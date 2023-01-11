RFK Racing adds sponsorship for Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher

By Jan 11, 2023, 11:08 AM EST
1 Comment

NASCAR Cup Series team RFK Racing has acquired sponsorship from Esperion Therapeutics, a Michigan-based pharmaceutical company.

In what the team called a multi-year agreement in a Wednesday morning announcement, Esperion will sponsor RFK drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher in several Cup races through its Nexlizet and Nexletol brands.

The sponsorship will begin at the Daytona 500.

MORE: Jimmie Johnson reveals new car number, team name

“We’re thrilled to have Esperion, a company that is making waves in the pharmaceutical industry, on board with us,” said Steve Newmark, RFK Racing president, in a statement released by the team. “We’re thankful to the team at Esperion and can’t wait to introduce them to the sport in a big way in 2023.”

In addition to the Daytona 500, Esperion will serve as a primary sponsor on Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford at the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and at Michigan Speedway in August.

The brand will serve as a primary on Buescher’s No. 17 at Las Vegas and both Martinsville races (April and October).

This will be Keselowski’s second season as part owner of RFK Racing.

Also announced Wednesday was continuing sponsorship of Front Row Motorsports by Fr8Auctions, an Atlanta-based auction firm.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: Best drivers without a championship

Fr8Auctions will sponsor Michael McDowell in the Cup Series and defending champion Zane Smith in the Craftsman Truck Series.

“This is a big milestone to be celebrated and admired,” McDowell said in a statement released by the team. “Fr8Auctions has been a loyal supporter of Front Row Motorsports and has been a critical part of our growth.”

Jimmie Johnson reveals car number, new team name

By Jan 11, 2023, 9:39 AM EST
0 Comments

Jimmie Johnson, seeking his 84th career Cup win, will drive the No. 84 in Cup this season, he announced Wednesday on NBC’s “TODAY” show.

It also was announced that Petty GMS, the team Johnson will drive for and is a co-owner of, will change its name to Legacy Motor Club. 

MORE: Five intriguing races for 2023 Cup season

Johnson, whose seven championships are tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most in Cup history, explained the name change. 

“After brainstorming about the new name of our team, (co-owner Maury Gallagher) and I recognized the opportunity to do something special and different,” Johnson said in a statement.

“We felt it was important to have a name (Legacy) that honored the past and acknowledged the future. The term ‘Motor Club’ is a nod to car clubs of the past. 

“Legacy M.C. will be an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast. I am excited to be a part of a story so rich in heritage and look forward to creating a new legacy in this sport outside of the racecar.”

Said Petty in a statement: “As we were all talking about creating a new name for the team, we looked at Jimmie, myself, and Dale Inman – that’s 22 championships – so there couldn’t be a better name to fit our race team than Legacy. The “Motor Club” is a perfect fit because we want our fans to pull for the whole team.

“When I see the No. 42 & 43 cars, no matter who the driver was, is currently, or could be in the future, I want our fans to remember the Petty history that comes with them, and that history will continue to be made with Legacy M.C.”

Johnson announced his return to NASCAR on Nov. 4, becoming a part owner in Petty GMS and plans to run select races, including the Daytona 500. He said on the “Today” show that Carvana would be his sponsor for the Daytona 500. He has yet to announce the rest of his racing schedule this season. 

He’ll have Erik Jones and Noah Gragson as teammates at Legacy Motor Club. 

With Johnson in the No. 84, it will mark the first time that number has been run in a Cup race since the 2011 season finale. 

“I’m looking forward to a new era in the No. 84 Chevrolet with Legacy M.C. and getting a shot to drive the new Next Gen car this season,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson last raced in Cup in 2020 before spending the past two seasons running in the IndyCar Series. 

NASCAR Power Rankings: Best drivers without a Cup championship

By Jan 10, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
0 Comments

For most of its 75-year history, and particularly since the early 1970s, the focal point of the NASCAR Cup Series has been the season championship.

Winning the title was noteworthy prior to the RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. joining NASCAR as its primary sponsor, but the stacks of money provided by the Winston cigarette brand increased the importance of the championship exponentially. To be known as a “Winston Cup champion” became a much-coveted honor.

Over the years, many talented drivers have chased the championship, won dozens of races, come close to winning the title trophy and built Hall of Fame careers, all while failing to reach that ultimate goal.

Here are 10 of the best “non-champions.”

NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin had the look of a championship driver from his first full-time season (2006), when he finished third in the standings. Along the way, he has won the Daytona 500 three times, won 48 Cup races and built a Hall of Fame resume. In the race for the championship, however, he has finished second, third three times, fourth twice and fifth twice.

