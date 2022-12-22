2022 Season in Review: Ty Gibbs

By Dec 22, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Chris Gayle

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Xfinity Series champion

WINS: Seven (Las Vegas I, Atlanta I, Richmond, Road America, Michigan, Martinsville II, Phoenix II)

LAPS LED: 990

TOP 5s: 16

TOP 10s: 23

QUALIFIED FIRST: Four times (COTA, Richmond, Martinsville I, Bristol)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Ty Gibbs was fast, and he was fast almost everywhere. Seven races into the season, he already had three wins, scored two more in the middle part of the year at Road America (where he outran Cup champion Kyle Larson) and Michigan, then finished the season with wins at Martinsville and in the title race at Phoenix.

The Martinsville win was the 10th of his career and made him the youngest Xfinity driver (20) to reach that level.

Gibbs failed to finish only three races, all because of accidents.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Gibbs spent almost as much time in trouble as he did in Victory Lane.

Along the way to the championship, he had significant disagreements with Ryan Sieg, John Hunter Nemechek, Noah Gragson and William Byron.

Gibbs was hit with the heaviest criticism, however, after he bumped JGR teammate Brandon Jones from the lead to win the season’s next-to-last race at Martinsville, thus denying Jones a spot in the Championship Four.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Gibbs is moving on to the Cup Series, where he will replace Kyle Busch. His aggressive style of racing might not be quite as productive immediately at the next level.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Clash
Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27
Noah Gragson
2022 Season in Review: Noah Gragson
NASCAR races
NASCAR Power Rankings: The race name game

Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27

By Dec 22, 2022, 11:15 AM EST
0 Comments

The second annual Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, scheduled Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, will have a field bigger than the 2022 inaugural.

NASCAR announced Thursday that the Clash grid will hold 27 cars, up from last year’s 23-car field.

The 2022 Clash was a highlight of the Cup Series season as drivers competed on a purpose-built track inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, an iconic sports and entertainment venue. The success of the event has encouraged NASCAR to pursue the concept of racing inside other large stadiums.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: The race name game

The eligibility list for the 150-lap non-points race includes all Cup Series team owners and their drivers. Other owners and drivers are eligible to enter and compete for the additional starting positions.

The Clash format is similar to last year’s.

After practice sessions on Saturday, single-car qualifying will set the fields for Sunday’s four 25-lap heat races. The top five finishers in each heat race will advance to the main event in the first 20 starting positions.

Drivers who fail to qualify in the heat races will race in two 50-lap “Last Chance Qualifiers.” The top three finishers in each race will advance to the Clash.

The final spot in the Clash field will go to the driver who finished highest in the 2022 point standings who doesn’t otherwise qualify. Joey Logano, the 2022 Cup champion and winner of the 2022 Clash, thus is an automatic qualifier.

Read more about NASCAR

Ty Gibbs NASCAR
2022 Season in Review: Ty Gibbs
Noah Gragson
2022 Season in Review: Noah Gragson
NASCAR races
NASCAR Power Rankings: The race name game

2022 Season in Review: Noah Gragson

By Dec 21, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Luke Lambert

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: Second in Xfinity Series

WINS: Eight (Phoenix I, Talladega I, Pocono, Darlington II, Kansas, Bristol, Texas II, Homestead)

LAPS LED: 1,010

TOP 5s: 21

TOP 10s: 26

QUALIFIED FIRST: Twice (Texas 1, Michigan)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Noah Gragson, carrying his sometimes brash personality along with him, breezed to eight wins, leading all drivers in that category.

He roared out of the gate in style, finishing third at Daytona, second at Auto Club and second at Las Vegas before finding Victory Lane at Phoenix, leading 114 of the 200 laps.

He reached superstar status late in the season, winning four consecutive races (Darlington, Kansas, Bristol, Texas) at very different tracks. The Darlington win was particularly impressive as three drivers held the lead over the final three laps.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Not much. Gragson had some high-profile disagreements with Jeb Burton, Ty Gibbs, Sage Karam and others during the year. He came up short in the championship race as Gibbs dominated to win the title.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Gragson is moving on to the Cup Series, where he’ll drive for the Petty-GMS team. Luke Lambert, his Xfinity crew chief, also is moving to GMS.

