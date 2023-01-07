Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe headline NASCAR drivers at Chili Bowl

By Jan 7, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
0 Comments

A few NASCAR drivers will compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals, which begins Monday and concludes Saturday at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

There are 367 entries for one of the premier midget car races on the schedule. Preliminary qualifying nights will be held Monday-Friday, setting the lineup for Saturday’s events and the A-main of the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Cup drivers Alex Bowman and Chase Briscoe will compete in Monday’s qualifying events.

Bowman will have three entries. Jake Swanson will compete Wednesday and C.J. Leary will race Thursday in Bowman-prepared cars.

Cup driver Josh Bilicki will compete in Tuesday’s events.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series racer Carson Hocevar will race Wednesday. Also racing that day is Karsyn Elledge, daughter of JR Motorsports co-owner and CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

J.J. Yeley, who ran most of the races in the Xfinity Series and half the Cup races last year, will compete Thursday. Also racing Thursday is NASCAR on NBC pit reporter Dillon Welch.

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, who combined to win five of the last six Chili Bowl titles, are not competing this year. 

Five intriguing races for the new season

By Jan 6, 2023, 2:50 PM EST
NASCAR Chicago Darlington
Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
0 Comments

Despite a schedule that is very similar to last year’s, the NASCAR Cup Series will race both toward a new future and an interesting past in 2023.

Last season, the most intriguing race on the schedule was the opener — the Clash at the Coliseum. No one knew what to expect on the purpose-built track inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the unknown — plus the debut of the Next Gen car — made LA a hot topic for weeks leading to the race.

The Clash was a major success.

This year, the two most alluring races are at new (the streets of Chicago) and old (North Wilkesboro Speedway) locations.

Here’s a look at five intriguing races as the countdown to the new season continues:

Streets of Chicago — July 2

You want different? This is different.

NASCAR will journey into entirely new territory on the Independence Day weekend, molding a race course from the streets of downtown Chicago.

Numerous series have raced on street courses, of course, but it’s a new animal for NASCAR and its big stock cars. Some drivers have voiced concern about passing zones on what necessarily will be a tight course, and there also have been questions about accidents in or near turns blocking the course and creating nightmare logjams.

Part of the intrigue.

Much like last year’s Clash at the Coliseum, the Chicago race has its share of doubters. LA resulted in a big hit for NASCAR. A similar result in Chicago could increase the likelihood that NASCAR will consider other major-city visits.

North Wilkesboro Speedway — May 21

The revival of one of the Cup Series’ original race tracks, in the shadow of the Brushy Mountains in North Carolina, has been one of the sport’s major stories over the past year.

North Wilkesboro’s renovations and rebuilding will be on display May 21 as NASCAR holds its annual All-Star Race at the .625-mile track. Cup cars last raced at North Wilkesboro in 1996.

Although touches of the old track, which sat in disrepair for years, remain as nods to its past, fans attending the May race will see a newly configured infield, refurbished suites and a state-of-the-art lighting system.

The All-Star Race is being moved from Texas Motor Speedway, where it hasn’t been quite the spectacle many fans associate with the event. North Wilkesboro will give it a new/old look.

Daytona International Speedway — Feb. 19

The Daytona 500 — a race that always is intriguing.

Even before NASCAR decided to make its biggest race the season opener for points competition, the 500 was generally the sport’s most anticipated event. When NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. opened the monster track in 1959, stock car racers were suddenly thrown into a wild new world of very high speeds and pack-like racing previously unknown to drivers used to short dirt tracks.

The sport has changed and evolved in many ways across the decades since DIS opened, but the track remains NASCAR’s cathedral, a place where the unexpected is expected and great careers are begun.

In part because of the stature of the track and the race, and in part because of the quiet of the off-season, February race dates in coastal Florida always will be red-letter days on the racing calendar.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course — Aug. 13

This year’s Indy road-course race will be interesting if for no other reason than to see if it can be completed without many laps of overtime.

In last year’s race, the first turn, in which drivers left the oval-course front straight to dip onto the infield road course, became calamity corner. On green-flag restarts, there was little give and take as the field sailed into the narrow turn, resulting in crashes and confusion and overtime.

On what turned out to be the final restart, Ross Chastain bypassed the first-turn chaos and continued on the front straight to rejoin the field along an access road, thus taking the lead from Tyler Reddick. NASCAR soon declared this move a no-no, returning Reddick to the lead.

Reddick finally won the race, 17% of which was run under caution.

It’s possible that NASCAR will attempt to avoid some of the first-turn chaos by adjusting the course this year.

