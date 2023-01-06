Stewart-Haas Racing sets 2023 crew chief lineup

By Jan 6, 2023, 9:07 AM EST
Chad Johnston will serve as the crew chief for Ryan Preece this season, while the rest of Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cup driver-crew chief pairings will remain the same, the team announced Friday.

SHR also announced that engineer Jonathan Toney will be Cole Custer‘s crew chief in the Xfinity Series.

MORE: Who could be next first-time winner in Cup?

“In Chad Johnston and Jonathan Toney, we’ve got two guys who are hungry to win that also bring a lot of smarts and experience to each of their roles,” said Greg Zipadelli, SHR chief competition officer, in a statement from the team. “Both are very familiar with our program and our people.

“It’s great to have Chad back with our race team. A lot of the people he worked with when he was here before are still here today, and he already has a rapport with Ryan Preece. Chad fits in seamlessly and has a tremendous work ethic.”

Johnston served as a Tony Stewart’s crew chief in 2014-15. Johnston has has been a crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. (2011-13) and Kyle Larson (2016-20). Johnston has seven wins.

Crew chief Rodney Childers remains with Kevin Harvick. Crew chief Drew Blickensderfer returns with Aric Almirola. John Klausmeier is back as crew chief for Chase Briscoe.

In the Xfinity Series, Richard Boswell returns as crew chief for Riley Herbst.

Toney’s role as crew chief with Custer marks the first time he has had that role. Toney has been with the organization since 2003. He was an engineer on Stewart’s team from 2009-12, helping Stewart win the 2011 Cup championship.

Fast starts? Can another team duplicate what Hendrick Motorsports did last year?

By Jan 5, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
Hendrick Motorsports had a surprisingly strong start to the 2022 NASCAR Cup season, especially considering so much was unknown about the new Next Gen car.

Hendrick drivers won three of the first five point races of the year, an accomplishment that no team had achieved since car owner Carl Kiekhaefer’s Chrysler 300s won three of the first five in the 1956 season.

Kyle Larson won at Auto Club Speedway in the second race of the year. Alex Bowman scored at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and William Byron won at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

MORE: Things to watch for in 2023

Hendrick Motorsports drove on to lead all teams with 11 wins last year, although Team Penske grabbed the championship with Joey Logano. Still, Hendrick’s hot start was noteworthy for scoring a bit of history and demonstrating once again that the Chevrolet team remains one of the sport’s giants.

Can anyone duplicate Hendrick’s fast start in 2023?

The first five points race of the year are at the same locations as last season — Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 19), Auto Club Speedway (Feb. 26), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 5), Phoenix Raceway (March 12) and Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 19).

In the second year of the radically different Next Gen vehicle, with a long season of trials and troubles behind them, teams are likely to have a much better grip on the car’s wants and needs as 2023 opens. In theory, that should make this year more competitive than last, but it won’t be surprising if Hendrick or another power team has several winning runs in the first weeks of the season.

Hendrick’s strong driver lineup — Chase Elliott, Larson, Byron and Bowman — returns. All four won races last year, and Elliott, Byron and Larson finished in the top 10 in points. The depth of mechanical knowledge and experience on the Hendrick Motorsports campus near Charlotte Motor Speedway is among the most impressive in international auto racing. Hendrick typically has the fastest cars in Daytona leading to the 500, and few would be surprised to see a Hendrick car win in the 500 and more success over the first weeks of the schedule.

Can the new version of Richard Childress Racing be tough early? Many will look for Kyle Busch to inject new life — and a real chance at a championship — into one of the sport’s oldest teams. He could shine early, if only to prove the doubters wrong. And Austin Dillon is a former Daytona 500 winner.

Team Penske is a threat every week. Logano finished last season racing with style and ultimately sitting in the throne room. Ryan Blaney will look to end a punishing winless streak in points races, and, by the way, Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 last year.

Joe Gibbs Racing was the second biggest winner — with six — last season but didn’t click until Denny Hamlin won at Richmond in the seventh race. Martin Truex Jr., typically fast at Daytona, went winless last year, and Ty Gibbs is new to the Cup operation. Christopher Bell and Hamlin will give JGR its best shots at early-season success.

Trackhouse Racing, to the surprise of many, notched three wins last year, but none came in the first five weeks of the year. Ross Chastain remains on board, however, so all bets are off at Daytona.

Tyler Reddick, one of the sport’s best young drivers, should add new fire to 23XI Racing and could give the team one or more wins early. Bubba Wallace has threatened in the past at Daytona but hasn’t scored.

