2022 Season in Review: Denny Hamlin

By Dec 28, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Chris Gabehart

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Fifth in Cup Series

WINS: Two (Richmond I, Charlotte I)

LAPS LED: 624

TOP 5s: 10

TOP 10s: 16

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

QUALIFIED FIRST: Three times (Charlotte I, Nashville, Pocono)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Hamlin had another playoff year, winning at Richmond and Charlotte and scoring nine other top-10 runs.

Hamlin notched a historic win at Charlotte, as the Coca-Cola 600 was extended to 619.5 miles, making Hamlin the winner of the longest Cup race in miles in history.

He reached the Round of 8, opening the playoffs strong with second-place runs at Darlington and Kansas.

His cars generally were fast, as he led big chunks of laps at Las Vegas, Dover, Darlington, Nashville, Michigan and Martinsville.

WHAT WENT WRONG: For one thing, Ross Chastain. Chastain’s wild move on the last lap of the Martinsville playoff race put Chastain in the Championship 4 and eliminated Hamlin’s quest to be one of the finalists.

Hamlin’s failure to win over the season’s final 22 races was not impressive.

Hamlin and William Byron engaged in on-track tussles in the Texas playoff race. Hamlin raced Byron hard in Turn 2, pushing him into the outside wall. Byron retaliated by spinning Hamlin under caution.

MORE: Silly season: Drivers, cars, numbers

At Gateway, Hamlin and Ross Chastain exchanged on-track bumps, and Chastain sent Hamlin into a late-race slide at Atlanta.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Despite a career that has produced 48 Cup victories, Hamlin remains without a Cup championship. He’s 42 year old and running out of time. JGR’s cars weren’t top of the line in 2022, but Hamlin can be expected to roll into the playoffs again.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Championship
2022 Season in Review: William Byron
NASCAR Kyle Larson
2022 Season in Review: Kyle Larson
NASCAR Ryan Blaney
2022 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney

2022 Season in Review: William Byron

By Dec 27, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Rudy Fugle

TEAM: Hendrick Motorsports

POINTS: Sixth in Cup Series

WINS: Two (Atlanta I, Martinsville I)

LAPS LED: 746

TOP 5s: 5

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

TOP 10s: 11

QUALIFIED FIRST: Once (Homestead)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Strong cars in the beginning weeks of the season propelled William Byron to a pair of seasonal wins, and he advanced in the playoffs to the Round of 8.

Both of Byron’s wins came in the first eight races. He led 111 laps and won in the season’s first Atlanta race and led more than half the laps (212) to win three races later at Martinsville.

Byron finished no worse than 16th in the playoff period.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Of the drivers who finished the season in the top 10 in points, Byron had the fewest – five – number of top-five finishes.

Byron was involved in a prolonged disagreement with Denny Hamlin in the Texas playoff race. Hamlin ran Byron high in the second turn, forcing Byron into the outside wall. During a subsequent caution, Byron rammed into Hamlin, shoving him into the infield. NASCAR fined Byron $50,000 and 25 points. A NASCAR appeals panel rescinded the 25-point penalty but doubled Byron’s fine to $100,000.

MORE: Silly season: Drivers, cars, numbers

Byron had a long stretch of mediocrity during the middle months of the season, scoring only one top-10 finish – a ninth – in a span of 18 races. He failed to lead a lap in four of the last five races of the playoffs and didn’t make the Championship Four.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Byron’s seasonal victory totals haven’t reached the levels many expected in one of the sport’s top cars, but he should be a playoff threat again next season.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Denny Hamlin
2022 Season in Review: Denny Hamlin
NASCAR Kyle Larson
2022 Season in Review: Kyle Larson
NASCAR Ryan Blaney
2022 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney

2022 Season in Review: Kyle Larson

By Dec 26, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Cliff Daniels

TEAM: Hendrick Motorsports

POINTS: Seventh in Cup Series

WINS: Three (Auto Club, Watkins Glen, Homestead)

LAPS LED: 635

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

TOP 5s: 13

TOP 10s: 19

QUALIFIED FIRST: Five times (Daytona I, Sonoma, Richmond II, Daytona II, Martinsville II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Kyle Larson began the 2022 season with a tall task – trying to improve on 2021. In that season, he won 10 races and his first Cup championship. 2022 would almost certainly be a step back.

