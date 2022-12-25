2022 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney

CREW CHIEF: Jonathan Hassler

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: Eighth in Cup Series

WINS: 0

LAPS LED: 636

TOP 5s: 12

TOP 10s: 17

QUALIFIED FIRST: Three times (Phoenix I, COTA, Richmond I)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Ryan Blaney was consistent enough across the regular season and the playoffs to reach the Round of 8 – a considerable achievement in light of the fact that his only win came in the non-points All-Star Race.

He had 12 top-five finishes, including four in the playoffs, and led 636 laps, more than three drivers who finished ahead of him in points. Only two drivers (Ross Chastain with 15 and Kyle Larson with 13) had more top-five runs than Blaney.

He led 84 of 140 laps in winning the All-Star Race.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Blaney was close enough to Victory Lane to reach in and touch it, but he couldn’t make the final step.

He led 143 laps at Phoenix but finished fourth. He led 128 laps at Richmond but finished seventh. He led 109 laps in the Phoenix finale but finished second.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Blaney has seven career wins and had been expected to add to that total in 2022. He’ll be under a bit more pressure to grab victories in 2023 after teammate Joey Logano drove Penske cars to the championship in ’22.