Perhaps the most intriguing entry in the early part of the season is returning seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who is scheduled to make his debut with Petty GMS at Daytona. Johnson, who has said he will run a partial schedule this year, knows the ins and outs of 500 week and could be a threat there. Erik Jones scored a win last year and figures to be improved, and newcomer Noah Gragson will give the team a quirky and talented component.

Stewart-Haas Racing put only one driver — ninth-place Chase Briscoe — in the top 10 in points last year but has veteran input from Kevin Harvick and a new, eager face in Ryan Preece.

Although its landscape is distinctively a one-off, the Feb. 5 Clash at the Coliseum should provide a few hints as to which teams might have made gains during the short off-season.

Last year’s Clash, won by Logano, saw only three teams lead laps. Logano led 35 for Team Penske, Kyle Busch was in front 64 laps to start his final year with Joe Gibbs Racing, and Tyler Reddick foreshadowed what would be a surprisingly strong season for Richard Childress Racing with 51 laps out front.

Although Hendrick won three races early last year, after 10 races the competition thread had lengthened. Hendrick won four, Joe Gibbs Racing and Trackhouse Racing two each and Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing one each.

Eventually, five drivers scored their first Cup victories during the season, emphasizing the fact that the new car opened the door for surprises. More could come early this year.

Who’s the next new winner in the Cup Series?

By Jan 4, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
Among the surprising developments in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season — and there were many — is the fact that five drivers rolled into a Cup Victory Lane for the first time.

Rookie Austin Cindric started the points season with a stunner by winning the Daytona 500. Chase Briscoe scored at Phoenix. Ross Chastain (COTA), Daniel Suarez (Sonoma) and Tyler Reddick (Road America) all recorded their first Cup victories on road courses.

What does 2023 hold for drivers looking for a breakthrough victory? Although strange things are possible in NASCAR’s new world, it doesn’t seem likely that the new season will see as many as five first-time winners.

Approaching the start of the season, the three top candidates to join the list of Cup winners might be Ty Gibbs, Ryan Preece and Noah Gragson.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: Things to watch for in 2023

Preece replaces Cole Custer in the No. 41 car at Stewart-Haas Racing, a team that has been sagging a bit but remains a threat to win almost every week. Preece has raced in Cup 115 times without a win, but the move into a full-time ride at SHR clearly gives him his best shot.

A veteran of numerous racing series, Preece has won twice in Xfinity and twice in trucks. And he’ll have the extra surge that comes from trying to cash in on a long-time-coming opportunity.

Gibbs will draw unusual amounts of attention in his first full season in Cup. He replaces Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing in one of the sport’s best cars, and he’ll be expected to perform more quickly than the average rookie.

Gibbs won the Xfinity Series championship last season but created a string of controversy along the way, most prominently by wrecking teammate Brandon Jones on the last lap at Martinsville, preventing Jones from a win that would have put him in the Xfinity Championship Four.

Gibbs’ aggressive racing style might be more difficult to sustain at the Cup level.

MORE: NASCAR, ARCA 2023 schedules

Gragson will be the season’s wild card. His offbeat personality and fast-forward driving style made him a star in the Xfinity Series, where he won 13 times. He moves to the Petty GMS team to start his full-time Cup career. Petty GMS has been a second-level team but won last year’s Southern 500 with Erik Jones and could be on the upswing with Gragson’s talent and the addition of new co-owner Jimmie Johnson.

Spire Motorsports’ two drivers — Corey LaJoie and newcomer Ty Dillon — are looking for first wins. LaJoie has had one top-five finish in five mostly-full seasons. Dillon has had two top fives in 202 starts.

Harrison Burton had one top-five finish in his rookie season with Wood Brothers Racing last year. The next victory for the Woods, who are winless since the 2017 season, will be the team’s 100th in Cup.

Todd Gilliland, another rookie last year, had one top-five run for Front Row Motorsports and returns to that team this season.

Jordan Anderson Racing expands to two Xfinity Series teams

By Jan 4, 2023, 2:28 PM EST
Jordan Anderson Racing will expand for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, fielding cars for drivers Parker Retzlaff and Jeb Burton.

Myatt Snider drove for the team last year, scoring one top-five and four top-10 finishes. He finished 12th in points.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: Things to watch for in 2023

“Expanding to two full-time Xfinity Series cars was always a goal of ours internally, and seeing it come to life with Parker, Jeb and so many great people behind the scenes has us all equally excited,” said team president Jordan Anderson in a statement released by JAR.

