his speech by thanking the members of the Hall of Fame voting committee, then corrected himself, displaying his dry wit by saying: “I only want to thank the ones that voted for me.”

Kenseth used his speech to thank those for his career, highlighting, among others, car owners Jack Roush and Joe Gibbs and former teammate Mark Martin. 

“I am not sure that I would have ever got on Jack’s radar without him,” Kenseth said of Martin. “Mark was a big fan of mine and a big proponent and he certainly helped (crew chief Robbie Reiser) and I get in the door at Roush Racing.”

Kenseth said that was “very intimidated” by Roush when he went to his team but noted Roush did everything he could to help his drivers win.

“Jack, you always treated me with a tremendous amount of respect, which I probably didn’t always deserve,” Kenseth said. “It was a great honor to drive for you.”

Kenseth also noted how he went from one Hall of Fame car owner to another when he moved from Roush’s team to Gibbs’ team.

“Joe Gibbs Racing felt like a family, and I was blessed to be a part of it for five years,” Kenseth said. “I’ll always cherish all the great times we had together. Thanks Coach.”

Shelmerdine strayed from his prepared marks after he was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Dale Earnhardt Jr., saying: “This is cool.”

Shelmerdine highlighted a few individuals key in his career, including car owner Richard Childress and Earnhardt.

Shelmerdine noted that his time in the sport came after the pioneers but when some of the sport’s heroes reigned. 

“I’m humbled that my name and picture are on pages beside those of the greats I respect so much, to have the privilege of knowing them and working beside them, traverse that slice of time with them and to have gotten the chance to beat them,” Shelmerdine said.

“And then I was lucky enough to gain the immeasurable honor of being considered one of them. It’s precious to me that all this happened when it did.”

McGriff accepted his honor even though his racing career might not be over. He said that Childress and Bill McAnally both have pledged to provide him a car to race when he turns 100. McGriff quipped: “I hope they both stay healthy.”

McGriff sprinkled humor with history in his speech.

“My speech shouldn’t be too long because most of the people I have thank are dead,” he said. 

McGriff noted that his racing career began at age 7 driving a cart “pulled by a goat that I bought from my uncle for $4.”

McGriff twice raced on the Daytona Beach course and noted he was racing against Lee Petty when Richard Petty was “playing in a sandbox.”

Also Friday, NASCAR Senior Advisor Mike Helton was honored with the Landmark Award for outstanding contributions to NASCAR. Helton became the first person outside of the France family to be president of NASCAR in 2000. 

The late photographer T. Taylor Warren, whose photo of the finish of the inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959 determined who won that race, was honored with the Squier—Hall Award for NASCAR media excellence. He is the first photojournalist to be honored.

Matt Kenseth through the years: From young champ to Hall of Famer

By Jan 20, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
Former Cup champion Matt Kenseth will be among those inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday (8 p.m. ET on Peacock).

Kenseth joins Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine in the Hall of Fame’s 13th class. The Hall will have 61 members after Friday’s ceremony.

Kenseth, 50, will be among the younger inductees to the Hall. His Cup career began in 1998 and ended in 2020. He scored 39 victories in 697 Cup starts and a championship.

Here is a look at Kenseth’s career through the years …

Beginnings

UAW GM 500 X Kenseth
Matt Kenseth with Bill Elliott before the fall 2001 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (Craig Jones/ALLSPORT)

Kenseth’s first Cup start came as a fill-in for Hall of Famer Bill Elliott. Kenseth’s debut took place Sept. 20, 1998, at what was then called Dover Downs International Speedway. He drove Elliott’s No. 94 McDonald’s car to a sixth-place finish. Elliott missed the race to attend his father’s funeral.

“It’s a sad deal for Bill and his family, but I’m real flattered they picked me to drive this car because there are a lot of good drivers here,” Kenseth said after qualifying Elliott’s car 16th.

 

Friendship 

Matt Kenseth and Dale Earnhardt Jr
Matt Kenseth and Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Daytona in July 2003. (Photo By Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images)

The first time Matt Kenseth and Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced against each other in NASCAR was April 19, 1997, at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Kenseth finished 11th. Earnhardt was 39th.

