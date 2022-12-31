2022 Season in Review: Ross Chastain

By Dec 31, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Phil Surgen

TEAM: Trackhouse Racing

POINTS: Second in Cup Series

WINS: Two (COTA, Talladega I)

LAPS LED: 692

TOP 5s: 15

TOP 10s: 21

QUALIFIED FIRST: None

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks advertised his relatively new team as being a disruptor. Ross Chastain took him seriously, surprising the racing world with a two-win, close-to-the-championship season that included one of the most dramatic last-lap moves in the history of NASCAR.

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

Chastain’s final-lap, against-the-wall charge at Martinsville to make the Championship Four was like nothing seen before in Cup racing. The replay was viewed millions of times and attracted congratulations from as far away as the Formula 1 world.

Chastain scored his first Cup win by driving aggressively – some would say overaggressively – in the closing miles at COTA. Four races later, he scored again at Talladega.

He closed the season with finishes of second, second, fourth and third.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Chastain fell one spot short of what would have been a remarkable championship.

Along the way, his fierce driving earned him more than a few enemies, a list too long to mention here. Retaliation was promised, but Chastain roared along regardless, lifting Trackhouse’s profile.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: The sky seems to be the limit for the sport’s newest star. He no longer is an unknown quantity, however, and he’ll be very much on everyone’s radar, unlike 2022 when he kept producing surprises.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Christopher Bell
2022 Season in Review: Christopher Bell
NASCAR Chase Elliott
2022 Season in Review: Chase Elliott
NASCAR Denny Hamlin
2022 Season in Review: Denny Hamlin

2022 Season in Review: Christopher Bell

By Dec 30, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Third in Cup Series

WINS: Three (New Hampshire, Charlotte Roval, Martinsville II)

LAPS LED: 573

TOP 5s: 12

TOP 10s: 20

QUALIFIED FIRST: Four times (Las Vegas I, Talladega I, Kansas I, Talladega II)

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Christopher Bell was a hero during the playoffs, scoring two must-win victories in the final races of rounds ending at the Charlotte Roval and Martinsville. The Martinsville win earned Bell a spot in the Championship 4. He finished 10th in the Phoenix finale and third among the championship contenders.

All three of Bell’s seasonal wins came in the second half of the year. He led 42 laps to win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to end a 53-race winless streak and put some fire under the team.

After Loudon, he had finishes of fourth, second, fifth, third and fourth before winning at the Charlotte Roval (leading the final two laps) to stay in the playoffs.

At Martinsville, he scored again under pressure, registering the 200th Cup win for Joe Gibbs Racing and rolling on to the Final Four.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Bell had a rough start to the season with finishes of 34th, 36th, 26th and 23rd in four of the first five races.

The team had issues adjusting to the Next Gen car, problems Bell said eventually were conquered with practice improvements.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Emboldened by his strong finish, Bell anticipates a solid 2023.

The ’22 season was a major step forward as Bell boosted his numbers over 2021. He won three times (once in ’21), improved his top-five (12 over 7) and top-10 (20 over 16) finishes and led 573 laps as opposed to 100 in ’21.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Ross Chastain
2022 Season in Review: Ross Chastain
NASCAR Chase Elliott
2022 Season in Review: Chase Elliott
NASCAR Denny Hamlin
2022 Season in Review: Denny Hamlin

2022 Season in Review: Chase Elliott

By Dec 29, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Alan Gustafson

TEAM: Hendrick Motorsports

POINTS: Fourth in Cup Series

WINS: Five (Dover, Nashville, Atlanta II, Pocono, Talladega II)

LAPS LED: 857

TOP 5s: 12

TOP 10s: 20

QUALIFIED FIRST: Three times (Martinsville I, Road America, Watkins Glen)

MORE: Silly Season: Drivers, cars, numbers

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Elliott’s five wins were scattered across the season. He led 73 laps to win the 11th race of the year at Dover and scored again at Nashville, a track Hendrick Motorsports has dominated. He won two races later at Atlanta and then drove sideways into a victory at Pocono when Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, who finished one-two, were disqualified. Elliott’s last win came in the playoffs at Talladega as he scored on a last-lap pass.

Elliott led 857 laps, No. 1 on that list, and he was atop the points for most of the season, winning the regular season championship.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Elliott opened the playoffs with a crash and an ugly last-place finish at Darlington, but managed to reach the Championship Four with the Talladega win and a 10th at Martinsville.

