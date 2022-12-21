2022 Season in Review: Noah Gragson

By Dec 21, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
CREW CHIEF: Luke Lambert

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: Second in Xfinity Series

WINS: Eight (Phoenix I, Talladega I, Pocono, Darlington II, Kansas, Bristol, Texas II, Homestead)

LAPS LED: 1,010

TOP 5s: 21

TOP 10s: 26

QUALIFIED FIRST: Twice (Texas 1, Michigan)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Noah Gragson, carrying his sometimes brash personality along with him, breezed to eight wins, leading all drivers in that category.

He roared out of the gate in style, finishing third at Daytona, second at Auto Club and second at Las Vegas before finding Victory Lane at Phoenix, leading 114 of the 200 laps.

He reached superstar status late in the season, winning four consecutive races (Darlington, Kansas, Bristol, Texas) at very different tracks. The Darlington win was particularly impressive as three drivers held the lead over the final three laps.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Not much. Gragson had some high-profile disagreements with Jeb Burton, Ty Gibbs, Sage Karam and others during the year. He came up short in the championship race as Gibbs dominated to win the title.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: Gragson is moving on to the Cup Series, where he’ll drive for the Petty-GMS team. Luke Lambert, his Xfinity crew chief, also is moving to GMS.

Gragson likely will face a steep learning curve at the next level, but, as was the case in his Xfinity career, he’ll probably be entertaining.

NASCAR Power Rankings: The race name game

By Dec 20, 2022, 1:00 PM EST
It used to be so simple. Schedule a NASCAR race and give it a name.

It could be about your town: the Richmond 250. Or your region: the Southeastern 500. Or your universe: the World 600.

Or to honor a driver: the Gwyn Staley 400.

MORE: Silly Season: Drivers, cars, numbers

Or it might be the best NASCAR race name of all time: the Firecracker 400, held on July 4  at Daytona International Speedway.

Then sponsor money arrived, and the NASCAR name game changed forever. Deliver a check that’s large enough, and pick almost any name you want. Here are 10 of the oddest from recent years:

NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 — No, you didn’t get a steak with your ticket.

2. Axalta. Faster. Tougher. Brighter. 200 — The award for most periods in a race name goes here.

3. Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at the Glen — A real challenge for the race broadcast teams.

4. TreatMyClot.com 300 — One of the weirder medication-related race names.

5. Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 — Hopefully, the race didn’t stink.

6. 1000Bulbs.com 500 — A not-so-bright idea.

MORE: Kyle Busch one-on-one

7. Buschy McBusch Race 400 — Really?

8. Call 811 Before You Dig 200 — An important reminder for all fans who bring shovels to the track.

9. Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard — The Brickyard 400 was such a fun name.

10. Axalta ‘We Paint Winners’ 400 — Axalta paints itself into a corner.

Honorable mentions: GoBowling.com 400, Powershares QQQ 300, MyAFibStory.com 400, Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500, My Bariatric Solutions 300.

2022 Season in Review: Justin Allgaier

By Dec 20, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
CREW CHIEF: Jason Burdett

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: Third in Xfinity Series

WINS: Three (Darlington I, Nashville, Loudon)

LAPS LED: 763

TOP 5s: 16

TOP 10s: 23

QUALIFIED FIRST: Once (Pocono)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Justin Allgaier’s seventh consecutive season at JR Motorsports was another good one, although he failed in another shot at scoring his first Xfinity championship.

Allgaier’s third win of the season – at Loudon – pushed his career victory total to 19. He won despite being involved in an early-race accident.

Earlier, Allgaier won at Darlington, rallying from the back of the field after a battery change. Four races later, he dominated, leading 134 of the 188 laps, to win at Nashville.

Allgaier finished in the top 10 in 23 of the season’s 33 races.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Allgaier finished behind champion Ty Gibbs and second-place Noah Gragson in the season finale at Phoenix.

The sour part of Allgaier’s success is that he has had so many shots at the Xfinity championship only to fall short. His points finishes over the past seven seasons: third, third, seventh, fourth, second, fifth and third.