They both ran full-time in what was then the Busch Series in 1998. Earnhardt won the series title that year. Kenseth was second. Earnhardt repeated as champion in 1999. Kenseth placed third that year.

They both moved to Cup in 2000. Earnhardt drove for his father’s team, Dale Earnhardt Inc. Kenseth drove for Roush Racing. Kenseth won Rookie of the Year honors.

 

Champion

Pop Secret Microwave Popcorn 400
Matt Kenseth celebrates the Winston Cup series title at North Carolina Speedway on Nov. 9, 2003. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Kenseth’s smooth driving style and consistency, a trait many compared to Hall of Famer David Pearson, led to the 2003 Cup title. Although Kenseth won only once, he had 25 top-10 finishes in 36 races and was so far ahead of the field that he clinched the title with one race to go.

This was the last year the champion was determined by a season-long points total. The Chase would debut in 2004 and morph into the playoff system used today.

 

Teammates 

January Testing Day 9
Teammates Mark Martin, Matt Kenseth and Greg Biffle during NASCAR Nextel Cup Series testing Jan. 31, 2006, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)

Kenseth drove five Cup races for car owner Jack Roush in 1999 before moving to Cup full-time for the team owner in 2000. Kenseth drove for Roush from 2000-12.

His teammates at Roush included Mark Martin, Greg Biffle, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards and Kurt Busch, among others. Kenseth scored 24 wins with the organization.

 

Daytona 500 champion 

2012 Daytona 500
Matt Kenseth celebrates his second Daytona 500 win in 2012. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Kenseth’s career includes two Daytona 500 victories. He won the 2009 rain-shortened race and won the 2012 race, leading the final 38 laps in that event.

Kenseth won the 2009 Daytona 500 after starting 39th. It marked the first time Ford had won the event since 2000.

Kenseth’s 2012 victory came in a race that was postponed a day and run under the lights at Daytona International Speedway. The race was delayed after a parts failure caused Juan Pablo Montoya to lose control of his car and hit a jet dryer under caution, sparking a fire on the track. The race didn’t end until after midnight, finishing early Tuesday.

 

New teammates 

2013 NASCAR Sprint Media Tour
Matt Kenseth, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, drivers for Joe Gibbs Racing, speak to the media during the NASCAR Sprint Media Tour on Jan. 24, 2013. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Kenseth moved to Joe Gibbs Racing before the 2013 season. His debut season proved memorable. He won a career-high seven races, including the night race at Bristol.

Kenseth finished second in the season standings. Jimmie Johnson beat Kenseth by 19 points for the championship. Kenseth would go on to win 15 Cup races at JGR.

 

One last Cup victory

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500
Matt Kenseth celebrates his win at Phoenix International Raceway on Nov. 12, 2017 (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Kenseth earned his 39th and final Cup win in the 2017 playoff race at Phoenix Raceway, taking the lead with 10 laps to go.

“I don’t know what to say but thank the Lord,” Kenseth told NBC’s Rutledge Wood after climbing out of his car on the frontstretch. “Just got one race left. Everyone dreams about going out a winner. So, we won today, no one is going to take that away from us.

Kenseth returned to Cup in 2018, running 15 races in the No. 6 car for Roush Fenway Racing to help the team diagnose the struggles with that car. Kenseth sat out the 2019 season but was called back to duty in 2020, replacing Kyle Larson after he was fired at Chip Ganassi Racing. Kenseth ran the final 32 races of that season.

Friday 5: Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick get early start with new teams

By Jan 20, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick — among the key storylines this season — got their first days on track with their new teams this week. 

Busch, Reddick and Austin Cindric participated in a tire test Monday and Tuesday at Circuit of the Americas. The session marked Busch’s first official laps with his Richard Childress Racing team. It also was Reddick’s first laps with his 23XI Racing team.

Busch, a two-time Cup champion, joins RCR after having spent the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. Lack of sponsorship led to his move. 

