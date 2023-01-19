Dr. Diandra: Kevin Harvick chooses the ‘just right’ time to leave

By Jan 19, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
For athletes, retirement is a Goldilocks question: Too early? Too late? Or just right?

Personal and health crises aside, no competitor wants to leave a sport while he believes he can still win. But neither does he want to be the past-their-prime athlete who overstays his welcome.

Racecar drivers are athletes. But the calculus of when to hang up the firesuit is much different than, for example, a sprinter who must push their body to the highest level of human performance.

I think Kevin Harvick got it just right.

It’s not because of age

Harvick, who turned 47 at the end of last year, was the oldest regular-season driver in 2022. Jeff Burton retired at age 47. Jeff Gordon retired at 45. Ryan Newman ran his last race just short of 44.

It’s not that older drivers don’t win. They just don’t win as often.

Drivers age 47 and older have won 29 Cup Series races1. The last time it happened was in 2009, when Mark Martin did it.

Five times.

MORE: Action sports star Travis Pastrana to attempt Daytona 500

Drivers 46 and older have won only 50 Cup Series races — but Harvick is responsible for two of those wins. If any driver is going to go against the trend, it’s Harvick.

There’s no reason to believe Harvick can’t win in 2023.

Quantifying ‘too early’ and ‘too late’

Retirement discussions focus on age because it’s a quick and simple statistic. But a better measure of “too early” and “too late” is how many races a driver runs between his last win and his last race.

Only drivers who have won races qualify for inclusion in the calculation. I restricted the dataset even further by requiring each driver have at least 10 career wins. Harvick is an elite driver and, as such, should be compared to other elite drivers.

I counted races between last win and retirement rather than years because some drivers ran three or four races a year for a couple of years after their last full seasons.

Elite drivers before 1976 ran fewer than 60 races after their last win.

Buck Baker was the first exception. He tallied 138 winless races before retiring in 1976.

Benny Parsons ran an even 100 races between his last win and his last race in 1988.

MORE: NASCAR to award medals to top three finishers in Clash

Buddy Baker drove the same number of winless races as his father did before retiring: 138.

The numbers go up from there. Richard Petty didn’t win any of his last 246 races. Darrell Waltrip went 265 winless races before retiring.

Bobby Labonte ran the most winless races between his last win and his last race: 363. But Labonte is the outlier.

Since the mid-2000s, elite drivers have run mostly fewer than 200 winless races before retiring. The table below summarizes the numbers for elite drivers who retired in the last seven years.

A table showing the number of races drivers ran between their last win and their last race.

In the worst case — if Harvick doesn’t win a race in 2023 — he will have run 48 winless races before retiring. In my view, leaving fans wanting more is always preferable to a once-champion driver posting an average finishing position in the high teens.

The non-quantifiable reasons for ‘just right’

The current crop of drivers is open about the challenges of juggling responsibilities as husbands and fathers while racing full time. One need only see the gleam in Harvick’s eye when he talks about son Keelan and daughter Piper.

Making the choice to step away earlier rather than later is easier today because drivers have many more options post-driving career. Early drivers didn’t make the kind of money that would allow them to retire. They opened car dealerships or pursued other business opportunities.

Today’s drivers plan for a second act — and they start early. Harvick is a prime example.

He’s run (and closed) a racing business. He owns a personal management company that represents drivers, UFC fighters, country music stars and golfers, among others. He is part of a group that just acquired the CARS tour.

He’s demonstrated his ability to bring his racing knowledge to fans in a fun and accessible way. With more drivers interested in (and capable of) becoming broadcasters than there are openings, drivers have to take opportunities when they come available.

Harvick has reached his “just-right” moment.

1 From 1960 to 1971 (excluding 1968), NASCAR lumped in the Daytona Duels with the regular-season races. To more accurately compare earlier and later seasons, I exclude those races from the regular-season count.