2. Mark Martin — Martin was Denny Hamlin before Denny Hamlin. He chased the championship across 23 full-time seasons in the sport, falling short on several agonizing occasions. He was second five times and was in the top five in eight other years. Forty Cup victories and a reputation as a racer’s racer gave him clear entry into the Hall of Fame.

3. Junior Johnson — Johnson was the opposite of a “points” racer. He drove cars like there was no tomorrow. The result was typically a win, a wreck or an exploding engine. Although he won 50 races as a driver and later six championships as a team owner, there would be no driving title for Johnson.

MORE: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Xfinity race at Bristol

4. Davey Allison — Truly his father’s son (Bobby won the championship in 1983), Davey checked every box that might be listed under “champion” in the early years of his career. He barely lost the title in 1992 but seemed on track to compete for numerous championships down the road. He died in a helicopter crash in 1993.

5. Fred Lorenzen — “Fearless” Freddy, smart, fast and handsome, was a runaway star in Cup racing in the 1960s. He won 26 times between 1961 and 1967 and never ran a full schedule (although he finished third in points in 1963).

6. Fireball Roberts — The sport’s first superstar never raced a full Cup season. He won 33 races, including at least one every year between 1956 and 1964, when he died from injuries suffered in a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He finished in the points top 10 six times.

MORE: Five intriguing races for 2023

7. Ricky Rudd — Rudd drove for numerous teams, including his own, and won 23 times. A fierce competitor (ask Kevin Harvick about this), Rudd won at least one time every season for 16 consecutive years. He scored his best points finish — second — in 1991.

8. Carl Edwards — Edwards was solidly consistent throughout a career that produced 28 victories and earned him a shot at the title in 2011, when he tied Tony Stewart but lost the championship on a tiebreaker. He likely would have been in more championship races in future years but decided to retire early.

9. Dale Earnhardt Jr. — Junior, who won 26 times in Cup, repeated much of his father’s successes on the sport’s biggest tracks but fell short of joining him in scoring championships.

MORE: Stewart-Haas sets crew chief lineup

10. Tim Richmond — Richmond had a short but brilliant career, winning 13 times across seven seasons. In 1986, he won seven races and finished third in points. Fast, fearless and controversial, he died of AIDS in 1989, two years after his final race.

Honorable mentions: Jeff Burton, Jim Paschal, Curtis Turner, Geoffrey Bodine, Buddy Baker, Greg Biffle, Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant.

B.J. McLeod gets expanded sponsorship deal for 2023

By Jan 10, 2023, 12:32 PM EST
0 Comments

Live Fast Motorsports and driver B.J. McLeod will have expanded sponsorship support from B’laster, an Ohio chemical manufacturing company, for the 2023 NASCAR Cup season.

The team announced Tuesday that B’laster will be McLeod’s primary sponsor in nine Cup races, beginning at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March.

B’laster also was a Live Fast sponsor last season.

MORE: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Xfinity race at Bristol

“We had a great first-year partnership with Team Live Fast,” said B’laster President Randy Pindor in a statement released by the team. “We knew we wanted to expand and are stoked to announce nine races this season.”

B’laster has manufactured various chemical products since 1957.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with B’laster for a second year,” Live Fast co-owner Matt Tifft said. “Working with B’laster’s team as well as using their products has been incredible.”

McLeod, who also is a co-owner of the team, had one top-10 finish in 29 Cup starts last season.

Supply chain issues lead to NASCAR Whelen Euro Series postponing Ice Race

By Jan 10, 2023, 11:30 AM EST
0 Comments

The inaugural NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Ice Race has been postponed indefinitely due to ongoing global supply chain issues, the series announced Tuesday.

The event was scheduled to be run March 4-5 in Rovaniemi, Finland, the home of Santa Claus.

The series tested a 400-horsepower car on an ice track March 26, 2021, in Val Thorens, France.

Organizers planned for competitors to drive on three different ice tracks in Finland — a 3.2-kilometer (1.98-mile) long track, a 2.4-kilometer (1.49-mile) circuit and a 2.0-kilometer (1.2-mile) long track.

Teams were to have special studded tires, along with a kit that included a short rear gear ratio, shock absorbers and cold protection equipment.

Getting all the supplies to teams was not possible, leading to the indefinite postponement.

“It is really unfortunate, and we feel sorry for all the NASCAR fans eagerly waiting for this event to take place,” said Jerome Galpin, series president and CEO, in a statement. “With the current situation, it is difficult to get every component we need to prepare the cars for this kind of event.

“As we do for all the events of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, we want to deliver with the Ice Race the best possible experience for everyone at the track and at home, so we prefer to take the time to have optimal conditions. This event should be the highlight of a new concept and we want it to be perfect.”

The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is now scheduled to begin May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