He takes over the No. 8 Chevrolet that Reddick drove last year. Reddick had signed a contract to join 23XI Racing in 2024 but was allowed to leave a year early with Busch taking his spot at RCR.

Busch heads into this season having won at least one Cup race in each of the past 18 seasons, tying him with Richard Petty for the all-time Cup record.

Busch, who estimated he ran 200 laps during the two days at the 3.41-mile road course in Austin, Texas, was pleased with the session.

“Had a lot of fun,” he told NBC Sports. “Was able to work with the guys and really (have) good communication, give good feedback and have that opportunity to have dialogue of ‘Let’s do this. Let’s do this. Let’s try this. What do you think about this?’ 

“(Was) able to talk about the car in ways I’m used to and have them hear me describe things in certain ways, so they can get a better understanding where, as you go on, you can say less words and they get what you’re saying.”

Reddick said the session was helpful to get settled in the No. 45 Toyota.

The session also proved valuable for Toyota, which seeks to improve its performance on road courses. Reddick won at Road America and the Indianapolis road course last year and could provide key feedback for Toyota.

The manufacturer struggled in the first five road courses last season — twice failing to have a driver finish in the top 12. In the season’s final road course event, Toyota won the Charlotte Roval playoff race with Christopher Bell. 

Reddick told NBC Sports that a goal at the session was to “try and close the gap Toyota feels like they’ve had on the Chevys and some of the other competition last year on the road courses. I think we made some gains, but certainly, we’re going to work hard on that.”

2. More testing in January

A key organizational test takes place Tuesday and Wednesday at Phoenix Raceway.

Cars scheduled to test are those of Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Elton Sawyer, recently promoted to senior vice president of competition for NASCAR, said Thursday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the sanctioning body will be looking at several things, including changes that could help the racing at short tracks.

While the racing at intermediate tracks was viewed favorably last year, drivers were critical of the racing on short tracks and how difficult it was to pass. 

Sawyer said the sanctioning body will look at some changes to the underbody of the car.

Scott Graves, crew chief for Chris Buescher at RFK Racing, told NBC Sports that NASCAR will test some changes to the car’s underbody. Those changes came about from the Garage 56 effort. 

That’s the specially modified Camaro that will run at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, marking NASCAR’s return to that event for the first time in nearly 50 years. Hendrick Motorsports is preparing the car in a joint effort with Chevrolet, Goodyear and NASCAR.

“Some of the things they’re learning (have) started to trickle on to our side,” Graves said of the Garage 56 car. “They’ve done some things on the underbody. 

“As NASCAR is looking to make short tracks in particular a little bit better, we’re trying to be less dependent on the outer body with aero and get more of it with the underbody — with the theory that it’s going to be less affected by traffic.”

A look at the underbody of a 2022 NASCAR Cup car. (Photo: Dustin Long)

Graves said that the plan is for the rear spoiler to be smaller at the Phoenix test with the underbody of the car generating more of the car’s downforce. NASCAR also is looking to better channel the air underneath the car with the diffuser. 

Graves explained how having more of a car’s downforce generated underneath it could impact the race:

“When you look at the lap times, the guys that are up front have a huge advantage, but when they get to the back of the pack, they run the same speed.

“That’s what everybody in the pack is doing the whole race, running the same speed and having a hard time getting around each other. Hopefully, this will help with some of that, where it’s not so dependent on the outer body. You get into turbulent air, dirty air (in traffic) the (aero on the) outer body really goes away. The theory is that the underbody is still going to have that air underneath the car, so it will keep it a little bit better.”

3. Two Kyles running the double?

Kyle Larson will attempt to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in 2024, driving at Indianapolis for Arrow McLaren. 

Could he be joined by Kyle Busch? Busch has expressed an interest in also doing the double — something his brother Kurt did in 2014. 

“I think that’s great that Kyle (Larson) has been able to kind of button that up early and get that done for himself to run the Indy 500 in 2024,” Busch told NBC Sports. 

“I wasn’t so fortunate (in the past). We had a couple of deals kind of right there, right to the sign phase almost I guess you would say. It just didn’t really materialize. Teams got other deals that were more important to them that kind of didn’t want to give me the chance, or they didn’t want to go from three cars to four cars, whatever it might have been.

