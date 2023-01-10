Supply chain issues lead to NASCAR Whelen Euro Series postponing Ice Race

By Jan 10, 2023, 11:30 AM EST


The inaugural NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Ice Race has been postponed indefinitely due to ongoing global supply chain issues, the series announced Tuesday.

The event was scheduled to be run March 4-5 in Rovaniemi, Finland, the home of Santa Claus.

The series tested a 400-horsepower car on an ice track March 26, 2021, in Val Thorens, France.

Organizers planned for competitors to drive on three different ice tracks in Finland — a 3.2-kilometer (1.98-mile) long track, a 2.4-kilometer (1.49-mile) circuit and a 2.0-kilometer (1.2-mile) long track.

Teams were to have special studded tires, along with a kit that included a short rear gear ratio, shock absorbers and cold protection equipment.

Getting all the supplies to teams was not possible, leading to the indefinite postponement.

“It is really unfortunate, and we feel sorry for all the NASCAR fans eagerly waiting for this event to take place,” said Jerome Galpin, series president and CEO, in a statement. “With the current situation, it is difficult to get every component we need to prepare the cars for this kind of event.

“As we do for all the events of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, we want to deliver with the Ice Race the best possible experience for everyone at the track and at home, so we prefer to take the time to have optimal conditions. This event should be the highlight of a new concept and we want it to be perfect.”

The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is now scheduled to begin May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Best drivers without a Cup championship

By Jan 10, 2023, 2:00 PM EST


For most of its 75-year history, and particularly since the early 1970s, the focal point of the NASCAR Cup Series has been the season championship.

Winning the title was noteworthy prior to the RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. joining NASCAR as its primary sponsor, but the stacks of money provided by the Winston cigarette brand increased the importance of the championship exponentially. To be known as a “Winston Cup champion” became a much-coveted honor.

Over the years, many talented drivers have chased the championship, won dozens of races, come close to winning the title trophy and built Hall of Fame careers, all while failing to reach that ultimate goal.

Here are 10 of the best “non-champions.”

NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin had the look of a championship driver from his first full-time season (2006), when he finished third in the standings. Along the way, he has won the Daytona 500 three times, won 48 Cup races and built a Hall of Fame resume. In the race for the championship, however, he has finished second, third three times, fourth twice and fifth twice.

2. Mark Martin — Martin was Denny Hamlin before Denny Hamlin. He chased the championship across 23 full-time seasons in the sport, falling short on several agonizing occasions. He was second five times and was in the top five in eight other years. Forty Cup victories and a reputation as a racer’s racer gave him clear entry into the Hall of Fame.

3. Junior Johnson — Johnson was the opposite of a “points” racer. He drove cars like there was no tomorrow. The result was typically a win, a wreck or an exploding engine. Although he won 50 races as a driver and later six championships as a team owner, there would be no driving title for Johnson.

MORE: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Xfinity race at Bristol

4. Davey Allison — Truly his father’s son (Bobby won the championship in 1983), Davey checked every box that might be listed under “champion” in the early years of his career. He barely lost the title in 1992 but seemed on track to compete for numerous championships down the road. He died in a helicopter crash in 1993.

5. Fred Lorenzen — “Fearless” Freddy, smart, fast and handsome, was a runaway star in Cup racing in the 1960s. He won 26 times between 1961 and 1967 and never ran a full schedule (although he finished third in points in 1963).

6. Fireball Roberts — The sport’s first superstar never raced a full Cup season. He won 33 races, including at least one every year between 1956 and 1964, when he died from injuries suffered in a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He finished in the points top 10 six times.

MORE: Five intriguing races for 2023

7. Ricky Rudd — Rudd drove for numerous teams, including his own, and won 23 times. A fierce competitor (ask Kevin Harvick about this), Rudd won at least one time every season for 16 consecutive years. He scored his best points finish — second — in 1991.

8. Carl Edwards — Edwards was solidly consistent throughout a career that produced 28 victories and earned him a shot at the title in 2011, when he tied Tony Stewart but lost the championship on a tiebreaker. He likely would have been in more championship races in future years but decided to retire early.

9. Dale Earnhardt Jr. — Junior, who won 26 times in Cup, repeated much of his father’s successes on the sport’s biggest tracks but fell short of joining him in scoring championships.

