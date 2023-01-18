Chandler Smith to attempt Daytona 500 for Kaulig Racing

By Jan 18, 2023, 11:42 AM EST
Chandler Smith
Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
0 Comments

Chandler Smith will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 in a third Chevrolet entered by Kaulig Racing.

The team announced Wednesday that Smith, 20, plans to run five Cup races with sponsorship from Quick Tie Products. Smith will run the full Xfinity schedule for Kaulig.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Smith said in a statement released by the team. “As a kid, you always have the goal of one day racing in the Cup Series. I’m hoping that comes true in this year’s Daytona 500.”

Smith joins a group of Daytona 500 entries, including Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana, who will be battling for one of four non-charter spots in the starting field.

Smith finished third in the Craftsman Truck Series standings last year, recording three wins, nine top fives and 16 top 10s.

“We’re extremely excited about continuing our sponsorship of Chandler,” Quick Tie CEO Harvel Crumley said. “We started sponsoring him when he was eight years old. It has been a great experience over the years seeing him grow and become a very talented driver.”

Read more about NASCAR

Elton Sawyer
Elton Sawyer named to NASCAR’s top competition position
Landon Cassill
Landon Cassill won’t return to Kaulig Racing Xfinity car full-time
NASCAR medals Busch Clash
NASCAR to award medals to top three finishers of Busch Clash

Elton Sawyer named to NASCAR’s top competition position

By Jan 18, 2023, 1:36 PM EST
0 Comments

NASCAR Wednesday named former driver and long-time official Elton Sawyer its senior vice president of competition, replacing Scott Miller, who will assume the newly formed role of competition strategist.

NASCAR also announced the promotions of several individuals to key positions within its competition team. John Probst has been promoted to chief racing development officer; Dr. Eric Jacuzzi has been promoted to vice president of vehicle performance; Dr. John Patalak has been promoted to vice president of safety engineering; and Brandon Thomas has been promoted to vice president of vehicle design.

MORE: Chandler Smith to attempt Daytona 500

“Elton Sawyer has shown incredible versatility throughout his four-plus decades in motorsports,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR chief operating officer, in a statement released by NASCAR.  “Following his lengthy driving career, Elton held key leadership positions for several race teams and here at NASCAR for the last eight seasons. He will excel in this role, and we look forward to watching him continue to grow the competition team during this crucial era in our sport’s history.

“We are thrilled that Scott Miller has chosen to remain a key part of the NASCAR competition team. When he joined NASCAR in 2016, Scott lent immediate credibility to the position. A trusted voice in the garage, Scott used his decades of experience to lead our competition team to new heights during a time that saw a new race format, a new playoff format and a new race car. The mark he leaves on the organization is significant.

Sawyer joined NASCAR in February of 2015 as managing director of the Craftsman Truck Series. Most recently, he held the role of NASCAR vice president, technical inspection and officiating, a role he assumed in 2016. In that capacity, Sawyer oversaw race event management, transportation and NASCAR official training and development.

In his new role, Sawyer will oversee all aspects of on-track competition, inspection, rule development and officiating, focusing specifically on NASCAR’s three national series –  Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series.

“I have been a proud member of this extraordinary team for eight years, and I look forward to continuing to help grow the outstanding competition we’ve seen over the last several seasons,” Sawyer said. “NASCAR racing has been my life for decades. I have a deep passion for the sport, and am honored to be in a position to help shepherd the competition team during these exciting times.”

MORE: NASCAR to award medals to top three finishes in Clash

Sawyer began his racing career competing at Langley Speedway in his home state of Virginia. He debuted on the NASCAR national series scene in 1983, racing in what is now the Xfinity Series. Prior to joining NASCAR, Sawyer served as director of team operations for IMSA’s Action Express Racing. He has also previously held competition roles at Red Bull Racing and Evernham Motorsports.

Miller said it was time for a change.

“After more than 40 years around race cars week after week, it’s time to step back and look at the next chapter of my life in motorsports,” Miller said. “I’m thankful to the France Family and everyone at NASCAR for the opportunity they gave me seven years ago, and I appreciate the chance to stay in the fold to help however and wherever I can. We have a strong team at NASCAR, and I’m excited to remain a part of it.”

Miller’s focus will center on a several “big picture” special projects such as the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and the Chicago Street Course race, as well as long-lead planning around NASCAR competition strategy.

Probst, who most recently held the title of senior vice president of racing innovation, oversaw the development and evolution of the Next Gen race car. Probst joined NASCAR in 2016, providing senior oversight of an engineering group that develops and incorporates new technology into all aspects of NASCAR competition.

Jacuzzi, who manages aerodynamic engineering for NASCAR, joined the sanctioning body after working as a computational aerodynamicist for Corvid Technologies. Since joining NASCAR in 2014, Jacuzzi has led the team tasked to design the aerodynamic elements of the race vehicles for all three national series – including the Next Gen car – as well as the Garage 56 car scheduled to run in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Patalak, who has worked at the NASCAR R&D Center since 2005, oversees NASCAR’s safety team, researching, developing and approving driver and vehicle safety systems. In this role, Patalak also investigates all crashes and driver protection issues.