“A lot of discussions happened behind the scenes, but nothing materialized. I would say that our industry, both NASCAR and IndyCar is just short on people, having the right amount of people and good people to go and do these ventures. Yeah, you could go do it and go run circles and make laps, but is it going to be a winning effort was the question. That’s just kind of why it never materialized.”

Asked if he felt the door was closed to him to running the Indy 500, Busch said: “Yeah, I would say 2023, the door’s closed. I would say 2024, with Kyle (Larson’s) announcement, the door closed because that’s probably about the only team that could do it. Given the nature of who he’s racing with, but just with other teams trying to stretch too thin and not have enough people. Again it comes down to the people part. So, you just never know. See what happens.”

4. Looking into the future

As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, it’s a chance to look back at many of the memorable moments on and off the track.

One of the more recent memorable events was Ross Chastain’s video game move on the final lap of last fall’s Martinsville playoff race. Chastain drove his car against the wall and sped by five cars to gain enough spots to advance to the championship race. 

When NASCAR celebrates its 100th season and others in the future, Chastain’s move is likely to be among those memorable moments.

“I’m proud that I’ve been able to make a wave that will continue beyond just 2022 or just beyond me,” Chastain told NBC Sports. “There will probably be people that will learn about me because of that. I’m good with that. I’m proud of that.

“I don’t think it will ever happen again. I don’t think it will ever pay the reward that that paid off for us. I hope I’m around in 35 years to answer someone’s question about it, and I probably still won’t have a good answer on why it worked, or why I did it.”

5. A celebration

NASCAR takes time tonight to honor its past and induct three people into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Former Cup champion Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and former champion crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine will be inducted as the 13th class in the Hall of Fame. NASCAR executive Mike Helton will be the recipient of the Landmark Award for outstanding contributions. Photographer T. Taylor Warren will be honored with the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR media excellence.

The ceremony airs at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Kirk Shelmerdine enters NASCAR Hall of Fame with memories of Dale Earnhardt

By Jan 19, 2023, 5:30 PM EST
Kirk Shelmerdine was the boss in the pits for 44 of Dale Earnhardt’s NASCAR Cup Series wins and four of his championships.

They were teammates for a few races in 1981 and then from 1984-92. Earnhardt won championships in 1986, ’87, ’90 and ’91, and Shelmerdine steadily built a reputation as a solid, smart crew chief, expert at car building and race strategy.

In the end, said Shelmerdine as he prepares to join his former driver (Earnhardt) and team owner (Richard Childress) in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, it was quite simple.

“Dale said, ‘I want to be in front of the other cars. This thing needs to be able to go there,’ ” he told NBC Sports.

MORE: How to watch NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony

MORE: Hershel McGriff’s long road to the Hall of Fame

It usually wasn’t that simple, of course, but Shelmerdine, 64, said he and Earnhardt quickly became of the same mind.

“We knew each other well,” he said. “I knew what he liked as far as setups. You had to have the seat just right and the steering wheel just right. Now you have a whole team of scientists working on that stuff. But it was important for us to get it right back then. The races were long.

“We knew we wouldn’t go to the track and fight the same things every week. I understood his feel, and we gauged the cars the best we could for that. When we unloaded, we were usually pretty good.”

Shelmerdine, Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Friday night (8 p.m. ET, Peacock) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As Earnhardt stacked up the wins and championships, finding success became a matter of routine and repetition, Shelmerdine said.

“Over time, I watched an awful lot of laps that guy made,” he said. “I could almost tell by how he was running in the corners if the car was good or not and what the problem might be. I already had a couple of ideas already in the bullpen to use on the next pit stop.

“He had built his own cars for years and years and understood the mechanical part well. It became easy to read each other.”

What made Earnhardt great?

“It’s tough to put your finger on that,” Shelmerdine said. “I don’t care who you are – you have to trust the guys who are building your car for you and understand that they’re on your side. It can be lonely out there if the crew guys don’t like you. We knew he was going to run good no matter what, and he gave 100 percent. He inspired confidence. We won and lost together.”