Hershel McGriff’s long road to the NASCAR Hall of Fame

By Jan 19, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
The long road that will lead to Hershel McGriff’s induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday (8 p.m. ET on Peacock) began on another long road.

In May 1950, McGriff and co-driver Ray Elliott won the Carrera Panamericana, also known as the Pan-American race, a five-day, cross-country competition held in Mexico. The race was a wild affair run across portions of a new highway and parts of the Mexican desert. McGriff, who handled most of the driving for the two-man team, and Elliott won the event by 76 seconds.

It was a big deal – the team won $17,000, but the race held a bigger prize for McGriff. He met NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., who competed in the race with teammate Curtis Turner. That meeting was a life-changing event for McGriff.

France introduced McGriff to NASCAR, which had formed in 1947 and ran its first Strictly Stock (now Cup) season in 1949. McGriff, who lived in Oregon, jumped into NASCAR at France’s invitation, won four races in 1954 and competed in various forms of motorsports competition across the decades that followed.

MORE: Elton Sawyer named to NASCAR’s top competition position

McGriff was a fixture in West Coast racing for decades. After breaking into victory lane in Cup racing, he was offered a first-class ride with the new Carl Kiekhaefer team for the 1955 season, but McGriff chose to stay in Oregon, where he had successful businesses and was raising a family. Tim Flock took the Kiekhaefer ride and won the Cup championship.

On Friday, McGriff will join France, Flock and many others in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Also to be inducted at the Charlotte Convention Center are Cup champion Matt Kenseth and Kirk Shelmerdine, four-time champion crew chief with driver Dale Earnhardt.

McGriff also had a long road to get into the hall, having been nominated several times before being elected last year.

“None of us knew back then, standing and talking around a cactus (during the Mexican race week), that we’d wind up in the Hall of Fame,” McGriff said.

MORE: How to watch Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The stories from 1950 stretch belief. McGriff and Elliott drove their Oldsmobile 88 about 2,000 miles in winning the Pan-American race. Then Elliott drove the car home to Oregon. Four months later, at France’s invitation, McGriff drove the same car from Portland to Darlington, S.C., to compete in the inaugural Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. McGriff finished ninth in that race, then promptly drove the car home to Oregon.

The Olds 88 obviously was a strong mount.

“The car ran flawlessly the whole race in Mexico,” McGriff said. “It never had a mark on it. It might have been a little dirty. The car was absolutely stock. We took the back seat out and put four spare tires and two bumper jacks in there. We threw a few wrenches in the glove box, and we were ready to go.”

McGriff said he occasionally saw the France-Turner car on the race course.

“We ran daily within a few seconds of each other,” he said. “Bill told me later he was wondering how this young kid (McGriff was 22) was keeping up with his driver (Turner).”

McGriff and France, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the first class in 2010, became fast friends and worked together in the 1950s.

MORE: Chandler Smith to attempt Daytona 500

“I flew with Bill a lot in his plane and did public relations for him,” McGriff said. “He’d drop me off whenever they had a race coming up, and I’d go by a few television and radio stations and do advertising for the race. After the race, we’d fly back.

“Coming home to Daytona from one trip, he circled over this swamp and pointed down and told me, ‘This is where I’m going to build Daytona International Speedway.’ He showed me blueprints of the track and asked me to steer the plane.”

The speedway opened in 1959.

McGriff, now retired in Green Valley, Arizona, continued to race in various series through 2018. His track time included two appearances in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Now he rides into the NASCAR Hall, at 95 the oldest inductee.

How to watch NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony

By Jan 19, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
The newest class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame will be inducted in a ceremony Friday night at the Charlotte (N.C.) Convention Center.

