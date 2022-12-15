Michael McDowell, Todd Gilliland remain at Front Row Motorsports

By Dec 15, 2022, 9:27 AM EST
Drivers Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland will return to Front Row Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the team announced Thursday.

McDowell, coming off the best season of his career, will stay in the No. 34 Ford. Gilliland will be in his second season in the No. 38.

Both drivers will be working with new crew chiefs — Ryan Bergenty with Gilliland and Travis Peterson with McDowell.

“Michael and Todd are an intricate part of continuing our NASCAR Cup Series success in 2023,” said FRM general manager Jerry Freeze in a statement released by the team. “Michael and the No. 34 team are coming off a record year, and we believe with Travis Peterson they will only build on that success and have an even better season. Todd showed us growth in his rookie campaign.”

Seth Barbour is the team’s new technical director.

McDowell had two top-five and 12 top-10 finishes in 2022. Gilliland had a top five and two top 10s in his rookie year.

Dr. Diandra: Next Gen success depended on experience: More wasn’t better

By Dec 15, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
The Next Gen car’s introduction in 2022 challenged everyone. But more experience wasn’t better when it came to the final season ranking, the number of top-10 finishes or the average finish position.

Ranking 2022

I compared drivers’ 2022 season-ending rank to their 2021 numbers, including only drivers who ran all 36 races in both seasons.

In the graph below, drivers with the largest drop in rank are toward the left in red. Drivers with the largest improvements are toward the right in blue.

A bar chart showing changes in drivers' season rank for 2022 compared with 2021

Brad Keselowski suffered the largest drop, down 18 positions. But Keselowski also changed teams from Penske — home of this year’s champion — to RFK, which won its first race since 2017 this year.

Martin Truex Jr. fell 15 positions. Toyota got off to a slow start, in part due to fielding fewer cars than the other manufacturers. Truex got the worst of it, following up last year’s second-place finish with a 17th-place season — and no wins.

Kevin Harvick broke a 65-race winless streak but finished 15th, 10 positions down from last year’s fifth-place finish.

While Michael McDowell had a career-best year, not making the playoffs automatically lowered his ranking relative to 2021. Defending champion Kyle Larson finished sixth this year after what he called an “up-and-down” season.

If some drivers fall in the standings, others must rise.

Trackhouse Racing led the way in improvements. Ross Chastain earned his first two career wins on the way to making the largest gain in positions at 18.  Teammate Daniel Suárez, had the second-best improvement with a jump of 15 positions.

Chase Briscoe, in his second year at Stewart Haas Racing, went from 23rd to ninth, an improvement of 14 positions. Christopher Bell rose nine positions relative to 2021, and Joey Logano improved by seven positions.

Experience proves a negative

The most-improved drivers at Stewart-Haas Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing were their most-junior drivers. At Team Penske, the oldest driver not only improved the most but won the championship.

Then again, Penske’s oldest driver is only 32.

Much has been made of NASCAR’s “youth movement,” but age doesn’t measure experience. Logano and Austin Dillon were born one month apart, but Logano has run 507 Cup Series races, while Dillon has run 336.

So instead of plotting changes in rank as a function of age, I plot them as a function of how many Cup Series races each driver totaled as of the end of this season. I again put gains in blue and losses in red.

A scatter graph showing changes in rank as a function of number of races run as of the end of 2022

Only 19 drivers qualified for inclusion, but I argue that there’s a clear trend from the lower right to the upper left of the graph. The drivers with the most Cup Series experience had the largest decreases in rank.

  • With the exception of Logano, no driver with more than 365 races under his belt improved his ranking relative to last year.
  • No driver who has run fewer than 275 races lost more than one position in his season rankings. Of the two drivers in this group who each lost a single position:
    • Tyler Reddick had eight DNFs in 2022 compared with two in 2021.
    • Ryan Blaney went winless, which made matching his three-win 2021 record a challenge.
  • The top four gainers in rank have a total of 548 races between them. Suárez is the most experienced of these four drivers with 216 races run.
  • The top four losers in rank have run a combined 2,357 races. Harvick alone has run more races than all four top gainers combined.

Top-10 and average finishes support the trend

The playoff’s elimination format skews the final season rankings. So I examined top-10 finishes — and found the same results.

A scatter graph showing changes in number of top 10 finishes from 2021 to 2022 as a function of number of races run as of the end of 2022. The results show that more experience isn't always better.

More-experienced drivers had fewer top-10 finishes this year than last. Even Logano had two fewer top-10 finishes this year than last year.

  • No driver with more than 470 races earned more top-10 finishes this year than last year.
  • Trackhouse Racing again led the way.
    • Chastain went from eight top-10 finishes in 2021 to 21 in 2022, notching the biggest improvement with 13.
    • Suárez had nine more top 10s, increasing from four to 13.
  • Briscoe, McDowell and Erik Jones each earned seven more top 10s this year than last year.

Bubba Wallace isn’t on the graph because he missed one race in 2022. Nevertheless, he also earned seven more top 10s this year — while running one fewer race.

The data for changes in average finish reinforce the trend: More experience wasn’t better when it came to the Next Gen car.

But the converse isn’t true. Some less-experienced drivers improved while others didn’t.

Will the trend continue in 2023?

Veterans — Denny Hamlin in particular — improved as the season went on. This trend may just be a question of drivers needing to break old habits that don’t work in the new car.

I’ll be watching 2023 to see if the old guard springs back or if some of these drivers decide its time to hang up their firesuits.