And Earnhardt was in that group of people who are rarely wrong, Shelmerdine said.

“He could back his van into somebody in the infield parking lot and claim it was their fault for parking there,” he said.

Shelmerdine left pit road in 1992, saying he was “worn out” and that he was satisfied with the team’s accomplishments. Always interested in the driving part of the game, he won three ARCA races in sporadic starts from 1993-2008 and raced 26 times in Cup and 13 in Xfinity without winning.

Hershel McGriff’s long road to the NASCAR Hall of Fame

By Jan 19, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
The long road that will lead to Hershel McGriff’s induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday (8 p.m. ET on Peacock) began on another long road.

In May 1950, McGriff and co-driver Ray Elliott won the Carrera Panamericana, also known as the Pan-American race, a five-day, cross-country competition held in Mexico. The race was a wild affair run across portions of a new highway and parts of the Mexican desert. McGriff, who handled most of the driving for the two-man team, and Elliott won the event by 76 seconds.

It was a big deal – the team won $17,000, but the race held a bigger prize for McGriff. He met NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., who competed in the race with teammate Curtis Turner. That meeting was a life-changing event for McGriff.

France introduced McGriff to NASCAR, which had formed in 1947 and ran its first Strictly Stock (now Cup) season in 1949. McGriff, who lived in Oregon, jumped into NASCAR at France’s invitation, won four races in 1954 and competed in various forms of motorsports competition across the decades that followed.

MORE: Elton Sawyer named to NASCAR’s top competition position

McGriff was a fixture in West Coast racing for decades. After breaking into victory lane in Cup racing, he was offered a first-class ride with the new Carl Kiekhaefer team for the 1955 season, but McGriff chose to stay in Oregon, where he had successful businesses and was raising a family. Tim Flock took the Kiekhaefer ride and won the Cup championship.

On Friday, McGriff will join France, Flock and many others in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Also to be inducted at the Charlotte Convention Center are Cup champion Matt Kenseth and Kirk Shelmerdine, four-time champion crew chief with driver Dale Earnhardt.

McGriff also had a long road to get into the hall, having been nominated several times before being elected last year.

“None of us knew back then, standing and talking around a cactus (during the Mexican race week), that we’d wind up in the Hall of Fame,” McGriff said.

MORE: How to watch Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The stories from 1950 stretch belief. McGriff and Elliott drove their Oldsmobile 88 about 2,000 miles in winning the Pan-American race. Then Elliott drove the car home to Oregon. Four months later, at France’s invitation, McGriff drove the same car from Portland to Darlington, S.C., to compete in the inaugural Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. McGriff finished ninth in that race, then promptly drove the car home to Oregon.

The Olds 88 obviously was a strong mount.

“The car ran flawlessly the whole race in Mexico,” McGriff said. “It never had a mark on it. It might have been a little dirty. The car was absolutely stock. We took the back seat out and put four spare tires and two bumper jacks in there. We threw a few wrenches in the glove box, and we were ready to go.”

McGriff said he occasionally saw the France-Turner car on the race course.

“We ran daily within a few seconds of each other,” he said. “Bill told me later he was wondering how this young kid (McGriff was 22) was keeping up with his driver (Turner).”

McGriff and France, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the first class in 2010, became fast friends and worked together in the 1950s.

MORE: Chandler Smith to attempt Daytona 500

“I flew with Bill a lot in his plane and did public relations for him,” McGriff said. “He’d drop me off whenever they had a race coming up, and I’d go by a few television and radio stations and do advertising for the race. After the race, we’d fly back.

“Coming home to Daytona from one trip, he circled over this swamp and pointed down and told me, ‘This is where I’m going to build Daytona International Speedway.’ He showed me blueprints of the track and asked me to steer the plane.”

The speedway opened in 1959.

McGriff, now retired in Green Valley, Arizona, continued to race in various series through 2018. His track time included two appearances in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Now he rides into the NASCAR Hall, at 95 the oldest inductee.

