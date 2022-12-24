2022 Season in Review: Chase Briscoe

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CREW CHIEF: John Klausmeier

TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing

POINTS: Ninth in Cup Series

WINS: One (Phoenix I)

LAPS LED: 280

TOP 5s: 6

TOP 10s: 10

QUALIFIED FIRST: Once (Gateway)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Chase Briscoe reached the Round of 8 in what became a surprising season for the second-year driver.

Briscoe scored his first Cup win in the fourth race of the season at Phoenix, leading 101 laps in what would be his most dominant performance of the year.

He showed impressive gains over 2021, scoring six top fives (zero in 2021) and 10 top 10s (three in 2021).

Briscoe had three top-10 runs in the second round of the playoffs to earn a spot in the Round of 8.

WHAT WENT WRONG: An accident in the second race of the third round of the playoffs – at Homestead – left Briscoe with a 36th-place finish. It was his next-to-worst finish of the year and eventually cost him a shot at the Championship Four.

Briscoe failed to lead a lap in a string of seven consecutive races — six in the playoffs.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: With his first win checked off and a generally solid season behind him, Briscoe figures to be a playoff threat again.