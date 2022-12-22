Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The second annual Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, scheduled Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, will have a field bigger than the 2022 inaugural.

NASCAR announced Thursday that the Clash grid will hold 27 cars, up from last year’s 23-car field.

The 2022 Clash was a highlight of the Cup Series season as drivers competed on a purpose-built track inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, an iconic sports and entertainment venue. The success of the event has encouraged NASCAR to pursue the concept of racing inside other large stadiums.

The eligibility list for the 150-lap non-points race includes all Cup Series team owners and their drivers. Other owners and drivers are eligible to enter and compete for the additional starting positions.

The Clash format is similar to last year’s.

After practice sessions on Saturday, single-car qualifying will set the fields for Sunday’s four 25-lap heat races. The top five finishers in each heat race will advance to the main event in the first 20 starting positions.

Drivers who fail to qualify in the heat races will race in two 50-lap “Last Chance Qualifiers.” The top three finishers in each race will advance to the Clash.

The final spot in the Clash field will go to the driver who finished highest in the 2022 point standings who doesn’t otherwise qualify. Joey Logano, the 2022 Cup champion and winner of the 2022 Clash, thus is an automatic qualifier.