Daytona 500 grandstand seating sold out

By Jan 17, 2023, 9:53 AM EST
Grandstand seating and camping spots are sold out for the Feb. 19 Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway announced Tuesday.

The sellout is the eighth consecutive for the 500, which opens the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

Tickets remain available in the infield Fanzone and in hospitality areas.

“Our fans know there’s nothing better in sports than attending the Daytona 500, and they will help us kick off NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary by filling the facility,” said speedway president Frank Kelleher in a statement released by the track.

Rookie Austin Cindric won last year’s Daytona 500 by .036 of a second over Bubba Wallace.

NASCAR to award medals to top three finishers of Busch Clash

By Jan 17, 2023, 8:26 PM EST
In a series first, NASCAR will award medals to the top three finishers in a Cup race. The medals will be presented after the Feb. 5 Busch Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The race winner will receive a gold medal, the runner-up will receive a silver medal, and the third-place finisher will be given the bronze medal in the exhibition race.

The medal ceremony will take place on a podium in Victory Lane, which will be located beneath the Olympic cauldron at the Coliseum. The venue hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1932 and 1984 Olympics. Los Angeles will host the 2028 Oympics.

The race winner’s medal weighs 4.7 ounces and is covered in 24-karat plated gold.

“These will be tremendous prizes for our drivers who are competing inside a venue that’s hosted two Olympic Games and is preparing for a third,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy. “Not only do the medals honor the rich tradition of this stadium, but they also provide a special element unique to NASCAR’s 75th anniversary.”

Twenty-seven cars will compete in the 150-lap feature on the quarter-mile track built inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Practice and qualifying will take place Feb. 4.

Four heat races, two last-chance qualifying races and the feature will take place Feb. 5.

Travis Pastrana to attempt Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing

By Jan 17, 2023, 10:36 AM EST
Veteran driver Travis Pastrana will attempt to qualify for next month’s Daytona 500 in a Toyota entered by 23XI Racing.

Pastrana, who will drive car No. 67, will be a teammate to Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. Eric Phillips will be the team’s crew chief. Sponsorship will be from Black Rifle Coffee Company.

Pastrana, who has raced in a number of series over a 25-year career, has not competed in the Daytona 500. He finished 10th in an Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway in 2013. 

From 2011 to 2013, Pastrana raced in 42 Xfinity Series events. He had no wins, no top fives and four top 10s. He most recently competed in NASCAR in a Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the fall of 2020.

He has won seven championships across supercross, motocross and rally racing and has amassed 11 gold medals in moto and rally car events at the X Games.

MORE: Kyle Larson, Rick Hendrick and the road to the Indianapolis 500

Because his team does not have a charter, Pastrana will have to earn one of the four non-charter spots to make the 500 field. The competition for those positions will be intense, with seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, Zane Smith and perhaps IndyCar kingpin Helio Castroneves in the group.

“I really want to have a great car, a great team and great people to help me get there,” Pastrana said. “To go to the event and earn my spot is really important. Did I think I might have Jimmie and Helio trying to qualify for four spots? No, but it’s going to be an amazing week.”

Pastrana, 39, said the 500 has been on his bucket list for decades.

“Above all, I want to be a part of it,” he said. “I want to add some value to this. This is bigger than anything I’ve done. These are the best drivers. To be able to line up beside them will be something I’ll be able to smile proudly about for the rest of my life.”

He admitted that “winning for me is finishing on the lead lap.”

In a release by the team, 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta called Pastrana “one of the most well-known and well-decorated action sports athletes of all time, and we’re looking forward to helping him in his quest to race in the Daytona 500. Attracting a driver of Travis’ stature speaks volumes to the success 23XI Racing has had in our first two seasons and points to the positive direction in which we are headed.”

RCR, Kyle Busch add sponsorship from Netspend

By Jan 16, 2023, 10:46 AM EST
Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing have picked up multi-race sponsorship from financial services company Netspend.

Busch, in his first season driving for the Welcome, N.C.-based team, will carry Netspend colors in several races, including the March 26 event at Circuit of the Americas in Texas near Netspend’s Austin headquarters.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the No. 8 Netspend Chevy on race tracks across America and delivering our key marketing and business objectives through this unique platform with the RCR team partnership,” said Kelley Knutson, Netspend president, in a statement released by RCR.

Busch left Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 seasons to join RCR for 2023. The loss of the M&Ms/Mars sponsorship at JGR was a key in Busch’s departure.

Kyle Larson, Rick Hendrick and the road to the Indianapolis 500

By Jan 13, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
Rick Hendrick, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history, generally hasn’t looked kindly on his drivers venturing into other racing series.

Perhaps he needed a talent like Kyle Larson to change his mind.

Larson and Hendrick will go where few NASCAR entities have gone, announcing Thursday they will join Arrow McLaren Racing in entering the 2024 Indianapolis 500. The car will be co-owned by Hendrick, prepared by the McLaren team and driven by Larson, who has long had the 500 on his bucket list.

MORE: What’s ahead for Kyle Larson in the Indy 500?

Now, Hendrick says he is more than ready to enjoy the moment at what is typically considered the world’s biggest race.

“I’ll probably feel like I did when I went to Daytona the first time I had an entry there,” Hendrick said. “I looked down the garage lane and saw the Wood Brothers and Junior Johnson and all these guys, and I thought, ‘Man, I shouldn’t be here.’ But being partners with McLaren gives us a tremendous amount of comfort that we’ll have the best equipment and the best preparation. They’re the best.”

Larson also is considered one of the best in his department. He has raced in many series and has been successful in virtually every one, notching wins in such high-level events as the Knoxville Nationals and the Chili Bowl, and dominating short-track events across the country while also tallying wins in the Cup Series, where he won the championship in Hendrick Chevrolets in 2021.

It was also that year, Larson said, that discussion about driving in the Indy 500 evolved into something serious.

“I don’t think there was as much convincing that had to go into it as I thought there might be for Rick,” Larson said. “I remember us talking around Christmastime in 2021. I remember Rick called, and I said, ‘I really want to do the Indy 500 someday.’ He said, ‘OK, let’s do it then.’ I was like, OK. That was simpler than I thought it might be.”

Larson didn’t take any chances, however. He kept the talk alive.

“I didn’t want to lose any momentum,” he said. “I tried to bring it up here and there. I made sure I mentioned it to (Hendrick Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon) a lot to keep a bug in Rick’s ear.”

MORE: Dr. Diandra: Three reasons Kyle Busch will thrive in 2023

Larson has talked of hoping to put his name on the list of drivers who excel in numerous disciplines, including champions like A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti. Five hundred miles at Indianapolis will give him a first taste of what success might mean at that level.

“It will be a tall task to go win it, but I think that’s why we’re trying to plan so far ahead,” Larson said. “Adding my name to that winners list would add to my legacy. If I could win the Indy 500 at 31 and still have a lot of racing left to run, it would take a big step toward that.”

The first big step was bringing Hendrick on board.

“The Indy 500 is such a prestige event,” Hendrick said. “I never thought I’d be there. I know it’s going to be special to walk out on the grid next year and be a part of it.”