It was 75 years ago today…

By Dec 14, 2022, 10:32 AM EST
The somewhat difficult birth of what now is the world’s leading stock car racing organization began Dec. 14, 1947 not far from the Atlantic Ocean in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Promoter, mechanic and sometimes race car driver Bill France Sr. arranged a meeting of various men — and they were all men — involved at different levels of racing and from locations around the country. The idea, France told the group of about 35, was to form a national stock car racing organization to bring standards and consistency to the sport. He said there were too many different racing groups with different rules and regulations, each declaring that it named the “national champion.”

France wanted a big umbrella group.

And he wanted to be the one holding the umbrella.

The meetings were held in the Ebony Bar atop the Streamline Hotel on South Atlantic Avenue. They stretched across four days and, by the time the final session was over, NASCAR was born. And France was chosen as president.

Why did the meetings take four days? Because they met in a bar, one of the participants explained.

“You were dealing with Yankees and Southerners and bootleggers,” said meeting participant Sam Packard, a driver and a France friend in an interview many years later. “But everybody went along pretty good with what needed to be done. We had been racing around the Carolinas and other places, and the promoters had been taking off with the money and leaving us stranded. But with this organization, the promoter had to put money in escrow before we ever ran. So you were sure to get paid.”

The organization was named the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, a suggestion by Atlanta garage owner and car and engine builder Louis “Red” Vogt.

NASCAR was incorporated in February 1948 and held its first race Feb. 15 on the beach-road course at Daytona Beach. The Strictly Stock (now Cup) series began in 1949.

Christopher Bell’s reversal made 2022 a special year

By Dec 14, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
The start of Christopher Bell‘s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season was decidedly underwhelming.

A crash and a 34th-place finish in the Daytona 500. Engine failure and 36th at Auto Club Speedway. A 10th at Las Vegas, followed by a 26th at Phoenix and a 23rd at Atlanta.

Five races into the season, it would have been difficult to predict that Bell and his Joe Gibbs Racing team would be challenging for the series championship late in the year, thanks largely to a couple of spectacular races in the playoffs.

Bell eventually finished third in the standings, winning three races and emerging from a hole that found him 21st in the point standings seven races into the year. His finish provides a boost into 2023, when he figures to be in the running for the title again.

The turnaround started, Bell said as he looked back over the season, in practice for the third race, at Las Vegas.

“We started off so bad and got in such a points hole,” Bell said. “The first stretch was really a low point for us. We had to overcome that. At California we were mediocre. We got to Vegas. In practice Adam (crew chief Adam Stevens) felt like we needed to steer the car in one direction, and I was telling him the other. When he was able to give me what I needed to feel in the car, we immediately went to the top of the charts. That Vegas practice session was the turning point.

“We really started clicking well. The biggest thing was him learning what I needed in the car to be successful. We had such little time on the track in 2021. In 2022, having practice and qualifying really allowed us to gel and have success.”

By the time the playoffs arrived, Bell had won at New Hampshire and had pushed into the top 10 in points.

“When it came down to the playoff races, I knew that going to the mile-and-halfs I could hold my foot down,” he said. “I had confidence in my team that they were going to give me the balance in the car I needed to perform well.”

Still, the playoffs threw big challenges at Bell. To advance, he needed wins in the races that ended the second round (Charlotte Roval) and the third round (Martinsville) and, remarkably, he got them. His performances in those races produced two of the best under-pressure runs of the season.

“Looking at those two races, we won under completely different circumstances,” Bell said. “At the Roval we didn’t have the fastest car, but we got the opportunity given to us with the late yellow flag and threw strategy at it. At Martinsville we did win by having one of the strongest cars that day. At Charlotte it was a case of never giving up.”

At Phoenix in the championship race, Bell finished 10th and was third among the four title contenders, behind champion Joey Logano and Ross Chastain.

“The last five weeks of the season were so stressful and full of emotions — highs and lows,” Bell said. “I think the 20 group grew as a whole, and I feel like we’re capable of starting out the year extremely strong in 2023. I think the sky is the limit for us. I feel positive about what is going to happen when we start off the next season.”

Team owner Justin Marks expands business with Trackhouse360

By Dec 13, 2022, 6:45 PM EST
NASCAR team owner Justin Marks announced Tuesday the creation of Trackhouse360, a new division of Trackhouse Entertainment Group.

Trackhouse Racing, which fields two cars in the NASCAR Cup Series, is the most visible part of Trackhouse Entertainment. Marks has said he wants to expand Trackhouse into other entertainment fields, and Trackhouse360 will control that element of the company.

Marks named Dean Stoyer, who has 30 years of experience in sports marketing, as Trackhouse360 brand strategy officer. Stoyer has worked for ESPN, Under Armor, Nike and the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

According to a statement released by Marks, Trackhouse360 will develop “creative and compelling original content, non-traditional merchandise and apparel” and will be involved in event promotion.

“Now that we have established a competitive racing team, it’s time to take the next step in building a business that educates, entertains and inspires millions of Americans through compelling storytelling and experiences,” Marks said in a company statement. “I can’t think of anyone better than Dean Stoyer to lead the business into the future. His diverse experience, relationships and vision will be a tremendous asset as we grow Trackhouse into something incredibly special and valuable.”

Trackhouse Racing put two drivers — Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez — in the Cup Series playoffs this season. Chastain finished second, and Suarez was 10th. Both drivers scored their first Cup wins this year.