MORE: Stewart-Haas sets crew chief lineup

10. Tim Richmond — Richmond had a short but brilliant career, winning 13 times across seven seasons. In 1986, he won seven races and finished third in points. Fast, fearless and controversial, he died of AIDS in 1989, two years after his final race.

Honorable mentions: Jeff Burton, Jim Paschal, Curtis Turner, Geoffrey Bodine, Buddy Baker, Greg Biffle, Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant.

B.J. McLeod gets expanded sponsorship deal for 2023

By Jan 10, 2023, 12:32 PM EST


Live Fast Motorsports and driver B.J. McLeod will have expanded sponsorship support from B’laster, an Ohio chemical manufacturing company, for the 2023 NASCAR Cup season.

The team announced Tuesday that B’laster will be McLeod’s primary sponsor in nine Cup races, beginning at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March.

B’laster also was a Live Fast sponsor last season.

MORE: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Xfinity race at Bristol

“We had a great first-year partnership with Team Live Fast,” said B’laster President Randy Pindor in a statement released by the team. “We knew we wanted to expand and are stoked to announce nine races this season.”

B’laster has manufactured various chemical products since 1957.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with B’laster for a second year,” Live Fast co-owner Matt Tifft said. “Working with B’laster’s team as well as using their products has been incredible.”

McLeod, who also is a co-owner of the team, had one top-10 finish in 29 Cup starts last season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Bristol Xfinity race in September

By Jan 10, 2023, 10:41 AM EST


NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his annual return to the Xfinity Series on Sept. 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports announced Tuesday.

Earnhardt will drive a Unilever-branded No. 88 entry. The team also announced that the Unilever brand will serve as a primary sponsor for Justin Allgaier in six Xfinity races in 2023. The September Bristol race is the opening event of the Xfinity Series playoffs.

MORE: Dale Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour

Since stepping away from the Cup Series after the 2017 season, Earnhardt has continued to run one Xfinity Series race per season.

He was fourth at Richmond in 2018. Earnhardt placed fifth at Darlington in 2019. He placed fifth at Homestead in 2020. Earnhardt finished 14th at Richmond in 2021. He was 11th at Martinsville last year.

“We’ve been partners with Unilever since the very early days of JR Motorsports,” said Earnhardt, who will continue in his role as brand ambassador for Unilever, in a statement from the team. “They’ve been with us as our program has grown and been an important part of our success – on and off the track. They’re a key component of our company. I’m grateful for their support, and I’m happy to watch our partnership continue to grow.”

Unilever first partnered with JR Motorsports in 2009. It is the team’s longest-tenured partner.

“We are so proud and excited to continue our partnership with Dale Jr. and his team at JR Motorsports,” said Ben Crook, VP/GM Dressings & Condiments Unilever North America, in a statement. “The equal passion that NASCAR fans have for their favorite brands like Hellmann’s and drivers like Dale Jr. is what makes this partnership so special. We look forward to continuing this ride with Dale for years to come.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour

By Jan 9, 2023, 11:32 AM EST


Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have acquired the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, the Southeast asphalt late model series announced Monday.

This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst, in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”

The series will feature 19 race weekends this season. McNelly and his staff will continue to oversee operations and track events. Earnhardt, Burton, Harvick and Marks, along with their companies, will seek to bolster the series through brand management, business strategy and partnership acquisition and retention.

“I grew up racing Late Model stock cars on the West Coast,” said Harvick in a statement. “Late Model racing has always been a passion of mine, and I want to ensure short-track asphalt racing and the CARS Tour continue to grow and succeed. I look forward to sharing the responsibility with this like-minded group of racers.”

The CARS Tour, founded in 2014, features Pro Late Models and Late Model stock cars.

“The opportunity to work with a group of partners that I have so much respect for in the sport that I love is amazing,” added Burton, an analyst for NBC Sports, in a statement. “Collectively, I believe we can contribute to grassroots racing and the overall health of motorsports in the process. By building off the positive foundation Jack has built, I’m confident we can create a next-level experience for the competitors, partners and fans.”

Said Marks in a statement: “This is something I’m really excited about, not only for Trackhouse and the initiatives that we’re pursuing, but for short-track racing in general. Asphalt Late Model racing truly is the foundation of NASCAR and bringing a group like this together will serve the racer and fan. The CARS Tour is so important to the racing scene in the Southeast, and this group can bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion to the series that will ensure authentic and valuable growth in the years to come.”

The CARS Tour season begins March 11 at Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, North Carolina.