Although Allgaier was consistently strong most of the season, he led chunks of laps in several events without winning. He led 62 at Las Vegas, 67 at Dover, 63 at Charlotte and 148 at Bristol – all without visiting victory lane.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: The continuing power of the JR Motorsports organization and Allgaier’s long run in the series should put him among the championship contenders again.

He’ll start 2023 with a new crew chief — Jim Pohlman, formerly of Richard Childress Racing. Pohlman replaces Jason Burdett, who will stay at JRM but has been reassigned to driver Brandon Jones.

2022 Season in Review: Josh Berry

By Dec 19, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
CREW CHIEF: Mike Bumgarner

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: Fourth in Xfinity Series

WINS: Three (Dover, Charlotte, Las Vegas II)

LAPS LED: 356

TOP 5s: 11

TOP 10s: 20

QUALIFIED FIRST: Once (Loudon)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Josh Berry solidified his spot as a mover and shaker in the Xfinity Series with a three-win season and a place in the Championship Four.

He led 55 laps on the way to scoring his first seasonal win in Race 10 at Dover and backed up that victory with a runaway win at Charlotte three races later, leading 89 laps and finishing first by 18 seconds.

His most impressive run came in a win at Las Vegas in the playoffs, a victory that earned a spot in the Championship Four at Phoenix.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Berry failed to lead a lap in the championship race at Phoenix, finishing 13th and fourth among the championship contenders. He had finished third at Phoenix in the season’s first stop at the track.

Berry was in the victory mix at numerous tracks during the year but couldn’t close out wins. He finished second once, third three times and fourth three times.

He led 46 laps at Texas in the spring but finished seventh.

In a six-race stretch in the second half of the season he had six consecutive top-10 finishes but failed to lead a lap in all six races.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023: JR Motorsports has high expectations, and Berry will be expected to race deep into the playoffs again next season. He will start the year with a new crew chief, Taylor Moyer, as Mike Bumgarner leaves that role to become director of competition at JRM.

Silly Season scorecard: A new mix for the new year

By Dec 17, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
Deep into December, the start of the 2023 NASCAR season seems far away, but shops have been busy getting cars and plans ready for the new year.

Some teams have new faces in new places. The biggest change for the new year will be Kyle Busch sitting in the No. 8 Chevrolets at Richard Childress Racing after winning championships with Joe Gibbs Racing. Ty Gibbs replaces Busch but will drive JGR’s No. 54. Ryan Preece moves into the No. 41 at Stewart-Haas Racing, and Tyler Reddick joins 23XI Racing.

A look at Silly Season as the calendar approaches 2023:

Cup Series

No. 1: Ross Chastain, the surprise driver of 2022, returns to keep the fire burning — and the watermelons smashing — at Trackhouse Racing.

No. 2: Austin Cindric, Daytona 500 winner and rookie of the year, returns to Team Penske.

No. 3: Austin Dillon returns in Richard Childress Racing’s flagship number.

MORE: NBC Power Rankings: The best of one-hit wonders

No. 4: Kevin Harvick will seek a return to playoff power.

No. 5: Signed by Hendrick Motorsports through 2026, Kyle Larson drives toward a second championship.

No. 6: Now firmly established as the boss at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Brad Keselowski will look to boost RFK’s profile in his second season there.

No. 7: Corey LaJoie returns, and why not put his face on his car hood for Daytona again?

No. 8: After a long and successful run at Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch joins Richard Childress Racing. What will happen? Just watch.

No. 9: Chase Elliott might be in this car for the rest of his career. He’s signed through 2027.

No. 10: Aric Almirola announced his retirement but made an abrupt U-turn and will return to this car for Stewart-Haas Racing. Bring the bacon.

No. 11: Denny Hamlin tries again to nab that first championship.

MORE: Sometimes you just gotta laugh…some NASCAR funnies

No. 12: Ryan Blaney, “Mr. Almost But No Point Wins in 2022,” is back with Team Penske.

