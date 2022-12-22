2022 Season in Review: Ty Gibbs

CREW CHIEF: Chris Gayle

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Xfinity Series champion

WINS: Seven (Las Vegas I, Atlanta I, Richmond, Road America, Michigan, Martinsville II, Phoenix II)

LAPS LED: 990

TOP 5s: 16

TOP 10s: 23

QUALIFIED FIRST: Four times (COTA, Richmond, Martinsville I, Bristol)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Ty Gibbs was fast, and he was fast almost everywhere. Seven races into the season, he already had three wins, scored two more in the middle part of the year at Road America (where he outran Cup champion Kyle Larson) and Michigan, then finished the season with wins at Martinsville and in the title race at Phoenix.

The Martinsville win was the 10th of his career and made him the youngest Xfinity driver (20) to reach that level.

Gibbs failed to finish only three races, all because of accidents.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Gibbs spent almost as much time in trouble as he did in Victory Lane.

Along the way to the championship, he had significant disagreements with Ryan Sieg, John Hunter Nemechek, Noah Gragson and William Byron.

Gibbs was hit with the heaviest criticism, however, after he bumped JGR teammate Brandon Jones from the lead to win the season’s next-to-last race at Martinsville, thus denying Jones a spot in the Championship Four.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Gibbs is moving on to the Cup Series, where he will replace Kyle Busch. His aggressive style of racing might not be quite as productive immediately at the next level.