That 10th-place run at Martinsville was his best run in the final five races of the season.

He struggled in the Phoenix finale, finishing 28th and fourth among the championship contenders, spoiling what had been a very successful year.

Elliott was among the group of drivers who had issues with Ross Chastain during the season, and he also was pushed aside by Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson in a race for the win at Watkins Glen.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Although Elliott didn’t win the championship that appeared to be his for much of the year, his season was one many drivers would accept without argument. He’ll likely be in the Championship Four again in 2023.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Ross Chastain
2022 Season in Review: Ross Chastain
NASCAR Christopher Bell
2022 Season in Review: Christopher Bell
NASCAR Denny Hamlin
2022 Season in Review: Denny Hamlin

2022 Season in Review: Denny Hamlin

By Dec 28, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Chris Gabehart

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Fifth in Cup Series

WINS: Two (Richmond I, Charlotte I)

LAPS LED: 624

TOP 5s: 10

TOP 10s: 16

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

QUALIFIED FIRST: Three times (Charlotte I, Nashville, Pocono)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Hamlin had another playoff year, winning at Richmond and Charlotte and scoring nine other top-10 runs.

Hamlin notched a historic win at Charlotte, as the Coca-Cola 600 was extended to 619.5 miles, making Hamlin the winner of the longest Cup race in miles in history.

He reached the Round of 8, opening the playoffs strong with second-place runs at Darlington and Kansas.

His cars generally were fast, as he led big chunks of laps at Las Vegas, Dover, Darlington, Nashville, Michigan and Martinsville.

WHAT WENT WRONG: For one thing, Ross Chastain. Chastain’s wild move on the last lap of the Martinsville playoff race put Chastain in the Championship 4 and eliminated Hamlin’s quest to be one of the finalists.

Hamlin’s failure to win over the season’s final 22 races was not impressive.

Hamlin and William Byron engaged in on-track tussles in the Texas playoff race. Hamlin raced Byron hard in Turn 2, pushing him into the outside wall. Byron retaliated by spinning Hamlin under caution.

MORE: Silly season: Drivers, cars, numbers

At Gateway, Hamlin and Ross Chastain exchanged on-track bumps, and Chastain sent Hamlin into a late-race slide at Atlanta.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Despite a career that has produced 48 Cup victories, Hamlin remains without a Cup championship. He’s 42 year old and running out of time. JGR’s cars weren’t top of the line in 2022, but Hamlin can be expected to roll into the playoffs again.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Ross Chastain
2022 Season in Review: Ross Chastain
NASCAR Christopher Bell
2022 Season in Review: Christopher Bell
NASCAR Chase Elliott
2022 Season in Review: Chase Elliott

2022 Season in Review: William Byron

By Dec 27, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Rudy Fugle

TEAM: Hendrick Motorsports

POINTS: Sixth in Cup Series

WINS: Two (Atlanta I, Martinsville I)

LAPS LED: 746

TOP 5s: 5

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

TOP 10s: 11

QUALIFIED FIRST: Once (Homestead)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Strong cars in the beginning weeks of the season propelled William Byron to a pair of seasonal wins, and he advanced in the playoffs to the Round of 8.

Both of Byron’s wins came in the first eight races. He led 111 laps and won in the season’s first Atlanta race and led more than half the laps (212) to win three races later at Martinsville.

Byron finished no worse than 16th in the playoff period.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Of the drivers who finished the season in the top 10 in points, Byron had the fewest – five – number of top-five finishes.

Byron was involved in a prolonged disagreement with Denny Hamlin in the Texas playoff race. Hamlin ran Byron high in the second turn, forcing Byron into the outside wall. During a subsequent caution, Byron rammed into Hamlin, shoving him into the infield. NASCAR fined Byron $50,000 and 25 points. A NASCAR appeals panel rescinded the 25-point penalty but doubled Byron’s fine to $100,000.

MORE: Silly season: Drivers, cars, numbers

Byron had a long stretch of mediocrity during the middle months of the season, scoring only one top-10 finish – a ninth – in a span of 18 races. He failed to lead a lap in four of the last five races of the playoffs and didn’t make the Championship Four.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Byron’s seasonal victory totals haven’t reached the levels many expected in one of the sport’s top cars, but he should be a playoff threat again next season.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Ross Chastain
2022 Season in Review: Ross Chastain
NASCAR Christopher Bell
2022 Season in Review: Christopher Bell
NASCAR Chase Elliott
2022 Season in Review: Chase Elliott