No. 14: A return to Stewart-Haas Racing for one of the surprise drivers — Chase Briscoe — of 2022.

No. 16: AJ Allmendinger jumps back into Cup full-time for Kaulig Racing.

No. 17: Chris Buescher scored RFK Racing’s first win this season.

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr. considered retirement for a while but will be back with JGR for at least another year.

No. 20: Christopher Bell was Mr. Magic in the 2022 playoffs. He’s back for another shot.

No. 21: Harrison Burton returns for another season in the iconic Wood Brothers car.

No. 22: The champ, Joey Logano, won’t be leaving the Penske ride.

No. 23: Bubba Wallace is back.

No. 24: William Byron remains at Hendrick Motorsports.

No. 31: Justin Haley makes another run for Kaulig Racing.

No. 34: Michael McDowell returns to Front Row Motorsports.

No. 38: Todd Gilliland back at FRM for his sophomore season.

MORE: Spiders? Snakes? What scares NASCAR drivers?

No. 41: Ryan Preece takes over this ride from Cole Custer in 2023.

No. 42: Noah Gragson, fresh from a sensational season in Xfinity, moves up to Cup with the new and improved Petty GMS team, now co-owned by Jimmie Johnson. Johnson plans to run a part-time Cup schedule with the team — car number not yet known.

No. 43: The King’s car will carry Erik Jones again.

No. 45: Tyler Reddick drives from Richard Childress Racing to 23XI in one of Silly Season’s biggest moves.

No. 47: Ricky Stenhouse returns.

No. 48: Alex Bowman expected back full-time after missing several races late in 2022 with concussion-like symptoms.

No. 54: Ty Gibbs will drive this car, while Joe Gibbs Racing parks the No. 18 for the 2023 season.

No. 77: Ty Dillon moves from Petty GMS to race for Spire.

No. 78: Josh Bilicki will drive part-time for Live Fast Motorsports.

No. 99: Daniel Suarez, now a Cup winner, is back for Trackhouse.

Xfinity Series

No. 00: Cole Custer returns to the Xfinity Series for Stewart-Haas Racing after three years in Cup.

No. 1: Sam Mayer returns to JR Motorsports for a second season.

No. 2: Sheldon Creed returns to Richard Childress Racing.

No. 4: Bayley Currey is back at JD Motorsports.

No. 6: Brennan Poole is on board at JD Motorsports.

No. 7: Justin Allgaier returns to JR Motorsports for another shot at an elusive title.

No. 8: Josh Berry looks to reach the playoffs again for JR Motorsports.

No. 9: Brandon Jones departed Joe Gibbs Racing to drive for JR Motorsports.

No. 10: Landon Cassill is back with Kaulig Racing.

No. 11: Daniel Hemric returns with Kaulig Racing.

No. 16: Chandler Smith moves into the Kaulig Racing vacancy left by AJ Allmendinger.

No. 18: Sammy Smith driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

No. 19: Ryan Truex will run a part-time schedule for Joe Gibbs.

No. 20: John Hunter Nemecheck driving for JGR.

No. 21: Austin Hill returns to Richard Childress Racing and also will run six Cup races for Beard Motorsports.

No. 24: Connor Mosack with Sam Hunt Racing.

No. 25: Brett Moffitt on board with AM Racing.

No. 26: Kaz Grala runs Xfinity full-time for Sam Hunt Racing.

No. 34: Jesse Iwuji and Kyle Weatherman possible drivers here.

No. 39: Ryan Sieg back for another season.

No. 44: Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive full-time for Alpha Prime Racing.

No. 45: Ryan Ellis and Saga Karam on board at Alpha Prime Racing.

No. 48: Parker Kligerman will run Xfinity full time for the first time since 2013.

No. 51: Jeremy Clements back with his family team.

No. 78: Garrett Smithley will race full time for BJ McLeod Motorsports.

No. 98: Riley Herbst returns to this ride and will have Cole Custer as a teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing in the Xfinity Series.