Darlington Raceway — Sept. 3

After years of being a movable toy in NASCAR’s evolving scheduling, Darlington’s Southern 500 appears to have found a permanent home at its original spot — on or near Labor Day weekend.

The fact that NASCAR’s oddest and toughest track now also hosts the first round of the Cup playoffs adds to the intrigue Darlington brings to the table. It’s 500 miles of hard road with advancement into the next round of the playoffs the prize awaiting any driver in the playoff field who finishes first.

On a normal day, Darlington is rough. On a late-summer day/night with temperatures soaring into the 90s and South Carolina humidity cloaking the track, it can be a brutal test.

Stewart-Haas Racing sets 2023 crew chief lineup

By Jan 6, 2023, 9:07 AM EST
0 Comments

Chad Johnston will serve as the crew chief for Ryan Preece this season, while the rest of Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cup driver-crew chief pairings will remain the same, the team announced Friday.

SHR also announced that engineer Jonathan Toney will be Cole Custer‘s crew chief in the Xfinity Series.

MORE: Who could be next first-time winner in Cup?

“In Chad Johnston and Jonathan Toney, we’ve got two guys who are hungry to win that also bring a lot of smarts and experience to each of their roles,” said Greg Zipadelli, SHR chief competition officer, in a statement from the team. “Both are very familiar with our program and our people.

“It’s great to have Chad back with our race team. A lot of the people he worked with when he was here before are still here today, and he already has a rapport with Ryan Preece. Chad fits in seamlessly and has a tremendous work ethic.”

Johnston served as a Tony Stewart’s crew chief in 2014-15. Johnston has has been a crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. (2011-13) and Kyle Larson (2016-20). Johnston has seven wins.

Crew chief Rodney Childers remains with Kevin Harvick. Crew chief Drew Blickensderfer returns with Aric Almirola. John Klausmeier is back as crew chief for Chase Briscoe.

In the Xfinity Series, Richard Boswell returns as crew chief for Riley Herbst.

Toney’s role as crew chief with Custer marks the first time he has had that role. Toney has been with the organization since 2003. He was an engineer on Stewart’s team from 2009-12, helping Stewart win the 2011 Cup championship.

Fast starts? Can another team duplicate what Hendrick Motorsports did last year?

By Jan 5, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Hendrick Motorsports had a surprisingly strong start to the 2022 NASCAR Cup season, especially considering so much was unknown about the new Next Gen car.

Hendrick drivers won three of the first five point races of the year, an accomplishment that no team had achieved since car owner Carl Kiekhaefer’s Chrysler 300s won three of the first five in the 1956 season.

Kyle Larson won at Auto Club Speedway in the second race of the year. Alex Bowman scored at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and William Byron won at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

MORE: Things to watch for in 2023

Hendrick Motorsports drove on to lead all teams with 11 wins last year, although Team Penske grabbed the championship with Joey Logano. Still, Hendrick’s hot start was noteworthy for scoring a bit of history and demonstrating once again that the Chevrolet team remains one of the sport’s giants.

Can anyone duplicate Hendrick’s fast start in 2023?

The first five points race of the year are at the same locations as last season — Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 19), Auto Club Speedway (Feb. 26), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 5), Phoenix Raceway (March 12) and Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 19).

In the second year of the radically different Next Gen vehicle, with a long season of trials and troubles behind them, teams are likely to have a much better grip on the car’s wants and needs as 2023 opens. In theory, that should make this year more competitive than last, but it won’t be surprising if Hendrick or another power team has several winning runs in the first weeks of the season.

Hendrick’s strong driver lineup — Chase Elliott, Larson, Byron and Bowman — returns. All four won races last year, and Elliott, Byron and Larson finished in the top 10 in points. The depth of mechanical knowledge and experience on the Hendrick Motorsports campus near Charlotte Motor Speedway is among the most impressive in international auto racing. Hendrick typically has the fastest cars in Daytona leading to the 500, and few would be surprised to see a Hendrick car win in the 500 and more success over the first weeks of the schedule.

Can the new version of Richard Childress Racing be tough early? Many will look for Kyle Busch to inject new life — and a real chance at a championship — into one of the sport’s oldest teams. He could shine early, if only to prove the doubters wrong. And Austin Dillon is a former Daytona 500 winner.

Team Penske is a threat every week. Logano finished last season racing with style and ultimately sitting in the throne room. Ryan Blaney will look to end a punishing winless streak in points races, and, by the way, Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 last year.

