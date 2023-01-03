NASCAR Power Rankings: Things to watch for in 2023

By Jan 3, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
0 Comments

The calendar having flipped into a new year, it’s now only a matter of weeks before another NASCAR season, major sports’ longest, pops into gear.

With NASCAR continuing to test new fields of play and new approaches to a 75-year-old sport, there is much to anticipate entering the 2023 season.

NASCAR Power Rankings: What to expect in 2023

1. Daytona 500 — Despite new wrinkles, new locales and the continuing merry-go-round of drivers moving from team to team, the Great American Race always should be the most anticipated event of any NASCAR season. Over the years, many have been classics; few have been duds. A full field of cars roaring out of Daytona International Speedway’s fourth turn to start another points season lights the fire for another year.

2. Chicago Street Race — It might be thrilling. It might be disappointing. It might be somewhere in the middle. However it evolves, the July 2 race, a significant departure for NASCAR, will draw major attention. NASCAR drivers racing along the shore of Lake Michigan, with Chicago’s skyscrapers towering overhead? Definitely undiscovered country.

3. North Wilkesboro All-Star Race — Fans of one of NASCAR’s oldest tracks never gave up hope that racing would return to North Wilkesboro Speedway after the Cup Series departed in 1996. The track fell into disrepair and was largely forgotten by much of the racing community. In May, it returns in a big way, hosting the Cup Series’ annual All-Star Race, whose recent history hasn’t exactly been filled with excitement. Wilkesboro should change that.

MORE: 2023 NASCAR, ARCA schedules

4. Kyle Busch and RCRThis odd pairing will be the most-watched team as the new year opens. Once combatants in a brief garage-area scuffle, Busch and team owner Richard Childress will try to recreate the magic that produced six Cup championships for RCR when Dale Earnhardt was behind the wheel of the No. 3 Chevrolets. Busch leaves behind a decade-plus of success at Joe Gibbs Racing.

5. Ross Chastain‘s next chapter — Chastain burst onto the Cup scene like an exploding watermelon last year, winning twice, annoying a cast of drivers with questionable aggression and challenging for what would have been a very unlikely championship. No longer the New Guy and with a reputation for controversy, Chastain could find this year very challenging.

6. The return of Jimmie Johnson — The seven-time champion, now part owner of Petty GMS, plans to return to the track in a partial schedule for the Chevrolet team. His first race back is scheduled to be the Daytona 500, a race he’s won twice.

7. 20 winners? — The 2022 season produced 19 different winners, tying an all-time record for a single Cup season. Could 2023 be as productive?

8. Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson arrive in Cup — The two biggest stars from the Xfinity Series move into Cup racing full-time and seek to make a mark early.

9. NASCAR at Le MansNASCAR will have a significant on-track presence in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s biggest endurance race, for the first time since 1976. Hendrick Motorsports will field a Camaro through the event’s “Garage 56” program in the June 10-11 race. Champion crew chief Chad Knaus is leading the effort. The driver lineup has not been announced, but winning sports car driver Mike Rockenfeller is expected to anchor the team. Former Hendrick drivers Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson are considered possibilities.

10. Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing — Reddick had a breakthrough season last year with three victories for Richard Childress Racing. Along the way, he made some of the year’s biggest news by announcing he would move to 23XI Racing for the 2024 season. There was immediate speculation that some sort of deal would be worked out for Reddick to arrive early — for the 2023 season — at 23XI. That happened, and his progress with one of the sport’s rising teams will be a big storyline this year.

Honorable mentions: The season-opening Clash returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a second run. … Kevin Harvick races into the final year of his contract with Stewart-Haas Racing in what also could be his final full-time season as a driver. … Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney try to bounce back from a season in which neither won a points race.

2023 NASCAR, ARCA schedules

By Jan 2, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
0 Comments

The start of the 2023 racing season moves closer with each passing day.