Gragson likely will face a steep learning curve at the next level, but, as was the case in his Xfinity career, he’ll probably be entertaining.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Clash
Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27
Ty Gibbs NASCAR
2022 Season in Review: Ty Gibbs
NASCAR races
NASCAR Power Rankings: The race name game

NASCAR Power Rankings: The race name game

By Dec 20, 2022, 1:00 PM EST
0 Comments

It used to be so simple. Schedule a NASCAR race and give it a name.

It could be about your town: the Richmond 250. Or your region: the Southeastern 500. Or your universe: the World 600.

Or to honor a driver: the Gwyn Staley 400.

MORE: Silly Season: Drivers, cars, numbers

Or it might be the best NASCAR race name of all time: the Firecracker 400, held on July 4  at Daytona International Speedway.

Then sponsor money arrived, and the NASCAR name game changed forever. Deliver a check that’s large enough, and pick almost any name you want. Here are 10 of the oddest from recent years:

NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 — No, you didn’t get a steak with your ticket.

2. Axalta. Faster. Tougher. Brighter. 200 — The award for most periods in a race name goes here.

3. Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at the Glen — A real challenge for the race broadcast teams.

4. TreatMyClot.com 300 — One of the weirder medication-related race names.

5. Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 — Hopefully, the race didn’t stink.

6. 1000Bulbs.com 500 — A not-so-bright idea.

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

7. Buschy McBusch Race 400 — Really?

8. Call 811 Before You Dig 200 — An important reminder for all fans who bring shovels to the track.

9. Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard — The Brickyard 400 was such a fun name.

10. Axalta ‘We Paint Winners’ 400 — Axalta paints itself into a corner.

Honorable mentions: GoBowling.com 400, Powershares QQQ 300, MyAFibStory.com 400, Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500, My Bariatric Solutions 300.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Clash
Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27
Ty Gibbs NASCAR
2022 Season in Review: Ty Gibbs
Noah Gragson
2022 Season in Review: Noah Gragson

 

2022 Season in Review: Justin Allgaier

By Dec 20, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

CREW CHIEF: Jason Burdett

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: Third in Xfinity Series

WINS: Three (Darlington I, Nashville, Loudon)

LAPS LED: 763

TOP 5s: 16

TOP 10s: 23

QUALIFIED FIRST: Once (Pocono)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Justin Allgaier’s seventh consecutive season at JR Motorsports was another good one, although he failed in another shot at scoring his first Xfinity championship.

Allgaier’s third win of the season – at Loudon – pushed his career victory total to 19. He won despite being involved in an early-race accident.

Earlier, Allgaier won at Darlington, rallying from the back of the field after a battery change. Four races later, he dominated, leading 134 of the 188 laps, to win at Nashville.

Allgaier finished in the top 10 in 23 of the season’s 33 races.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Allgaier finished behind champion Ty Gibbs and second-place Noah Gragson in the season finale at Phoenix.

The sour part of Allgaier’s success is that he has had so many shots at the Xfinity championship only to fall short. His points finishes over the past seven seasons: third, third, seventh, fourth, second, fifth and third.

Although Allgaier was consistently strong most of the season, he led chunks of laps in several events without winning. He led 62 at Las Vegas, 67 at Dover, 63 at Charlotte and 148 at Bristol – all without visiting victory lane.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: The continuing power of the JR Motorsports organization and Allgaier’s long run in the series should put him among the championship contenders again.

He’ll start 2023 with a new crew chief — Jim Pohlman, formerly of Richard Childress Racing. Pohlman replaces Jason Burdett, who will stay at JRM but has been reassigned to driver Brandon Jones.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Clash
Clash at Coliseum field expands to 27
Ty Gibbs NASCAR
2022 Season in Review: Ty Gibbs
Noah Gragson
2022 Season in Review: Noah Gragson

 

 