Joe Gibbs Racing was the second biggest winner — with six — last season but didn’t click until Denny Hamlin won at Richmond in the seventh race. Martin Truex Jr., typically fast at Daytona, went winless last year, and Ty Gibbs is new to the Cup operation. Christopher Bell and Hamlin will give JGR its best shots at early-season success.

Trackhouse Racing, to the surprise of many, notched three wins last year, but none came in the first five weeks of the year. Ross Chastain remains on board, however, so all bets are off at Daytona.

Tyler Reddick, one of the sport’s best young drivers, should add new fire to 23XI Racing and could give the team one or more wins early. Bubba Wallace has threatened in the past at Daytona but hasn’t scored.

Perhaps the most intriguing entry in the early part of the season is returning seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who is scheduled to make his debut with Petty GMS at Daytona. Johnson, who has said he will run a partial schedule this year, knows the ins and outs of 500 week and could be a threat there. Erik Jones scored a win last year and figures to be improved, and newcomer Noah Gragson will give the team a quirky and talented component.

Stewart-Haas Racing put only one driver — ninth-place Chase Briscoe — in the top 10 in points last year but has veteran input from Kevin Harvick and a new, eager face in Ryan Preece.

Although its landscape is distinctively a one-off, the Feb. 5 Clash at the Coliseum should provide a few hints as to which teams might have made gains during the short off-season.

Last year’s Clash, won by Logano, saw only three teams lead laps. Logano led 35 for Team Penske, Kyle Busch was in front 64 laps to start his final year with Joe Gibbs Racing, and Tyler Reddick foreshadowed what would be a surprisingly strong season for Richard Childress Racing with 51 laps out front.

Although Hendrick won three races early last year, after 10 races the competition thread had lengthened. Hendrick won four, Joe Gibbs Racing and Trackhouse Racing two each and Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing one each.

Eventually, five drivers scored their first Cup victories during the season, emphasizing the fact that the new car opened the door for surprises. More could come early this year.

Who’s the next new winner in the Cup Series?

By Jan 4, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Among the surprising developments in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season — and there were many — is the fact that five drivers rolled into a Cup Victory Lane for the first time.

Rookie Austin Cindric started the points season with a stunner by winning the Daytona 500. Chase Briscoe scored at Phoenix. Ross Chastain (COTA), Daniel Suarez (Sonoma) and Tyler Reddick (Road America) all recorded their first Cup victories on road courses.

What does 2023 hold for drivers looking for a breakthrough victory? Although strange things are possible in NASCAR’s new world, it doesn’t seem likely that the new season will see as many as five first-time winners.

Approaching the start of the season, the three top candidates to join the list of Cup winners might be Ty Gibbs, Ryan Preece and Noah Gragson.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: Things to watch for in 2023

Preece replaces Cole Custer in the No. 41 car at Stewart-Haas Racing, a team that has been sagging a bit but remains a threat to win almost every week. Preece has raced in Cup 115 times without a win, but the move into a full-time ride at SHR clearly gives him his best shot.

A veteran of numerous racing series, Preece has won twice in Xfinity and twice in trucks. And he’ll have the extra surge that comes from trying to cash in on a long-time-coming opportunity.

Gibbs will draw unusual amounts of attention in his first full season in Cup. He replaces Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing in one of the sport’s best cars, and he’ll be expected to perform more quickly than the average rookie.

Gibbs won the Xfinity Series championship last season but created a string of controversy along the way, most prominently by wrecking teammate Brandon Jones on the last lap at Martinsville, preventing Jones from a win that would have put him in the Xfinity Championship Four.

Gibbs’ aggressive racing style might be more difficult to sustain at the Cup level.

MORE: NASCAR, ARCA 2023 schedules

Gragson will be the season’s wild card. His offbeat personality and fast-forward driving style made him a star in the Xfinity Series, where he won 13 times. He moves to the Petty GMS team to start his full-time Cup career. Petty GMS has been a second-level team but won last year’s Southern 500 with Erik Jones and could be on the upswing with Gragson’s talent and the addition of new co-owner Jimmie Johnson.

Spire Motorsports’ two drivers — Corey LaJoie and newcomer Ty Dillon — are looking for first wins. LaJoie has had one top-five finish in five mostly-full seasons. Dillon has had two top fives in 202 starts.

Harrison Burton had one top-five finish in his rookie season with Wood Brothers Racing last year. The next victory for the Woods, who are winless since the 2017 season, will be the team’s 100th in Cup.

Todd Gilliland, another rookie last year, had one top-five run for Front Row Motorsports and returns to that team this season.

