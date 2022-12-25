2022 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney

By Dec 25, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Jonathan Hassler

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: Eighth in Cup Series

WINS: 0

LAPS LED: 636

TOP 5s: 12

TOP 10s: 17

QUALIFIED FIRST: Three times (Phoenix I, COTA, Richmond I)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Ryan Blaney was consistent enough across the regular season and the playoffs to reach the Round of 8 – a considerable achievement in light of the fact that his only win came in the non-points All-Star Race.

He had 12 top-five finishes, including four in the playoffs, and led 636 laps, more than three drivers who finished ahead of him in points. Only two drivers (Ross Chastain with 15 and Kyle Larson with 13) had more top-five runs than Blaney.

He led 84 of 140 laps in winning the All-Star Race.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Blaney was close enough to Victory Lane to reach in and touch it, but he couldn’t make the final step.

He led 143 laps at Phoenix but finished fourth. He led 128 laps at Richmond but finished seventh. He led 109 laps in the Phoenix finale but finished second.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Blaney has seven career wins and had been expected to add to that total in 2022. He’ll be under a bit more pressure to grab victories in 2023 after teammate Joey Logano drove Penske cars to the championship in ’22.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Chase Briscoe
2022 Season in Review: Chase Briscoe
NASCAR Daniel Suarez
2022 Season in Review: Daniel Suarez
NASCAR Clash
Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27

2022 Season in Review: Chase Briscoe

By Dec 24, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: John Klausmeier

TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing

POINTS: Ninth in Cup Series

WINS: One (Phoenix I)

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

LAPS LED: 280

TOP 5s: 6

TOP 10s: 10

QUALIFIED FIRST: Once (Gateway)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Chase Briscoe reached the Round of 8 in what became a surprising season for the second-year driver.

Briscoe scored his first Cup win in the fourth race of the season at Phoenix, leading 101 laps in what would be his most dominant performance of the year.

He showed impressive gains over 2021, scoring six top fives (zero in 2021) and 10 top 10s (three in 2021).

MORE: Hailie Deegan moves to ThorSport

Briscoe had three top-10 runs in the second round of the playoffs to earn a spot in the Round of 8.

WHAT WENT WRONG: An accident in the second race of the third round of the playoffs – at Homestead – left Briscoe with a 36th-place finish. It was his next-to-worst finish of the year and eventually cost him a shot at the Championship Four.

Briscoe failed to lead a lap in a string of seven consecutive races  — six in the playoffs.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: With his first win checked off and a generally solid season behind him, Briscoe figures to be a playoff threat again.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Ryan Blaney
2022 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney
NASCAR Daniel Suarez
2022 Season in Review: Daniel Suarez
NASCAR Clash
Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27

2022 Season in Review: Daniel Suarez

By Dec 23, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Travis Mack

TEAM: Trackhouse Racing

POINTS: 10th in Cup Series

WINS: One (Sonoma)

LAPS LED: 280

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

TOP 5s: 6

TOP 10s: 13

QUALIFIED FIRST: None

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Suarez was one of five drivers scoring their first Cup Series wins during what became a breakthrough season for the Mexican driver. His victory at Sonoma in June made him the first driver from Mexico to win a Cup race.

Suarez made the playoffs and survived the first round, departing at the end of the Round of 12 along with Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric and Alex Bowman.

MORE: Silly Season: Drivers, numbers, teams

The season was easily the best Suarez has had in six years in Cup. He led 280 laps and scored six top-five runs. He showed strength early by finishing fourth in two of the season’s first five races.

WHAT WENT WRONG: After making it through the first round of the playoffs, Suarez faltered in the Round of 12. A 36th-place finish in the Charlotte Roval race sent him to the sidelines.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Suarez should contend for the playoffs again as Trackhouse Racing continues to flex its muscles. He needs to show more power at the circuit’s bigger tracks after finishing 18th, 31st, 24th and eighth in the races at Daytona and Talladega.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Ryan Blaney
2022 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney
NASCAR Chase Briscoe
2022 Season in Review: Chase Briscoe
NASCAR Clash
Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27

Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27

By Dec 22, 2022, 11:15 AM EST
1 Comment

The second annual Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, scheduled Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, will have a field bigger than the 2022 inaugural.

NASCAR announced Thursday that the Clash grid will hold 27 cars, up from last year’s 23-car field.

The 2022 Clash was a highlight of the Cup Series season as drivers competed on a purpose-built track inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, an iconic sports and entertainment venue. The success of the event has encouraged NASCAR to pursue the concept of racing inside other large stadiums.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: The race name game

The eligibility list for the 150-lap non-points race includes all Cup Series team owners and their drivers. Other owners and drivers are eligible to enter and compete for the additional starting positions.

The Clash format is similar to last year’s.

After practice sessions on Saturday, single-car qualifying will set the fields for Sunday’s four 25-lap heat races. The top five finishers in each heat race will advance to the main event in the first 20 starting positions.

Drivers who fail to qualify in the heat races will race in two 50-lap “Last Chance Qualifiers.” The top three finishers in each race will advance to the Clash.

The final spot in the Clash field will go to the driver who finished highest in the 2022 point standings who doesn’t otherwise qualify. Joey Logano, the 2022 Cup champion and winner of the 2022 Clash, thus is an automatic qualifier.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Ryan Blaney
2022 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney
NASCAR Chase Briscoe
2022 Season in Review: Chase Briscoe
NASCAR Daniel Suarez
2022 Season in Review: Daniel Suarez

2022 Season in Review: Ty Gibbs

By Dec 22, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Chris Gayle

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Xfinity Series champion

WINS: Seven (Las Vegas I, Atlanta I, Richmond, Road America, Michigan, Martinsville II, Phoenix II)

LAPS LED: 990

TOP 5s: 16

TOP 10s: 23

QUALIFIED FIRST: Four times (COTA, Richmond, Martinsville I, Bristol)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Ty Gibbs was fast, and he was fast almost everywhere. Seven races into the season, he already had three wins, scored two more in the middle part of the year at Road America (where he outran Cup champion Kyle Larson) and Michigan, then finished the season with wins at Martinsville and in the title race at Phoenix.

The Martinsville win was the 10th of his career and made him the youngest Xfinity driver (20) to reach that level.

Gibbs failed to finish only three races, all because of accidents.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Gibbs spent almost as much time in trouble as he did in Victory Lane.

Along the way to the championship, he had significant disagreements with Ryan Sieg, John Hunter Nemechek, Noah Gragson and William Byron.

Gibbs was hit with the heaviest criticism, however, after he bumped JGR teammate Brandon Jones from the lead to win the season’s next-to-last race at Martinsville, thus denying Jones a spot in the Championship Four.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Gibbs is moving on to the Cup Series, where he will replace Kyle Busch. His aggressive style of racing might not be quite as productive immediately at the next level.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Ryan Blaney
2022 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney
NASCAR Chase Briscoe
2022 Season in Review: Chase Briscoe
NASCAR Daniel Suarez
2022 Season in Review: Daniel Suarez