Here are the Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules (playoff races in bold), along with the ARCA, ARCA East and ARCA West schedules for the upcoming season:

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date Race / Track Network Start Time (ET) Radio
Sunday, February 5 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) FOX 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Thursday, February 16 Duel at Daytona FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, February 19 DAYTONA 500 FOX 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, February 26 Auto Club FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, March 5 Las Vegas FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, March 12 Phoenix FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, March 19 Atlanta FOX 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, March 26 COTA FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, April 2 Richmond FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, April 9 Bristol Dirt FOX 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, April 16 Martinsville FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, April 23 Talladega FOX 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, April 30 Dover FS1 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, May 7 Kansas FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, May 14 Darlington FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race (North Wilkesboro) FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, May 28 Charlotte FOX 6:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, June 11 Sonoma FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway NBC 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race NBC 5:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, July 9 Atlanta USA 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire USA 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, July 23 Pocono USA 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, July 30 Richmond USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 6 Michigan USA 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, August 26 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 3 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 10 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, September 16 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 24 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 1 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 8 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami NBC 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 29 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, November 5 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Date Location Network Start Time Radio
Saturday, February 18 Daytona FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, February 25 Auto Club FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 4 Las Vegas FS1 4:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 11 Phoenix FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 18 Atlanta FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 25 COTA FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, April 1 Richmond FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, April 15 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, April 22 Talladega FS1 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, April 29 Dover FS1 1:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, May 13 Darlington FOX 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, May 27 Charlotte FS1 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, June 3 Portland FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, June 10 Sonoma FS1 8:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race USA 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, July 8 Atlanta USA 8:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire USA 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, July 22 Pocono USA 5:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, July 29 Road America NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, August 5 Michigan NBC 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis Road Course USA 5:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM
Saturday, August 19 Watkins Glen USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, August 25 Daytona USA 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, September 2 Darlington USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, September 9 Kansas NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, September 15 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, September 23 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, October 7 Charlotte Roval USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, October 14 Las Vegas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, October 28 Martinsville USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, November 4 Phoenix USA 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

 

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Schedule

Date Location Network Start Time Radio
Friday, February 17 Daytona FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, March 3 Las Vegas FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 18 Atlanta FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 25 COTA FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, April 1 Texas FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, April 8 Bristol Dirt FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, April 14 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, May 6 Kansas FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, May 12 Darlington FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, May 20 North Wilkesboro FOX 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, May 26 Charlotte FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, June 3 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, June 23 Nashville Superspeedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, July 8 Mid-Ohio FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, July 22 Pocono FS1 12:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, July 29 Richmond FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, August 11 Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 27 Milwaukee FS1 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, September 8 Kansas FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Thursday, September 14 Bristol FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, September 30 Talladega FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami FS1 12:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, November 3 Phoenix FS1 10:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2023 ARCA Menards Series Schedule

  • Broadcast schedule, including event start times, will be released at a later date.
Feb. 18 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
March 10 Phoenix Raceway Avondale, AZ
April 22 Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, AL
May 6 Kansas Speedway Kansas City, KS
May 26 Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, NC
June 17 Berlin Raceway Marne, MI
June 24 Elko Speedway Elko, MN
July 7 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH
July 15 Iowa Speedway Newton, IA
July 21 Pocono Raceway Long Pond, PA
Aug. 4 Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, MI
Aug. 11 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Brownsburg, IN
Aug. 18 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, NY
Aug. 20 Illinois State Fairgrounds Springfield, IL
Aug. 27 The Milwaukee Mile West Allis, WI
Sept. 3 DuQuoin State Fairgrounds DuQuoin, IL
Sept. 8 Kansas Speedway Kansas City, KS
Sept. 14 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN
Sept. 30 Salem Speedway Salem, IN
Oct. 7 Toledo Speedway Toledo, OH

 

2023 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

March 25    Five Flags Speedway              Pensacola, Fla. 

April 28      Dover Motor Speedway           Dover, Del. 

May 13      Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway    Nashville, Tenn. 

May 20      Flat Rock Speedway              Flat Rock, Mich. 

July 15      Iowa Speedway                  Newton, Iowa 

Aug. 11     Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park  Brownsburg, Ind. 

Aug. 27     The Milwaukee Mile              West Allis, Wisc. 

Sept. 14    Bristol Motor Speedway           Bristol, Tenn. 

 

2023 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

March 10    Phoenix Raceway                Avondale, Ariz. 

April 1     Irwindale Speedway               Irwindale, Calif. 

April 22    Kern County Raceway Park          Bakersfield, Calif. 

June 2      Portland International Raceway      Portland, Ore. 

June 9      Sonoma Raceway                Sonoma, Calif. 

July 1      Irwindale Speedway               Irwindale, Calif. 

July 29     Shasta Speedway                 Anderson, Calif. 

Aug. 19     Evergreen Speedway             Evergreen, Wash. 

Sept. 30    All-American Speedway            Roseville, Calif. 

Oct. 13     The Bullring at LVMS              Las Vegas, Nev. 

Oct. 21     Madera Speedway                Madera, Calif. 

Nov. 3      Phoenix Raceway                 Avondale, Ariz. 