Former drivers Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff and former crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine are this year’s honorees. Also on the awards list is former NASCAR president and current vice chairman Mike Helton, who will receive the Landmark Award for outstanding contributions to NASCAR. The late photographer T. Taylor Warren will be honored with the Squier-Hall Media Award.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Peacock beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

MORE: Dr. Diandra: Kevin Harvick picked the right time to retire

Activities are scheduled to begin with the arrival of participants on the red carpet at 4:30 p.m. NASCAR’s digital and social media platforms will provide coverage beginning at 4:40 p.m. The Hall of Fame induction dinner — an invitation-only event — will follow at 6 p.m., and the induction ceremony — on Peacock — will begin at 8 p.m.

What: NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Charlotte (N.C.) Convention Center

Where to watch: Peacock (https://www.peacocktv.com)

The Class of 2023 represents the sport from its earliest years (McGriff) to the years of domination by Dale Earnhardt (Shelmerdine) to the recent past (Kenseth).

The three inductees combined for 89 victories and five championships in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Kenseth drove for 20 seasons in Cup, winning the championship in 2003, the last season before the point system underwent dramatic change. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2000 and became a steady, reliable frontrunner. He scored 39 Cup victories, winning the Daytona 500 twice. Kenseth also was successful in the Xfinity Series, winning 29 times.

Kenseth’s big break came in 1998 when he was called on to substitute for Bill Elliott and finished sixth at Dover Speedway.

McGriff, 95, is the hall’s oldest inductee. He scored four Cup wins — all in 1954 — after deciding to try NASCAR racing because of his meeting with NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. during the 1950 Pan-American race in Mexico. McGriff and co-driver Ray Elliott won that five-day race across Mexico.

MORE: Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson will compete for Cup rookie title

Although McGriff, a native of Bridal Veil, Ore., elected not to run the Cup Series full-time because of business and personal commitments, he was very active in stock car racing for decades on the West Coast, winning more than 30 times in what is now the ARCA Menards Series West.

Shelmerdine was a central figure in the soaring success of the late Dale Earnhardt. He was Earnhardt’s crew chief in Richard Childress Racing’s championship seasons of 1986, 1987, 1990 and 1991. He scored 46 Cup wins and 15 poles before leaving pit row to pursue a career as a driver.

With Friday’s induction of the hall’s 13th class, hall membership will reach 61.

Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs will compete for Cup rookie title

By Jan 19, 2023, 11:07 AM EST
Noah Gragson and Ty Gibbs, entering their first full-time seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series, will compete for the series’ Rookie of the Year title.

Although Gragson, with 18 races, and Gibbs, with 15, ran in Cup competition last season, they will be officially considered rookies this year.

Gragson is moving into Cup with the Legacy Motor Club team, and Gibbs replaces Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing.

MORE: Dr. Diandra: Kevin Harvick picked the right time to retire

Gragson and Gibbs were involved in several incidents last season in pursuit of the Xfinity Series championship, a title Gibbs eventually won.

Sammy Smith, driving for JGR, will compete with Parker Retzlaff of Jordan Anderson Racing for the Xfinity rookie title this year.

The Craftsman Truck Series has five rookie candidates: Rajah Caruth, Daniel Dye, Nick Sanchez, Jake Garcia and Bret Holmes.

There is the possibility other candidates will apply for rookie status.

RFK Racing gets added sponsorship from Castrol

By Jan 19, 2023, 10:01 AM EST
RFK Racing has picked up additional sponsorship for drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The team announced Thursday morning that Castrol, an RFK sponsor since 2019, will continue to be the team’s oil supplier and will expand its presence on Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford and add sponsorship to Buescher’s No. 17 car.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship Castrol, as they have been an invaluable partner for our organization in every aspect of our business,” said RFK president Steve Newmark in a statement released by the team. “Their leading, best-in-class lubricants and technology have helped to improve our performance on the track, leading us back to victory lane.”

MORE: Dr. Diandra: Kevin Harvick picks right time to leave

Castrol will sponsor Keselowski’s car at Auto Club Speedway, Phoenix (both races), Talladega, Darlington, Atlanta, Bristol and Charlotte.

Buescher’s car will carry Castrol colors at Richmond, Michigan and Indianapolis.