In the first three races, Larson scored a win at Auto Club Speedway and a second at Las Vegas. Then he would need 22 more races to visit Victory Lane again, this time at Watkins Glen, where he pushed aside teammate Chase Elliott to win.

He scored his third – and final – seasonal win at Homestead.

Despite having what might be considered a “down” year for him, Larson led 635 laps, won five poles and reached the Round of 12 in the playoffs.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Larson’s 22-race winless streak was particularly painful because he registered eight top-five finishes during the stretch.

Over a run of six of those races, he led chunks of laps (27, 32, 19, 30, 29, 51) but couldn’t bring home the win.

MORE: Silly Season: Drivers, cars, numbers

A 35th-place finish on the Charlotte Roval booted him from the playoffs.

Larson was a victim of one of the ugliest incidents of the season as Bubba Wallace, in retaliation for a Larson move, intentionally wrecked him at the high-speed Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace was suspended for one race.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Larson blamed himself for his short playoff run. Chances are he’ll approach 2023 with more focus and drive.

Look for a deeper playoff dive for the No. 5 in the new year.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Denny Hamlin
2022 Season in Review: Denny Hamlin
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
2022 Season in Review: William Byron
NASCAR Ryan Blaney
2022 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney

2022 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney

By Dec 25, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Jonathan Hassler

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: Eighth in Cup Series

WINS: 0

LAPS LED: 636

TOP 5s: 12

TOP 10s: 17

QUALIFIED FIRST: Three times (Phoenix I, COTA, Richmond I)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Ryan Blaney was consistent enough across the regular season and the playoffs to reach the Round of 8 – a considerable achievement in light of the fact that his only win came in the non-points All-Star Race.

He had 12 top-five finishes, including four in the playoffs, and led 636 laps, more than three drivers who finished ahead of him in points. Only two drivers (Ross Chastain with 15 and Kyle Larson with 13) had more top-five runs than Blaney.

He led 84 of 140 laps in winning the All-Star Race.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Blaney was close enough to Victory Lane to reach in and touch it, but he couldn’t make the final step.

He led 143 laps at Phoenix but finished fourth. He led 128 laps at Richmond but finished seventh. He led 109 laps in the Phoenix finale but finished second.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Blaney has seven career wins and had been expected to add to that total in 2022. He’ll be under a bit more pressure to grab victories in 2023 after teammate Joey Logano drove Penske cars to the championship in ’22.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Denny Hamlin
2022 Season in Review: Denny Hamlin
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
2022 Season in Review: William Byron
NASCAR Kyle Larson
2022 Season in Review: Kyle Larson

2022 Season in Review: Chase Briscoe

By Dec 24, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: John Klausmeier

TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing

POINTS: Ninth in Cup Series

WINS: One (Phoenix I)

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

LAPS LED: 280

TOP 5s: 6

TOP 10s: 10

QUALIFIED FIRST: Once (Gateway)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Chase Briscoe reached the Round of 8 in what became a surprising season for the second-year driver.

Briscoe scored his first Cup win in the fourth race of the season at Phoenix, leading 101 laps in what would be his most dominant performance of the year.

He showed impressive gains over 2021, scoring six top fives (zero in 2021) and 10 top 10s (three in 2021).

MORE: Hailie Deegan moves to ThorSport

Briscoe had three top-10 runs in the second round of the playoffs to earn a spot in the Round of 8.

WHAT WENT WRONG: An accident in the second race of the third round of the playoffs – at Homestead – left Briscoe with a 36th-place finish. It was his next-to-worst finish of the year and eventually cost him a shot at the Championship Four.

Briscoe failed to lead a lap in a string of seven consecutive races  — six in the playoffs.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: With his first win checked off and a generally solid season behind him, Briscoe figures to be a playoff threat again.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Denny Hamlin
2022 Season in Review: Denny Hamlin
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
2022 Season in Review: William Byron
NASCAR Kyle Larson
2022 Season in Review: Kyle Larson