Each ARCA Menards Series East and West stand-alone race will be streamed live on FloRacing and televised on a delayed basis on USA Network. Race start times, as well as broadcast details for combination races with the ARCA Menards Series will be announced at a later date. 

 

2022 Season in Review: Joey Logano

By Jan 1, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: Cup Series Champion

WINS: Four (Darlington I, Gateway, Las Vegas II, Phoenix II)

LAPS LED: 784

TOP 5s: 11

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: The race name game

TOP 10s: 17

QUALIFIED FIRST: Four times (Darlington I, Darlington II, Charlotte Roval, Phoenix II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Logano had an up-and-down season, but when the playoffs arrived he was decidedly “up.”

He led 64 laps from the pole and finished fourth in the playoff opener at Darlington, where he had won earlier in the year. That Darlington victory ended a 40-race winless streak and came at the expense of William Byron, who received a bump from Logano with two laps to go.

Logano moved through the playoffs with a second at Texas, a win at Las Vegas (taking the lead with three laps to go) and near-total domination of the championship finale at Phoenix, where he won the pole, led 167 laps and finished first.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Logan failed to win in the season’s first 11 races before breaking through at Darlington.

In the middle part of the season, he had finishes of 17th, 20th, 27th, 26th, 24th and 20th as the team struggled to find the proper balance with the Next Gen car. Over a 16-race stretch, he failed to lead a lap in nine events.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Logano’s career win total has reached 31, and his second championship solidifies his status as a Hall-of-Famer in waiting. With Paul Wolfe, one of the sport’s best crew chiefs, still on board, Logano is likely to reach toward another title in 2023.

2022 Season in Review: Ross Chastain

By Dec 31, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Phil Surgen

TEAM: Trackhouse Racing

POINTS: Second in Cup Series

WINS: Two (COTA, Talladega I)

LAPS LED: 692

TOP 5s: 15

TOP 10s: 21

QUALIFIED FIRST: None

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks advertised his relatively new team as being a disruptor. Ross Chastain took him seriously, surprising the racing world with a two-win, close-to-the-championship season that included one of the most dramatic last-lap moves in the history of NASCAR.

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

Chastain’s final-lap, against-the-wall charge at Martinsville to make the Championship Four was like nothing seen before in Cup racing. The replay was viewed millions of times and attracted congratulations from as far away as the Formula 1 world.

Chastain scored his first Cup win by driving aggressively – some would say overaggressively – in the closing miles at COTA. Four races later, he scored again at Talladega.

He closed the season with finishes of second, second, fourth and third.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Chastain fell one spot short of what would have been a remarkable championship.

Along the way, his fierce driving earned him more than a few enemies, a list too long to mention here. Retaliation was promised, but Chastain roared along regardless, lifting Trackhouse’s profile.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: The sky seems to be the limit for the sport’s newest star. He no longer is an unknown quantity, however, and he’ll be very much on everyone’s radar, unlike 2022 when he kept producing surprises.

2022 Season in Review: Christopher Bell

By Dec 30, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Third in Cup Series

WINS: Three (New Hampshire, Charlotte Roval, Martinsville II)

LAPS LED: 573

TOP 5s: 12

TOP 10s: 20

QUALIFIED FIRST: Four times (Las Vegas I, Talladega I, Kansas I, Talladega II)

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Christopher Bell was a hero during the playoffs, scoring two must-win victories in the final races of rounds ending at the Charlotte Roval and Martinsville. The Martinsville win earned Bell a spot in the Championship 4. He finished 10th in the Phoenix finale and third among the championship contenders.

All three of Bell’s seasonal wins came in the second half of the year. He led 42 laps to win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to end a 53-race winless streak and put some fire under the team.

After Loudon, he had finishes of fourth, second, fifth, third and fourth before winning at the Charlotte Roval (leading the final two laps) to stay in the playoffs.

At Martinsville, he scored again under pressure, registering the 200th Cup win for Joe Gibbs Racing and rolling on to the Final Four.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Bell had a rough start to the season with finishes of 34th, 36th, 26th and 23rd in four of the first five races.

The team had issues adjusting to the Next Gen car, problems Bell said eventually were conquered with practice improvements.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Emboldened by his strong finish, Bell anticipates a solid 2023.

The ’22 season was a major step forward as Bell boosted his numbers over 2021. He won three times (once in ’21), improved his top-five (12 over 7) and top-10 (20 over 16) finishes and led 573 laps as opposed to 100 in ’21.