Retzlaff, 19, will be a rookie in the series. A Rhinelander, Wisconsin native, he will drive the team’s No. 31 Chevrolets.

Retzlaff made nine Xfinity starts in 2022, scoring one top-10 finish. He also has raced in the ARCA East Series. He’ll have sponsorship from Funkaway and Ponsse.

MORE: NASCAR, ARCA 2023 schedules

Burton, 29, has been a staple in the Xfinity Series. He will drive the team’s No. 27 cars.

Burton has one win and 13 top fives in 109 Xfinity starts. State Water Heaters and Alsco will continue as part of Burton’s sponsorship group.

The Xfinity season begins Feb. 18 at Daytona.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Things to watch for in 2023

By Jan 3, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
The calendar having flipped into a new year, it’s now only a matter of weeks before another NASCAR season, major sports’ longest, pops into gear.

With NASCAR continuing to test new fields of play and new approaches to a 75-year-old sport, there is much to anticipate entering the 2023 season.

NASCAR Power Rankings: What to expect in 2023

1. Daytona 500 — Despite new wrinkles, new locales and the continuing merry-go-round of drivers moving from team to team, the Great American Race always should be the most anticipated event of any NASCAR season. Over the years, many have been classics; few have been duds. A full field of cars roaring out of Daytona International Speedway’s fourth turn to start another points season lights the fire for another year.

2. Chicago Street Race — It might be thrilling. It might be disappointing. It might be somewhere in the middle. However it evolves, the July 2 race, a significant departure for NASCAR, will draw major attention. NASCAR drivers racing along the shore of Lake Michigan, with Chicago’s skyscrapers towering overhead? Definitely undiscovered country.

3. North Wilkesboro All-Star Race — Fans of one of NASCAR’s oldest tracks never gave up hope that racing would return to North Wilkesboro Speedway after the Cup Series departed in 1996. The track fell into disrepair and was largely forgotten by much of the racing community. In May, it returns in a big way, hosting the Cup Series’ annual All-Star Race, whose recent history hasn’t exactly been filled with excitement. Wilkesboro should change that.

MORE: 2023 NASCAR, ARCA schedules

4. Kyle Busch and RCRThis odd pairing will be the most-watched team as the new year opens. Once combatants in a brief garage-area scuffle, Busch and team owner Richard Childress will try to recreate the magic that produced six Cup championships for RCR when Dale Earnhardt was behind the wheel of the No. 3 Chevrolets. Busch leaves behind a decade-plus of success at Joe Gibbs Racing.

5. Ross Chastain‘s next chapter — Chastain burst onto the Cup scene like an exploding watermelon last year, winning twice, annoying a cast of drivers with questionable aggression and challenging for what would have been a very unlikely championship. No longer the New Guy and with a reputation for controversy, Chastain could find this year very challenging.

6. The return of Jimmie Johnson — The seven-time champion, now part owner of Petty GMS, plans to return to the track in a partial schedule for the Chevrolet team. His first race back is scheduled to be the Daytona 500, a race he’s won twice.

7. 20 winners? — The 2022 season produced 19 different winners, tying an all-time record for a single Cup season. Could 2023 be as productive?

8. Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson arrive in Cup — The two biggest stars from the Xfinity Series move into Cup racing full-time and seek to make a mark early.

9. NASCAR at Le MansNASCAR will have a significant on-track presence in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s biggest endurance race, for the first time since 1976. Hendrick Motorsports will field a Camaro through the event’s “Garage 56” program in the June 10-11 race. Champion crew chief Chad Knaus is leading the effort. The driver lineup has not been announced, but winning sports car driver Mike Rockenfeller is expected to anchor the team. Former Hendrick drivers Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson are considered possibilities.

10. Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing — Reddick had a breakthrough season last year with three victories for Richard Childress Racing. Along the way, he made some of the year’s biggest news by announcing he would move to 23XI Racing for the 2024 season. There was immediate speculation that some sort of deal would be worked out for Reddick to arrive early — for the 2023 season — at 23XI. That happened, and his progress with one of the sport’s rising teams will be a big storyline this year.

Honorable mentions: The season-opening Clash returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a second run. … Kevin Harvick races into the final year of his contract with Stewart-Haas Racing in what also could be his final full-time season as a driver. … Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney try to bounce back from a season in which neither won a points race.