Thomas joined NASCAR in 2019 following time as a crew chief and engineer with Richard Childress Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, Petty Enterprises, Red Bull Racing and Hall of Fame Racing. Brought to NASCAR to help shepherd the Next Gen project, Thomas led the day-to-day management of the Next Gen car since the beginning of the development cycle in 2019.

Read more about NASCAR

Chandler Smith
Chandler Smith to attempt Daytona 500 for Kaulig Racing
Landon Cassill
Landon Cassill won’t return to Kaulig Racing Xfinity car full-time
NASCAR medals Busch Clash
NASCAR to award medals to top three finishers of Busch Clash

Landon Cassill won’t return to Kaulig Racing Xfinity car full-time

By Jan 18, 2023, 10:07 AM EST
0 Comments

Landon Cassill won’t be returning to the Kaulig Racing No. 10 car full-time for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Cassill said he plans to continue racing.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be driving the 10 car full time this year,” he tweeted. “However, my quest to win in NASCAR continues. Sponsorships drive my business, and my sponsors over the last two years have been through a lot. Rebuilding will be my top priority. During this period, I’ll be training and preparing for the opportunity to win.”

Cassill, 33, drove the No. 10 car to five top-five finishes, including a second place at Martinsville Speedway, last year.

Kaulig Racing announced Wednesday that Chandler Smith will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 in a third Kaulig car but has not announced plans for the 10 Xfinity car.

Read more about NASCAR

Elton Sawyer
Elton Sawyer named to NASCAR’s top competition position
Chandler Smith
Chandler Smith to attempt Daytona 500 for Kaulig Racing
NASCAR medals Busch Clash
NASCAR to award medals to top three finishers of Busch Clash

 

 

NASCAR to award medals to top three finishers of Busch Clash

By Jan 17, 2023, 8:26 PM EST
0 Comments

In a series first, NASCAR will award medals to the top three finishers in a Cup race. The medals will be presented after the Feb. 5 Busch Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The race winner will receive a gold medal, the runner-up will receive a silver medal, and the third-place finisher will be given the bronze medal in the exhibition race.

The medal ceremony will take place on a podium in Victory Lane, which will be located beneath the Olympic cauldron at the Coliseum. The venue hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1932 and 1984 Olympics. Los Angeles will host the 2028 Oympics.

The race winner’s medal weighs 4.7 ounces and is covered in 24-karat plated gold.

“These will be tremendous prizes for our drivers who are competing inside a venue that’s hosted two Olympic Games and is preparing for a third,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy. “Not only do the medals honor the rich tradition of this stadium, but they also provide a special element unique to NASCAR’s 75th anniversary.”

Twenty-seven cars will compete in the 150-lap feature on the quarter-mile track built inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Practice and qualifying will take place Feb. 4.

Four heat races, two last-chance qualifying races and the feature will take place Feb. 5.

Read more about NASCAR

Elton Sawyer
Elton Sawyer named to NASCAR’s top competition position
Chandler Smith
Chandler Smith to attempt Daytona 500 for Kaulig Racing
Landon Cassill
Landon Cassill won’t return to Kaulig Racing Xfinity car full-time

Travis Pastrana to attempt Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing

By Jan 17, 2023, 10:36 AM EST
0 Comments

Veteran driver Travis Pastrana will attempt to qualify for next month’s Daytona 500 in a Toyota entered by 23XI Racing.

Pastrana, who will drive car No. 67, will be a teammate to Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. Eric Phillips will be the team’s crew chief. Sponsorship will be from Black Rifle Coffee Company.

Pastrana, who has raced in a number of series over a 25-year career, has not competed in the Daytona 500. He finished 10th in an Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway in 2013. 

From 2011 to 2013, Pastrana raced in 42 Xfinity Series events. He had no wins, no top fives and four top 10s. He most recently competed in NASCAR in a Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the fall of 2020.

He has won seven championships across supercross, motocross and rally racing and has amassed 11 gold medals in moto and rally car events at the X Games.

MORE: Kyle Larson, Rick Hendrick and the road to the Indianapolis 500

Because his team does not have a charter, Pastrana will have to earn one of the four non-charter spots to make the 500 field. The competition for those positions will be intense, with seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, Zane Smith and perhaps IndyCar kingpin Helio Castroneves in the group.

“I really want to have a great car, a great team and great people to help me get there,” Pastrana said. “To go to the event and earn my spot is really important. Did I think I might have Jimmie and Helio trying to qualify for four spots? No, but it’s going to be an amazing week.”

Pastrana, 39, said the 500 has been on his bucket list for decades.

“Above all, I want to be a part of it,” he said. “I want to add some value to this. This is bigger than anything I’ve done. These are the best drivers. To be able to line up beside them will be something I’ll be able to smile proudly about for the rest of my life.”

He admitted that “winning for me is finishing on the lead lap.”

In a release by the team, 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta called Pastrana “one of the most well-known and well-decorated action sports athletes of all time, and we’re looking forward to helping him in his quest to race in the Daytona 500. Attracting a driver of Travis’ stature speaks volumes to the success 23XI Racing has had in our first two seasons and points to the positive direction in which we are headed.”

Read more about NASCAR

Elton Sawyer
Elton Sawyer named to NASCAR’s top competition position
Chandler Smith
Chandler Smith to attempt Daytona 500 for Kaulig Racing
Landon Cassill
Landon Cassill won’t return to Kaulig Racing Xfinity car full-time